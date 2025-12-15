“Who controls the world? It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it.”

For those who still don’t understand what’s going on in the world: 10 questions.
For those who think they do: Do you know what’s coming?
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
The Light is a nationally-distributed newspaper in the UK that tells the truth about what governments, corporations and world organisations are doing. You can purchase copies that are delivered to you or read past issues for free on its website. The paper also publishes articles a few times a month on its Substack page.
The following is an article the paper published on its Substack page last week. It serves as a reminder of what we’re up against.
Those Who Control The Money Control The World
By The Light Paper, 11 December 2025
For those who still don’t get it:
Ten Questions:
1.Why are politicians the least trusted, but governments are respected and obeyed?
2. Why are governments across the world passing the same laws at the same time?
3. When was the last time the public made a decision that made any actual difference?
4. Everyone knows that money rules the world, but who rules the money and why does anyone rule it?
5. Why do individual men and women get the power to commit crimes when they are instituted as government, military or police?
6. Why is our privacy being dismantled, but the government’s secrecy remains official?
7. Nobody sane wants power over anyone else; every normal human wants to lead a fulfilling, useful life according to their individual choices and wants the same freedom for everyone else. Why do we have to fight governments and corporations continually just to be able to do this?
8. Who or what has committed more murders than everyone else put together?
9. Why would voting for a different manager with a different colour rosette make any difference?
10. Can you therefore conclude that you have no say in any decisions that matter, yet you continue to accept a worsening standard of living for more and more of your time and energy, and then pay for a government that does nothing but steal and murder?
[The clip above is taken from George Carlin’s HBO comedy special ‘Life Is Worth Losing’ recorded at New York’s Beacon Theatre in 2005. Carlin was an American stand-up comedian, social critic, actor and author renowned for his dark humour, incisive social commentary and masterful use of language. He died in 2008.]
For those who get it:
There is no fighting the system – there is only building something that avoids it.
Any major movement, party or organisation is controlled opposition to waste your time and lead you to believe the solution is to be found somewhere in the system, or in an organised mass movement. It isn’t, and it never could be.
It’s in you and your family and some of your neighbours and friends revising what you believe, taking a realistic look at what is coming and preparing accordingly. There is only building a new supply chain and network for your needs and helping out with that network for others – whether producing food and goods, providing land, property, transport, online, infrastructure, etc. etc. Trade with cash, silver, gold, barter, time banking, favours, etc.
If you don’t know what’s coming, then please watch the documentary below and find out:
[If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Rumble HERE.]
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…
Can you please help to keep the lights on with The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful and truthful journalism?
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
try to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuses to.
The government does not fund us
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the Mainstream Media.
Instead, we rely solely on your support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy.
Please choose your preferred method below to show your support.
Categories: Breaking News, World News
Those who control the money, control the world… the owners of the Bank of England & the Federal Reserve are a jewish family known as the House of Rothschild.
and their accomplices. A few handful of people who have been ruling the world for hundreds of years. Including forbidding all the working therapies for lots of illnesses, because they want allopathic meds to continue making slews of money. People without a heart or soul.
The claim that the House of Rothschild controls the world’s central banks is false and an unfounded antisemitic conspiracy theory that has been repeatedly debunked.
Central banks are publicly owned or operate under government control and oversight:
The idea of the Rothschilds controlling global financial institutions is a long-running myth rooted in antisemitism, which has no basis in reality.
And who exactly do you think is controlling the governments? It certainly isn’t the people.
Hi Charlie Seattle, other myths anti-Jewish/anti-Zionist PsyOp followers like to believe and propagate are:
– The Rothschilds are Jews, which is the same as saying Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) was a Christian.
– Jacob Rothschild, head of the English Rothschild family, was the head of the global Rothschild family. Even though he never was.
It doesn’t take much to see through the anti-Jewish PsyOp (which is often framed as anti-Zionist so they don’t look like neo-Nazis), yet people just want to believe anything that feeds their hatred of Jews, which has become cult-like.
The question we should be asking is: Why do some people want to hate the Jews, as if their life depends on it? What’s driving their desperate attempts to blame the Jews for … well, just about everything they don’t like or every problem they perceive? Could there be a spiritual reason behind it? I say yes, it is the spirit of the anti-Christ that is influencing such people. If you look into the cult that many of the top Nazis followed (although, as far as I can gather, Hitler himself did not follow), you’ll see an example of where this type of obsessive Jewish hatred comes from.
It starts with the Jews because they are God’s chosen people, i.e. God’s witnesses to the world, but this wickedness/evil will not stop with the Jews.
Since Jesus came to Earth, Christians everywhere also became God’s witnesses to the world – the body of Christ, i.e. Christians worldwide, makes up the Kingdom of God on Earth. Put another way, if you are a “born again” Christian, you are in the Kingdom of God. At this time, satan and his puppets are too afraid to take on the Christians, we are too many. But they are working on whittling the numbers down, and confusing the public about what the Bible says, who God/Jesus is and what it is to be a Christian before they make their move.
After their best attempts to destroy Jews and Christians (by God’s will, a remnant will always remain), they will then target God fearing Muslims.
They believe if they can eliminate God’s witnesses from the Earth, then they can eliminate God from the Earth. This is to prepare the world for satan’s representative on Earth to be crowned in Jerusalem as “King of the World” and, after getting rid of or subduing the 10 “kings” that helped the anti-Christ gain global power, rule the world as a god.
For the sake of clarity: God’s name is YHWH, alternatively Yahweh, Adonai or Jehovah. There is only one God but He is three Persons: God the Father, God the Son (Jesus, Yeshua, the Christ or the Messiah) and God the Holy Spirit.
Factual overview is credible. Good job
“There is no fighting the system – there is only building something that avoids it.” – Exactly! So if the system we’re building an alternative to is one with no conscience, no morals, no integrity, no love, no connection, no enlightenment, no sovereignty, no mercy, no spirituality, no soul, no connection to the Divine, the parameters for the alternative are obvious.
Owners of the private Central Banks + Royal Families (especially the English one) + Vatican.
Soo? WhooZaa Real enemy??
The CCP, Wall Street, The US ☭hamber Of ☭ommerce and ☭orporate Ameri☭a bribed ☭ongress to write the laws that made it legal to screw over America and allow the greatest transfer of jobs, wealth and intellectual property in modern history to an avowed enemy, Communist China, making them the threat they are today.
☭ongress allowed 20 million illegal aliens to flood the country over the last 40 years.
☭orporate Greed trump’s national security concerns every time!
☭ongress and ☭orporate America are the real enemy!
Sounds like you are playing a shell game
https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Rge8ErWFzd4 Fletcher Prouty has something to say too
https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/zeB6g8AJE6k Nadine & guest. B C canakastan
As Kipling said, a two thousand pound education drops to a ten rupee jezail….
Now! This is what a call a REAL EXPOSE,,!!!!!
Thank You Rhoda.
I’m been telling this “Elephant in the room” to everybody. What I got? Mockery and censorship to silent my TRUTH TELLING about the real world are controlled by “HIDDEN EVIL PUPPET MASTER” behind the curtain.
We experience unrest because of WAR, POLITICAL UNSTABILITY, MASS MEDIA LIES/MANIPULATION, FAKE ACTIVISTS, OUR OWN GOVERNEMNT ARE AGAINST US and many more.
The so-called organisation who suppose to help and restore stability from war & poverty are the one creating the war & civil unrest.
United Nation (UN) are just one of the established organisation runs on good deeds on surface but behind the curtain, doing unspeakable evil.
We are been controlled since the beginning of the civilazation.
United Nations leading the ROLE in mass annihilation/extinction plans with Four Horsemen of Apocalypse for execution of any agenda. The leader of below organisation are one of the Sworn with blood contract as Four Horsemen to govern the world (One World):
There are15 Most Powerful & Most Corrupted Organisations in the World. The lis filter from the worst to the least:
https://stopworldcontrol.com/united nations/
https://stopworldcontrol.com/unitednations/
Thank you for the link.
I praise the efforts, tho.
However, from my experience, openly challenge the PUPPET MASTER doesn’t end well.
Any movement on social media or websites that still exist after period of time just another planned “smoke & screen” to mislead the masses because PUPPET MASTER won’t sit idly if someone or some orgnisation try to expose them by strip them bare.
Yes it’s amazing how the people that assassinated Charlie Kirk have not been questioned yet.
Electrocuted not shot check out his burnt hands on the podcasts.
30.6 rifle!! Would have blown his head off… strong bones a pack of lies being spewed by TPUSA
Who paves over a murder scene 2 days after the event??
Silence waiting for an article….can’t upset the paymaster!!
What anyone doesn’t know, Charlie Kirk was assigned agent under psy-ops for incite unrest among young people.
Yes, He’s not dead but passed out. Now he will be given new identity somewhere else as a new person with a little plastic surgery.
Just witness the “crocodile tears” during delivering a public speech. You can’t UNSEEN what have you seen….
Just witness ERIKA KIRK’s “crocodile tears” during delivering a public speech. You can’t UNSEEN what have you seen….
That video of his hands in the coffin was the weirdest thing i have ever seen. Only after watching Baron Coleman’s podcast about the electrocution of Charlie Kirk and his burnt hands does the coffin video make any sense.
Evil and depraved ppl we are dealing with…
Hi Paul Watson, its not the first time you have falsely accused The Expose, simply because we are not publishing what you want published. I didn’t respond before because I thought your comments about this were childish and didn’t warrant a response; I still don’t, but since you seem to be getting your knickers in a knot, I’m responding to ease your anxiety so you no longer have to “wait.”
Firstly, for weeks, I couldn’t browse social media without wall-to-wall reporting about Charlie Kirk. Is that not enough for you? For me, it was getting too much and I started to ignore the barrage of publicity and because it felt like Charlie Kirk was being turned into an idol by some and for others he became a political football. I think its all gone too far, its become almost like an obsession for some people. But regardless what I think, do you think Charlie Kirk or his family who has had to endure it all would have wanted or wants that? Are you capable of respecting others or sympathising with what others might feel? Or are you one of those who believes the axis of the world runs down your spine?
Secondly, can you give a good reason why The Expose should stop everything to focus on publishing one of thousands of articles and posts about Charlie Kirk at the expense of other things going on in the world? Especially considering that that article most likely will not say exactly what you want it to say.
Do you feel less anxious now? Do you feel you can now relax, you no longer have to “wait,” knowing that I’m not going to write an article about Charlie Kirk at your command?
Feel better now!!
Quite a rant looks like I was over the target!!
Keep on shilling, we see you…
The headline of this article reads:
“Who controls the world? It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it.”
I for one, am really glad that I’m not “in it.”
Ye adulterers and adulteresses, know ye not that friendship of the world is enmity with God?
Whosoever therefore will be a friend of the world is an enemy of God. James 4:4.