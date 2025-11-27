Bovaer has been suspended in Norway and Sweden

3-Nitrooxypropanol (“3-NOP”), marketed as Bovaer, is, so it is claimed, a feed additive used to reduce methane emissions in ruminants. UK residents will recall the suspicious product from an Arla trial of feeding it to dairy cows that began in November 2024.
Peter Imanuelsen gives an update on developments in Sweden. It seems the Bovaer project has come to an end in Sweden, he says.
Last Bovaer Project Ends in Sweden
[Note from The Exposé: We have added some hyperlinks and commentary to the following.]
The largest dairy supplier in Norway has suspended the use of Bovaer after multiple reports from Denmark of collapsing cows. Now, it seems like the Bovaer project has come to an end in neighbouring Sweden.
The dairy producer Gäsene has now ended their Bovaer project, the last remaining dairy producer that still used Bovaer in the country. Earlier, the dairy producer Norrmejerier discontinued their ”climate milk.” So now there is no known dairy producers giving their cows Bovaer in Sweden anymore. This is very telling…
Not long ago, it was also reported that Arla had ended their Bovaer trial in the UK.
Note from The Exposé: Arla’s website states: “Our UK projects on methane-reducing supplements have now ended and the findings are currently being reviewed.” This doesn’t mean the use of Bovaer in the UK has ended.
The UK government gave Bovaer market authorisation in December 2023. Arla’s trial began in November 2024. In other words, the product had been approved for use in the UK for some 11 months before the trial began and continues to be approved for use.
Just as Arla’s trial was getting underway, a spokesperson from the Food Standards Agency told the BBC: “Milk from cows given Bovaer, a feed additive used to reduce methane emissions, is safe to drink. Bovaer has undergone rigorous safety assessments and is approved for use in Great Britain.”
If you get the feeling they are trying to pull the wool over your eyes, you’re not alone.
Further reading: NFU updates on Bovaer and use of methane suppressing feed products, National Farmers’ Union, 12 November 2025 and previous articles relating to Bovaer on The Exposé HERE
In Denmark, they mandated that cows must be given methane-reducing feed additives. However, cows began to suddenly collapse after being fed with Bovaer. Over 100 Danish farmers have reported that their cows have been suffering health problems after being fed with Bovaer, so this is happening on a large scale.
I have reported on Bovaer since 2023. What I found was shocking. You can see the data safety sheet of 3-NOP, also known as Bovaer, below.
See that?
It says that this chemical is suspected of damaging fertility or the unborn child. And that is not all. Studies have found many more alarming things associated with this chemical, which you can read about in my in-depth article here: ‘They are poisoning our milk now’.
Corporate media is, as usual, very silent on this massive news. I was called a ”conspiracy theorist” for sounding the alarm on Bovaer years ago.
But it is very good news that people are now realising what I reported on years ago.
About the Author
Peter Imanuelsen (also known as Peter Sweden) is an independent journalist who regularly publishes articles on his Substack page ‘The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden’.
