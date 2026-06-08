Barry Young has been persecuted by the state for blowing the whistle on death by covid injection in New Zealand

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For two and a half years, Barry Young has been persecuted by the state. He has lost his job, been arrested, spent two nights in jail, had his home ransacked and endured being within the court system for 900 days.

Why?

He was the Senior Database Administrator at Health New Zealand when he blew the whistle on disturbing statistics he had noticed and linked the covid bioweapon with clusters of deaths in specific areas of New Zealand.

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By Mary Hobbs, as published by New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science (“NZDSOS”) on 3 June 2026

Since 1 December 2023, Barry Young has lost his job, been arrested, spent two nights in jail, had his home ransacked and endured being within the court system for over 900 days. And he is still smiling.

As many know, the calamities all occurred immediately after he blew the whistle on disturbing statistics he reported, where he linked the covid bioweapon with clusters of deaths in specific areas of New Zealand (“NZ”) that he observed on a database he created as part of his job as a Senior Database Administrator at Health New Zealand (“HNZ”). It is understood that although HNZ operates separately, it is ultimately accountable to the Ministry of Health (“MOH”). Barry said he alerted his seniors and wrote to every Member of Parliament (“MP”) before he went public. The news went viral.

It is understood that the MOH reported they had not studied his data since the time Barry made it available in 2023. It is now 2026. The bioweapon is still available. And Barry is still battling through the court system at a glacial-like pace. (Reports of his story are HERE, HERE and HERE.)

His latest court appearance was on 14 May 2026. The court has adjourned for another two months, with his next appearance scheduled for July 2026.

Yet Barry Young remains upbeat and irrepressible. How does he do it?

Well, for a man like Barry, continuing to go to work and remain silent about statistical information that, in his professional view, pointed to an alarming increase in the number of deaths from the bioweapon that was rolled out in 2021 and yet was still being administered, was not something he was able to do. He could not continue to robotically do his job and collect his pay cheque without raising the alarm. To Barry, that would have been a living hell.

The statistics didn’t represent numbers to him. They were people. New Zealanders – just like him. There was a sense of urgency, too, for he concluded that, based on the statistics he viewed, if he delayed, more could potentially die, so he saw little alternative but to alert others within the Department so the bioweapon could immediately be halted while an investigation was done. He hoped he was wrong and that the MOH could show him there was a misunderstanding. That didn’t happen.

The awkward thing for the government appears to be that they had come up against a rarity, something that was possibly foreign to them to find in such circles. A man with integrity. Rock-solid honour.

The more they tried to shut him down, the more the story spread and the stronger and taller Barry became. The torch of truth shone brighter. There was no off-switch to that. The six armed police who ransacked his home and roughly arrested him hardly caused him to blink. As mentioned in earlier articles, he simply quipped that he was happy they had found his lost passport in their “search.”

When a man or woman stands up for what is true and right, they create a light for others in a world that has seemed increasingly dark. Their light brings hope, decency, values, truth and a calm and steady resolve – and that is catching. It multiplies, especially with like-minded people, but it also extends beyond them to others and rapidly spreads like wildfire throughout the country and across the world, for it seems so rare to find this within officialdom. Truth is a fire that, once lit, can never be extinguished.

And those left trying to defend the obvious lies tie themselves in more knots, for lies told are easily forgotten. Even rare slivers of truth were shown to be damning – like when the MOH mentioned they hadn’t looked at Barry’s information. An everyday New Zealander would surely feel the need to ask, “But WHY wouldn’t they immediately verify the statistics as true or false? He is either right or wrong, but they haven’t yet said he was wrong. Or have they not looked because they already know that he is correct?

There was that awkward bit where it is understood that the MOH alleged that Barry’s claims were “misinformation,” or words to that effect. But, how would they know that if they hadn’t looked at the information he provided? They tie themselves in knots with efforts to hide the truth and paper it over with lies. It just doesn’t work.

Recently, on an informative programme known as Decentralise, I watched Mike Adams – known as The Health Ranger – and Todd Pitner interview G. Edward Griffin. Edward is perhaps best known for his brilliant book, ‘The Creature from Jekyll Island’ where he explains the fraudulent operations of banking. (You may want to read this if you have a mortgage, as he explains how the banks don’t have most of the money you “borrow.” They just charge you interest on the money you pay them back. If you default, then they take your property in compensation for money they never had available to you in the first place.)

During the interview, Edward Griffin mentioned the books of one of the most prominent US lawyers, Gerry Spence, who went through many life-learning lessons in his career. In some of his best-selling books, he blew open the deep corruption he perceived within the US court system. In one book, ‘Seven Simple Steps to Personal Freedom’, he outlined how most of humanity is in slavery, while mistakenly thinking they are free.

On the first page he states, “What I argue for is freedom without regard to the exterior forces that enslave us. I argue that freedom can exist only if we have first freed the self. And in life, the self is ours to free.” He explains that while many may rage and wail at their fate, they blame anybody and everything instead of taking responsibility for their agreement to be slaves. He noted that while they may want better conditions, or a bigger cage, few want to free themselves. Many may remain imprisoned in work but will comply because they are too frightened to remove the shackles with all that this involves. So, they comply, even if they see things that are wrong. They seek to fit in. They turn a blind eye. They collect their paycheck. They lessen themselves and their incredible power as they become more enslaved by the system they may not agree with, but which they serve. In his own life, Gerry Spence reached the point where he realised this and threw the shackles off. He went from a man of means to a man with nothing and rebuilt his life on his terms. Free.

So, when Barry stood up and spoke out about what he saw, he broke the shackles that had bound him and became free. Preventing more people from being hurt was more important to him than his job, his possessions or any so-called perceived “security.” He couldn’t be true to himself without taking steps to put things right, which meant speaking up.

Please note: There are many outstanding, legendary New Zealanders who are equally heroic. Each one of them is formidable, courageous, brave, and has stood, without wavering, no matter what those within the corridors of power threw at them. NZDSOS (New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science) is one such example of an incredible group of professionals who had the guts to stand by their Hippocratic Oath and their integrity. They spoke out. They were knocked down but got back up every time – and continue to do so – regardless of the blows of deregistration, losing the right to practice and being fined hideous amounts by a Medical Council (“MCNZ”) that should have, at the least, stood with them, but didn’t. They have risen above it all and continue to speak out, even to the extent of creating a safe place for the injured and bereaved to find help in a trusted environment at the New Zealand Doctors Holistic Health Collective (“NZDHHC”). There are many, many other amazing New Zealanders of similar stature who stand beside them in this rare field of the brave.

Barry broke the mould because he worked within the administrative area of the MOH as a statistician and, through his job, discovered bombshell information he knew, within himself, was imperative to report. No one else from the administrative offices is known to have spoken out, no one in the offices of the Prime Minister, other MPs, the MOH or anywhere in the NZ government who has had similar knowledge, has done this in the past six years, if ever. Just Barry.

Is the court process – dragging on past 900 days now – being used as an example to the rest of the parliamentary bureaucracy? A shot across the bows that warns others who ethically invoke the Whistleblowers Act that this is what will happen to you?

What happened to Barry? Well, he didn’t cower in his chains. Instead, he opted to turn his face to the light and shrugged off the shackles. In so doing, he no longer had to carry the burden of observing what he saw as harm and death occurring to fellow New Zealanders and not acting to prevent it. He no longer had to check in at work with a sense of dread. He no longer had to work for a system that harmed. His conscience was clear. He slept well. He could look people straight in the eye. He is experiencing the recognition of how powerful he, and each one of us, has the divine potential to be.

He is FREE. As Barry says, even if he loses, he wins.

For the system of slavery to remain intact, we are pushed to consider ourselves as without power or worth. But that is a lie. Instead government, through their actions and inactions, present themselves as powerless and unworthy if they treasonously walk in lockstep with global cabals and technocrats that seek to take what is not theirs and control the world with an authoritarian/police state rule. Soulless entities pushing in, taking over, raping and pillaging our natural resources, destroying the health of the nation, our people and our food sources, demanding ever more, while grossly spending the hard-earned money of New Zealanders on increasing surveillance, compliance, regulations and suppression.

Don’t they realise that, ultimately, there is no honour among thieves? As one experienced barrister recently commented: “It is frustrating how this system we live in is keeping people down in a slavery they cannot see and destroying the true potential of humanity.”

Barry calmly stepped into this tsunami that many see as an orchestrated suppressive government/technocrat overreach and showed what he had found. As mentioned, just like NZDSOS – and so many other legendary New Zealanders – each time he is knocked down, he gets back up, only taller, bigger and stronger. We can all do that.

Truth is a formidable armour.

There is one other aspect to this and many others. There is no observable hate in this man. He doesn’t inadvertently give the dark side negative energies, such as fear or hate, to feed on and use against him, because he just doesn’t feel that. He rises above that. He has freed himself by his actions.

As he prepares for his next battle in the ring, relaxed, fearless and brave, all that he has done stands as a silent and powerful testimony of the power within him and in each one of us. With truth, honour and integrity on our side, there is nothing we cannot tackle. Especially together.

Thank you to every incredible New Zealander who tirelessly stands up and speaks out, regardless of the personal cost. You are each an angel sent.

With love …

Related: Grievous Bodily Harm? The Human Cost of the NZ Government’s Covid-19 Injection Rollout, NZDSOS, 10 May 2026

Featured image: Barry Young, a hero of our times. Source: NZDSOS

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