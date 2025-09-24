Is Britain’s `Death by Doctor’ Bill being stitched up to please the death-hungry globalists?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Please share our story!

After the resumed House of Lords’ debate on Friday, the BBC declared, “Assisted dying bill moves one step closer to becoming law.” The BBC lied. Dr. Vernon Coleman explains why.

Additionally, because the Bill is a Private Members’ Bill, the Lords could throw it out. But instead, the Lords has pushed the can down the road. Dr. Coleman questions whether the Lords’ delay in voting on the Bill is a tactic to allow it to be pushed through without much more consideration. He explains why he is suspicious.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 7 + 1 =



By Dr. Vernon Coleman

After ignorant buffoons in the House of Commons voted through Leadbeater’s evil ‘Death by Doctor’ Bill (largely, I suspect, because they didn’t understand the consequences and were merely trying to curry favour with party leaders), the unelected House of Lords became the only hope for decency, honesty and good medical practice.



Officially, the Bill is called the ‘Terminally Ill Adult (End of Life) Bill’, but that’s just trickery. No one (let alone a doctor) can tell that a patient is “terminally ill.” When someone is dead, you can say they were terminally ill. But when they’re alive, you can’t be sure they’re dying any more than you can be sure that Black Beauty is going to win the 3.30 at Haydock Park. And everyone with more than half a brain knows that within five years this Bill will enable children to sign up for suicide – with or without their parents’ permission.



Because Leadbeater’s Bill was a Private Members’ Bill and not Government policy, the House of Lords had – and still has – the power to dump the Bill and flush it into the sea with the rest of Britain’s sewage.



But will the Lords have the guts to take on the conspirators, the Bilderbergers, the Davos double-plated blow-hards, the self-satisfied dunces from the World Economic Forum and the other elitist commie/fascist bastards who are taking over the world and for whom legalised suicide is just another welcome way of killing off the elderly, the frail, the disabled, the sick and the dependent and of depopulating the planet which they have arbitrarily decided is overcrowded – largely because the oil is running out and the billionaires are scared that if the common people keep burning up the fossil fuels there won’t be any left for their private jets, their yachts and their supercars, not to mention the fuel the conspirators need to keep their tanks crushing and their bombers bombing?



My hopes were dashed on Friday, 19 September, when the Lords were destined to vote. They were supposed either to pass or reject the second reading of the Bill legalising suicide and giving doctors the legal right to kill off the aged, the weak, the frail and anyone who dribbles and wets the bed occasionally.



But the Lords chickened out.



They didn’t vote.



Instead, in an unusual and possibly unprecedented move, they passed the bill to a Select Committee.

[Related: Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill debated 19 September 2025, House of Lords, Hansard]

And who is on this Select Committee?



Your guess is as good as mine. I’ve spent hours trying to find out and I can’t. Maybe, by the time this is published we will know. Maybe not.



And then the Select Committee will, by 7 November, put the Bill before another Committee which will meet sometime before Christmas.



Does all this smell fishy to you?



Because it damned well does to me.



Am I being suspicious in fearing that the Bill’s sponsors are hoping to sneak it through? Hoping that the Lords will get tired of it all, especially as Christmas party time approaches, and pass through the Bill just to get rid of it?



Am I?



Or am I being realistic in suspecting yet again that the people of Britain, the people who do the work and who pay for everything, are going to be pushed aside, ignored and well and truly shafted?



Immediately after the Lords decided not to have a vote, the BBC website carried a headline which said: ‘Assisted Dying Bill moves one step closer to becoming law’.



Huh?



Where did that come from?



The Assisted Dying Bill is no closer to becoming law than it was a month ago.



The Lords did nothing except kick the can down the road.



The bastards who are ruining this country (the politicians and the corporate journalists) don’t like public gaze. They don’t like proper debate. There have never been proper debates about vaccination, about global warming or about euthanasia.



The BBC, the citizens’ enemy, might not have noticed but the Suicide Bill was NOT passed. It was bypassed.



The Bill can still be blocked or rejected by the Lords.



But I’m more than slightly concerned that they’re going to delay and delay and push the damned thing through on Christmas Eve or on the day war breaks out or on a day when Harry and Meghan set up another website to sell pots of jam.



However, you and I still do have the power to stop this evil, evil Bill from becoming law.



You can help in two ways.



Buy a copy of Dr. Jack King’s book called `Anyone who tells you that doctor-assisted suicide is always dignified and painless’ and send it to a member of the House of Lords or to your MP. (MPs will have another chance to vote.). Dr. King has kept the price of the paperback as low as possible by not taking royalties (CLICK HERE to buy the book).



Or download the free PDF of my book `The Kill Bill’, which you can find on my website (near the top of the ‘News and Articles’ page), and send it by email to every member of the House of Lords, every MP and every journalist you can think of.



The people with the power to stop this bill need to know just how terrifying it really is. I don’t believe the Leadbeater Bill is about kindness – it is about killing people. And you could be one of the people they want to kill.

About the Author

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr. Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr. Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you want to help finance his work, please just buy a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman in print on Amazon.

Please share our story!