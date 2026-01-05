New Zealand: Newly released data suggests link between covid “vaccines” and increase in cancer

Please share our story!

Released in mid-December, the 2023 New Zealand cancer data show an 8% increase in cancer rates among the 0-64 age range. Similar trends are found in England and Australia.

The trend is a red flag that suggests a link between covid-19 vaccination and elevated cancer incidence. A red flag means what it always has: STOP IMMEDIATELY, reassess and take urgent remedial action, Dr. Guy Hatchard writes.

Yet, many health authorities are failing to adequately address or investigate this possible link.

By Dr. Guy Hatchard

On the Friday before Christmas, Health New Zealand quietly released the 2023 New Zealand cancer data to a media preoccupied with end of year holiday trivia. Not surprisingly, the figures received exactly zero press coverage. The Hatchard Report has released an updated version of our analysis on our Substack page. In terms of historical trends, the figures contain alarming information that points to our worst fears. The trend included an 8% increase in cancer rates among mature working adults.

Rate of New Cancer Registrations in New Zealand Per 1,000 Population

The New Zealand data is not an isolated finding. Official figures from England show an almost identical trend. New cancer registration rates per 1,000 population for the 0-64 age range in 2023 (the latest available figures) are up 8.8% compared to the average pre-pandemic rate for 2015-2019. In other words, as in New Zealand, the burden of cancer incidence in England is increasingly falling upon younger age groups, including working-age adults. This is a novel and alarming trend, but health authorities have largely chosen to remain silent or blame it on the usual suspects.

The trend in the UK is confirmed by oncologist Professor Angus Dalgliesh, who reports in an interview with Neil Oliver at GB News a startling rise in melanoma relapse rates among those who received a covid-19 booster vaccine. According to Dalgleish, this is affecting even some who had been in remission and cancer-free for decades. Relapse rates among cancer patients in remission are not included in the annual new cancer registration data. This shows that the actual rise in cancer incidence may be higher than the 2023 figures indicate. Dalgleish describes his findings as a “red flag,” just as we described the latest New Zealand data as a red flag, at the very least pointing to vaccine-induced immune exhaustion.

A red flag means what it always has: STOP IMMEDIATELY, reassess and take urgent remedial action.

The last available new cancer registration figures for the whole of Australia date back to 2021, four years behind. However, the state of Victoria has released figures that include 2024 data, which is at a historical record high, also featuring disturbingly increased rates among working-age adults.

Unbelievably, figures from Canada are even more out of date, ending in 2020 (???). Recently published assessments are largely misleading projections based on out-of-date pre-pandemic trends. This tardy and inadequate approach to public health monitoring is being pursued despite published studies conducted in Korea, Japan and Italy linking covid-19 vaccination with elevated cancer incidence or complications. The overall picture is one of a well-paid army of health bureaucrats compiling figures years out of date and then not even bothering or caring to assess the obvious implications. Instead, blaming any rise on an ageing population without crunching the data and doing the maths.

Almost five years ago, biotechnology researchers, with the support of the global pharmaceutical industry and governments around the world, launched a forced global vaccination programme affecting billions of people involving novel biotechnology. Dozens of types of novel bio-vaccines were used for the first time on humans. There had already been discernible red flags following animal and then human trials, but they were ignored. Why? We now know covid-19 vaccination was a reckless experiment that went horribly wrong. It was associated with a record level of proximate adverse effects, including cardiac disease, strokes, neurological illness, kidney disease, reproductive issues, immunological disease and mental illness.

The latest cancer data opens up another chapter in the ongoing covid-19 vaccination saga of adverse effects and excess deaths. As many, including the Hatchard Report, warned right from the start, there will be long-term effects. It appears these are now materialising. A trend that governments are very anxious to hide. There couldn’t have been a more obvious indication of an attempt at misdirection than the award in the New Zealand New Year’s Honours List of Knight Companion to Professor Graham Le Gros for contributions to medicine. Le Gros famously told the NZ Royal Commission on Covid-19 Phase 2 that the clinical trials of the covid-19 mRNA vaccine were not rushed and were sufficient to show it was safe and effective. How could they be sufficient? There was and has been no controlled assessment of long-term outcomes.

The take-home result of the long running covid-19 vaccine saga is clear. Biotechnologists incorrectly predicted that the novel genetic style of vaccination would be effective at preventing transmission and would be safe. They were not just wrong – they were fundamentally wrong. The pandemic outcomes have revealed that our current understanding of genetic functions and their interaction with the immune system is deficient. It is incomplete. At this point in time, any attempt to prevent or obscure the need for a vigorous reassessment of pandemic outcomes across the entire spectrum of major medical conditions comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated amounts to nothing less than medical negligence and reckless disregard of public health.

Our new year call is for an end to the mRNA vaccine harm cover-up and a systemic purging of the inertia and indifference affecting our moribund medical establishment. Continuing to assert that covid-19 vaccine harm is unproven, whilst encouraging booster uptake and refusing to study comparative data has long since become an untenable position. In 2026, we aim to bring the unequivocal data to the attention of all those making public health decisions.

About the Author

Guy Hatchard, PhD, is a New Zealander who was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID, a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID).

You can subscribe to Dr. Hatchard’s websites, HatchardReport.com and GLOBE.GLOBAL, for regular updates by email. GLOBE.GLOBAL is a website dedicated to providing information about the dangers of biotechnology. You can also follow Dr. Hatchard on Twitter HERE, Facebook HERE and Substack HERE.

