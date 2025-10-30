Home Education: An AI-powered tool for legal advice when the local council comes knocking

Please share our story!

If you’ve chosen to homeschool your children and are anxious about a letter from your local authority requesting a home visit, Education Hero has been developed to help.

It is an AI-powered tool that sifts through thousands of pages of UK legislation, guidance, policy documents and legal judgments to concisely summarise your legal rights and obligations.

The Education Hero platform won’t just tell parents what they need to do but will do it for them. It will draft the letters, track the correspondence, generate the reports automatically as a result of continuous assessment of your education provision and your child’s progress and manage the relationship with the Local Authority.

By Education Hero, 26 October 2025

You open your email, and your stomach drops. It’s from the Local Authority, requesting a home visit. As if you haven’t already got enough work to do giving your child a decent home education?

You stare at it for a moment. But instead of reading the whole thing carefully, you open Facebook and navigate to your Local Authority (“LA”) home education group, one of hundreds of local and national groups full of “helpful” information and guidance and post: “Hi, the LA have emailed asking to arrange a home visit to discuss our home education. I would like to decline the visit but unsure how to word it nicely – any advice would be hugely appreciated!”

Then you wait.

Responses start coming in. Some reassuring, some practical, some contradictory. Well-meaning parents share what worked for them, what they’ve heard, admins share what they think the law says. Links to blog posts, guidelines and legislation you have neither the time nor the capacity to properly review and interpret.

The problem isn’t that people are trying to mislead – it’s that few people actually know. You’re all navigating the same murky waters, sharing experiences that may or may not apply, citing laws you haven’t read, passing along advice that worked in one Local Authority but might not work in another.

Your Facebook research has probably left you in a worse position than before you posted.

According to our research, this scene plays out hundreds of times every day across the UK. Currently, there are somewhere between 400 and 500 UK home education Facebook groups. That’s not national groups or regional hubs. That’s 400 to 500 separate communities, each filled with parents trying to figure out what the law actually means about their right to educate their children at home.

The largest of these, Home Education in the UK (“HEFA”), has 80,000 members. Just two years ago, it had 38,000. That’s more than doubling in twenty-four months. Every single LA in the UK has at least one dedicated group, and most have several.

When you account for the fact that most parents join two or three groups to get different perspectives, we’re looking at roughly 110,000 to 130,000 unique individuals in this network – about the same number registered for home education. In other words, the entire home education community is relying on Facebook group admins and other parents to overcome their uncertainty about their legal rights and obligations.

Here’s what you’d need to understand to truly know your rights and obligations:

The Education Act 1996. The 2019 Elective Home Education Guidelines for Local Authorities. Relevant case law. Your specific Local Authority’s home education policy. The Children Missing Education guidance. If your child has SEND, the Children and Families Act 2014 and the SEND Code of Practice. Data protection legislation. Human Rights Act 1998.

Thousands of pages of legislation, guidance, policy documents, and legal judgments. And Local Authorities interpret their duties differently, leading to wildly varying approaches across the country.

Nobody has time to become a legal expert just to respond to a letter about educating their own child.

It’s not just the confusion. It’s the hours spent scrolling through Facebook posts, following links, trying to piece together a coherent understanding. Drafting responses, second-guessing yourself, worrying about whether you’re about to make things worse.

Hours that could be spent actually educating your child.

And the anxiety – the constant low-level worry that you’re missing something crucial, that the advice you’re following might be wrong, that you’re one misstep away from serious consequences.

Instead of posting to Facebook and waiting for contradictory advice, what if you could get a response that:

Actually understood the legislation

Knew your specific Local Authority’s policy

Provided clear, grounded guidance

Gave you options with their implications

Drafted a response you could actually use

Here’s what that looks like:

This is Education Hero. It carefully studies and analyses the Education Act 1996, the 2019 Guidelines, relevant case law and your specific Local Authority’s policy. It understands the nuances and can parse the difference between what a letter implies and what the law actually requires.

It doesn’t just give you a quick, generic answer. It builds personal context, then provides a reliable, grounded response in seconds, instead of the hours you’d spend researching or the days you’d spend worrying about whether the Facebook advice was correct.

What you’ve seen in that video – the careful analysis, the grounded legal response, the clear guidance, even the drafted email response – that’s just the beginning.

Information provision is table stakes. The full Education Hero platform will actually perform the necessary activities on behalf of parents. Not just tell you what you need to do, but do it for you. Draft the letters. Track the correspondence. Generate the reports automatically as a result of continuous assessment of your education provision and your child’s progress. Manage the relationship with the Local Authority. Handle the entire administrative burden that takes you away from actually educating your child.

You shouldn’t have to become a legal expert to exercise your right to educate your own child. And you shouldn’t have to become an administrator or school secretary either.

We built Education Hero because we saw this problem: parents lost in a maze of Facebook groups, trying to get accurate information about their legal rights. We have the solution.

But we face exactly the same problem: How do we reach those parents through the noise to help them cut through the noise?! You see the irony?!

Help Us Spread the Word

If you’re reading this, you understand the problem. You’ve either experienced it yourself or watched someone struggle with it.

If you’re in any of those Facebook groups, share this article. If you know home-educating parents, tell them about Education Hero. If you work with families navigating Local Authority relationships, point them our way.

We’re not trying to replace the community these Facebook groups provide. The solidarity, the emotional support, the shared experiences – those are valuable. What we’re providing is accurate, legally sound information so parents can make informed decisions without spending hours trying to decode legislation.

The information exists. The solution exists. We just need to reach the people who need it.

Can you help us do that?

