New Republican Movement to Irish politicians: “We will not sit back any longer and watch our culture and religion destroyed by the people we put in power”

A group calling itself the New Republican Movement has emerged in Ireland, appearing in a video posted on social media on 28 November 2025, threatening elected representatives in the Newry, Mourne and Down area.

The video features three masked men, one of whom appears to hold a handgun, reading a statement that labels local politicians as “legitimate targets” due to their policies on immigration and alleged “sexual indoctrination” of children in schools.

The group says it is protecting Irish culture and religion from what it describes as a “migrant invasion” and “traitors in power.”

Earlier today, Liz Churchill posted the video below on Twitter (now X) with the comment: “It was only a matter of time … The New Republican Movement of Ireland has put a target on anyone ruining the lives of the Irish and who compromise the safety of women and children.”

The statement in the video read:

To the people of Newry, Mourne and Down, we, the New Republican Movement, have watched their councillors, MLAs, over the past 12 months. The level of disrespect shown to the people who put you into power. This cannot be ignored any longer. We are proud men of Ireland. We are patriots. Your policies and decision-making regards to flooding our communities with undocumented, military-aged men is not acceptable. We will not sit back any longer and watch our culture and religion destroyed by the people we put in power. Also, the sexual indoctrination of our children, schools, has not gone unnoticed either. The New Republican Movement will take immediate action against anyone who threatens our ways of life and the safety of our women and children. We have your addresses, know your movements; every one of you are legitimate targets as of today. The New Republican Movement, 28/11/25.

Sinn Féin MP Dáire Hughes described the video as “sinister” and emphasised that such actions represent no legitimate political group and do not deter elected officials from their duties.

A DUP councillor, Alan Lewis, has called for a full investigation into the group, expressing alarm over the presence of armed individuals and the potential threat to public safety.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (“PSNI”) has confirmed that a criminal investigation is underway to identify those responsible.

Why are politicians feigning alarm? Groups such as these have not come about in a vacuum. In fact, many would argue that through Globalist, society-destroying policies, politicians have been encouraging the formation of such groups by creating conditions that make their countries prone to civil war.

In February 2025, UK government advisor Professor David Betz warned that the UK is heading for civil war within the next five years due to the Government’s policies. He said that the fracture of the social contract after the Brexit vote, the open border policy and a two-tier justice system have led to a “destruction of legitimacy” and mass unrest. He believed that the UK’s increasingly heterogeneous society, combined with economic decline and a sense of dispossession among the previously dominant social majority, has created a volatile situation prone to civil conflict.

In August 2025, Richard Kemp, an expert on security, intelligence, counter-terrorism and defence, issued a stark warning: “The more it develops – and it is going to develop more and more – the more unrest we’re going to see … I would go as far as to predict not just civil unrest but civil war in the UK, in the coming years.”

In September 2025, Professor Michael Rainsborough said that Britain’s descent into civil war is not accidental, but rather a result of the country’s embrace of liberal dogma and the actions of its self-anointed managerial and political elite. The elite’s actions, which began as the Labour government’s policy of demographic transformation under Tony Blair, demonstrate a deliberate strategy to fracture society and rule by division, he said.

