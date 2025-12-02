Denis Rancourt: The law of excess mortality

Please share our story!

Denis Rancourt has been researching excess mortality during the covid era for five years. In short, excess deaths since 2020 have not been due to a pandemic of a deadly virus, but rather due to “the law of excess mortality.”

The law goes something like this: “The people who control the economy, who can manipulate it to their advantage, they cause prices to rise dramatically and resources to be diminished, so you have extreme poverty that grows, and then there’s a catastrophe.”

A catastrophe of “chronic malnutrition deficiencies, toxic food, toxic environment and so on … the conditions that are ripe for large events of excess mortality by different means.”

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 7 + 7 =



At the end of October, a conference called ‘Back to the Future’ was hosted by Artsen Collectief (Netherlands Doctors’ Collective) in Driebergen, Netherlands. Keynote speakers included Robert Malone (US), Tess Lawrie (UK), Mattias Desmet (BE), Carla Peeters (NL), Alexandra Henrion Caude (FR), Shankara Chetty (ZA), Jessica Rose (IL), Kevin McKernan (US), Jona Walk (NL), Theo Schetters (NL) and Denis Rancourt (CA).

On the first day of the conference, Denis Rancourt, co-director and researcher at Correlation, spoke about excess mortality. He presented Correlation’s five years of rigorous analysis of excess mortality during the covid era and proposed what he calls “the law of excess mortality.” He began by explaining what this meant:

It is well known that there are large cycles in history for since a long time, where the elite and the people who control the economy, who can manipulate it to their advantage, they cause prices to rise dramatically and resources to be diminished, so you have extreme poverty that grows, and then there’s a catastrophe. The actual plague, the Black Death, was such a catastrophe, and it’s well known now. These scientists, DeWitt and Wood, have demonstrated that the people who died during the plague and who were buried, if you study their skeletons, they suffered dramatically from malnutrition, all kinds of deficiencies and so on. These are the people who died during the plague. And that is typical of these so-called pandemics. This has brought me to propose what I call the law of excess mortality, which is the economic predation by the elite class gives you extreme poverty for many people, which gives you chronic malnutrition deficiencies, toxic food, toxic environment and so on. And those are the conditions that are ripe for large events of excess mortality by different means. So that is the concept that I’ve been working with here. And that is certainly true of the United States during the covid period. If you take the total excess mortality, it is directly proportional to poverty on a state-by-state basis. We demonstrated this in 2022. And so, the same thing is definitely happening right now, in our day, in Africa, for example, where there is massive excess mortality, a really big problem. And these researchers here [see slide at timestamp 5:08], there’s various articles that are coming out that are demonstrating the degree to which that excess mortality, which is completely inhuman and abnormal, is due to economic predation; systemic, structured economic predation. There’s no doubt about that.

Using all-cause mortality in the Netherlands as an example, Rancourt showed the excess mortality spikes since 1940. He then delved a little deeper into the excess mortality by cause. He pointed out an anomaly in what is classified as “accidents,” which includes accidents such as car accidents as well as natural disasters.

In the Netherlands, “You can see more accidents during the covid period for the elderly but not younger adults … one conclusion might be that increased elderly care kills by accident, if you like, “ he said.

Then he addressed deaths by seasonal colds and flu. “If you look by cause at seasonal respiratory condition deaths, then magically those deaths disappeared during the covid period … And they were replaced by, among other things, what they called covid deaths.”

He also demonstrated the harms of the covid “vaccines.” The cationic nanoparticles in the mRNA injections are “particularly dangerous, they’re cytotoxic to cells,” he said. “The toxicity was well known up until 2019, and then we just forgot that these things were extremely toxic.” So, anticipating the problems of the mRNA covid injections, such as diseases of the blood, urinary and reproductive systems, Rancourt showed his analysis of the deaths due to these conditions.

“Just after 2020, when the vaccines were introduced, you start having an upshoot of these deaths [due to diseases of the blood]. And it corresponds to a risk of 0.001% per injection … So, the vaccines are as toxic as contaminated blood, basically,” he said.

“If you look at diseases of the urinary and reproductive system, you again get this rise, not in 2020, but when the vaccines come out. And so, the risk is higher, a little higher here, 0.005%, comparable to what you would find in surveillance data such as VARS.”

He also demonstrated evidence in excess death data that suggests the “abuse” of the elderly, which led to their deaths. Although he doesn’t suggest what form this abuse took, he said it was in the age groups that are more likely to be institutionalised, such as care homes, hospitals, etc.

“In the covid years, you have this higher mortality, and it’s persistent. And it’s for all these ages, starting at around 60; starting at around the age when you are institutionalised, then there is this net clear regime change to higher mortality. This regime change is very visible in the USA,” he said.

Showing a graph of weekly P-scores from 2015 to 2025 for 80+ year olds in the Netherlands, Rancourt said, “that is evidence that these large peaks are accelerated deaths of the elderly. They would have died later in the coming weeks and months, but they don’t. So compared to the historic trend, you go negative [see red dots in image below]. So that’s a demonstration of abuse and of something that’s happening that is directly targeting these individuals.”

Excess Mortality What really caused it really Denis Rancourt 25 October 2025 timestamp 1719

After using the Netherlands as an example, Rancourt then discussed excess deaths globally using data from 125 countries.

There is a lot of information which Rancourt has packed into his presentation; it would not be possible to do it justice in a summary description. We encourage all our readers to watch his presentation in full. See the video below.

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it and read the transcript on Substack HERE watch it on YouTube HERE.

Please share our story!