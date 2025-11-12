UK suspends some intelligence sharing with the US while the EC plans an EU-wide intelligence agency

Please share our story!

The UK suspends some intelligence sharing with the US. On the same day, it emerges that the European Commission is planning a centralised EU-wide intelligence agency. Earlier this year, the UK signed a defence pact with the EU, which includes deeper cooperation with EU intelligence. Could all these seemingly separate developments be related?

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 8 + 1 =



Below are two reports that emerged on the same day. Both reports relate to intelligence services; one in respect of the United States (“US”) and the other the European Union (“EU”). The two reports appear to be unrelated, but are they?

UK Suspends Some of Its Intelligence Sharing With the US

The United Kingdom (“UK”) has suspended some intelligence sharing with the US over concerns regarding US military strikes against suspected drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean, marking a significant break in the close intelligence relationship between the two nations.

This decision, which began over a month ago, stems from British officials’ belief that the US strikes, which have killed 76 people, may violate international law and constitute extrajudicial killings, a view shared by the United Nations human rights chief, Volker Türk.

The UK is reportedly withholding intelligence to avoid being complicit in these operations, particularly as the information was previously used to support the Joint Interagency Task Force South (“JIATFS”) in counter-narcotics efforts.

Further reading:

European Commission Plans EU-Wide Intelligence Unit

The European Commission (“EC”), led by President Ursula von der Leyen, has announced plans to propose the creation of a new EU-wide intelligence unit aimed at improving coordination of intelligence information collected by national services and the EU itself.

This initiative, announced on 11 November 2025, is a response to a wave of Russian hybrid attacks and seeks to strengthen the EU’s collective security posture. However, the proposal is still in its “very embryonic” stage, with no formal proposal yet sent to member states, and faces significant resistance from several EU countries.

Further reading:

Is it merely a coincidence that the two reports above – the UK moving away from the US and the EC seeking to expand its control – are happening at the same time? While wondering what they could be up to, we are reminded of a warning Andrew Bridgen gave last year, two weeks before Keir Starmer became the UK’s Prime Minister.

Labour Pledges Deeper Cooperation with the EU on Defence and Security

During an interview with Resistance GB in June 2024, Andrew Bridgen warned about Keir Starmer’s plans to merge the UK’s security and defence with that of the EU. He spoke about the EU Defence Pact, which the Labour Party, according to their manifesto, intended to sign the UK up to. The Pact will give the unelected European Commission full control of the British Army, Royal Air Force, Royal Navy, MI5, MI6, GCHQ, and access to the Five Eyes and our local police forces, he said.

Related: Andrew Bridgen: We are already at war with Russia

The Labour Party’s 2024 election manifesto committed to seeking an “ambitious new UK-EU security pact” to strengthen cooperation on foreign, security and defence policy, particularly in response to threats like Russia’s war in Ukraine. This pact aims to enhance collaboration with key European allies such as France and Germany through increased defence and security co-operation, including closer working with Joint Expeditionary Force (“JEF”) partners. The Labour Party reiterated its intention in a Research Briefing to the UK Parliament in March 2025.

From the outset, Starmer’s plan has drawn criticism because the proposed agreement could be a “one-sided treaty” that undermines British sovereignty by requiring the UK to adhere to EU rules, scrutiny and funding structures without reciprocal obligations from the EU. Despite this, in May 2025, the UK and the EU concluded a Security and Defence Partnership during their first joint summit in London. “The partnership reflects a joint determination to reinforce European security in light of shifting global power dynamics,” the EU External Action said and “provides cooperation in security and defence areas, such as”:

Peacebuilding

Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) civilian and military crisis management

Maritime Security

Space Security

Cyber issues and emerging disruptive technologies

Countering hybrid threats and resilience of critical infrastructure

Fighting foreign information manipulation

Counterterrorism and preventing/countering violent extremism

Climate and security nexus

External aspects of economic security and irregular migration.

However, the list provided by the EU External Action is not complete because the “cooperation” is open-ended. The partnership policy paper states: “The EU and the UK will explore further opportunities for coordination, co-operation and synergies in support of capacity building for partners in the field of security and defence … The European Peace Facility (EPF) enables the possibility for third states to provide voluntary contributions.”

Are We Seeing the Beginnings of a One World Army?

The UK is just one of the countries integrating with the EU to create what seems to be an intention to build a global or one world army and intelligence unit, or, at the least, build a model that can be replicated in other regions. And, if Mr. Bridgen is correct, the aim is to include a regionally/globally controlled police force that operates in each of our neighbourhoods.

The EU has advanced its defence integration through several key initiatives. The Permanent Structured Cooperation (“PESCO”) was launched in 2017 after the UK departed from the EU. Brexit created an opportunity for the EU to implement its 70-year-old ambition to integrate member countries’ defences. PESCO was launched as a pact between 25 countries to fund, develop and deploy armed forces together. This pact was first blocked by the French parliament in the 1950s and later by Britain, which feared the creation of an EU army. Denmark joined in 2025, so now 26 of the 27 EU member states participate in PESCO.

PESCO is part of a broader strategy that includes the European Defence Fund (“EDF”), the Coordinated Annual Review on Defence (“CARD”) and the Military Planning and Conduct Capability (“MPCC”), all designed to enhance collective military capabilities. There has also been a growing number of calls for the creation of a continental defence force or even that of an EU army, especially after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Wikipedia says.

In recent years, the EU has also strengthened its defence partnerships with countries that are not EU member states. The EU has signed security and defence pacts with eight countries: Albania, Canada, Japan, Moldova, North Macedonia, Norway, South Korea and, as mentioned above, the UK. These agreements cover areas such as cyber security, maritime security, space security, counterterrorism and resilience against hybrid threats. Notably, the EU and Canada signed a defence pact in June 2025 that paves the way for joint weapons procurement and collaboration under the ReArm Europe Plan, including potential participation in the Security Action for Europe (“SAFE”) instrument.

It seems the EU is becoming a threat to sovereign citizens of sovereign nations everywhere, and the UK, under the “governance” of Starmer, by breaking with US intelligence sharing while forming a deeper alliance with the EC on the same, is once again siding with the wrong people.

When the UK public voted to leave the EU, each had their own good reasons but at the heart of it was citizens wanting to live in a sovereign country, where their government was serving them and not supranational organisations. Not all, but some of those who voted for Brexit understood the plan for a one world government that was secretly being planned and incrementally implemented by oligarchs controlling the United Nations and World Economic Forum – and some of these pro-Brexit voters understood that the EU was part of that global plan. It is this global plan that Starmer and other “useful idiots” are carrying out.

For those who may not be familiar with the term, “useful idiots” was originally coined for communist sympathisers and defined as: “a citizen of a non-communist country sympathetic to communism, who was regarded by communists as naive and susceptible to manipulation for propaganda or other purposes.”

And as BBC Sounds explained in ‘The Documentary’ (2010): “The phrase ‘useful idiots’, supposedly Lenin’s, refers to Westerners duped into saying good things about bad regimes … Useful idiots, in a broader sense, refers to Western journalists, travellers and intellectuals who gave their blessing – often with evangelistic fervour – to tyrannies and tyrants, thereby convincing politicians and public that utopias rather than Belsens [a metaphorical word to describe the horrors of the Soviet Union under Stalin] thrived.”

Well, the “useful idiots” are back; they have been flaunting themselves publicly, beating the Globalists’ drum both locally and internationally, since 2020 – and some of them are politicians.

Further reading:

Please share our story!