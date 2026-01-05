Is Maduro’s arrest simply about stopping drugs?

Trump’s quiet war with Venezuela is more significant than people realise, Alex Newman explained last year in an interview with Greg Hunter, host of USA Watchdog.
Nicolás Maduro, who was the President of Venezuela until his de facto removal from power this month, is the head of a criminal cartel called the ‘Cartel of the Sun’, which is run by the leaders of the military and intelligence agencies. The Venezuelan government, Newman says, is also involved in voter fraud all over the world.
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Red Cartel Tsunami: Venezuela is Tip of the Iceberg
By Alex Newman, 3 November 2025
Journalist Alex Newman is out with a new ominous warning about the military operation going on around Venezuela. This is way more than a counter-narcotics operation, as the president of Venezuela is head of a government criminal cartel called “Cartel of the Sun.”
Newman explains, “I grew up in Mexico and Latin America, and what is happening is we are watching the total communist takeover of the entire region.” It has been aided and abetted by people like Joe Biden, Obama and George Soros, Newman said, pointing to key figures in the Council on Foreign Relations such as Julia Sweig.
“Let’s start with Venezuela. You cannot tell the difference between the cartels and the government. ‘The Cartel of the Sun’ is run by the leaders of the military, intelligence agencies. Nicolas Maduro, who got in by voter fraud, is the head of that cartel. This cartel is worth more money than anybody can fathom. It has diplomatic immunity and smuggles drugs using military and government airplanes.”
Newman goes on to say, “This is so big, and you will not be able to piece it together by reading fake news in the fake media … The Trump Administration knows this is much bigger than a counter-drug operation, but for whatever reason, they have chosen not to talk publicly about this.”
Going back to Cuban terrorist efforts in the US in the 1960s and 1970s through the Weather Underground[1], the FBI knew what the plan was – revolution, occupation by foreign powers, and systematic change. What happens to the people that will not go along with the communist takeover? Newman, pointing to revelations by FBI operative Larry Grathwohl, explained: “They fully intend to get rid of us – tens of millions of Americans.”
[1] Note from The Exposé: In an article last year, which included an interview with South African political analyst Rob Duigan, we noted that the Weather Underground was birthed by the Fabian Society. “Graduates of the Weather Underground have flown to extraordinarily high positions in the Obama administration,” Duigan said. The Weather Underground has also been in charge of the Black Lives Matter (“BLM”) movement, “doing a lot of the shady financing that went into [BLM].” Read the full article ‘Through its members and offshoot organisations, the Fabian Society’s influence is global’
Newman also points out that the Venezuelan government is involved in voter fraud all over the world, including the 2020 US election. Yes, the Trump Administration knows this, too.
There is much more in this essential 40-minute video.
Related: Venezuela Is a Very Dangerous Enemy – Alex Newman, USA Watchdog, 1 November 2025
About Alex Newman
Alex Newman is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author, speaker, investor and consultant who seeks to glorify God in everything he does. He is the CEO of Liberty Sentinel Media.
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…
Can you please help to keep the lights on with The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful and truthful journalism?
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
try to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuses to.
The government does not fund us
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the Mainstream Media.
Instead, we rely solely on your support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy.
Please choose your preferred method below to show your support.
Categories: Breaking News, World News
He wasn’t facilitating the elites wishes
No, Trump certainly doesn’t.
this is good cop , bad cop mentality . There’s no savours but us chickens 🐓
remember when j f k didn’t do as told
I have mixed feelings about all of this Venezuela stuff. The US government gets the warmongers in our society all fired up about hating Venezuela by blowing so-called “drug boats” out of the water and, as they say, the rest is history. Ultimately, violence is never the answer to anything. It’s funny how China (who we are supposed to hate), somehow gets all kinds of countries to work with them but the US’ first “solution” is always some kind of violence. So far, every country that the US has intervened in in my lifetime has typically made things worse. America goes in and raises the tranny and the “pride” flag and begins bringing “democracy” to the people, who most of the time end up hating us. Ultimately, I still *always* believe diplomacy (even with commies or other forms of “government” the US doesn’t like) is still the most effective way to find long-term solutions to problems without making the populace of these countries think the US is a bunch of monsters with a big stick.
what an utterly naive, uninformed and untrue response. Wake up you frog sheeple before its too late!
I think you need to stop your rectal enunciation.
They need the Venezuelan silver, not the oil. The oil is a cover story. Silver is going through the roof!
Silver just went through the floor.
Yes because they can now meet the ‘short position’.
there’s evidence that Brit and u s forces already got the silver . It’s posted here somewhere
There is a cabal in England too. Commies are trying to take our freedom away. Revolution coming. DT could come and take Stammer and many would cheer, just like the people of Venezuela are cheering.
https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/J_RRzItIxE8 now we’re shifting to trump as the saviour. Remember 10 cities in the u s and 3 in canakastan . More popcorn please I thought Nadine was on the peoples side but I’m wrong . Now let’s see what pardy is saying
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5eucmW6U9Mg&pp=ugUEEgJlbg%3D%3D here’s another w e f member and her military husband is also . So is Pierre Pollieve
https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/H02zChHkYpk here’s another trump supporter out to deceive .
bruce pardy is silent so far , he was negative towards trump before ..
Accuse them of what you are. The biggest mass murderers in the world, the Pfizer drug exporters, making up a lore to do what they always done: invade and steal resources off vulnerable countries