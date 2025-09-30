Gen Z is losing the ability to write by hand; handwriting plays a key role in cognitive development

Please share our story!

For 5,500 years, handwriting has been central to human communication. But new research suggests Generation Z may be the first to lose it.

A University of Stavanger study reports that about 40 per cent of young people born between the late 1990s and early 2010s struggle to communicate effectively by hand.

Experts warn this isn’t trivial: handwriting is linked to memory, comprehension and the ability to form coherent arguments.

By Rosalia Neve, as published by Evidence Network on 27 September 2025

For thousands of years, writing has been one of the fundamental pillars of human communication, transmitting knowledge, stories and cultures down the ages. However, a new trend is gradually emerging, particularly among Generation Z. These young people, born between the late 1990s and early 2010s, seem to be losing a crucial skill that has been with us for around 5,500 years. According to a study by the University of Stavanger, around 40% of this generation are losing their ability to communicate by handwriting. This phenomenon raises important questions about the evolution of our ability to communicate effectively.

[Note: We were unable to find the study referred to. It is also mentioned in an article by Indian Defence Review titled ‘Gen Z Is Losing a 5,500-Year-Old Skill That Shaped Civilization – 40% Are Losing Mastery of Communication’, along with other studies.]

Generation Z No Longer Knows How To Write By Hand?

Digital technology has gradually transformed the way we communicate, making handwriting less and less common. From instant messaging platforms to social networks, young people prefer quick exchanges and abbreviations. The keyboard and touch screen have replaced pen and paper in many aspects of daily life. This change is so profound that some experts believe that Generation Z could be the first generation not to master handwriting at a functional level.

Yet handwriting plays a key role in cognitive development. It is linked to skills such as memory and comprehension, because it engages the brain in a different way to typing on a keyboard. This skill, which has shaped human civilisation, is now under threat from the ubiquity of digital technology.

The Implications For Global Communication

According to various studies and the testimonies of professors from several universities, reported by the Turkish newspaper Türkiye Today [last year], young people from Generation Z have so integrated the use of keyboards into their daily lives that they find themselves “bewildered” when they have to revert to handwriting. As with any skill that erodes over time through lack of practice, students are now showing a marked deterioration in their handwriting, which often appears disorganised and difficult to read.

Professor Nedret Kiliceri explained that even university students lack knowledge of the basic rules of handwriting. According to her, students avoid long sentences and no longer write coherent paragraphs. They prefer isolated sentences rather than paragraphs that group together sentences linked by meaning. Students even come to university without pens and use keyboards for everything. The professor sees this as an influence of social media.

What’s more, the loss of handwriting doesn’t just affect the ability to write a letter or a postcard. It has a profound impact on the way Generation Z perceives and interprets the world. Handwriting is often associated with a more thoughtful and personal form of communication, in contrast to the often impulsive nature of digital texts.

Ultimately, the question remains: how will Generation Z, and future generations, balance the digital world with the age-old skills that have shaped our society? The answers to this question will largely determine how we communicate and understand the world in the future.

