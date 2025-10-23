Matt Goodwin: Afghans and Eritreans are 22-30 times more likely to commit sexual offences in UK

Please share our story!

Research shows that foreign nationals, especially those from certain countries, are more likely to commit sexual offences and crimes. This information is often ignored or downplayed by left-leaning institutions and campaigners, who prioritise their pro-diversity and pro-immigration agenda over the truth.

Providing a summary of his research, Matt Goodwin reveals some shocking statistics about the identities of those who are committing sexual offences in the UK.

The hypocrisy of the Woke Left – and evidence you really need to know

By Matt Goodwin

Rhiannon Whyte was a 27-year-old young mother who provided for her family by working at a hotel for asylum-seekers and illegal migrants in Walsall, England.

Then, one night, after work, a year ago this month, Rhiannon finished her shift and walked to a local train station. She was allegedly followed there by an illegal migrant from Sudan – Deng Chol Majek – who, it is believed, entered Britain on one of the small boats. Rhiannon was then stabbed 23 times – mainly in the head – with a screwdriver. One wound was so deep it pierced Rhiannon’s brain stem.

Deng Majek, who is currently on trial, was not only filmed following Rhiannon, and found with her DNA, but was also later filmed “laughing and dancing” shortly after her murder. Rhiannon died three days later, in hospital, surrounded by her family.

People in Westminster, in London, in the left-leaning ruling class that dominates our taxpayer-funded institutions, have said almost nothing about Rhiannon Whyte.

While she does feature, briefly, in a list of names of women who are thought to have been killed by a man, read out by Labour MP Jess Phillips, beyond this fleeting mention of her name, there has been no outrage, no hashtags, no passionate speeches, no call for action.

In fact, last night I put Rhiannon’s name into Hansard, the official record of what our politicians say in parliament, and I was given just three entries, two of which bundle her into that much longer list.

Out of interest, I then searched the name “George Floyd” and in the year after his death found 74 entries, almost all of which were exclusively focused on him.

Why our democratically elected officials in Westminster think it’s more appropriate to discuss, at length, the death of an American man in Minnesota than the murder of a young British mother in Walsall, I do not know.

Either way, people who claim to care about women’s rights, including middle-class feminists who threw themselves into the #MeToo campaign while ignoring the abuse of white working-class girls by Pakistani Muslim rape gangs, have said almost nothing about Rhiannon Whyte.

Much like they say nothing about many other deeply shocking cases of British women, girls and children being raped, sexually abused or murdered by illegal migrants and asylum-seekers, who should never have been in Britain in the first place.

Like the 8-year-old in Lambeth who was raped by an asylum-seeker from Pakistan, the 10-year-old in Stockport who was very nearly kidnapped by an asylum-seeker from Sudan, the 12-year-old girl in Birmingham, raped by an illegal migrant from Syria, the 12-year-old in Nuneaton, allegedly kidnapped, strangled, and raped by two asylum-seekers, the 14-year-old in Epping, sexually assaulted by an asylum-seeker from Ethiopia, the 15-year-old in Falkirk, raped by an asylum-seeker from Afghanistan, the 15-year-old in Oxford, who was raped by an asylum-seeker from the Congo and became pregnant, the woman in London’s Hyde Park, raped by a convicted Egyptian terrorist who was living in a taxpayer-funded four-star hotel, or the 30-something woman on Brighton beach, who earlier this month was raped by three men, including two “Egyptian nationals from Horsham,” who were so local they needed an Arabic interpreter, and an “Iranian from Crewe,” who similarly needed a Kurdish interpreter.

Seen through the eyes of so-called left “progressives,” drawing attention to these horrific cases, drawing attention to these women and girls cannot be allowed because it risks undermining their pro-diversity, pro-immigration religion.

These cases, like the rape gang scandal before them, completely upend the logic that underpins the left-progressive worldview, namely that all racial, sexual and gender minorities are considered “sacred,” beyond reproach, while people from the white majority in Western nations are considered inherently suspicious, racist and oppressive, if not evil.

Yet when it is minorities, illegal migrants and asylum-seekers who are raping, abusing or murdering members of the majority, and their children, left-progressives simply don’t know what to do, or say. None of this is consistent with what Professor Eric Kaufmann calls their “minorities good/majorities bad” reflex.

Just look, for example, at what happened nearly ten months to the day after Rhiannon Whyte was murdered.

More than 100 left-wing politicians, celebrities and so-called “women’s rights” campaigners – Paloma Faith, Shami Chakrabarti, Charlotte Church, Diane Abbott, Zarah Sultana, among them – signed an open letter in The Guardian, organised by “Stand up to Racism,” which rails against what they call the “racist weaponisation” of migrant violence against women and girls and, you guessed it, the “far right,” which we are told is “exploiting violence against women to fuel hate.”

In their minds, in the worldview of the left, the “far right” is a much bigger threat to women than the people who are actually violating women.

But there is one specific line in the letter that I found especially troubling, and it was this: “There is no evidence that people seeking refuge are more likely to commit acts of sexual violence.” I’m sorry, but this is nonsense.

I’m sure many of these women’s rights campaigners mean well, but if they were seriously interested in this issue, then, surely, they would have looked at the research and evidence before putting their names to this letter?

Because – as I’ve highlighted before – when so few others are willing to do so, there is a rapidly growing pile of evidence which suggests the very opposite is true, that, yes, foreign nationals are far more likely to rape and sexually abuse women.

Some of the people who signed the open letter

As I’ve pointed out, drawing on studies that use freedom of information requests that are submitted to UK police authorities (because the same state that accuses you of “misinformation” won’t share this information with you), the picture is clear.

Foreign nationals, especially with nationalities that are most likely to be found on the small boats entering Britain illegally, are far more likely to commit these crimes.

If this upsets the BBC-Westminster-Oxbridge set, then so be it.

The more important point, the only point that really matters, is that it’s true – and if we lived in a world where people in positions of power and influence genuinely cared about the truth, rather than trying to bend the truth around their existing beliefs and narcissistic need to signal their moral righteousness, then we would all know a lot more about this issue and have policies that reflect this uncomfortable truth.

Here, for example, are a set of findings you will simply not hear about on BBC Verify, at Oxbridge workshops, on Radio 4 discussions, International Women’s Day or in performative open letters published in The Guardian and elsewhere:

• Freedom of Information requests in the UK find North Africans are convicted for sexual offences at nearly 7 times the rate of British people, Middle Easterners at nearly 4 times the rate, and Sub-Saharan Africans at nearly 3 times the rate.

• People from Afghanistan and Eritrea, two of the largest groups on the small boats, are more than 20 times more likely than British nationals to be convicted of sexual offences, including rape and sexual assault.

• While the rate of sexual offence convictions for British nationals is2.6for every 10,000 people, it is 77 for every 10,000 Afghans and 59 for every 10,000 Eritreans.

• Foreign nationals are more than three times as likely as British nationals to be arrested for sexual offences, are responsible for two-thirds of sex offence arrests in London, and are twice as likely to be arrested for all crimes as British nationals.

• In total, 87 nationalities in the UK have higher conviction rates for rape and other sexual offences than British nationals, and recently the British state has given out nearly 600,000 long-term visas to people from these countries.

• Freedom of Information requests to the Ministry of Justice reveal foreign nationals were convicted of nearly one-quarter of all sexual assaults and rapes in Britain, despite comprising only 9 per cent of the population. They are 71 per cent more likely than British people to be convicted for sex crimes.

• In London, studies find that between40 and 47 per cent of people charged for sexual offences are foreign nationals – despite foreign nationals accounting for only a quarter of London’s population.

• Between 2018 and 2024, the charge rate for sexual offences in London for British nationals was 6.5 for every 10,000 people. For Afghans, it was 74, for Eritreans 66, for Algerians 56, for Somalis 55, for people from Sudan, like the man who allegedly murdered Rhiannon Whyte, it was 42, for Albanians it was 36 and for Iraqis it was 30. Consistently, based on what data we have, men from the Middle East and Africa are far more likely than British people to commit sexual crimes.

• And, lastly, it is worth noting that according to the recent review of the rape gangs by Dame Casey, a “significant proportion of 12 active police investigations into grooming gangs” involve asylum-seekers and foreign nationals.

And before I set out what all this means, I should also say that nor is this evidence unique to Britain. Far from it.

About the Author

Matthew Goodwin is a British political scientist and commentator known for his research on populism and right-wing movements. He was a professor of politics at the University of Kent until July 2024.

Goodwin has authored several books, including ‘Values, Voice and Virtue: The New British Politics’ and ‘National Populism: The Revolt Against Liberal Democracy’ (co-authored with Roger Eatwell), and ‘Revolt on the Right: Explaining Support for the Radical Right in Britain’ (co-authored with Robert Ford).

You can follow him on Substack, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Featured image taken from ‘Migrants arriving illegally in small boats and in lorries to be refused British citizenship’, Sky News, 12 February 2025