Bondi terrorist attack exposes that left-wing radical activists have infiltrated Australia’s local councils

Council Watch President Dean Hurlston says that the Bondi terrorist attack has exposed that radical left-wing activists have captured local councils in Australia.

Sue Bolton is a long-serving Socialist Alliance councillor for Merri-bek Council in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. During a council meeting a few days after the Islamic terrorist attack on a Jewish gathering at Bondi Beach, Bolton wore the keffiyeh.

As noted in the tweet below, Merri-bek councillor Oscar Yildiz has criticised his colleague. You can listen to his strong criticism HERE.

Merri-bek councillor Oscar Yildiz has criticised colleague Sue Bolton, after she wore a Palestinian garb in council last night, just a few days after the Bondi terror attack.



“Palestine” is not a geographical location; it is a political ideology. Anyone promoting the “Palestinian cause,” such as Bolton, is not standing up for Gazans but promoting a political ideology. This political ideology not only seeks to disrupt and destabilise the Middle East, but also Western and other countries where so-called “pro-Palestinian” activists are operating.

Dean Hurlston joined Sky News Australia earlier today to discuss Bolton’s virtue signalling to the “Palestinian” cause and the behaviour of other local councillors. “What’s being exposed is that activists have captured our councils,” he said.

These activists posing as local politicians don’t care about local issues that residents want them to focus on, such as potholes, rubbish collection, off-street parking or overdevelopment, he said. Instead, “these activists have deliberately infiltrated our councils and have taken their attention in directions that none of us could have imagined, but sadly, too often, we see all the time.”

“Enough is enough,” he said. “This is not what we want to see our councillors focused on. We want them focused on the basics, the things that matter, the cost-of-living pressure on us to pay our rates – not international and global conflicts and certainly not doing things that incite more fear and more division and more trouble in our communities.”

Sky News Australia: Bondi attack has exposed activists who have ‘captured our council’, 19 December 2025 (6 mins)

Featured image: Councillor Sue Bolton (left). Taken from ‘‘Highly offensive’: Councillor wears keffiyeh after the Bondi massacre’, Sky News Australia, 18 December 2025

