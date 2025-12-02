New Republican Movement to Irish politicians: “We will not sit back any longer and watch our culture and religion destroyed by the people we put in power”

A group calling itself the New Republican Movement has emerged in Ireland, appearing in a video posted on social media on 28 November 2025, threatening elected representatives in the Newry, Mourne and Down area.
The video features three masked men, one of whom appears to hold a handgun, reading a statement that labels local politicians as “legitimate targets” due to their policies on immigration and alleged “sexual indoctrination” of children in schools.
The group says it is protecting Irish culture and religion from what it describes as a “migrant invasion” and “traitors in power.”
Earlier today, Liz Churchill posted the video below on Twitter (now X) with the comment: “It was only a matter of time … The New Republican Movement of Ireland has put a target on anyone ruining the lives of the Irish and who compromise the safety of women and children.”
The statement in the video read:
To the people of Newry, Mourne and Down, we, the New Republican Movement, have watched their councillors, MLAs, over the past 12 months. The level of disrespect shown to the people who put you into power. This cannot be ignored any longer. We are proud men of Ireland. We are patriots. Your policies and decision-making regards to flooding our communities with undocumented, military-aged men is not acceptable.
We will not sit back any longer and watch our culture and religion destroyed by the people we put in power. Also, the sexual indoctrination of our children, schools, has not gone unnoticed either. The New Republican Movement will take immediate action against anyone who threatens our ways of life and the safety of our women and children.
We have your addresses, know your movements; every one of you are legitimate targets as of today. The New Republican Movement, 28/11/25.
Sinn Féin MP Dáire Hughes described the video as “sinister” and emphasised that such actions represent no legitimate political group and do not deter elected officials from their duties.
A DUP councillor, Alan Lewis, has called for a full investigation into the group, expressing alarm over the presence of armed individuals and the potential threat to public safety.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (“PSNI”) has confirmed that a criminal investigation is underway to identify those responsible.
Why are politicians feigning alarm? Groups such as these have not come about in a vacuum. In fact, many would argue that through Globalist, society-destroying policies, politicians have been encouraging the formation of such groups by creating conditions that make their countries prone to civil war.
In February 2025, UK government advisor Professor David Betz warned that the UK is heading for civil war within the next five years due to the Government’s policies. He said that the fracture of the social contract after the Brexit vote, the open border policy and a two-tier justice system have led to a “destruction of legitimacy” and mass unrest. He believed that the UK’s increasingly heterogeneous society, combined with economic decline and a sense of dispossession among the previously dominant social majority, has created a volatile situation prone to civil conflict.
In August 2025, Richard Kemp, an expert on security, intelligence, counter-terrorism and defence, issued a stark warning: “The more it develops – and it is going to develop more and more – the more unrest we’re going to see … I would go as far as to predict not just civil unrest but civil war in the UK, in the coming years.”
In September 2025, Professor Michael Rainsborough said that Britain’s descent into civil war is not accidental, but rather a result of the country’s embrace of liberal dogma and the actions of its self-anointed managerial and political elite. The elite’s actions, which began as the Labour government’s policy of demographic transformation under Tony Blair, demonstrate a deliberate strategy to fracture society and rule by division, he said.
Related: The civil war simulation that’s playing out and the real civil war that’s coming, The Exposé, 19 July 2024
Surprise, surprise! Every single word of this article is exactly what’s been happening in Victoria (Australia) and Australia generally, especially in Melbourne! We have machete attacks nearly every day, aggravated home invasions, stolen vehicles in which kids under 18 (including girls) are committing crimes, tobacco shops attacked and burnt down, to name a few! Our judiciary is non existent, preferring to let these underage, recidivist criminals off with a slap on the wrist whilst the cost of living has skyrocketed due to high immigration, out of control spending and the biggest kicker, spending on so-called ‘renewables’. It doesn’t matter who’s in power, Labor or Liberal, the programme is always the same. To me, all these corrupt, career politicians have committed treason and should all be shot for destroying a once beautiful, layback country. I can see civil war happening here, too. It’s only a matter of time. 🤬
Whilst I would never advocate violence, no-one with any sense could argue against this group’s accurate assessment of their country’s plight. The same plight of the UK; goaded into civil unrest, civil war would only give the Uniparty’s tyrants the excuse to implement Martial Law. A quote I read some years ago: “With reasonable people I will reason; with unreasonable people I will plead; but to tyrants I will give no quarter”.
Martial law with who? The army? Four million plus ex military in the UK…you think their children will attack them? The SAS are on the side of the people…the police? Don’t make ma laugh…UN troops? They would be legitimate targets for everyone.
So what do you recommend?
Tyrants have never responded to petitions or marches…
except with contempt
All planned….It should be called the ‘white race extinction programme’
It’s exactly what the elite want, Civil war! ….And when uprisings start, they’ll bring in martial law and start locking people down again. I’ve been saying for months that these fighting age immigrants are trained, armed and primed, waiting for their signal.
It’s time to stand up and be counted. I don’t advocate violence but if my family is at risk, I’ll do everything in my power to protect them!