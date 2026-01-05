Breaking News

Is Maduro’s arrest simply about stopping drugs?

Trump’s quiet war with Venezuela is more significant than people realise, Alex Newman explained last year in an interview with Greg Hunter, host of USA Watchdog.

Nicolás Maduro, who was the President of Venezuela until his de facto removal from power this month, is the head of a criminal cartel called the ‘Cartel of the Sun’, which is run by the leaders of the military and intelligence agencies.  The Venezuelan government, Newman says, is also involved in voter fraud all over the world.

Red Cartel Tsunami: Venezuela is Tip of the Iceberg

By Alex Newman, 3 November 2025

Journalist Alex Newman is out with a new ominous warning about the military operation going on around Venezuela. This is way more than a counter-narcotics operation, as the president of Venezuela is head of a government criminal cartel called “Cartel of the Sun.”

Newman explains, “I grew up in Mexico and Latin America, and what is happening is we are watching the total communist takeover of the entire region.” It has been aided and abetted by people like Joe Biden, Obama and George Soros, Newman said, pointing to key figures in the Council on Foreign Relations such as Julia Sweig.

“Let’s start with Venezuela. You cannot tell the difference between the cartels and the government. ‘The Cartel of the Sun’ is run by the leaders of the military, intelligence agencies. Nicolas Maduro, who got in by voter fraud, is the head of that cartel. This cartel is worth more money than anybody can fathom. It has diplomatic immunity and smuggles drugs using military and government airplanes.”

Newman goes on to say, “This is so big, and you will not be able to piece it together by reading fake news in the fake media … The Trump Administration knows this is much bigger than a counter-drug operation, but for whatever reason, they have chosen not to talk publicly about this.”

Going back to Cuban terrorist efforts in the US in the 1960s and 1970s through the Weather Underground[1], the FBI knew what the plan was – revolution, occupation by foreign powers, and systematic change. What happens to the people that will not go along with the communist takeover? Newman, pointing to revelations by FBI operative Larry Grathwohl, explained: “They fully intend to get rid of us – tens of millions of Americans.”

[1] Note from The Exposé: In an article last year, which included an interview with South African political analyst Rob Duigan, we noted that the Weather Underground was birthed by the Fabian Society.  “Graduates of the Weather Underground have flown to extraordinarily high positions in the Obama administration,” Duigan said. The Weather Underground has also been in charge of the Black Lives Matter (“BLM”) movement, “doing a lot of the shady financing that went into [BLM].” Read the full article ‘Through its members and offshoot organisations, the Fabian Society’s influence is global

Newman also points out that the Venezuelan government is involved in voter fraud all over the world, including the 2020 US election. Yes, the Trump Administration knows this, too.

There is much more in this essential 40-minute video.

USA Watchdog: Venezuela Is a Very Dangerous Enemy – Alex Newman, 1 November 2024 (41 mins)

Related: Venezuela Is a Very Dangerous Enemy – Alex Newman, USA Watchdog, 1 November 2025

About Alex Newman

Alex Newman is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author, speaker, investor and consultant who seeks to glorify God in everything he does.  He is the CEO of Liberty Sentinel Media.

Rhoda Wilson
While previously it was a hobby culminating in writing articles for Wikipedia (until things made a drastic and undeniable turn in 2020) and a few books for private consumption, since March 2020 I have become a full-time researcher and writer in reaction to the global takeover that came into full view with the introduction of covid-19. For most of my life, I have tried to raise awareness that a small group of people planned to take over the world for their own benefit. There was no way I was going to sit back quietly and simply let them do it once they made their final move.
17 Comments
history
history
20 hours ago

He wasn’t facilitating the elites wishes

Reverend Scott
Reverend Scott
Reply to  history
8 hours ago

No, Trump certainly doesn’t.

history
history
Reply to  Reverend Scott
56 minutes ago

this is good cop , bad cop mentality . There’s no savours but us chickens 🐓

history
history
Reply to  Reverend Scott
37 minutes ago

remember when j f k didn’t do as told

Rob D
Rob D
20 hours ago

I have mixed feelings about all of this Venezuela stuff. The US government gets the warmongers in our society all fired up about hating Venezuela by blowing so-called “drug boats” out of the water and, as they say, the rest is history. Ultimately, violence is never the answer to anything. It’s funny how China (who we are supposed to hate), somehow gets all kinds of countries to work with them but the US’ first “solution” is always some kind of violence. So far, every country that the US has intervened in in my lifetime has typically made things worse. America goes in and raises the tranny and the “pride” flag and begins bringing “democracy” to the people, who most of the time end up hating us. Ultimately, I still *always* believe diplomacy (even with commies or other forms of “government” the US doesn’t like) is still the most effective way to find long-term solutions to problems without making the populace of these countries think the US is a bunch of monsters with a big stick.

Cornelius Bruin
Cornelius Bruin
Reply to  Rob D
19 hours ago

what an utterly naive, uninformed and untrue response. Wake up you frog sheeple before its too late!

Reverend Scott
Reverend Scott
Reply to  Rob D
8 hours ago

I think you need to stop your rectal enunciation.

Eddy
Eddy
8 hours ago

They need the Venezuelan silver, not the oil. The oil is a cover story. Silver is going through the roof!

Reverend Scott
Reverend Scott
Reply to  Eddy
8 hours ago

Silver just went through the floor.

teresa
teresa
Reply to  Reverend Scott
1 hour ago

Yes because they can now meet the ‘short position’.

history
history
Reply to  Eddy
34 minutes ago

there’s evidence that Brit and u s forces already got the silver . It’s posted here somewhere

Reverend Scott
Reverend Scott
8 hours ago

There is a cabal in England too. Commies are trying to take our freedom away. Revolution coming. DT could come and take Stammer and many would cheer, just like the people of Venezuela are cheering.

history
history
58 minutes ago

https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/J_RRzItIxE8 now we’re shifting to trump as the saviour. Remember 10 cities in the u s and 3 in canakastan . More popcorn please I thought Nadine was on the peoples side but I’m wrong . Now let’s see what pardy is saying

history
history
Reply to  history
50 minutes ago

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5eucmW6U9Mg&pp=ugUEEgJlbg%3D%3D here’s another w e f member and her military husband is also . So is Pierre Pollieve

history
history
38 minutes ago

https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/H02zChHkYpk here’s another trump supporter out to deceive .

history
history
Reply to  history
33 minutes ago

bruce pardy is silent so far , he was negative towards trump before ..

ThePedoPuppet
ThePedoPuppet
17 minutes ago

Accuse them of what you are. The biggest mass murderers in the world, the Pfizer drug exporters, making up a lore to do what they always done: invade and steal resources off vulnerable countries

