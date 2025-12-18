Documentary: The Occult History of the Third Reich (1991)

Please share our story!

A documentary aired in 1991 describes how Adolf Hitler and the Nazis created an entirely new faith, complete with a holy book, venerated relics and a priestly elite. It was a religion based on obedience and power, with Hitler himself conceived in Messianic terms.

As the quote below demonstrates, Adolf Hitler had a vision for replacing Christianity with a new, racially based spiritual ideology rooted in what he described as ancient Germanic beliefs.

“The old beliefs will be brought back to honour again … It will not be done in the old way, running riot in colourful costumes and dreaming of a departed, romantic age. The peasant will be told what the Church has destroyed for him: the whole of the secret knowledge of nature, of the divine, the shapeless, the daemonic. The peasant shall learn to hate the Church on that basis. Gradually he will be taught by what wiles the soul of the German has been raped. We shall wash off the Christian veneer and bring out a religion peculiar to our race.”—Adolf Hitler The Voice of Destruction: Conversations with Hitler 1940 (2006) by Hermann Rauschning, pg. 55

The quote was noted in a book written by German politician and author Hermann Rauschning and attributed to Hitler. It should be noted that some have disputed the authenticity of Rauschning’s book. Wikipedia notes:

Rauschning, Hermann (1939). Hitler Speaks . London: Kessinger Publishing. Printed in the US in 1940 as: The Voice of Destruction: Conversations with Hitler 1940. New York: Putnam. The authenticity of Rauschning’s book has been thoroughly challenged, particularly by Wolfgang Hänel, Eckhard Jesse and Fritz Tobias. The work “is now considered to be fraudulent” ( Richard Steigmann-Gall , Holy Reich, 2003, p. 29 ) and “now regarded to have so little authenticity that it is best to disregard it altogether.” ( Ian Kershaw , Hitler 1889-1936: Hubris, 2000, p. xiv .)

Due to the blatant activism that has become pervasive on Wikipedia, it cannot be taken at face value, and it would take extensive research and analysis to unravel the “he said, she said” to determine for ourselves who is “considered fraudulent” – more time than we have available. But, more importantly than a single quote, what many might not realise is the Nazi movement’s connection to the occult.

A page on the popular blogging site Blogger notes:

National Socialism is not a political and economic ideology, but rather a gnostic-religious philosophy, a quasi-religion, a separate understanding of the cosmos, which, while looking to the future, has its roots in the distant, ancient past. The Occult History of the Third Reich , The Occult History of the Third Reich Blogspot, June 2011

The blog noted above is not the only source to highlight the Nazi movement’s involvement in the occult. In 1991, the History Channel published a four-part documentary series titled ‘Occult History of the Third Reich’, which perhaps inspired the title for the blog.

The documentary traces the occult origins of the Nazi Party to the death of the spectre of evil at its heart, Adolf Hitler, in the flaming ruins of Berlin. Its four parts are titled ‘The Enigma of the Swastika’, ‘The SS – Blood and Soil’, ‘Himmler the Mystic’ and ‘Adolf Hitler’.

It is described by The War Channel as providing “rare archive footage that gives a unique insight into this sinister [occultic] and often mesmerising component of the Nazi dream.” And a synopsis of the documentary on the Internet Archive notes:

In the early 20th Century, the young Adolf Hitler was just one of many German-speaking people attracted by a new Germanic mythology that combined ancient legends and esoteric cosmologies with cutting-edge theories of genetic science. In the hands of the Nazis, the result was a new ideology that saw racial purity as the key to human destiny. This was a belief system of arcane rituals and potent symbols, with the ancient swastika appropriated for the Nazi cause. By the time of the Third Reich, Hitler and the Nazis had evolved an entirely new faith, complete with a holy book, venerated relics and a priestly elite in the form of Himmler’s SS. It was a religion based on obedience, power and the cult of the leader, with Hitler himself conceived in Messianic terms.

The four episodes of ‘The Occult History of the Third Reich’ have been compiled into one mega documentary in the video below. It’s well worth watching as the religion of Nazism is becoming a hot topic, considering events of the last five years have an eerie similarity to events that signalled the rise of the Third Reich.

Further resources:

