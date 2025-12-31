Happy New Year

Please share our story!

For some places in the world, the new year has already been ushered in, while in others, it is yet to come.

To all our readers, wherever you are in the world, we wish you a happy and prosperous New Year. Let 2026 be the year that we manifest our victory over those who are attempting to remove our inalienable rights and freedoms. We are the many, they are the few. Our power over them is so much greater than they could have ever imagined.

As a reminder of the year that has passed, the following are our top ten, the most-read articles during 2025.

