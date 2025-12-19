News Stories from various sources (19.12.2025)

Please share our story!

The following is a list of 21 articles published by various outlets, mainly yesterday or today, that caught our eye. They cover topics such as the Ukraine/Russia war, the Middle East conflict and the threat Iran still pose, the threat of Islamic terrorism in the West and that the UK has become the case study of how not to fix a floundering economy.

They also describe the coming collision between the US and China over artificial intelligence dominance, how the digital agenda in South Africa is unconstitutional and that the digital agenda may have met its match with net zero zealots in Ireland. We end with some articles that prove climate change alarmists are lying, again, and articles on the life-changing harm caused by the gender transitioning ideology.

The final article asks: Has Orwell’s 1984 become reality?

The following are brief descriptions of recent news stories. To read the full article, follow the hyperlink contained in the words in blue type at the start of the paragraph.

1. China and Russia Support Venezuela’s Appeal to UN Against Trump’s Drug Enforcement Actions: The governments of China and Russia issued impassioned statements in support of Nicolás Maduro’s narco-terrorist regime in Venezuela on Wednesday and Thursday, urging President Donald Trump to reconsider his regional actions protecting America’s national security.

2. EU leaders agree on 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine after plan to use Russian assets unravels: European Union leaders agreed on Friday to provide a massive interest-free loan to Ukraine to meet its military and economic needs for the next two years, but they failed to bridge differences with Belgium that would have allowed them to use frozen Russian assets to raise the funds.

3. Ukrainian Drones Blow Up Russian Oil Tanker in “Unprecedented Special Operation,” Dramatic Video Shows: Dramatic video released Friday shows a Russian oil tanker being blown up by Ukrainian drones in an “unprecedented special operation” in neutral waters in the Mediterranean Sea. The tanker had unloaded oil at the Indian port of Sikka earlier this month and was en route back when the strike was carried out, according to officials.

4. Iranian Missile Programme Is Going to Be a Reason to Go to War Again: This is a written interview with Michael Doran, an American analyst and scholar specialising in international politics and the Middle East. He comments on the Ukraine/Russia war and the Middle East conflict. The interviewer asks: “From the American and the Israeli perspective, the eye of the storm in the Middle East was Iran, and not the Palestinian issue. But Iran was weakened by the Israeli and American bombardments. Is Iran still dangerous or not?” Doran responds: “Iran is still dangerous. Iran is like a rabid dog. You know, a rabid dog is dying, but if it bites you, it can kill you. So that’s the kind of state it’s in right now. It is not given up. It is trying to rebuild itself. There are three areas of major concern with Iran. One is the nuclear programme. The second is its ballistic missile programme … and the third is its proxies, the Houthis, Hezbollah, and so on. They’ve been weakened in all areas, but I expect that they’re going to rebuild. They’re trying to rebuild in Lebanon, for sure, and that’s creating friction with the Israelis right now. I presume they will try to rebuild their ballistic missile programme, and that will lead to another round of conflict with Israel.”

5. South Africa increases coal exports to Israel amid Colombia’s embargo over Gaza war: Despite accusing Israel of genocide at the ICJ, South Africa increased coal exports to Israel by 87% in late 2025, reaching 474,000 metric tonnes – the highest since 2017.

6. Jewish Man Stabbed Near His Heart Speaks Out After Brooklyn Antisemitic Attack: A Jewish New Yorker described how he was stabbed just centimetres from his heart during an antisemitic attack on a Brooklyn street, an incident that police are investigating as a hate crime and that occurred during the Hanukkah holiday.

7. Christmas Markets, Islamic Terrorism and Destabilising Effects of International Migration in Europe: Recently, various historic Christmas markets and festivals across Europe have become a focal point for Islamic extremism and terrorist attacks. This article describes how Islamist terror, migrant crime and EU open-borders policies are eroding Europe’s security and Christian heritage.

8. The Crackdown on “Globalise the Intifada” Chants is Too Little, Too Late: Protesters chanting “globalise the intifada” will now be arrested, according to the heads of Greater Manchester Police and the Metropolitan Police. The announcement has been framed as a response to a “changed context.” But what it actually represents is an admission, belated and heavy, that the UK authorities spent years refusing to see what was directly in front of them.

9. Thousands of Turkish Students Could Come to UK as Starmer Hands EU £570 Million to Rejoin Erasmus Scheme for a Year: Keir Starmer faced outrage this week after handing the EU £570 million to rejoin the Erasmus student exchange programme – and opening the door to a wave of arrivals from Turkey and North Africa.

10. The UK Becomes a Case Study in How Not to Fix a Floundering Economy: In its manifesto for the 2024 general election, Britain’s Labour Party listed “Five Missions to Rebuild Britain,” the first being: “Kickstart economic growth.” The party’s second budget since winning that election, delivered on November 26 by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, suggests it has already abandoned that mission — and offers a cautionary tale to other governments on what not to do.

11. Where People Trust Each Other Most – and Least in the World: This visualisation shows the share of people across 25 countries who believe that “most people can be trusted.” Social trust is highest in Northern Europe, led by Sweden and the Netherlands. Middle-income countries tend to report much lower trust in others.

12. US and China Are Headed for an AI Collision: Given the economic importance of AI to countries throughout the world, the competition between the United States and China is regrettable. But it’s probably also inevitable. China is not abiding by the rules that are supposed to govern the global economy. And it’s using AI, says the Justice Department, to bolster its military, to test weapons of mass destruction and to heighten surveillance.

13. Digitisation of South Africa’s Social Protection System Undermines Constitutional Rights: Research: A working paper by the Institute of Development Studies has noted that the complete shift to digital for South Africa’s social protection system undermines citizens’ right to social security as provided for in Section 27 of the country’s constitution. Among other things, the researchers found that the design choices result in “systemic exclusion” of vulnerable groups such as the elderly, rural populations, women, people living with disabilities, and immigrants. These exclusions, to a greater extent, are not technological glitches but design injustices that make citizens who are “right holders” appear as mere applicants locked out by algorithmic gatekeeping.

14. Power Shift in Global Climate Diplomacy after COP30: The 2025 Belém UN climate summit (COP30) was a turning point not so much because of its ambitious commitments but rather because of the reconfiguration of power dynamics in global climate diplomacy. The conference’s mixed outcomes, the United States’ federal-level absence, and China’s increasingly assertive international posture signal the onset of a multipolar and fragmented era in climate diplomacy. The traditional Western climate bloc – led by the US and the European Union – has weakened, while the technological and financial centres of gravity are gradually shifting eastward.

15. Ireland Turns Back on Data Centres: Much of Ireland’s economic growth in the last three decades has come from the onshoring of high-tech companies, including data centres. But it appears Ireland no longer wants them, “cos of climate change.”

16. Quit Lying, The New Republic, Climate Change Isn’t Threatening ‘Favourite Holiday Foods’: A recent story published by The New Republic claims that various foods, popular especially during the Christmas holiday season, are declining due to climate change, perhaps soon to disappear from store shelves entirely. This is false.

17. Government Minister Steps in to Defend Met Office as Fake Temperature Scandal Escalates: UK Government Minister Patrick Vallance has stepped in to defend the Met Office as the fake temperature scandal surrounding its weather stations escalates. But he fails to answer the crucial questions.

18. So Called Gender Affirming Care for Kids is Not Medicine, It is Malpractice: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced actions aimed at banning transgender sex-change procedures for children, arguing that such interventions violate basic medical ethics and cause lasting harm to minors.

19. Detransitioner Chloe Cole Shares Complications After Gender Procedures: “I Am Grieving”: Medical victim Chloe Cole was at the centre of the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Thursday announcement of proposed regulatory actions to end “sex-rejecting procedures” on minors. Cole, now 21 years old, went through the process of medical transition from female to male between the ages of 12 and 16. The puberty blockers, testosterone injections and double mastectomy she endured have irreversibly and permanently affected her health.

20. Coffee, Nicotine and the Politics of Acceptable Addiction: Caffeine and nicotine are both mild psychoactive stimulants. Both are plant-derived alkaloids. Both increase alertness and concentration. Both produce dependence. Neither is a carcinogen. Neither causes the diseases historically associated with smoking. Yet one has become the world’s most acceptable addiction, while the other remains morally polluted even in its safest, non-combustible forms. This divergence has almost nothing to do with biology. It has everything to do with history, class, marketing, and a failure of modern public health to distinguish molecules from mechanisms.

21. Has Orwell’s 1984 Become Reality? To some readers, it may seem like a rhetorical question to ask whether the narrative of George Orwell’s dystopian novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four (or 1984), first published in Britain in 1949, has somehow left its pages and settled, like an ominous miasma, over the contours of social reality. Yet, closer inspection – which means avoiding compromised mainstream news outlets – discloses a disquieting state of affairs. Everywhere we look in Western countries, from the United Kingdom, through Europe to America (and even India, whose ‘Orwellian digital ID system’ was lavishly praised by British prime minister Keir Starmer recently), what meets the eye is a set of social conditions exhibiting varying stages of precisely the no-longer-fictional totalitarian state depicted by Orwell in 1984.

