There are over 11,000 data centres worldwide; where are they and why do they want them?

Visual Capitalist has mapped where in the world the approximately 11,000 to 12,000+ operational data centres are located. What do they need all these data centres for?

“Data centres are the backbone of the digital economy, storing, managing and processing the world’s data. In this graphic, we visualise the countries with the most data centres as of November 2025, revealing where the world’s digital infrastructure is concentrated,” Visual Capitalist said and produced the image below.

Visualising All of the Worlds Data Centres in 2025 Visual Capitalist 19 November 2025

What do they plan to use all these data centres for? The following recently published articles give us some idea. To read the full article, follow the hyperlink in the subtitle.

Society seems to be rushing headlong toward replacing God and humans with “giant statistical prediction machines” in a trend that seems as inevitable as it is concerning. Last week, an Axios report heralded the rise of “chatbot Jesus” and AI pastors. The day following that report, a video advertising a service to turn deceased loved ones into eternal virtual companions went viral.

These ominous news bits come on the heels of Sam Altman’s announcement that ChatGPT would now offer erotica to its adult customers (and Elon Musk’s xAI already offered similar degenerate features). But as much as society is bent on its rushing, there’s an age-old warning that should cause humanity to pause: We become like what we worship.

Legendary Beatles singer Paul McCartney will be releasing a silent music track next month in protest of the United Kingdom relaxing copyright protections for tech firms to push generative AI.

Artists have alleged that a recent change in copyright law “would make it easier to train AI models on copyrighted work without a license”.

“Under the heavily criticised proposals, UK copyright law would be upended to benefit global tech giants. AI companies would be free to use an artist’s work to train their AI models without permission or remuneration,” the artists said, adding that changes “would require artists to proactively ‘opt-out’ from the theft of their work – reversing the very principle of copyright law.”

British Twitch users are waking up to a new form of surveillance disguised as “safety.” The platform, owned by Amazon, has begun enforcing a requirement that forces viewers to undergo facial recognition scans before accessing mature-rated streams in the United Kingdom.

The change, made to satisfy the UK’s controversial Online Safety Act, effectively links biometric identification to entertainment and sets a precedent that privacy advocates have long warned could normalise state-aligned digital tracking.

A High Court showdown looms as Australians question whether privacy and free speech can survive the nation’s new digital gatekeepers.

The Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024, scheduled to take effect on December 10, 2025, will require all users to prove they are over 16 before accessing major platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X, and Snapchat. To comply with this, people will have to give up their privacy by verifying with a government-issued ID.

Australia’s online digital ID checks and under-16 social media ban are now facing a constitutional challenge, with a coalition of Australians led by NSW Libertarian MP John Ruddick preparing to contest the new law in the High Court.

The European Union stands poised to vote on one of the most consequential surveillance proposals in its digital history.

The legislation, framed as a measure to protect children online, has drawn fierce criticism from a bloc of senior European academics who argue that the proposal, even in its revised form, walks a perilous line. It invites mass surveillance under a veil of voluntarism and does so with little evidence that it will improve safety.

Above Phone has produced a report that answers the following questions about digital ID programmes:

How are they being rolled out?

Where will they be mandatory?

What will life be like with digital ID?

How much time do we have?

What can we do about it?

To access a copy of the report, you will need to sign up for Above Phone’s emails by providing a name and email address.

Last week, Hakeem Anwar, founder of Above Phone and Take Back Our Tech, joined Derrick Broze to discuss his new deep dive into the latest developments on digital IDs from around the world. Anwar outlines where digital IDs are advancing the fastest, where they are yet to roll out, and what you need to know to be prepared. You can watch this interview on Voluntary Tube, Substack (transcript available), BitChute or Odysee.

Taiwan’s NSB identified alarming cybersecurity vulnerabilities in five Chinese AI models, including unauthorised data harvesting, location tracking and forced privacy policy acceptance.

These AI models can generate malicious scripts and exploit vulnerabilities, posing risks of remote cyberattacks, and systematically push CCP narratives.

When Google flipped a digital switch in October 2025, few users noticed anything unusual. Yet, according to a new class action lawsuit, something significant had changed beneath the surface.

Plaintiffs claim that Google silently activated its artificial intelligence system, Gemini, across its communication platforms, turning private conversations into raw material for machine analysis.

The lawsuit accuses Google of enabling Gemini to “access and exploit the entire recorded history of its users’ private communications, including literally every email and attachment sent and received.”

And More …

Biometric Update provides some further reasons why they require so many data centres:

Featured image: Server Racks With Plexus Lines And Connection Dots In The Warehouse. Source: Getty Images

