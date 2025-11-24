UN loses touch with reality: Declares “World Toilet Day” and says its climate summit demonstrated climate cooperation is “alive and kicking”

The UN is the only organisation hailing the recent climate change summit as a success. The reality is, its failure was so significant that even corporate media, which have for years disseminated propaganda to prop up the climate change crisis narrative, had to publish that it was a failure.
But it was not all failure for the UN. A notable “achievement” at the summit was to declare 19 November as “World Toilet Day.”
The 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP30, which began on 10 November, came to a close on Friday, 21 November. UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell gave the closing speech. “COP30 showed that climate cooperation is alive and kicking, keeping humanity in the fight for a liveable planet,” he said. “Here in Belem, nations chose solidarity, science and economic common sense.”
However, even the climate propagandist BBC reported that it was “a deeply divisive climate summit.”
“In three decades of these meetings aimed at forging global consensus on how to prevent and deal with global warming, this will go down as among the most divisive,” the BBC said. “The summit was a reality check on just how much global consensus has broken down over what to do about climate change.”
Politico blamed US President Donald Trump for the UN climate summit’s failure. “The US absence allowed a group of emerging economies that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – known as the BRICS – to team up with petrostates, isolating the more green-oriented European Union and refusing to countenance even a reiteration of past deals to end fossil fuels,” the outlet said.
Read more: Thank You, Mr. President! Trump’s masterclass move not to send U.S. delegation, blamed for failure of UN climate summit! Climate Depot, 22 November 2025
Climate Realism noted:
The Heartland Institute warned that the Paris Climate Agreement was a paper tiger from its inception, periodically publishing articles which discussed the different ways it, and all the climate agreements preceding and following it, have failed by various metrics over the years.
Reports out of the recent UN Climate Conference in Brazil show that the [corporate] media are finally acknowledging this fact as well. The BBC, the Los Angeles Times, and E&E News, among dozens of other mainstream and trade media outlets, are noting COP30 is not accomplishing much, and despite the lofty rhetoric at past conferences, they didn’t accomplish much either.Paris Agreement: Dead at Ten (James Hansen was right), Climate Realism, 21 November 2025
Craig Rucker noted that the summit failed at every level. “Members of team climate are wringing their hands and gnashing their teeth in anguish,” he said. After quoting some climate change advocates’ feelings after the summit, Rucker said, “Climate activists are showing signs of actually giving up on the UN climate process!”
Yet according to the UN, the summit “showed that climate cooperation is alive and kicking.” Perhaps the “un” was omitted in error and Stiell meant to say that “uncooperation is alive and kicking,” but as his statement stands, it was an absurd statement to close an equally absurd summit.
Unfortunately, as Paul Homewood predicted even before the summit had ended, “the whole show will be back on the road again next winter in Turkey, where we will be treated to exactly the same circus.” How does he know this? Because “[money] is really what all these COPs boil down to.”
To lighten our moods when we consider the money wasted on holding these summits, we should recall that there has been some entertainment for those who have been watching COP from afar.
On Thursday, a fire engulfed an events stand at the summit and the COP venue had to be evacuated. There was also the added excitement of a flood; in the opening days of the summit, there were torrential rains which caused widespread flooding around the COP venue, turning walkways into rivers. The summit also began with traffic jams, problems in booths and a construction-material area at Belém International Airport catching fire. But as far as entertainment goes, the story below takes the biscuit.
Priorities: UN Declares World Toilet Day, Blames ‘Climate Change’ for Flushing Failures
By Simon Kent, as published by Breitbart on 19 November 2025
Today has been officially declared World Toilet Day by the United Nations (but you knew that already, didn’t you) with “climate change” blamed for making sanitation less available across the planet.
The globalist organisation has marked the scatological tribute event by throwing its full resources into an effort to promote toilets for all, “with the poorest, especially women and girls, worst affected.”
It has also published a list of demands for the world to heed to make toilets more accessible while “climate change is reshaping our world – with glaciers melting, weather worsening, and sea levels rising.”
Under the heading, “We urgently need to invest in ‘future-ready’ sanitation today” it declares:
Together, we must ensure toilets are:
- Supported by strong systems and sustained investment.
- Accessible to all.
- Resilient to floods, droughts and other climate shocks.
- Minimise greenhouse gas emissions.
Lest anyone doubt the importance of today, the UN firmly declares access to sanitation “is a human right – fundamental to a healthy, dignified, productive life.”
The World Health Organisation (“WHO”) is also keen to spread a message of its own.
The UN subsidiary similarly points to “climate change” as a key factor in a lack of access to toilets across the globe:
Climate change is intensifying the challenge. Floods and droughts damage sanitation systems, contaminate water sources and disrupt vital access – placing the most vulnerable at highest risk. Building resilient services is therefore a public-health imperative and a pathway to adaptation.
For his part, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants the world to make a movement towards equal toilet facilities for all, saying: “In a world reshaped by rising climate pressures, urban growt, and inequality, safe sanitation remains a cornerstone of public health and human dignity.”
He spoke after some artists see the humble facility as worthy of a tribute of its own.
“The humble toilet is an icon of progress – preventing disease, protecting the environment, and preserving dignity and opportunity. Without safe sanitation, sustainable development falters,” the secretary-general surmised.
Guterres finished his message with a declaration affirming, “This World Toilet Day, it’s time to speed up access to future-ready toilets that are accessible, climate-resilient, low-emission; and well-funded.”
Featured image taken from ‘COP-30 Misses the Point: Give Indigenous People Ownership, Not Handouts’, The Daily Economy, 21 November 2025
I always knew that the UN was full of shit..and hubris when it comes to Nature…
More and more people of the world are now could see the BLUNDERs and the Waste of money to continue supporting fairy-tales of globalist that flying around, lobbying around and u-turn around the agenda to fit the narratives.
The only what they (globalist) are capable of, making more pollution to the air from private jet travels and regular-patron-of-toilet-seat-flushers after just eats & drinks during the event without any constructive real-agenda.
Just SAME BS was offered over & over. No wonder toilet day was REALLY important for them. Too much SH*Ts to be flushed out from their mouth rather than from the rear exit.
research the population loss in China and Japan and you’ll see what’s coming .
Exactly!
Mega-city becomes ghost-city.
More than half of the population (about 1 billion people) vanished without a trace after taken the Sinovac Vaxx.
India now leading the population champion. More than half of India population didn’t get the vaxx.
This is because the healthcare provided by the government are too expesive and they can’t afford it. People are scared to go to healthcare centre because assume they have to pay to get vaxxed.
REMINDER: Don’t be fooled by cold-war between USA and China was real. That’s was merely ‘a puppet-show’ to the world that they are ‘clashing’ with each other.
Behind the schene (curtain), they are “kissing-each-other-butt” under the ‘between-the-legs’ of Globalist elites.
They COLLABORATE with Vaxx-plandemic. People of Wuhan are now rich with unknown-money after successfully scamdemic the masses (world). Virus and the reseach centre just vanished into thin-air after gets the money. Wow!
They are CASUALLY COLLABORATE with NASA/ESA/JAXA for scamdemic of space-race. So does other countries also in cahoot with them.
https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/BHpNNW3NeU4 look how fat and plump she looks on your money as you starve and have to make choices. She’s wined and dined nightly and who knows what “ else “
The first toilets must go to all the UN members., along with a 3 week supply of strong laxatives. It might help but their constipation appears permanent…
It’s the Black Knight up in arms! Come back here, you cowards! I’ll spit on you! (In the name of climate change)