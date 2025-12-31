Breaking News

Happy New Year

By on
For some places in the world, the new year has already been ushered in, while in others, it is yet to come. 

To all our readers, wherever you are in the world, we wish you a happy and prosperous New Year.  Let 2026 be the year that we manifest our victory over those who are attempting to remove our inalienable rights and freedoms. We are the many, they are the few. Our power over them is so much greater than they could have ever imagined.

As a reminder of the year that has passed, the following are our top ten, the most-read articles during 2025.

  1. New study shows ivermectin shrinks brain tumours by 70%
  2. Large Italian study finds mRNA injections have significantly increased the number of cancer cases
  3. Audio recordings of Lucis Trust meeting capture key figures discussing “The Reappearance of Christ”
  4. Rudolf Steiner: “The soul will be made non-existent with the aid of a vaccine”
  5. AIN tribunal declares covid injections are weapons of mass destruction
  6. Targeted Individuals: Once you are aware, at least you can protect yourself
  7. Documentary: 5G APOCALYPSE – The Extinction Event
  8. Ed Dowd: The imminent global “deep recession” will be used to usher in CBDCs
  9. RFK Jr: “We were lied to about everything”
  10. The public is being psychologically prepared for a great and terrible war
Happy New Year, can you believe it?!

INGRID C DURDEN
INGRID C DURDEN
1 day ago

Best wishes to The Expose, one of the only news outlets that reports the truth! Looking forward to a blessed, healthy, prosperous and peaceful new year.

Rhoda Wilson
Rhoda Wilson
1 day ago

Hi Ingrid C Durden, thank you.

Paul Watson
Paul Watson
Lol

Gerry_O'C
Gerry_O'C
1 day ago

… thanks Rhoda, Best Wishes to you and your associates… throughout 2026…🙏➕🙏…listening to this, eyes shut, chillin… https://youtu.be/Jn0KUGy6rp8?si=-3SCesTN24WMpUiw

Rhoda Wilson
Rhoda Wilson
Hi Gerry_O’C, thank you.

Wayne
Wayne
23 hours ago

Happy New Year to all and to the Expose, follow you on a daily bases. Let’s all again together for I perceive another challenging year so we can protect our health and personal freedoms.

Rhoda Wilson
Rhoda Wilson
Hi Wayne, thank you.

