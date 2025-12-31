Anti-Islamic uprising in Iran continues: “This is the year of blood. Khamenei will be toppled.”

Starting on Sunday, there have been widespread anti-regime protests in Iranian cities, including Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, Mashhad and Zahedan, primarily driven by economic distress, including the Iranian rial’s collapse to a record low of approximately 1.4 million to the dollar.
The protests, which began as economic demonstrations by merchants and shopkeepers, escalated into broader political unrest with chants of “Death to the Dictator” Ali Khamenei and pro-monarchist slogans calling for the return of the Shah.
Security forces, including the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, responded with tear gas, rubber bullets, and batons, while the government declared a state of emergency and vowed “total war” against the United States, Europe and Israel.
There is no credible evidence of foreign military or organised group control over Iranian cities.
The central bank governor, Mohammad Reza Farzin, resigned amid the crisis.
The situation remains fluid, with protests continuing into 31 December with crowds chanting “This is the year of blood. Khamenei will be toppled.”
On Monday, independent news channel Tousi TV reported that anti-Islamic Iranians have taken control of Iranian cities.
“The revolution is still ongoing against the Islamic occupiers and the regime forces have retreated. Multiple cities and towns have now fallen into the hands of the anti-Islamic Iranians, and at the same time, resignations inside the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] have now started,” Mahyar Tousi said jubilantly while waving the Iranian flag.
His news cast includes videos of the popular uprising from Tehran, Karaj and other cities around the country.
Tousi TV is posting frequent updates on its Twitter (now X) account, including the one below posted earlier today:
Featured image: Protests outside Amirkabir University of Technology, 30 December 2025. Screenshot from ‘Iran protests expand as bazaar and universities unite against regime on third day’, People’s Mojahedin Organisation of Iran – MEK IRAN
Dear Expose Daily , Happy New Year, wish you the best! Hugs and love from Russia, community of Targeted Individuals.
Hi Viktoria Popova, Thank you. Happy New Year to you too!
I’m interested in hearing from Targeted Individuals. Do you have any resources you can share with us?
Putin?
https://correlation-canada.org/constraints-on-hypothesis-of-disease-spread-during-covid/
https://correlation-canada.org/news/
This is misinformation. yes, there are demonstrations and yes the currency has plummeted, but the details of this are not as much about internal issues but rather about international forces setting up to attack Iran again. The Expose should be ashamed of doing such bogus adolescent copy/paste articles. I guess you think big bad Russia is evil too right? Or maybe there are narco-terrorists in Venezuela?
[…] Anti-Islamic uprising in Iran continues: “This is the year of blood. Khamenei will be toppled.” Starting on Sunday, there have been widespread anti-regime protests in Iranian cities, including Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, Mashhad and Zahedan, primarily driven by economic distress, including the Iranian rial’s collapse to a record low of approximately 1.4 million to the dollar. […]