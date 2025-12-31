Ed Miliband lies … again

Please share our story!

Paul Homewood has caught Ed Miliband lying again. This time Miliband has falsely claimed that UK’s energy prices are high due to those who control fossil fuel markets.

This comes as the promotion of the climate change hoax by media is on the decline.

By Paul Homewood, 30 December 2025

Ed Miliband has been caught telling porkies again. This excerpt came on Ian Collins’ Talk TV show this morning:

Miliband’s exact words: “The truth is our country remains in the grip of fossil fuel markets, controlled by petro states and dictators. That’s why your energy bills are so high.”

Mr. Ed is lying to you.

Your energy bills are high because of the billions added on for subsidising renewables.

Even before the year has ended, Contracts for Difference (“CfD”) subsidies have already exceeded £2.5 billion for 2025:

The average wholesale market price this year has been £80.62/MWh, which is well below the £113/MWh on offer for offshore wind in the new CfD auction, AR7.

Of course, this is not the first time Miliband has told blatant lies about energy prices.

One reader sent me this clip from Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg in November 2022, just before COP24 in Egypt.

It is worth watching from the start of the interview at about 10 minutes in, as the moronic Miliband tells of his plans to press Egypt’s President Sisi on the release from prison of that notable peace activist, the “British citizen” Alaa Abd El-Fattah.

Yes, the same Mr. Fattah, who we now learn is an extreme, hard-line Islamist! It reveals just how long our great and good have been deluded by this anti-semite.

[Related: Starmer faces backlash after expressing ‘delight’ at return to UK of Egyptian activist who said ‘kill Zionists’, Daily Mail, 28 December 2025]

A minute later, though, Miliband states: “Solar and wind power in Britain are nine times cheaper than fossil fuels”

It was a commonplace claim back then, but never was true. It is remarkable how many still believe it to be the case.

We know that wholesale electricity prices briefly spiked in August 2022 to £363/MWh. But at the time of the interview, they had already dropped back to well below £200/MWh.

In comparison, the average CfD price for offshore wind was £187/MWh at the time.

Wholesale market indicators Ofgem

Contracts for Difference Low Carbon Contracts Company

Market prices were still high by historical standards, but despite that CfD strike prices were even higher. CfD subsidies of £150 million were paid out in that October to December quarter:

Kuenssberg failed to challenge this self-evident nonsense, just the same as she did with Chris Packham’s similar claims on the same show last month.

By Anthony Watts, as published by Watts Up With That (“WUWT”) on 30 December 2025

I know many of you have been feeling it. I certainly have, especially when I go look for stories to debunk from media outlets that take some press release and massage it so it reads like “turbo doom clickbait.” There’s less of those these days, and the data suggests a downward trend.



Our friend, Steve Milloy of junkscience.com posted a very interesting plot on X yesterday. Given the clues he left, I was able to replicate it with Grok. It goes from 1988 (when Dr. James Hansen first testified before Congress about the climate scare) to the present post-Biden era, where Trump is effectively replicating Sherman’s march to the sea in the climate world.

Numbers are approximate and scaled to represent total articles across monitored sources normalised for consistency across periods eg fewer sources pre 2020 expansion

The data comes from Media and Climate Change Observatory (“MeCCO”) which tracks media coverage of “climate change” or “global warming” in newspapers, radio, and TV across dozens of sources worldwide, with data starting in 2004 for global monitoring (and 2000 for US-specific). Pre-2004 data comes from earlier studies by MeCCO founder Max Boykoff and colleagues, which analysed English-language newspapers from 1988 onward. Absolute article counts are not publicly available without accessing their datasets, but trends show low coverage in the late 1980s, spikes around key events (e.g., IPCC reports in 1990, 1995, 2001; Kyoto Protocol in 1997) and overall increases with major peaks in 2007, 2009, 2015, 2019, and especially 2021 (the highest since tracking began).

The peak around 2006-2007 is likely due to Al Gore’s climate movie ‘An Inconvenient Truth’ gaining traction. The peak in 2009 is clearly due to Climategate, which as you may recall, WUWT broke that story. The plunge afterwards was the loss of faith in “The Hockey Team” of climate scientists. Since then, climate as a topic in media coverage has clawed its way back uphill, peaking in 2021 with Biden’s green agenda and electric vehicle (“EV”) mandate.

Coverage dipped during the 2018-2020 covid-19 pandemic but has fluctuated with events like COP summits.

Whether this short down trend will hold depends on us. We have to keep fighting climate alarmism, calling out nonsense, be it scientific or political, when we see it.

