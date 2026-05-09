IPCC admits its doomsday model is “implausible” – corporate media is silent

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For years, corporate media has been peddling the IPCC’s RCP8.5-fuelled terror – now that there has been a massive course correction, a semi-retraction of it, silence.

RCP8.5 is a high-emissions climate scenario used in the IPCC Fifth Assessment Report (“AR5”) published in 2014 to model future climate change. In April this year, the hammer was dropped on this doomsday scenario and declared “implausible.”

Although corporate media have publicised the IPCC’s implausible scenario for years, when it is corrected, they ignore it. The reason for the media blackout is not hard to fathom. “These outlets built empires on existential dread. Admitting the favourite scare tool was nonsense risks exposing the hype machine,” Stephen Heins writes.

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On Wednesday, we published an article by Robert Bradley Jr. in which he discussed the failure of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (“IPCC”) to come to an agreement, which is causing a delay in the release of its Seventh Assessment Report (“AR7”).

Bradley highlighted a LinkedIn post made by Slovak climate propagandist Jozef Pecho in which he lamented the IPCC’s failure to meet deadlines because it jeopardised the work his entire field does, that is: to advise governments how to follow the UN’s mandates on climate change and hold governments that do not obey accountable.

Bradley noted some comments left under Pecho’s post by other LinkedIn users. One called out the base case RCP8.5 being “so far away from reality that people just stopped talking about it and moved on because it was an embarrassment.”

Most of us haven’t heard of “RCP8.5.” Stephen Heins’ article below explains what it is and why it proved so controversial, and why it is key to the entire false catastrophic climate change narrative.

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By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

I’ve watched this saga unfold for years, and it’s been infuriating. The Representative Concentration Pathway 8.5 (“RCP8.5”) wasn’t just some obscure modelling tool – it was the climate alarmists’ golden goose for over a decade. Cooked up for the IPCC’s Fifth Assessment Report back in 2014, this doomsday pathway assumed a catastrophic hit of a whopping 8.5 watts per square meter by 2100. That translated to 4-5°C or more of warming, complete with apocalyptic visions of submerged cities, mass extinctions and societal collapse.

It was never meant to be strict “business as usual,” but that didn’t stop activists, researchers, journalists and policymakers from treating it as the default worst-case – or worse, the likely outcome if we didn’t hand over trillions and surrender our energy systems immediately.

In practice, RCP8.5 became the backbone of thousands of scary papers, breathless headlines and draconian policies. Critics rightly slammed it for relying on fantasy assumptions: a massive global coal boom that defied economics, reserves and reality.

Then, in 2020, even insiders Zeke Hausfather and Glen Peters called it out in Nature: the “business as usual” story was misleading. Real-world renewable progress, efficiency gains and policy shifts made it increasingly detached from planet Earth.

The IPCC’s AR6 (2021–2023) tiptoed around the issue, admitting high-end scenarios like RCP8.5 and its SSP5-8.5 successor had “become less likely.” But they kept them in the mix for “continuity” and to hype physical risks.

Fast-forward to April 2026: the ScenarioMIP team – tasked with feeding scenarios into CMIP7 and the upcoming AR7 – dropped the hammer. In their ‘Geoscientific Model Development’ paper, Detlef van Vuuren and colleagues flat-out declared that the old CMIP6 high-end levels (SSP5-8.5) “have become implausible” for this century. RCP8.5, SSP5-8.5, and even SSP3-7.0? Eliminated from the core priority list. The new “HIGH” scenario, even assuming policy failures, tops out lower – around 6-7 W/m². The wildest warming projections just got clipped.

This isn’t a full “retraction” with ashes – no reports withdrawn, no mea culpas for the core warming science. High-end runs still have niche uses for tail risks. But let’s be honest: it’s a massive course correction that exposes years of distortion.

Sceptics like Roger Pielke Jr., who highlighted this bombshell on his Substack in late April/early May 2026, and others had warned for ages that over-reliance on RCP8.5 inflated damages, skewed impacts and supercharged alarmist hysteria. Tens of thousands of studies, media panic pieces and regulations rested on end-of-coal fantasies that never happened. Now the CMIP7 framework quietly inters that era.

So where is the mainstream corporate media? Crickets. The New York Times, The Guardian, BBC, CNN, Washington Post – the usual suspects who’ve spent years peddling RCP8.5-fuelled terror – have said virtually nothing about this April 2026 update. They covered the 2020 critique mildly, but this? Radio silence. The story exploded in sceptic circles, on X, independent Substacks and places like AEI, yet legacy outlets act as if it never happened.

Why the blackout? It’s not hard to see. These outlets built empires on existential dread. Admitting the favourite scare tool was nonsense risks exposing the hype machine. Correcting the record would mean revisiting endless articles that screamed “climate emergency” based on extreme projections without proper caveats. That’s career-threatening humility they won’t muster.

Institutional capture runs deep. Many climate journalists aren’t neutral reporters – they’re advocates who’ve aligned with non-governmental organisations (“NGOs”) and activists pushing worst-case narratives for clicks, donations and policy wins. Acknowledging that a key scenario was “misleading” (Hausfather and Peters’ term) hands ammo to sceptics questioning aggressive net-zero timelines.

Inertia helps too: re-qualifying mountains of papers and reports is messy. The IPCC itself issued no modest press release admitting overstatement; they seem to prefer endless “consensus and urgency” messaging.

Broader media dynamics worsen it. Climate porn competes with wars, AI and elections. Nuanced technical corrections don’t trend like doomsday deadlines (“12 years left!”). Alarm gets amplified; sober updates get buried. Independent voices like Pielke do the heavy lifting while legacy media shrugs. Thank you, Roger.

None of this erases anthropogenic warming – current trajectories point to roughly 2.5–3°C by 2100 under more realistic policies, a challenge demanding smarter technology, adaptation, and innovation, not so much panic. Retiring RCP8.5 doesn’t solve everything, but it demands projections more grounded in reality: Greenwishing renewables, policy traction and the truth that practical environmentalism is now needed.

[Note from The Exposé: As we have indicated in numerous articles, we do not subscribe to the anthropogenic global warming ideology.]

What truly disgusts me is the media’s dereliction. This preference for alarm over accuracy has eroded public trust. When scenarios fuelling fear and trillion-dollar bets get retired quietly, citizens deserve loud, transparent coverage – not a media silence. By ignoring the CMIP7 shift, mainstream corporate outlets aren’t honest brokers; they’re echo chambers that keep protecting the old crisis narrative.

Alas, the RCP8.5 farce ends not with accountability, but loud silence. That tells you everything you need to know about climate discourse in 2026: selective rhetoric that serves climate ideology over energy humanism. It’s long past time that the mass media should face the music.

About the Author

Stephen Heins is an advocate for practical environmentalism and is the founder of ‘The Word Merchant’.

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