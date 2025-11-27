Bovaer has been suspended in Norway and Sweden

Please share our story!

3-Nitrooxypropanol (“3-NOP”), marketed as Bovaer, is, so it is claimed, a feed additive used to reduce methane emissions in ruminants. UK residents will recall the suspicious product from an Arla trial of feeding it to dairy cows that began in November 2024.

Peter Imanuelsen gives an update on developments in Sweden. It seems the Bovaer project has come to an end in Sweden, he says.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 7 + 7 =



By Peter Imanuelsen

[Note from The Exposé: We have added some hyperlinks and commentary to the following.]

The largest dairy supplier in Norway has suspended the use of Bovaer after multiple reports from Denmark of collapsing cows. Now, it seems like the Bovaer project has come to an end in neighbouring Sweden.

The dairy producer Gäsene has now ended their Bovaer project, the last remaining dairy producer that still used Bovaer in the country. Earlier, the dairy producer Norrmejerier discontinued their ”climate milk.” So now there is no known dairy producers giving their cows Bovaer in Sweden anymore. This is very telling…

[Related: Dead Cows Don’t Fart? Countries Raise Concerns Over Methane-Reducing Additive For Bovines, Zero Hedge, 26 November 2025]

Not long ago, it was also reported that Arla had ended their Bovaer trial in the UK.

In Denmark, they mandated that cows must be given methane-reducing feed additives. However, cows began to suddenly collapse after being fed with Bovaer. Over 100 Danish farmers have reported that their cows have been suffering health problems after being fed with Bovaer, so this is happening on a large scale.

I have reported on Bovaer since 2023. What I found was shocking. You can see the data safety sheet of 3-NOP, also known as Bovaer, below.

3 Nitrooxypropanol Safety and Hazards PubChem

See that?

It says that this chemical is suspected of damaging fertility or the unborn child. And that is not all. Studies have found many more alarming things associated with this chemical, which you can read about in my in-depth article here: ‘They are poisoning our milk now’.

Corporate media is, as usual, very silent on this massive news. I was called a ”conspiracy theorist” for sounding the alarm on Bovaer years ago.

But it is very good news that people are now realising what I reported on years ago.

About the Author

Peter Imanuelsen (also known as Peter Sweden) is an independent journalist who regularly publishes articles on his Substack page ‘The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden’.

Please share our story!