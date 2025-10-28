Dr. Bill Schnoebelen: Witchcraft, Freemasonry, Satanism and the Mormon Church

Please share our story!

Dr. William (“Bill”) Schnoebelen is a former 33rd degree Freemason. During an interview with the Almost False podcast, he revealed the darkest secrets of Freemasonry. He shared his experiences and discussed everything from secret temple rituals and hidden ranks to the Royal Secret.

He also discussed how he and his wife uncovered a connection between Freemasonry, witchcraft and the Mormon Church.

Former 33rd Degree Mason Reveals the Darkest Secrets of Freemasonry, 24 March 2025 (76 mins)

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on YouTube HERE. You can read a transcript of it HERE. The chapter and timestamps for the video on YouTube are as follows:

0:00:00 – Trailer

0:01:17 – Descent into Darkness

0:11:40 – Degrees of Freemasonry

0:29:33 – The Royal Secret

0:41:45 – Freemasonry’s Secret Cousin

0:58:59 – Truth Awakening

1:10:22 – Final Message

Below are some highlights from the interview.

Table of Contents

From Student Catholic Priest to Witchcraft to Freemasonry to Satanism

As a young man in the late 1960s, Dr. Bill Schnoebelen attended a seminary college with the intention of becoming a priest. He had a Catholic priest as a theology teacher who advised:

“‘If you want to be like Christ, then you need to do what he did, and he went to the east and studied with the gurus in India, he went and studied with the lamas in Tibet, he went to Egypt and studied with the magicians there. That’s how he was able to raise the dead, to walk on water, to do all these miracles.’ ‘So’, he says, ‘what you need to do is you need to start studying the occult’,” Dr. Schnoebelen explained.

The priest’s advice led to Dr. Schnoebelen developing an interest in the occult. He visited a local bookstore where he found a book called ‘Diary of a Witch’ by Sibyl Leek, a British medium who claimed that witches were not evil but rather part of an ancient pagan mystery religion.

“Among other things, [Leek] claimed that Jesus was a witch and his 12 apostles were his coven, along with their wives. So, I kind of bought into that,” he said. In 1968/69, Dr. Schnoebelen attended a coven in Rockford, Illinois, and was initiated as a witch. He later joined an Alexandrian coven in Boston, where he was made a witch high priest, after which he started covens in Dubuque and Milwaukee.

There were two main fountainheads of witchcraft in the 1960s, Dr. Schnoebelen explained. Some practice the witchcraft started by Gerald Gardner, who claimed to have come into contact with an ancient coven of witches in England. And others practice the witchcraft of “this Alexanders fellow,” who “claims to have been initiated by an ancient line of witches by his grandmother.”

“Both were from England, but both had spread to America,” he said. “And it was white witchcraft. Both groups’ rituals were virtually identical. But the Alexandrian group that I was in was more into ceremonial magic. Which is like, kind of like Protestantism [in that] they have the distinction between high church and low church. Well, Alexandrian is more high church witchcraft. But we didn’t believe in the devil. We didn’t think we were worshipping the devil. We thought we were worshipping a goddess, a moon goddess, and a horned god. So, it was like a bitheism, if you will, two deities.”

“And we didn’t believe in demons. We just believed that it was all this nature, airy fairy – you know, gathering herbs in the forest and dancing in the nude. It all sounds very innocent, except there’s, especially in the Alexandrian, there’s also some sex magic that’s involved,” he added.

The bookstore owner, whom Dr. Schnoebelen described as an older, manipulative man, had recommended that Dr. Schnoebelen read the Satanic Bible by Anton LaVey. Dr. Schnoebelen couldn’t understand why.

“I said, ‘Well, why would I want to read the Satanic Bible? Witches don’t believe in satan?’ And he said, ‘Well, just read the book.” And his, LaVey’s, contention was that. Magic is really about satan, but satan is like an archetype. He said, there is no real satan, but it’s like an energy, an egregore, an archetype that you can draw upon. And it kind of made sense to me. And again, the devil was gradually pulling me in,” he said.

In the early 1970s, Dr. Schnoebelen encountered “Eli,” who was the Grand Master Druid of North America. “Druids are a little bit different than witches. It’s kind of like the difference between being a Baptist and being a Methodist,” he said.

Eli lived on top of a mountain in Arkansas, where he had an organic farm. He invited Dr. Schnoebelen and others who were meeting at the bookstore to his home for the summer to receive occult training. By the end of the summer, those who accepted the invitation had become high priests in Druidism.

Eli advised Dr. Schnoebelen to join the Freemasonic Order to understand luciferian energy. Eli was a 33rd-degree Mason himself. “He also told me that if he ever felt like we were in deep spiritual trouble, that I should join the Mormon Church because it was a church that had been started by witches, for witches, that we could hang out in and pretend to be nice. You know the image of the Mormon Church, that they’re straight, nice, wonderful, all-American people with happy families and white picket fences and all of that. But secretly, they believe almost the same doctrines that witches believe,” Dr. Schnoebelen said.

Dr. Schnoebelen joined the Masonic Lodge as advised by Eli and also joined the Church of Satan, which was in San Francisco at the time, initially as a first-degree member. He later became a warlock and a second-degree member of the Church of Satan, after completing exams and studies.

At the same time that he was a satanist and a witch, he became a Master Mason. “Only our inner circle of the witches, by this time we’ve initiated over a hundred witches [into] our inner circle, knew that we were also satanist,” he said.

He then “figured out” there was a deeper level of satanism. There were two groups of “hardcore satanism”: the Order of the Black Ram in Michigan and The Brotherhood in Chicago. “I got involved with [The Brotherhood] because they were closer [to where I lived] … I got really [deep], I mean, I sold my soul to the devil. That’s how deep I got into this stuff,” Dr. Schnoebelen said.

Later in the interview, he described the ritual he performed to sell his soul to the devil, which included an oath. “I swore an oath to satan, my allegiance to him, that I would serve him for seven years and he would give me everything I wanted – wine, women, song, power, occult power, whatever – and at the end of those seven years, he could kill me and take me to hell,” he said. “Satanists believe that hell is like one long orgy of drugs, sex and rock and roll, so to speak. So, I didn’t think going to hell was a bad thing at that time.”

Degrees and Religion of Freemasonry

The basic structure of Freemasonry is the Blue lodge, which consists of three degrees: Entered Apprentice, Fellow Craft and Master Mason. Many Masons do not go beyond these levels, he said.

English Masonry is different, but in America, after the Blue Lodge, Masonry forks off into two paths: the York Rite, which has 7 degrees, and the Scottish Rite, which has 29 degrees.

The York Rite’s 7 degrees range from the 4th to the 10th degree, following the three degrees of the Blue Lodge. The Scottish Rite’s 29 degrees range from the 4th to the 32nd degree.

The York Rite, Dr. Schnoebelen was told when he was a Master Mason, is the “Christian path.” Its top degree is called the Knights Templar degree. The Scottish Rite has 29 degrees, some of which are “really creepy” including one, “I think it’s the 19th degree,” where they try to call up the devil, he said. The highest degree in the Scottish Rite is the 32nd degree and is called the “Sublime Prince of the Royal Secret.”

“If you’re some really important person, either in industry or in politics or in entertainment, you might be offered to become a 33rd degree Mason, which is the highest degree in American Masonry,” Dr. Schnoebelen said.

The process of becoming a 33rd degree Mason can be achieved through the Scottish Rite or by being a 10th degree Knight Templar, even without going through the Scottish Rite, he explained.

Dr. Schnoebelen spoke in detail about the Masons’ rituals and initiations. “I don’t know how deep you want to go into this, but basically, Masonry is an anti-Christ thing,” he said, “It claims it’s not religious, but it is,” and he explained why.

“If you drill down into this deep enough and read the books that are written by people like Albert Pike, like Albert Mackey. These are two, you know, or Arthur Edward Waite, these are three prominent scholars of 19th century, early 20th century Masonry. And all of them were occultists. Arthur Edward Waite, he wrote a book on black magic and pacts, how to sell your soul to the devil.

“The other person who, really, you need to pay attention to in all of this, because he’s more contemporary, [is] Manly P. Hall,” Dr. Schnoebelen said. “He was one of the most notable occultists in America in the 20th century. He passed away in 1994, I think. He was the head of the Philosophical Research Society. He was a very high-level ceremonial magician. And he was also a 33rd degree Mason.”

In his book, ‘Masonry: Beyond the Light’, Dr. Schnoebelen documents how almost every single leading occult person of the late 19th and early 20th century was a Freemason.

It’s not only men who get caught up in Freemasonry. “We document in the book how many men who have come to us over the years for deliverance, they were in masonry and they began to be drawn into wickedness, into perversion and even into paedophilia. It’s dark, dangerous stuff because it opens up unholy desires within the men and then, because of the way the spiritual world works, that in turn percolates down into their family. And it affects the wife, who may or may not be involved because there’s a women’s Order of Masonry called the Order of the Eastern Star, whose symbol is a satanic pentagram, by the way. So anyway, it affects your children.

“So many men who were masons – at first, it didn’t appear a problem. But when their children started hitting puberty, they just started to go in various ways nuts because of this trickle-down influence of the Masonic lodge.”

The Royal Secret

Dr. Schnoebelen worked his way through the hierarchy and became a 33rd degree Mason in America. However, in Europe, Dr. Schnoebelen said, there’s what’s called the Rite of Memphis-Misraïm, and that is 360 degrees. “Most Masons don’t even know about that,” he said. “I got up to, if my memory serves, the 96th degree.”

Explaining how he was able to reach the 96th degree, he said: “There was a Group in Chicago … Chicago was and probably still is a major nexus of satanism … so this group brought me into Memphis-Misraïm.”

It was then that the son of Papus (the pseudonym of Gérard Encausse), a prominent 19th-century occultist and ceremonial magician, “came over [to America from Paris] and he brought me into the 90-97th degree,” he said. “And, this is where you get into the really deep stuff, the ideas behind sexual alchemy, how to supposedly live forever, you know, all this creepy stuff.”

When Dr. Schnoebelen became a 32nd degree Mason, a Sublime Prince of the Royal Secret, he asked, “So what’s the Royal Secret?” The response was, “I don’t know.”

“I learned eventually, after getting into the Rite of Memphis-Misraïm … is that the Royal Secret is that you can live forever by sexually vampirising children, literally,” he said.

“We’ve talked to dozens of people over the years in ministry who came to us who were sodomised as children, who were literally taken to the Masonic Lodge after hours, laid on that very same altar that the Holy King James Bible laid on, and they were gang raped by a bunch of old men, that were all high-level masons, until they were practically dead,” he said.

Saving Grace

There is a subscription for membership in the Church of Satan. Dr. Schnoebelen used to pay his subscription by cheque. In those days, after a cheque was presented to the payee’s bank, the paid cheque was returned to the payer.

One day, Dr. Schnoebelen received one of his cheques back from the bank on which someone had written a message. “Some lady, by the handwriting, [said] ‘I’ll be praying for you in Jesus’ name’,” he said. “I just scoffed at it.”

“Literally, within 24 hours, it was like I was hit with a freight train. I lost all my occult power, and believe me, magical power is real. I lost my job. I got as sick as a dog,” he said.

In the attic of his home, he had a satanic altar. “I went up there and I knelt and I prayed to lucifer and I said, ‘What’s going on? I’ve done everything you’ve told me. And my life is just increasingly gone’. Well, gone to hell literally. And the funny thing is, even when I was praying to Lucifer, Jesus answered my prayer,” he said.

“Because the next day, we got a call from these two teenage satanist girls from Chicago … They said, we had a gift for you.” Having lost his job, Dr. Schnoebelen desperately needed money and so he hoped it might be a gift of money.

“They show up. At the door, and they sit adoringly at my feet, and they give me these two comic books from Chick Publications,” he said. Chick Publications published what was known as Chick tracts, comic book-style gospel tracts often featuring morally charged narratives that culminate in a call to accept Jesus Christ as a personal saviour.

“At the time, there were like 15 or so full-colour comic books, but they were about Christian themes, and they were intended to be soul-winning tools. And in the back of them, there was a thing about, ‘okay, how do you get born again?’,” Dr. Schnoebelen said. “And the two that these kids gave me, I say kids because they were probably in their late teens, one was called ‘Spellbound’ and one was called ‘Angel of Light’ … they are about the dangers of the occult, and about how Lucifer is really the god behind all false religions.”

Dr. Schnoebelen took one look at these two comic books, dismissed them, threw them into a cupboard and then forgot about them.

The next day, two Mormon missionaries came to Dr. Schnoebelen’s door. Based on what Eli had told him, that if he were in deep spiritual trouble, he should join the Mormon Church, he believed the two missionaries turning up at his door was a sign from lucifer, so he joined the Mormon Church.

“I tried to be a good Mormon,” Dr. Schnoebelen said. “I stopped doing dope. I stopped having orgies. I was just monogamous. And the only thing we did – because we had been led to believe by this Druid guy, that the Mormons were white witches and so we still did white witchcraft. But we didn’t do satanism anymore. We got all of that out of our lives, went through the temple in the Mormon Church, did all their secret rituals, which are very Masonic.”

“Joseph Smith, who was the founder of the Mormon Church in 1844, he was made a Master Mason in Nauvoo, Illinois. And after he was made a Master Mason, he kind of stole most of the Masonic ritual and created this [Mormon] temple [initiation] ceremony,” he explained. “The whole thing is just bizarre.” He has detailed this all in great depth in a video titled ‘Mormonism’s Temple of Doom’ but briefly described the Mormon hierarchy and some of the Mormon rituals in the video above.

Dr. Schnoebelen became a Mormon Elder and then an Elders Quorum President, which is an administrative role directly answering to the bishop, a title for the leader of the local Mormon church. When he moved to Milwaukee, because his wife wanted to go to nursing school, he joined the Mormon church but, as his Elder role only applied to his previous church, was not an Elders Quorum President.

In Milwaukee, in 1984, he saw an advert for a prophecy seminar. It didn’t say which Christian church the seminar was at, but he thought to himself that if he attended, “I can go and steal some sheep because I belong to a church that’s being run by a true prophet.”

So he went to the seminar, which was being held at a Protestant church. “I had never been to a Protestant service. And there was this evangelist up there, and they were talking about the book of Revelation. This guy was presenting the Gospel in the context of explaining their version of what the Book of Revelation means. He was talking about how you’re saved by grace through faith.”

Tongue in cheek, Dr. Schnoebelen raised his hand to ask a question, “They didn’t know I was Mormon,” he said. He pointed out to the evangelist that baptism was necessary for salvation. The evangelist responded, “Where did you get that idea from?” and quoted Acts 16:31, which states, “Believe in the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.”

“And that was the Bible verse that hit me,” Dr. Schnoebelen said. “I’d already read the whole King James Bible, because the Mormons used the King James Bible. I’d read the Bible through five times as a Mormon. But I’d never seen that verse.”

“And this verse went through my magic Mormon underwear like a bullet through a sheet of wet tissue paper. And I went home, and I was trembling, and I prayed and I fasted.” And what came to his mind was the Chick Publishing comic books. He went and dug them out because he recalled that in the back was a call to be a Christian.

“I got down at the foot of my bed, I knelt, I took off my magic Mormon underwear, because I didn’t want any static on the line when I talked to God. And I prayed the prayers in the back of that comic book, and I got born again. And that was the beginning of my journey as a true Christian,” he said.

He renounced all his Masonic oaths, the oaths and covenants he took in the Mormon Church, the baptismal vows of the Catholic Church and the oath he had made to the devil. “When I got saved, that wiped out that stupid covenant. It took the power of the devil off of me, because I became a child of God,” he said.

