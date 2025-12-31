Breaking News

Anti-Islamic uprising in Iran continues: “This is the year of blood. Khamenei will be toppled.”

By on ( 7 Comments )
Please share our story!

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Starting on Sunday, there have been widespread anti-regime protests in Iranian cities, including Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, Mashhad and Zahedan, primarily driven by economic distress, including the Iranian rial’s collapse to a record low of approximately 1.4 million to the dollar.

The protests, which began as economic demonstrations by merchants and shopkeepers, escalated into broader political unrest with chants of “Death to the Dictator” Ali Khamenei and pro-monarchist slogans calling for the return of the Shah.

Security forces, including the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, responded with tear gas, rubber bullets, and batons, while the government declared a state of emergency and vowed “total war” against the United States, Europe and Israel. 

There is no credible evidence of foreign military or organised group control over Iranian cities.

The central bank governor, Mohammad Reza Farzin, resigned amid the crisis.

The situation remains fluid, with protests continuing into 31 December with crowds chanting “This is the year of blood. Khamenei will be toppled.”

On Monday, independent news channel Tousi TV reported that anti-Islamic Iranians have taken control of Iranian cities.

“The revolution is still ongoing against the Islamic occupiers and the regime forces have retreated. Multiple cities and towns have now fallen into the hands of the anti-Islamic Iranians, and at the same time, resignations inside the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] have now started,” Mahyar Tousi said jubilantly while waving the Iranian flag.

His news cast includes videos of the popular uprising from Tehran, Karaj and other cities around the country.

Tousi TV: Anti-Islamic Iranians Take Control of Cities – IRGC Resignations Begin, 29 December 2025

Tousi TV is posting frequent updates on its Twitter (now X) account, including the one below posted earlier today:

Sources for this article include:

Featured image: Protests outside Amirkabir University of Technology, 30 December 2025.  Screenshot from ‘Iran protests expand as bazaar and universities unite against regime on third day’, People’s Mojahedin Organisation of Iran – MEK IRAN

Expose News: Woah! Massive crowds take to the streets in Iran as the Anti-Islamic uprising heats up! Could Khamenei REALLY be on his way out this time?

The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…

Can you please help to keep the lights on with The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful and truthful journalism?

Your Government & Big Tech organisations
try to silence & shut down The Expose.

So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuses to.

The government does not fund us
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the Mainstream Media.

Instead, we rely solely on your support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy.

Please choose your preferred method below to show your support.

Stay Updated!

Stay connected with News updates by Email

Study concludes vitamin D3 does not reduce cancer risk – it’s flawed
Report encourages broadening censorship in Europe to include climate and energy science
Elections in 2026 that could challenge the European Union’s status quo
Happy New Year

Please share our story!
author avatar
Rhoda Wilson
While previously it was a hobby culminating in writing articles for Wikipedia (until things made a drastic and undeniable turn in 2020) and a few books for private consumption, since March 2020 I have become a full-time researcher and writer in reaction to the global takeover that came into full view with the introduction of covid-19. For most of my life, I have tried to raise awareness that a small group of people planned to take over the world for their own benefit. There was no way I was going to sit back quietly and simply let them do it once they made their final move.
See Full Bio

Categories: Breaking News, World News

Tagged as: ,

3.3 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
7 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Viktoria Popova
Viktoria Popova
1 day ago

Dear Expose Daily , Happy New Year, wish you the best! Hugs and love from Russia, community of Targeted Individuals.

1
Reply
Rhoda Wilson
Rhoda Wilson
Author
Reply to  Viktoria Popova
1 day ago

Hi Viktoria Popova, Thank you. Happy New Year to you too!

I’m interested in hearing from Targeted Individuals. Do you have any resources you can share with us?

1
Reply
Jake
Jake
Reply to  Rhoda Wilson
18 hours ago

Putin?

-1
Reply
history
history
1 day ago

https://correlation-canada.org/news/

1
Reply
howdidi gethere
howdidi gethere
1 day ago

This is misinformation. yes, there are demonstrations and yes the currency has plummeted, but the details of this are not as much about internal issues but rather about international forces setting up to attack Iran again. The Expose should be ashamed of doing such bogus adolescent copy/paste articles. I guess you think big bad Russia is evil too right? Or maybe there are narco-terrorists in Venezuela?

0
Reply
trackback
1 Jan 2025 #ourCOG – ourCOG news
23 hours ago

[…] Anti-Islamic uprising in Iran continues: “This is the year of blood. Khamenei will be toppled.” Starting on Sunday, there have been widespread anti-regime protests in Iranian cities, including Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, Mashhad and Zahedan, primarily driven by economic distress, including the Iranian rial’s collapse to a record low of approximately 1.4 million to the dollar. […]

0
Reply