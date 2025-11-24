Canada’s healthcare system collapses while Carney gives a billion dollars to healthcare in other nations

Please share our story!

Canada’s healthcare system is broken – inefficient, expensive, and leaving tens of thousands of Canadians to die waiting for care every year. Yet the silence is deafening, and any attempt to discuss alternatives is shouted down by defenders of a failing socialised model.

As the system collapses, Prime Minister Mark Carney ships billions of dollars overseas to fund other nations’ healthcare systems. That’s not leadership – it’s political malpractice on a grand scale, says John Bolton.

Socialised healthcare, where the government fully funds and operates healthcare services through taxation, is implemented in several countries, though the extent of government control varies.

The United Kingdom and Cuba are often cited as examples of countries with truly socialised medicine, where the government owns hospitals and employs medical professionals.

Canada is also described as socialised medicine but includes an element of private provision. The country has a publicly funded system where the government pays for services, but providers are often privately owned; this is considered a single-payer system rather than full socialisation, such as in the UK.

Socialised medicine systems, while aiming to provide universal access to healthcare, face several pitfalls. One is the potential for long wait times for medical procedures and specialist appointments. These delays are inevitable in such a system due to funding limitations and the strain on resources caused by balancing public health needs with taxpayer financing.

Another significant issue is the risk of healthcare rationing. Governments may limit access to certain treatments based on cost-effectiveness or severity of condition, which can lead to denied care or restricted access, even for serious conditions. This can result in patients receiving care based on administrative decisions rather than medical need.

Additionally, the centralised nature of socialised systems can reduce competition within the medical industry. There are also concerns about the quality of care. Reports from the UK’s National Health Service have highlighted serious issues such as neglect, incorrect medication administration and inadequate end-of-life care, with some cases described as “appalling.”

Furthermore, the system may lead to reduced patient and provider autonomy, as people have less choice in selecting physicians or treatment options, and healthcare providers face increased bureaucratic oversight.

The financial burden on taxpayers is another major drawback. Socialised medicine requires substantial increases in tax revenues to fund public healthcare, which can strain national budgets.

Further reading:

In a podcast published earlier today, John Bolton speaks about Canada’s healthcare system, raising some of the common drawbacks of socialised medicine that Canada, like the UK, is experiencing.

“This is a story that really should infuriate you,” Bolton begins, “because tens of thousands of your fellow Canadians are dying every year and nobody is discussing this.”

The story Bolton is talking about is the broken socialised healthcare system in Canada. “It is inefficient” and “costs way too much,” he said.

As “the self-righteous Canadians that we are … we don’t want to do anything about our healthcare system,” he said. “And how does the Carney government deal with health care in Canada? They give $1 billion for health care in Africa to developing nations.”

Quoting from an article published by True North Wire, Bolton said, “taxpayers are on the hook for over a billion [Canadian] dollars after Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged new funding to a global health fund ahead of the G20 summit in South Africa.”

Although Bolton didn’t mention it, the UK pledged £850 million (US$1.112 billion) to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria ahead of the G20 summit. The Fund is a public-private partnership with The Gates Foundation pledging US$912 million. In total, US$11.34 billion was pledged to the Fund, which was co-hosted by the government of South Africa and the UK on the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit held last weekend.

“The $1.02 billion pledge aligns with Canada’s historical support for global health efforts, but comes as inflation, housing costs and spending restraint remain key domestic political concerns,” Bolton pointed out. We’ve “got people standing in food lines here, people dying on the streets from drug addiction. We’ve got crime issues in this country. and our government spending a billion dollars overseas on healthcare. Meanwhile, our healthcare is languishing.”

It is the same in the UK, with the added impact of mass immigration which is costing the taxpayers a fortune and straining public resources.

John Bolton: Mass Deaths, Silenced Voices: Canada’s Costly Healthcare Failure, 24 November 2025 (14 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Rumble HERE.

