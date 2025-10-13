President Donald Trump’s speech in the Knesset in full

US President Donald Trump delivered a speech to Israel’s Knesset today, 13 October 2025, declaring the end of the Gaza war and heralding a “historic dawn of a new Middle East” following the release of all 20 surviving Israeli hostages by Hamas.
He praised Israel’s military victory, urged the nation to focus on peace and prosperity and called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption.
Trump’s address in the Israeli Knesset, which lasted over an hour, was met with a standing ovation and chants of “Trump, Trump.”
In his speech, Trump declared the “long and painful nightmare” of the war was finally over, stating it marked “the moment that everything began to change and change very much for the better” for the Middle East.
“This is not only the end of a war. This is the end of an age of terror and death and the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God,” he said. Clarifying that God is “the almighty God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.”
“This is now a very exciting time for Israel and for the entire Middle East, because all across the Middle East, the forces of chaos, terror and ruin that have plagued the region for decades now stand weakened, isolated and totally defeated.
“A new coalition of proud and responsible nations is emerging. And because of us, the enemies of all civilisation are in retreat. Thanks to the bravery and incredible skill of the Israeli Defence Forces and ‘Operation Rising Lion’ … many of Iran’s top terrorists, including nuclear scientists and commanders, have been extinguished from this earth,” he said.
As well as thanking Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “whose partnership did so much to make this momentous day possible,” he also thanked “all of the nations of the Arab and Muslim world that came together to press Hamas to set the hostages free and to send them home.”
He emphasised that Israel had won all it could achieve by force of arms and now needed to translate those victories into peace and prosperity. Trump also called for a peace deal with Iran and stated the US would remain a steadfast ally of Israel.
He later attended a peace summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, where he signed the ceasefire agreement, with over 25 national leaders and representatives from international organisations in attendance.
The Gateway Pundit has published the text of President Trump’s speech, which you can read HERE. You can listen to his full speech below.
If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on YouTube HERE.
Categories: Breaking News, World News
Check into the Global Human Evolution 2-22-2222 Initiative
Terrifying: Abrahamic religions.
Hi Tim, if you’re feeling “terrified” by Abrahamic religions, I wouldn’t like to know how you’ll be feeling when you realise what luciferianism/satanism has planned for you.
All I can suggest is that when you do work out what satan has planned, turn to God – the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob (aka Israel) – because He is the only one who can save you.
There is one God but He has three distinct Persons: God the Father, God the Son (Jesus) and God the Holy Spirit; each being fully God, co-equal and co-eternal. And it is through accepting Jesus, specifically, as their personal Saviour that people are saved. If you turn to Jesus, He will save you.
Hi Rhoda, if someone rejects Jesus and is a zealous believer in the Talmud, what God do they worship?
Hi J Guti, before I get to your question, perhaps a basic understanding of what “the Talmud” is, is required. Bear with me, because once we do this, you’ll see your question makes no sense.
There are two main versions of the Talmud: the Babylonian Talmud and the Jerusalem Talmud. The Babylonian Talmud was compiled in present-day Iraq. The Jerusalem Talmud was compiled in the Land of Israel by Jews. Yet interestingly, modern day “pro-Palestinian” activists call the Jerusalem Talmud the “Palestinian Talmud” to emphasise its historical and geographical origins in the region they call “Palestine.” Today, “Palestine” is an Islamic political ideology, not a geographical location, so “pro-Palestinians” are effectively trying to claim the Jerusalem Talmud as an Islamic text which the Jews appropriated.
All versions of the Talmud, for ease let’s call them “the Talmud,” are a compilation of rabbinic discussions, interpretations and debates on the Torah’s laws, ethics, philosophy, customs, history and folklore. It is not a single, unified text but rather a record of generations of rabbinic debate, often presenting multiple viewpoints without always resolving contradictions. It is the written version of an oral tradition to debate the meaning of God’s law, passed down for generations before being compiled. Apparently these Talmudic discussions continue to this day to interpret and apply its teachings to contemporary issues such as genetic engineering and medical ethics.
Because people don’t really understand what the Talmud is, it is subject to misrepresentation and anti-Semitic (specifically anti-Jewish) attacks, with various collections of quotes circulating online that falsely claim it promotes immoral practices or regards non-Jews as lesser beings. Some of these quotes are genuine but taken out of context, while many are outright fabrications.
You can read the Talmud for yourself and check whether the quotes you have seen are taken out of context or are outright fabricated. The Talmud is available online, see https://www.sefaria.org/texts/Talmud
In Christianity, the equivalent to the Talmud would be a Bible commentary, but without the open debate between Bible scholars. A secular example would be something similar to Hansard which records debates in Parliament.
So considering the above what does your comment “a zealous believer in the Talmud” mean? Do you mean they zealously believe in God’s law? Do you mean they zealously believe in rabbis debating how these laws should be applied? If it is the latter, when two rabbis disagree which viewpoint does someone “zealously believe”? Perhaps what you mean is “a zealous believer in the Talmud” zealously believes in having open and public debates about matters of importance?
Jews, followers of Judaism, worship God. The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob (aka Israel). When God was asked what His name was, He responded YHWH or Yahweh (“I AM WHO I AM”). The Torah, the Hebrew Bible, is a foundational “Scripture” for the Quran and is also the first five books of the Christian Bible (Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy). Yahweh is often translated as LORD or I AM WHO I AM in English translations of the Christian Bible.
This is the God whom Jews worship. It is the same God, the only true God, that Christians worship. His name is Yahweh, Adonai or Jehovah, all three are often translated into English as LORD.
As I said in a comment above: There is one God and God is three Persons: God the Father, God the Son (Jesus) and God the Holy Spirit.
Anyone, including you and I, who rejects Jesus will not be saved. Jesus is the way, the truth and the life. I encourage you to pick up a Christian Bible and read what Jesus says to ALL, regardless of our race, religion, creed or nationality.
It is Jesus that will be the judge of the Jews who have not accepted Him as their Messiah, just as Jesus will judge each of us whether we call ourselves Christian, Jew, Muslim, gnostic, agnostic, atheist etc. Jesus said:
Eternity separated from God is terrifying my friend.
Seek God and you will find Him.
Did he mention the assassination of Charlie Kirk?
Kirk told 2 people he was afraid he would be assassinated.
Asking hard questions about Isreal especially the “do not patrol the border fence” order on the 7th October .
How many times in the past decades have I heard this already !!!! I think Trump is delusi0nal. The war will ONLY stop when the US stops supplying weaponry to Israel and A I P A C simply will NEVER allow the US to do that. Trump does not rule America…..Israel does !!!