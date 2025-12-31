Happy New Year

For some places in the world, the new year has already been ushered in, while in others, it is yet to come.
To all our readers, wherever you are in the world, we wish you a happy and prosperous New Year. Let 2026 be the year that we manifest our victory over those who are attempting to remove our inalienable rights and freedoms. We are the many, they are the few. Our power over them is so much greater than they could have ever imagined.
As a reminder of the year that has passed, the following are our top ten, the most-read articles during 2025.
- New study shows ivermectin shrinks brain tumours by 70%
- Large Italian study finds mRNA injections have significantly increased the number of cancer cases
- Audio recordings of Lucis Trust meeting capture key figures discussing “The Reappearance of Christ”
- Rudolf Steiner: “The soul will be made non-existent with the aid of a vaccine”
- AIN tribunal declares covid injections are weapons of mass destruction
- Targeted Individuals: Once you are aware, at least you can protect yourself
- Documentary: 5G APOCALYPSE – The Extinction Event
- Ed Dowd: The imminent global “deep recession” will be used to usher in CBDCs
- RFK Jr: “We were lied to about everything”
- The public is being psychologically prepared for a great and terrible war
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…
Can you please help to keep the lights on with The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful and truthful journalism?
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
try to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuses to.
The government does not fund us
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the Mainstream Media.
Instead, we rely solely on your support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy.
Please choose your preferred method below to show your support.
Categories: Breaking News, World News
Best wishes to The Expose, one of the only news outlets that reports the truth! Looking forward to a blessed, healthy, prosperous and peaceful new year.
Hi Ingrid C Durden, thank you.
Lol
… thanks Rhoda, Best Wishes to you and your associates… throughout 2026…🙏➕🙏…listening to this, eyes shut, chillin… https://youtu.be/Jn0KUGy6rp8?si=-3SCesTN24WMpUiw …
Hi Gerry_O’C, thank you.
Happy New Year to all and to the Expose, follow you on a daily bases. Let’s all again together for I perceive another challenging year so we can protect our health and personal freedoms.
Hi Wayne, thank you.