Russian-led union of Eurasian countries, modelled on the European Union, strengthens ties with the UN

At a recent event, the Eurasian Economic Union, led by Vladimir Putin and modelled on the European Union, demonstrated it is strengthening its ties to the United Nations. It is just one of the regional integration projects around the world which seek to emulate the European Union.

Why do they want countries to integrate, to “share sovereignty” and be dictated to by an unelected body similar to the European Commission?

In the 1970s, a report for the Club of Rome proposed that the world be divided into 10 regions. Could regional integration be part of a long-standing plan to move the world towards global governance? And where will it lead?

Eurasian Economic Union: Russia’s European Union

The Eurasian Economic Union (“EAEU”) is an integrated single market of five post-Soviet states. It fosters a free market for goods, services, capital and labour between its member states: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

On 2 October, EAEU marked its 10th anniversary with a significant event, the ‘Days of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)’ at the Palais des Nations, the European headquarters of the United Nations (“UN”) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Although the EAEU’s roots are in the Commonwealth of Independent States, which was formed in 1991, the year the Soviet Union dissolved, it wasn’t until May 2014 that the EAEU treaty was formalised. Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan were the founding signatories to the treaty, which became operational in January 2015. Armenia and Kyrgyzstan acceded later in that year.

The EAEU doesn’t possess the status of a UN member state, even though it is being overseen and, at least to some extent, controlled by the UN. Thursday’s EAEU Days event was held at the UN, indicating this was a UN-driven event, and UN organisations were actively involved. A press release from the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said:

At the round table ‘Regional Economic Integration of the EAEU: Results over 10 Years and Prospects for Partnership’, the participation of the heads of the Eurasian Economic Commission and the diplomatic missions of the Eurasian Five – Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia – was complemented by interventions from heads and experts of relevant international organisations, including the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, the World Trade Organisation, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the International Organisation for Migration, the International Labour Organisation, and the World Intellectual Property Organisation. The opening of the “Days of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)” took place in Geneva , Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, 3 October 2025

If the above isn’t convincing enough. The UN Permanent Representative for Russia said:

Today’s meeting not only demonstrates the country benefits of participating in the EAEU and its effective integration model, but also provides an excellent opportunity to discuss prospects for intensifying and deepening the Union’s interactions with Geneva-based international organisations. Currently, memoranda of understanding and cooperation with the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) are in effect, and corresponding cooperation plans for the period 2024-2026 are being successfully implemented. Statement by Ambassador Gennady Gatilov at the Round Table Discussion within the “EAEU Days” at the UN Office in Geneva , Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations Office in Geneva, 2 October 2025

The ambition is that the EAEU will create a common market much like the EU. It has its own institutions which mirror the EU’s, including the Eurasian Economic Commission in Moscow as its regulatory body, and a Court of the Eurasian Economic Union based in Minsk.

However, “the type of technocratic infrastructure and common market that underpins the EU – and which the [EAEU] sought to replicate – still does not fully exist,” Chatham House said.

In short, the EAEU is modelled on the EU but still has some way to go. This is the plan that David Skripac warned about two years ago during an interview with Geopolitics & Empire.

After giving examples to demonstrate that Vladimir Putin is not working against the globalist agenda, as some believe, but “is in lockstep, 100 per cent in line with the globalists,” Skirpac mentioned the EAEU that Putin has been spearheading. The EAEU takes the EU as its model, he said.

Hrvoje Morićhow, the host of Geopolitics & Empire, pointed out that the EAEU is not the only union of countries to be taking the EU as its model.

According to Morićhow, in recent years, various South American political leaders have called for the Union of South American Nations (“USAN”), sometimes referred to as the South American Union, to be based on the EU model. Needless to say, the EU and its assimilation of the continent under one flag is viewed by globalists as a shining example of the new world order.

The Council on Foreign Relations confirms what Morićhow said. In 2010, the Council on Foreign Relations published an essay written by Fraser Cameron which assessed “the European Union’s prospects as a model for regional integration efforts around the globe.” Cameron wrote:

The core tenet of the EU is readiness to share sovereignty and operate through strong common institutions. There have been several attempts to achieve regional integration outside of Europe – including the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), African Union (AU), Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and Mercosur in South America – but they have all failed to achieve anything resembling the progress of the EU. ASEAN is the most advanced of these efforts and regularly sends delegations to Brussels to seek ideas from the EU experience; however, ASEAN remains a strictly inter-governmental body and there is no indication of interest in sovereignty sharing. It is a similar story elsewhere: no other regional body is anywhere near the EU in terms of political or economic cooperation, let alone integration. There have been innumerable declarations from groupings in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and South and Central America about the desirability of closer cooperation and even integration, but the record shows that the rhetoric has not been matched by action. The European Union as a Model for Regional Integration by Fraser Cameron, Council on Foreign Relations, September 2010

The term “sharing sovereignty” sounds like another way of saying “regional governance.” Cameron doesn’t specifically state why regional integration or “sharing sovereignty” is necessary.

The World Bank says, “Regional integration helps countries overcome divisions that impede the flow of goods, services, capital, people and ideas.” The World Bank seems to be providing excuses rather than reasons. To achieve what the World Bank claims, all that is needed is co-operation, not regional governance where countries hand over their sovereignty to an unelected body along the lines of the European Commission.

Nevertheless, in 2017, the World Bank Group was engaged in 130 projects dedicated to regional integration.

Regional Integration World Bank Group

A 2011 book, ‘Regional Integration, Economic Development and Global Governance’ – which notes a long list of contributors, including employees of the World Bank and the United Nations – is more honest about the reasons for regional integration than the World Bank. The book stated:

This book explores a central issue of the world economy today: the role of regional integration for economic development and global governance. An interesting question, which is explored in part II but also in the last two parts of this book, is whether regional integration improves or blocks the development of better global governance structures.

So, regional integration is really about global governance.

10 Economic Regions – “Mankind at the Turning Point”

In 1975, the Club of Rome published a report titled ‘Mankind at the Turning Point: The Second Report to the Club of Rome’.

“This report states the need to create an ‘organic’ or a truly interdependent society as the only way to save the world from the almost overwhelming world problematique,” the Club of Rome states.

The term “world problematique” was coined by the Club of Rome in the 1970s to describe a complex set of “crucial” problems – political, social, economic, technological, environmental, psychological and cultural – that humanity faces, and that need solving. In its 1991 report ‘The First Global Revolution’, the Club of Rome describes “the problematique” as a “massive and untidy mix of intertwining and interrelated difficulties and problems that form the predicament in which humanity finds itself.”

The Club of Rome first explored “the problematique” in its 1972 report ‘The Limits to Growth’, which examined the interactions between population, agricultural production, non-renewable resource depletion, industrial output and pollution as factors limiting planetary growth.

The “problematique” includes issues such as climate change, biodiversity loss, resource depletion, environmental degradation and the risks posed by emerging technologies and inadequate global governance. The concept has been used to frame discussions on global sustainability and the need for systemic thinking to address these challenges. In other words, a One World government is required to solve the perceived global problems.

The ‘Mankind at the Turning Point’ report coined the term “world resolutique,” which it described as “a coherent, comprehensive and simultaneous attack to resolve as many as possible of the diverse elements of the problematique.”

How do they propose going about achieving the “world resolutique”? As the Encyclopaedia of World Problems highlighted:

The report indicates that “Our aim must be essentially normative: to visualise the sort of world we would like to live in, to evaluate the resources – material, human and moral – to make our vision realistic and sustainable and then to mobilise the human energy and political will to forge the new global society” (p. xxiii). It calls for “the creation of world solidarity” (p. xxv) and “reshaping world society” (p. xxvi) using “a coordinated world strategy” (p. 72). Encyclopaedia of World Problems – Archived Information , Union of International Associations

In short, global governance under a One World Government.

Within the ‘Mankind at the Turning Point’ report is a map of the world titled ‘Regionalisation of the World System’, which shows the world divided into 10 regions (see below).

In Appendix II, the countries listed in “Region 5: Eastern Europe” are Albania, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, German Democratic Republic, Hungary, Poland, Rumania and the Soviet Union.

Mankind at the Tipping Point The Second Report to the Club of Rome Mihajlo Mesarovic and Eduard Pestel 1974 pg 38

Freely readable copies of ‘Mankind at the Turning Point’ are difficult to find, so we have attached a copy below.

Lines Are Redrawn, But The Number of Regions Stays The Same

Some of the countries proposed for Eastern Europe in the Club of Rome’s regional map are no longer, while others have split into two or more. And some of them have been since been absorbed into the EU.

Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia (which has, since 1993, become the Czech Republic and Slovakia), German Democratic Republic (or East Germany, which reunified with West Germany in 1990), Hungary, Poland and Rumania (an older English-language spelling of Romania) are now members of the European Union.

In 1958, West Germany, together with five other European countries, founded the European Union’s (“EU’s”) predecessor, the European Economic Community (“EEC”). When East and West Germany reunified, Germany became a single member state of the EEC. Czechia, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia joined the EU in 2004, and Bulgaria and Romania joined in 2007.

In 2013, after these additional countries joined the EU, the European Commission (“EC”) published a map of the world showing 10 groups of nations, 10 regions, as an illustration to accompany a summary of the partnerships the EU was building with its counterparts in other regions.

The regions in the EC map (see below) are similar but not the same as those proposed by the Club of Rome 40 years earlier. The End Times Truth surmised the difference is due to changes in the world over that period.

“The first map of a 10-region division was done by the Club of Rome in their 1973 report ‘Regionalised and Adaptive Model of the Global World System’,[1] and the EC map alters these divisions only slightly based upon changes over several decades of economic growth,” the outlet said.

[1] Note: According to the Modern History Project , to address the interconnected global crises known as the “world problematique,” the Club of Rome initiated its ‘Strategy for Survival’ project, which aimed to develop a regionalised and adaptive model of the global world system to guide long-term planning and conflict resolution. A key output of the project was the ‘Regionalised and Adaptive Model of the Global World System’, released on 17 September 1973, by Mihajlo Mesarovic and Eduard Pestel. The same plan was published in ‘Mankind at the Turning Point’.

World Map Economic and Financial Affairs European Commission 21 November 2013

The EC provided further details on the “Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia” region (coloured in the lightest shade of blue in the image above):

The 12 New Independent States (NIS) of Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia, which until 1991 were part of the Soviet Union, are all members of the CIS – the Commonwealth of Independent States. This group of countries encompasses Russia, the other three countries of Eastern Europe, also called Western NIS (Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine), three Caucasian countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia) and five countries in Central Asia (Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan). Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia , Economic and Financial Affairs, European Commission, 21 November 2013

If such a regional map were being maintained on the EU’s website today, it might change in the coming years as Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia were granted candidate status by the EU in 2022 and 2023, which the European Consortium for Political Research’s blog, ‘The Loop’, described as “striking” due to the “rapid candidacies” of “countries once seen as peripheral to the [EU] enlargement process.”

Wherever these regional borders are drawn, there seems to be a consistent underlying ideology of grouping countries into 10 regional administrations. The idea of the world being divided into 10 regions is reminiscent of prophecies written in the Bible.

The beast’s ten horns spoken about in Revelation 17 are ten kings. These kings are described as having one purpose: to give their power and authority to the beast, who is the anti-Christ.

““Come, I will show you the judgment of the great harlot who sits on many waters” … I saw a woman sitting on a scarlet beast which was full of names of blasphemy, having seven heads and ten horns.”—Revelation 17:1,3 “The seven heads are seven mountains on which the woman sits. There are also seven kings. Five have fallen, one is, and the other has not yet come.”—Revelation 17:9-10 “The ten horns which you saw are ten kings who have received no kingdom as yet, but they receive authority for one hour as kings with the beast. These are of one mind, and they will give their power and authority to the beast.”—Revelation 17:12-13 “The waters which you saw, where the harlot sits, are peoples, multitudes, nations, and tongues [languages]. And the ten horns which you saw on the beast, these will hate the harlot, make her desolate and naked, eat her flesh and burn her with fire … And the woman whom you saw is that great city which reigns over the kings of the earth.”—Revelation 12:15-16,18 Revelation 17 , Bible Hub

There are different interpretations of which “great city” is being referred to in Revelation 17. But whichever city it is, wherever its seat of power is located, one thing we can be sure of is that it will be an evil global system, a one world government dictatorship that rules over all peoples with its ungodly religious system.

