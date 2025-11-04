Dr. Bill Schneobelen: Freemasonry and Islam

Please share our story!

Few realise the historical and current connections between Freemasonry and Islam. In his Book ‘Masonry: Beyond the Light’, Dr. Bill Schnoebelen describes the most obvious connection between the two religions: the Shriners.

Last week, we published an article highlighting an interview with Dr. William (“Bill”) Schnoebelen, a former 33rd degree Mason, on the Almost False podcast. During this interview, Dr. Shnoebelen mentioned a book he had written titled ‘Masonry: Beyond the Light’.

In the book, which is an important exposé for both Freemasons and non-Freemasons alike, he demonstrates the historical occult roots of Masonry in fertility cults and Illuminism. He provides the history of the Masonic Lodge and its connection to Rosicrucianism, the Knights Templar and the Illuminati. Using God’s written word, the Christian Bible, Dr. Schnoebelen proves how the Lodge violates God’s commandments. The book culminates in showing how Masons can be set free from Masonry’s dark bondage.

Dr. Schnoebelen’s book also describes the connections between Islam and Freemasonry. “Throughout this book, there have been allusions to the frequent historical links between the Muslim religion and the origins of Masonry. The most obvious connection with Islam in the world of the Lodge is, of course, the Shrine. Most don’t know that the actual title of the Shriner organisation is the ‘Ancient Arabic Order, Nobles of the Mystic Shrine’,” he wrote.

In June, we published an article ‘Who controls the Muslim Brotherhood?’ As part of our investigation, we highlighted a lecture given by Walter Veith in 2004. In the section of the article titled ‘Islamic Connection to the Vatican’, we summarised Veith’s lecture. “In addition to the symbolism and rituals, Catholic and Islamic insiders have an infamous organisation in common: Freemasonry. Freemasons of the highest order – 32nd Degree in the Scottish Rite and 29th Degree in the York Rite – can become Shriners, Veith said. The Shriners are an Arabic Order,” we wrote.

Quoting from James Shaw’s 1988 book ‘The Deadly Deception’, Veith pointed out that “the Shrine” used by Shriners is a shrine to Allah. Before converting to Christianity, Shaw was a 33rd-degree Mason in the Scottish Rite. Speaking of the ritual performed to initiate him into the Shiners, Shaw said, “With the Koran on the altar, we sealed our solemn oath in the name of ‘Allah, the God of Arab, Moslem and Mohammedan, the God of our fathers’.”

Shaw was recounting his personal experience. In ‘Masonry: Beyond the Light’, Dr Schnoebelen does the same, but also includes his personal research both during his time as a Mason and afterwards. It is interesting, then, that Dr. Schnoebelen gives a similar view to Shaw. There is no indication that the two men have collaborated, and so we have two independent witnesses who are corroborating each other.

The following is what Dr. Schnoebelen wrote in his Book ‘Masonry: Beyond the Light’. As can be seen from the diagram below, “the Shrine” sits above the York and Scottish Rites in the Masonic hierarchy.

Masonry Beyond the Light William Schnoebelen 1991 pg 95

By William Schnoebelen, Masonry: Beyond the Light, 1991, pg 96-97

The Islam Connection

Throughout this book, there have been allusions to the frequent historical links between the Muslim religion and the origins of Masonry. The most obvious connection with Islam in the world of the Lodge is, of course, the Shrine. Most don’t know that the actual title of the Shriner organisation is the “Ancient Arabic Order, Nobles of the Mystic Shrine.”

Not only is the Shrine openly evocative of Arab culture, but the “shrine” is actually the sacred shrine of Islam, the Kaaba in Mecca! Few outsiders realise that behind its exotic, clownish exterior, the Shrine ceremonial is steeped in demonic Islamic religion, utterly foreign to the God of the Bible! For example, the Shrine initiate must swear the usual awful oath on the holy book of the Islamic faith, the Koran, in addition to the Bible, ending thus:

…and may Allah, the god of Arab, Moslem and Mohammedan, the God of our Fathers, support me to the entire fulfilment of the same, Amen, Amen, Amen. (Shrine Ritual Monitor, Allen Publishing, pp. 35-39)

The Shriner is swearing in the name of Allah. Contrary to popular belief, the Islamic Allah is not just another name for the true God. He has no more resemblance to the God of the Bible than does the “Great Architect.”

History shows that before the “prophet” Muhammed elevated Allah to special status, he was essentially a second-rate little rock of an idol inside the pagan shrine, the Kaaba. He was one of a crowd of some 365 little “rocks” in there, and was the tribal god of Muhammed’s tribe, the Quraish.

Yet today, this “rock” is worshipped by 600 million Muslims! Like any other idol, there is a demon behind it! (Leviticus 17:7, Deuteronomy 32:16-17). That demon draws energy from being worshipped for his master, Satan! It is certain that this “Allah” draws a great deal of foul satisfaction from watching good “Christian” men kneel down and swear allegiance to him!

The Muslim denies the deity of Jesus Christ and His resurrection, to say nothing of the gospel of grace. Islam denies all the cardinal fundamentals of the Christian faith. You cannot be a faithful Christian and call Allah the “God of our fathers!” The Shriner is calling a demon named “Allah” his god!

Celestial Prostitutes

People often marvel at the high level of immorality which surrounds Shrine conventions. One of my female friends was highly offended when I told her I was joining the Shrine. She told me that whenever the Shriners were in town, she was continually harassed, and even physically accosted in an improper manner by them.

Shriners are exhorted to regard their red Fez as an analogue to the [Masons’] white apron and to never do anything while wearing it that would bring shame to their mothers. They either have very strange mothers, or their consciences have been completely numbed!

By submitting to the god of Islam, they have come under the power of a religion that has a strange view of the afterlife. Both in this life and in the next, women are viewed as property. Most people know that Muslims are polygamous, and that Islamic women in strict Muslim nations have virtually no rights. They must be covered from head to toe, and are basically treated as if they have no souls or identity of their own.

In the Islamic paradise, the men are waited on by houris-beautiful, angelic women. These women are mindless and exist only to serve the sexual needs of the Islamic “saints.” They are basically celestial prostitutes! If this Islamic spirit has come upon the Shrine “Nobles,” no wonder they behave like over sexed adolescents in these conventions.

In the “Jesters” club, an elite group within the Shrine, women have reported to us that their husbands abused them physically and sexually and even share them with other Jesters, like a wife-swapping club. If this is true in the larger Order, it could explain the horrible Islamic attitude toward women which basically regards them as objects.

With or without the immorality, the Islamic powers which loom over the Shrine should make it a place any Christian would flee.

Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles Mystic Shrine Red Fez The Met Museum This image was not included in Dr Schnoebelens book We have added it for illustration purposes

The red Fez itself, associated with the Shrine, is actually an article of ceremonial attire among Moroccan Muslims. Its colour is said to reflect the fact that centuries ago, Islamic armies invaded Fez and slaughtered thousands of Christians who resided there. The blood of Christian martyrs ran in the streets, and the Islamic “holy” warriors dipped their headgear in the blood and dyed them scarlet. Thus, the Fez is a commemoration of the murder of thousands of Christians! No wonder Satan smiles when Christians wear it proudly!

How is Jesus glorified by men who are supposedly His disciples riding around on funny little expensive motor cars in parades wearing evil red hats, while millions of people have never heard about the good news of salvation through the cross?

I’m not trying to be a spoil-sport here, and I like a good time as much as the next guy. However, this should be done only after your spiritual obligations have been met! It is estimated that the average Christian in the US gives 3 cents a day to missions. That is certainly less than the typical Shriner spends on his activities! Every missiologist I have read would agree that the US is far behind in its support of foreign missions. We are nowhere near being tithe-payers!

I’m not trying to be a legalist. We are not saved by tithing. However, if the vast majority of Christian men aren’t paying a full tithe, (and they are not) there is something wrong. This is literally draining millions of dollars a year out of the church at a time when many Godly missionary organisations (both church and parachurch) are barely able to keep afloat! What a fine trick on the church by Satan!

Featured image: Shriners wearing their trademark fezzes. Source: Tiki with Ray

