New study shows ivermectin shrinks brain tumours by 70%

Glioblastoma is the most common and aggressive type of primary malignant brain tumour in adults. All glioblastomas are classified as WHO grade 4, indicating rapid growth, extensive invasion into surrounding brain tissue and poor prognosis.

An animal study in June demonstrated that a nano-formulated ivermectin delivered intranasally shrank brain tumours by 70% after just 10 days of treatment.

As Nicolas Hulscher points out, the study’s findings align with ivermectin’s 14 distinct anti-cancer mechanisms.

A few days ago, Nicolas Hulscher joined Andrew Nam, host of the Chronically Healthy Life Show, to discuss turbo cancers. We have embedded the video below to begin at timestamp 42:34, when Hulscher discussed ivermectin. This section of the interview is relevant to an article Hulscher had posted a few days before, which we have republished below.

Chronically Healthy Life: Turbo Cancers & Hidden Truths: What the Data Really Shows – Chronically Healthy Life S4 Ep7, 18 October 2025 (57 mins)

By Nicolas Hulscher, as published by Focal Points on 10 October 2025

A groundbreaking preclinical study published in ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering has revealed that nano-formulated ivermectin delivered intranasally reduced glioblastoma tumour size by 70% – at a dose lower than the approved human antiparasitic dose – all without a trace of toxicity in the brain, blood or lungs.

Intranasal Delivery of Ivermectin Nanosystems as an Antitumor Agent Focusing on Glioma Suppression ACS Publications 11 June 2025

Glioblastoma is one of the deadliest and most treatment-resistant cancers on earth, with a median survival of under 15 months. The blood–brain barrier blocks most drugs from reaching the tumour.

Researchers from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (Brazil) engineered ivermectin nanocapsules (“IVM-NC”) using biodegradable, biocompatible polymers commonly employed in dissolvable sutures and medical implants, and administered them intranasally to rats bearing brain tumours.

This “nose-to-brain” delivery allowed the drug to bypass the blood–brain barrier entirely, directly targeting the tumour site.

Tumour Size Reduced by 70%

After just 10 days of treatment:

Control tumours averaged 254 mm³.

IVM-NC tumours averaged only 79 mm³ – a 70% reduction in size, confirmed by histopathology.

Non-encapsulated (free) ivermectin – given the same intranasal route – had no measurable effect.

Microscopic analysis revealed that both ivermectin-treated groups – the free ivermectin and the nano-formulated ivermectin – showed reductions in necrosis, peritumoral oedema and vascular proliferation compared with controls.

This marks the first in vivo evidence that ivermectin, when properly formulated and delivered, can drastically suppress glioblastoma growth at doses far below standard antiparasitic levels.

Zero Detectable Toxicity

At the same time, the nano-formulated ivermectin showed no adverse effects:

No changes in body weight, liver or kidney markers.

No lung inflammation, haemorrhage, or oedema.

No cytotoxicityin normal fibroblast cell lines.

Even at repeated daily doses, the treatment remained completely well-tolerated.

By contrast, the non-nano (free) ivermectin and silica nanoparticle formulations both caused tissue irritation and cell death at higher concentrations.

These findings align with ivermectin’s 14 distinct anti-cancer mechanisms summarised by Yuwen et al., encompassing inhibition of oncogenic signalling (YAP1, Wnt–TCF, Akt/mTOR, EGFR/NF-κB, MAPK), mitochondrial and oxidative-stress induction, ion-channel modulation and suppression of both cancer stem cells and the epithelial–mesenchymal transition (“EMT”).

A Review Of Ivermectin Use In Cancer Patients Is It Time To Repurpose Ivermectin In Cancer Treatment Acta Poloniae Pharmaceutica Drug Research 9 April 2025

By hitting multiple hallmarks of cancer simultaneously – proliferation, metabolism, invasion and survival – ivermectin appears to function as a multi-targeted anti-tumour agent. In glioblastoma, these converging effects explain the 70% tumour-volume reduction observed with intranasal nano-ivermectin, achieved at doses below standard antiparasitic levels and without toxicity.

Clinical translation in humans is urgently needed. Encouragingly, this effort may already be underway. On 24 September 2025, Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis announced a $60 million funding opportunity through the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund, prioritising translational cancer research, short-duration clinical trials and the repurposing of safe, generic drugs such as ivermectin for cancer treatment.

About the Author

Nicolas Hulscher, Master of Public Health (MPH), is an epidemiologist and Administrator at the McCullough Foundation, which publishes articles on a Substack page titled ‘Focal Points’.

Hulscher is known for his research on adverse events following covid vaccination, particularly focusing on myocarditis and other post-acute sequelae. He has been the lead author on several covid vaccination studies and a contributor to others. He has also co-authored research on the proximal origin of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1.