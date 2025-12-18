“Superflu,” tap water and the NHS

Please share our story!

In his latest passing observations, Dr. Vernon Coleman suggests that the current “superflu” outbreak in the UK may be linked to the weakened immune systems of children due to excessive vaccinations, including the covid “vaccine.”

He criticises the global warming movement, suggesting that their proposal to drink tap water instead of bottled water is part of a depopulation plan, as tap water contains residues of prescription drugs. And he argues that the UK’s State-controlled healthcare system is possibly the worst in the Western world.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 4 + 5 =



By Dr. Vernon Coleman

1. It is alleged that children are suffering most from this winter’s flu, which is, it is alleged, at large in the UK today. It is probably illegal even to ask if this could possibly be because their immune systems have been wrecked by an endless barrage of useless and toxic vaccinations (including the toxic and useless covid vaccine). Incidentally, the flu vaccine given to children in the UK is a “live” vaccine. Children who have the vaccine may, therefore, pass the flu onto their relatives. This will undoubtedly be a great help to the conspirators who are so desperate to kill off the elderly this winter. Incidentally, psychopathic doctors who are still injecting patients with the covid vaccine should be aware that they are obliged to tell their patients about any possible side effects and to obtain patients’ informed consent. Those doctors who do not do this should lose their licences if patients report them for not doing so. And they should be locked up for at least a decade, too.



2. Global warming fruitcakes are suggesting that we should all drink tap water rather than bottled water. This can only be part of the depopulation plan so loved by the conspirators. Tap water contains the residues of the prescription drugs taken, excreted and dumped into the rivers from which the tap water is often taken. Water companies are unable to remove prescription drug residues from drinking water. The presence of female hormones in the drinking water explains why fertility rates have collapsed and why young British males look and behave like teenage girls.



3. I first warned about the danger of identity cards well over 20 years ago. My book `How to protect and preserve your freedom, identity and privacy’ was first published in 2006. It is available again via the bookshop on my website.



4. A small pressure group has suggested that members of the public should stand on their doorsteps on Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm and boo NHS staff – particularly those junior doctors whose frequent strikes are destroying whatever is left of health care in the UK. “We are also suggesting that members of the public should play a little rough music (banging on saucepans with ladles and tablespoons) to let NHS staff know how we feel about them,” said Abit Bloted, the organiser of the group.



5. The time has come to ban all cyclists from roads (and pavements). Cyclists are a threat to road safety, and by slowing down traffic, they cause air pollution and waste fuel. If we are to save the planet from the imaginary threat of global warming and the very real threat of our being suffocated by the smugness of the global warming cultists, then we must ban bicycles from the roads forthwith, if not sooner. Cyclists can catch a bus or walk like everyone else.



6. In May 2020, I warned that apathetic people (those who do nothing to defend the truth) are the greatest threat to our present and our future. They still are. But now there is another threat: the regiment of shills and controlled opposition who promoted the covid vaccine with enthusiasm back in 2020 (when it really mattered) and who are now earning much money and wafer-thin credibility by belatedly criticising the vaccine. Maybe their aim is to build up their credibility so that they can sell us the next load of crap which the world’s governments introduce. Remember: anyone offering medical advice on YouTube is, by definition, approved by the CIA et al. YouTube is one of the world’s four most disreputable media outlets.



7. Members of Generation Z agree that it is absurd that pensioners should be expected to pay tax of any kind. Gen Z’ers point out that most pensioners live in abject poverty and, having worked all their lives, are now entitled to a respite from the burden of filling in tax forms and paying tax.



8. If you’re looking for a great World War II thriller in the style of classics such as `Where Eagles Dare’ and `The Guns of Navarone’, treat yourself (or someone) to a copy of `Operation Archer’ (2nd Edition) by Colin M. Barron. Colin is a doctor and a writer, an all-round good egg and a dear, much-loved friend to all freedom fighters. His videos entertained and informed during the worst of the covid fraud. He has written over a dozen fantastic books (check them out on Amazon and buy at least two this Christmas). `Operation Archer’ (2nd edition) provides fantastic escapism – buy a copy to read before the world really ends. CLICK HERE to buy the book.



9. In Switzerland, everyone who attends an Accident & Emergency department is seen within 15 minutes at the most. There would be riots and questions asked if anyone ever had to wait 16 minutes. In Britain, where there is a State-controlled, publicly funded healthcare system, patients regularly wait 15-20 hours to be seen. Older patients are forced to wait and wait and wait. And waiting times measured in days are not unknown. It is not unknown for patients to die while waiting to be seen. The trouble is that in the UK, healthcare is all about waiting. No one seems to realise that all the waiting produces stress, which is bad for the immune system. And it interferes with sleep, which is also bad for the immune system. Jean Paul Sartre showed (in ‘The Wall’) just how devastating it can be if you mix worry and waiting. Eventually, all men go mad. Nevertheless, all healthcare in Britain is all about waiting these days. Why do doctors and nurses always assume that no one’s time is as important as theirs? There is waiting to see the receptionist, waiting to see the nurse, waiting to see the doctor and waiting for results. Why does it take weeks or months to receive the results of a blood test, a tissue sample test or an X-ray? I don’t know of any other country in the world where waiting is an integral part of medicine. In Britain, patients must wait for an appointment to be seen, wait to be seen, wait for an appointment to have tests done, wait for the tests to be done and then wait for the results of the tests. Test results are usually available in hours or even minutes. Patients have to wait weeks or months to know their fate. And then, of course, they must wait for any treatment they may need. The waiting is accepted by everyone (patients, doctors and nurses) because it is “usual.” But it is only usual in Britain. Patients in other countries are accustomed to getting tests done on their first appointment and getting their test results given to them within hours at most. And outside Britain, patients who have symptoms are investigated promptly and treated promptly. It is the waiting which has caused Britain to have the worst cancer survival rates in Europe. And no one working in healthcare seems to understand that waiting exacerbates the natural and inevitable fear of the unknown, and that fear of the unknown is the greatest fear of all. (Taken from Vernon Coleman’s Commonplace Book).



10. I was reading a copy of the Illustrated London News dated February 1965 when I came across an article about general practitioners working in the North of England. The feature, intended to provide an account of how GPs worked in 1965, concentrated on three GPs in the Manchester area. The three doctors looked after 8,000 patients, and each doctor dealt with between 60 and 90 patients a day – some in their surgeries/offices, some on the phone and some at home. Like all their colleagues, the doctors were responsible for their patients 24 hours a day and 365 days a year – that’s 168 hours a week. Between them, these three GPs made 165 night calls a year. And, of course, they had to deal with the paperwork, the letters and the admission of patients to hospital. They had little or no secretarial help. There were, in Britain, 23,000 GPs and between them they dealt with 93% of all the patients needing medical help. The average pay was £2,750 a year. That’s the equivalent of £57,240 in today’s money. The UK population in 1965 was 54.5 million. For the record, I started work as a doctor in 1971 and that was the world I remember. GPs stitched up wounds, delivered babies, removed stitches, syringed ears, took blood samples and so on. Some GPs even dealt with varicose veins and piles in their consulting room. Today, in 2025, GPs claim they are overworked and underpaid. But look at the evidence. Today, the average GP now works just 23 to 24 hours a week and is paid around £150,000 a year (with many extras, such as huge vaccination fees on top of that). Today’s GPs do no home visits, no night calls, no weekend calls and no bank holiday calls. In 1965, patients could ring their doctor any hour of the day or night – and speak to him. Today’s GPs are available the same sort of hours as part-time librarians. Today, there are nearly twice as many GPs in England and Wales as there were in 1965, and if you look at the number of GPs per 100,000 patients, the figures show that there are more GPs available than ever. Back in 1965, there were 42 GPs per 100,000 patients. Today, there are around 60 GPs per 100,000 patients. There are more GPs than ever. And they’re doing less work. Most won’t put in stitches or take them out, take blood samples or even take a blood pressure. Thousands of today’s GPs refuse to see patients at all – insisting on speaking to patients on the telephone, though they should know that it is impossible to diagnose new patients accurately that way. Patients rarely speak to the same doctor – and that leads to diagnoses being missed. It’s not surprising that hospital Accident and Emergency departments cannot cope – they’re having to deal with patients that GPs should be seeing. Patients get a terrible deal. Too many doctors seem to me to be lazy and greedy; in medicine only for what they can get out of it. They are paid massively well to do very little work. Many GP surgeries are actually closed over Christmas – presumably because GPs are so damned ignorant that they assume that people never fall ill during holiday periods. Today’s GPs have no sense of responsibility and no sense of vocation. It’s no wonder that today’s GPs are regarded with about as much respect as estate agents and traffic wardens.



11. The appalling Lammy, Britain’s mastermind expert and Justice Secretary, is getting rid of juries and allowing judges to decide whether a prisoner is innocent or guilty. The word in the Duck and Puddle in Bilbury is that judges who do not behave and find everyone guilty will be fired. Eventually, of course, the system will be simplified still further. All prisoners will be considered guilty on the grounds that they wouldn’t have been arrested if they were innocent. (If I see another picture of the absolutely appalling Lammy wearing his silly wig and stupid grin, I shall be quite ill.)

[Update from The Exposé: Today, 18 December, it has been reported that a significant number of Labour MPs are rebelling against the government’s plan to scrap jury trials for a significant number of cases. Read more HERE. One of the most important things for our freedom is to ensure that every trial is a trial by jury because a jury has the power to nullify unjust legislation passed by Parliament. Read more HERE.]



12. Charley, the self-styled king of England, has announced good news about his cancer. I’m delighted, as I would be delighted for anyone. But billionaire Charley’s thoughts about cancer screening and treatment suggest that he has no idea how the rest of us live and die. Britain has the worst cancer survival results in the “developed” world. Many millions are waiting months to be investigated for cancer signs and symptoms, and millions wait weeks or months for their treatment to start. Many will die waiting to be seen, tested or treated. It would be nice if Charley would at least acknowledge that successive governments have succeeded in destroying healthcare in his realm. And the current government seems determined to turn the NHS into yet another depopulation programme.

About the Author

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books, which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.

Featured image: Flu jab advert in a pharmacy. Taken from ‘Urgent vaccination warning issued for London after flu hospitalisations triple’, Metro, 8 December 2025

Please share our story!