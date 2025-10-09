Gates and Rockefeller fund a report which describes a power grab of the global food system

Please share our story!

Gates, Rockefeller, UN, WEF globalists want total control over world food supply and what goes on your plate, a plan that’s tightly connected to their push for digital IDs and digital “money,” Leo Hohmann writes.

By Leo Hohmann, 8 October 2025

The global war on food continues to chug along under the radar of all the other problems going on in the world.

Some years ago, there was a YouTuber named Christian Westbrook whose channel, The Ice Age Farmer, kept us informed on trends impacting the global food supply. Christian’s channel mysteriously disappeared in November 2022 and we don’t get nearly enough information on this important topic. He was warning back then that the globalists wanted us to eat their unhealthy, ultra-processed bioengineered food and to make that happen, they needed to reduce our access to healthy, whole foods.

Below is a video interview with Christian from five years ago that has aged extremely well.

Geopolitics & Empire: Christian Westbrook: Food Wars … the Engineered Destruction of Our Food Supply, 12 September 2020 (30 mins)

[If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on YouTube HERE and find links to alternative platforms HERE.]

It’s no accident that food prices keep rising at rates beyond the overall inflation rate.

Now, we have an interesting article posted on 6 October by Modernity News.

Modernity cites a report in The Lancet, titled ‘The EAT-Lancet Commission on Healthy, Sustainable, and Just Food Systems’, which presents what the authors call “a great food transformation.”

Modernity points out that this is part of a coordinated global programme (as promoted by the United Nations, Rockefeller and Gates foundations, and World Economic Forum) to reshape agriculture, human diets and financing so that every nation’s food supply fits within quantified “planetary boundaries.”

Modernity adds:

The food-system power grab comes as the same network of government agencies and Gates-funded projects are already re-engineering the genetic code of crops themselves , turning destructive plant viruses into self-replicating DNA platforms, illustrating how the push for “sustainability” and “climate-smart” agriculture doubles as a bid to centralise control over both the seeds in the ground and the food on our plates.

[The 2025 ‘EAT-Lancet Commission on Healthy, Sustainable, and Just Food Systems’ report builds on the EAT–Lancet Commission’s 2019 report.]

The new 80-page report links its plan to the debunked “climate change”-aligned Paris Agreement, UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Convention on Biological Diversity.

It proposes:

Worldwide limits on red-meat consumption(US cattle herds are at historic lows, so they’ve made much progress in this area).

A yearly reallocation of $200-$500 billion in farm subsidies.

Continuous monitoring of national food systems under “science-based targets with monitoring and accountability mechanisms.”

Once we get biometric digital IDs tied to our bank accounts with digital programmable “money,” the globalist power elites at the Gates and Rockefeller foundations will be able to enforce their rules on what we buy and what we consume, eliminating most of our choices. It will all be wrapped into your social credit score, which will determine your privileges in the new digital economy. I’ve been saying for five years that when the digital reset is fully implemented, our rights will be replaced with privileges. We will become digitised automatons.

The Lancet paper’s declared funders include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, Wellcome Trust, IKEA Foundation and Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, whose grants financed the work through the EAT Foundation in Oslo.

The Lancet argues that controlling food systems is the key to controlling every major sector, linking nutrition, climate, economics, and governance under one unified global framework.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Oracle founder Larry Ellison were talking about just such a system at the World Governments Summit earlier this year, where they called for a centralised data system run by AI for all nations.

The Lancet paper reads:

Food systems sit at the nexus of health, environment, climate, and justice. A food systems transformation is fundamental for solving crises related to the climate, biodiversity, health, and justice. The central position of food systems emphasises the interdependent nature of these crises, rather than each crisis separately, which highlights the need to position food systems change as a global integrator across economic, governance, and policy domains.

Governments are urged to “address inequities in the distribution of benefits and burdens of current food systems.”

Modernity notes that the Commission explicitly calls for “cross-sectoral coalitions” to implement its totalitarian framework worldwide.

The authors claim that “unprecedented levels of action are required to shift diets.”

The implication is clear: By redefining food as the central lever for solving global crises, the Commission positions international authorities and private foundations to influence or direct national policies far beyond agriculture itself.

In practical terms, this dystopian vision turns food policy into a mechanism for global management – where unelected institutions, under the banner of sustainability, unilaterally dictate how nations farm, trade and eat.

In short, this report is a roadmap for tyranny.

It’s the same people who are pushing for the enslavement of humanity through tag-and-trace mechanisms like biometric digital IDs and digital programmable payment systems that are for a reshaping of the global food system.

You will own nothing, you will eat the bugs, you will take the vaccines, you will be happy. Just shut up and do as you’re told.

That’s the mentality of the globalists.

Oh, and by the way, they’re also the same folks who seem excited about the prospect of World War III with Russia/China.

Evil never rests.

About the Author

Leo Hohmann is a veteran investigative reporter and author whose book ‘Stealth Invasion‘ spent the majority of 2017 among Amazon’s top 10 books on immigration. He has spent decades researching and writing about education, immigration, crime, politics and religion.

Hohmann publishes articles on a Substack page titled ‘Leo’s Newsletter’. Although you can subscribe for free, you can support Hohmann’s work through a paid subscription to his Substack. If you can’t afford the US$80 annual subscription but would like to support his work with a smaller donation, you can do so at GiveSendGo by clicking HERE.

