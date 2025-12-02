Denis Rancourt: The law of excess mortality

Denis Rancourt has been researching excess mortality during the covid era for five years. In short, excess deaths since 2020 have not been due to a pandemic of a deadly virus, but rather due to “the law of excess mortality.”
The law goes something like this: “The people who control the economy, who can manipulate it to their advantage, they cause prices to rise dramatically and resources to be diminished, so you have extreme poverty that grows, and then there’s a catastrophe.”
A catastrophe of “chronic malnutrition deficiencies, toxic food, toxic environment and so on … the conditions that are ripe for large events of excess mortality by different means.”
At the end of October, a conference called ‘Back to the Future’ was hosted by Artsen Collectief (Netherlands Doctors’ Collective) in Driebergen, Netherlands. Keynote speakers included Robert Malone (US), Tess Lawrie (UK), Mattias Desmet (BE), Carla Peeters (NL), Alexandra Henrion Caude (FR), Shankara Chetty (ZA), Jessica Rose (IL), Kevin McKernan (US), Jona Walk (NL), Theo Schetters (NL) and Denis Rancourt (CA).
On the first day of the conference, Denis Rancourt, co-director and researcher at Correlation, spoke about excess mortality. He presented Correlation’s five years of rigorous analysis of excess mortality during the covid era and proposed what he calls “the law of excess mortality.” He began by explaining what this meant:
It is well known that there are large cycles in history for since a long time, where the elite and the people who control the economy, who can manipulate it to their advantage, they cause prices to rise dramatically and resources to be diminished, so you have extreme poverty that grows, and then there’s a catastrophe.
The actual plague, the Black Death, was such a catastrophe, and it’s well known now. These scientists, DeWitt and Wood, have demonstrated that the people who died during the plague and who were buried, if you study their skeletons, they suffered dramatically from malnutrition, all kinds of deficiencies and so on. These are the people who died during the plague. And that is typical of these so-called pandemics.
This has brought me to propose what I call the law of excess mortality, which is the economic predation by the elite class gives you extreme poverty for many people, which gives you chronic malnutrition deficiencies, toxic food, toxic environment and so on. And those are the conditions that are ripe for large events of excess mortality by different means. So that is the concept that I’ve been working with here. And that is certainly true of the United States during the covid period. If you take the total excess mortality, it is directly proportional to poverty on a state-by-state basis. We demonstrated this in 2022.
And so, the same thing is definitely happening right now, in our day, in Africa, for example, where there is massive excess mortality, a really big problem. And these researchers here [see slide at timestamp 5:08], there’s various articles that are coming out that are demonstrating the degree to which that excess mortality, which is completely inhuman and abnormal, is due to economic predation; systemic, structured economic predation. There’s no doubt about that.
Using all-cause mortality in the Netherlands as an example, Rancourt showed the excess mortality spikes since 1940. He then delved a little deeper into the excess mortality by cause. He pointed out an anomaly in what is classified as “accidents,” which includes accidents such as car accidents as well as natural disasters.
In the Netherlands, “You can see more accidents during the covid period for the elderly but not younger adults … one conclusion might be that increased elderly care kills by accident, if you like, “ he said.
Then he addressed deaths by seasonal colds and flu. “If you look by cause at seasonal respiratory condition deaths, then magically those deaths disappeared during the covid period … And they were replaced by, among other things, what they called covid deaths.”
He also demonstrated the harms of the covid “vaccines.” The cationic nanoparticles in the mRNA injections are “particularly dangerous, they’re cytotoxic to cells,” he said. “The toxicity was well known up until 2019, and then we just forgot that these things were extremely toxic.” So, anticipating the problems of the mRNA covid injections, such as diseases of the blood, urinary and reproductive systems, Rancourt showed his analysis of the deaths due to these conditions.
“Just after 2020, when the vaccines were introduced, you start having an upshoot of these deaths [due to diseases of the blood]. And it corresponds to a risk of 0.001% per injection … So, the vaccines are as toxic as contaminated blood, basically,” he said.
“If you look at diseases of the urinary and reproductive system, you again get this rise, not in 2020, but when the vaccines come out. And so, the risk is higher, a little higher here, 0.005%, comparable to what you would find in surveillance data such as VARS.”
He also demonstrated evidence in excess death data that suggests the “abuse” of the elderly, which led to their deaths. Although he doesn’t suggest what form this abuse took, he said it was in the age groups that are more likely to be institutionalised, such as care homes, hospitals, etc.
“In the covid years, you have this higher mortality, and it’s persistent. And it’s for all these ages, starting at around 60; starting at around the age when you are institutionalised, then there is this net clear regime change to higher mortality. This regime change is very visible in the USA,” he said.
Showing a graph of weekly P-scores from 2015 to 2025 for 80+ year olds in the Netherlands, Rancourt said, “that is evidence that these large peaks are accelerated deaths of the elderly. They would have died later in the coming weeks and months, but they don’t. So compared to the historic trend, you go negative [see red dots in image below]. So that’s a demonstration of abuse and of something that’s happening that is directly targeting these individuals.”
After using the Netherlands as an example, Rancourt then discussed excess deaths globally using data from 125 countries.
There is a lot of information which Rancourt has packed into his presentation; it would not be possible to do it justice in a summary description. We encourage all our readers to watch his presentation in full. See the video below.
If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it and read the transcript on Substack HERE watch it on YouTube HERE.
Denis Rancourt’s analysis seems to cover up the first cause of excess mortality since 2020 from the attack of the bioweapon called “vaccine” on a manipulated and frightened global population. The Depopulation Agenda has been running for decades by the Glafia (Global Mafia) including poisoning the water, the food, the air… reinforcing the degradation of human health by their big-pharma poisons… increasing poverty, dependency by predatory policies implemented by their polical puppets !
Like many of us have been saying all along: They are killing us. Period. What a bunch of monsters!
How anyone can look at the “vaccine” schedule, the poison food, the shutting down of small farms, the push to make it nearly impossible to grow food or share food with neighbors, the massive gaslighting that the poisonous “medicine”, food, air, and water cannot be blamed for chronic illness… I mean, the list goes on and on.
The worst part, IMHO, are the billions of people who absolutely will not wake up and see this.
If we believe the official published Govt figures of an annual rate of 500,000 deaths of all ages and from all causes in the UK, we note that this figure barely fluctuated during the so-call covid years. There was no pandemic requiring masks and lockdowns. There was only hysteria aided by Govt (for what reason? Maybe as an alternative to war – as every Govt seems to want one) pumped up by the media, (that feeds on negativity; big (p)harma, (that feeds on gross profit at any cost) and the medical institutions, that largely feed off big (p)harma (see how many of those Govt experts worked for or subsequently went to work for vested interests). There was widespread flu, as there is every year, and will be. made more virulent the worse our nutrition becomes with junk food; heavily sprayed and chemically grown foods; heavily processed foods like meat and dairy and fish (you think they are natural and not processed? Look at what th animals and fishes are fed and what chemicals and drugs they have pumped into them) the more compromised our immune systems become. That’s fine by big (p)harma’s reckoning, these bloated corporations with come up with another toxic vaccine, seemingly not understanding that they are poisoning themselves in the process.
Just thinking about the new tsunami of ‘fat jabs’ that the WHO and media are encouraging people to take up … these ‘hunger-suppressants’ could well lead to malnutrition, apart from any other unwanted and potentially dangerous side-effects. Weakened immune systems and malnutrition – sounds like A Plan.
Excess deaths only occurred in the UK after vaccinations were pushed. The timing is very obvious. Stop trying to muddy the waters when the cause of the excess deaths was very obviously the vaccinations. The ‘covid’ was just flu, not different to any other bad flu year.
(I do agree about the other bad things the greedy Pharma and Big Ag do, but let’s not lose focus on the covid scam; the vaccines caused the excess deaths)