Two years before Panorama, BBC Newsnight spliced a clip to make it appear as if Donald Trump incited his supporters to riot

By on
The BBC is facing renewed scrutiny after reports emerged that its Newsnight programme edited footage of Donald Trump’s 6 January 2021 speech in a way that made it appear he directly incited his supporters to riot, a claim the BBC is now investigating.

Revelations about the BBC Newsnight edit follow that of a similar edit in a 2024 BBC Panorama documentary, which led to the resignations of BBC Director General Tim Davie and News CEO Deborah Turness.  As explained in The Telegraph’s video below, the Panorama combined a statement in Mr. Trump’s speech about walking to the Capitol with a later remark about fighting, which was made 54 minutes after the initial call to march.

Two years before the Panorama documentary, on 9 June 2022, BBC Newsnight aired a similar clip as part of a report by Kirsty Wark.  As with Panorama, Newsnight spliced the clip from parts of Mr. Trump’s speech which were 54 minutes apart to make it appear that  Trump said, “We’re gonna walk down to the Capitol and we’re gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women – and we fight. We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell you aren’t gonna have a country any more.”  And the footage then cuts immediately to scenes of people fighting.

The Telegraph: Revealed: BBC Newsnight also doctored Trump speech, 13 November 2025

On Newsnight, after the footage was played, Wark interviewed Mick Mulvaney, a former White House chief of staff, who criticised the BBC on air for “splicing” the footage, but Wark ignored his concerns and moved on with the programme.  After 30 years working for BBC’s Newsnight, Wark left the programme in July 2024.

A whistle-blower, David Chaudoir, a former graphic designer for Newsnight, stated that concerns about the clip were raised during an editorial meeting the following day but were brushed off by an editorial editor.  At the time, Jonathan Munro was interim director of news and current affairs with ultimate responsibility for Newsnight.

Yesterday, the BBC caved in and apologised for the Panorama edit, stating it unintentionally created the impression of a single continuous call for violence, though it disputes the basis for a defamation claim.  However, this may not be the end of the matter.

In response to the Newsnight revelations, a spokesman for Mr. Trump’s legal team said it was “now clear that the BBC engaged in a pattern of defamation against President Trump.”

As The Telegraph noted:

The disclosure risks plunging the corporation further into crisis, after the Panorama edit was disclosed in an internal dossier on bias that was leaked to The Telegraph.

It is also likely to prompt fresh questions about the future of Jonathan Munro, Ms Turness’s deputy, who has been put in charge of the BBC’s overall news operation since her departure.

At the time of the broadcast, Mr Munro was interim director of news and current affairs with ultimate responsibility for Newsnight.

Given that the Newsnight footage was broadcast more than two years before Panorama doctored the same speech, and concerns were raised at the time, it also risks triggering new scrutiny of the claim that Panorama’s edits were an innocent mistake.

BBC Newsnight also doctored Trump’s speech, The Telegraph, 13 November 2025

Related:

Featured image: BBC faces fresh claim of misleading Trump edit, BBC, 13 November 2025

