According to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (“SVR”), Britain is “furious” over its inability to isolate or break Moscow – a failure that has left the UK exposed and scrambling for a new, dangerous game plan. The SVR’s claims, while unverified and dismissed by the West as disinformation, paint a picture of a desperate Britain preparing a “provocation.”

This week, Keir Starmer visited India to boost the signed, though not completed, free trade deal between the two countries. But his visit was marked by diplomatic tension due to India’s continued close relationship with Russia, particularly after Prime Minister Modi extended his birthday wishes to “my friend President Putin” on Twitter (now X) just before Starmer’s arrival.

To add to Starmer’s problems, on Monday, two days before Starmer arrived in India, the SVR issued a statement. You can read RT’s report on the statement HERE or HERE.

“Russia’s leadership considers the UK one of the most hostile Western states; relations between the two countries have only worsened since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022,” RT said.

In light of SVR’s statement, the following is how Natural News summarised the state of affairs.

The UK’s strategy has failed and backfired. A long-standing British plan to engineer a “strategic defeat” for Russia has not worked. Instead of being weakened, Russia has emerged stronger and more emboldened, leaving the UK exposed and reportedly furious.

Russia now considers the UK a direct enemy and a legitimate target. For providing long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, Russia has issued a stark warning. It now views any British military facility or equipment anywhere in the world as a lawful target for retaliation.

The UK’s actions are seen as locking in a prolonged and dangerous conflict. By allegedly encouraging Ukraine to abandon early peace talks, the UK helped create a situation of extended war. This has allowed Russia to massively recruit soldiers and ramp up its arms production, depleting Western supplies in the process.

Europe is accused of not taking the existential threat seriously enough. A Ukrainian official warns that Europe is sleepwalking into a catastrophe.

The situation is a volatile tinderbox with risk of catastrophic escalation. The combination of Britain’s reckless frustration, Russia’s explicit threats of global retaliation and a divided West creates extreme danger. A single event, like a Russian strike killing British soldiers, could force the invocation of NATO’s Article Five, potentially triggering a wider conflict for which the alliance is militarily and politically unprepared.

Read the full article on Natural News HERE.

Featured image taken from ‘World War 3 warning as Britain could be at war with Russia ‘in next two years‘, Express, 22 March 2025

