President Donald Trump’s speech in the Knesset in full

US President Donald Trump delivered a speech to Israel’s Knesset today, 13 October 2025, declaring the end of the Gaza war and heralding a “historic dawn of a new Middle East” following the release of all 20 surviving Israeli hostages by Hamas.

He praised Israel’s military victory, urged the nation to focus on peace and prosperity and called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption.

Trump’s address in the Israeli Knesset, which lasted over an hour, was met with a standing ovation and chants of “Trump, Trump.”

In his speech, Trump declared the “long and painful nightmare” of the war was finally over, stating it marked “the moment that everything began to change and change very much for the better” for the Middle East.

“This is not only the end of a war. This is the end of an age of terror and death and the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God,” he said. Clarifying that God is “the almighty God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.”

“This is now a very exciting time for Israel and for the entire Middle East, because all across the Middle East, the forces of chaos, terror and ruin that have plagued the region for decades now stand weakened, isolated and totally defeated.

“A new coalition of proud and responsible nations is emerging. And because of us, the enemies of all civilisation are in retreat. Thanks to the bravery and incredible skill of the Israeli Defence Forces and ‘Operation Rising Lion’ … many of Iran’s top terrorists, including nuclear scientists and commanders, have been extinguished from this earth,” he said.

As well as thanking Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “whose partnership did so much to make this momentous day possible,” he also thanked “all of the nations of the Arab and Muslim world that came together to press Hamas to set the hostages free and to send them home.”

He emphasised that Israel had won all it could achieve by force of arms and now needed to translate those victories into peace and prosperity. Trump also called for a peace deal with Iran and stated the US would remain a steadfast ally of Israel.

He later attended a peace summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, where he signed the ceasefire agreement, with over 25 national leaders and representatives from international organisations in attendance.

The Gateway Pundit has published the text of President Trump’s speech, which you can read HERE. You can listen to his full speech below.

Right Side Broadcasting Network: President Trump Addresses Israel’s Parliament, 13 October 2025 (68 mins)

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on YouTube HERE.

