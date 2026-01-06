A quick guide to why parents should not vaccinate their children

Please share our story!

Vaccines never saved us: Death from all infectious diseases dropped over 98% before most vaccines were introduced, Larry Cook writes and provides what he deems to be important information for parents on why they should raise their children vaccine-free.

In the following, Larry Cook provides what he calls a ‘Vaccine Free QuickStart Guide for Parents’. His article was shared by Dr. Judy Wilyman who endorsed the featured image’s statement, “There’s no reason to vaccinate. There never was. We’ve been fed lies for over 100 years.”

“100% true,” Dr. Wilyman said and referred to her thesis published in January 2016. You can download a copy of Dr. Wilyman’s 405-page thesis, ‘A critical analysis of the Australian government’s rationale for its vaccination policy’, HERE and a summary of it HERE.

Judy Wilyman PhD on Substack 31 December 2025

By Larry Cook, 23 April 2025

The vaccine topic is very controversial and the amount of information about this topic on both sides (pro and anti) is staggering. I understand that it can be very difficult for you or any parent to sift through mountains of information and make heads or tails of it all. So, on this page, I’m going to try to give you the fastest possible, most important points, with links to more information, so you can do the in-depth research that you must do to come to a conclusion that vaccines are neither safe nor effective and, therefore, are not needed for your children – and were never needed for children. Let’s begin!

Vaccination and Natural Immunity

• Vaccines never saved us: Death from all infectious diseases dropped over 98% before most vaccines were introduced. Measles deaths dropped 99.96% before the vaccine was introduced. Death from Scarlet Fever also dropped in the same way, and there’s no vaccine for it.

• Unvaccinated children are healthier than vaccinated children according to numerous studies and the parents who have both.

• Vaccines destroy immune capacity, which is why unvaccinated children recover from illnesses faster than vaccinated children.

• Healthy children do not die from infections – malnourished children do. Vaccines are not the solution – proper nutrition is. Vitamins A and C easily treat measles, for example.

• Homoeopathy was used in the 1800s and early 1900s to stop disease outbreaks, but was stopped in the early 1900s by the allopathic medical lobby to make way for toxic vaccines and drugs.

• High-dose vitamin C, in the form of intravenous therapies (“IVs”), intramuscular injections (“IMs”) and oral use, was used successfully to treat and cure a wide variety of diseases, including polio, since the 1950s and is still used today by alternative doctors.

• Vaccines do not confer immunity – meaning, they do not work. When a child winds up with the symptoms for which the child was vaccinated, the unvaccinated are blamed instead of the faulty vaccination process.

• Healthy, well-nourished children recover from childhood illnesses and respond well to herbs, homoeopathy, nutritional supplements and other safe and effective remedies – see book below.

• Vaccines subdue immune response, but this is not immunity – infections just go deeper into the body.

• Vaccines aggressively overstimulate the immune system to create antibodies to injected antigens. But again, this is not immunity and this overstimulation of the immune system never dies down entirely, giving rise to chronic health ailments.

• Children have lived on despite being poisoned by vaccines, not because of it (extremely important).

• Vaccines cause autoimmune disorders, type 1 diabetes, cancer, asthma, allergies, eczema, seizures, autism, death and dozens of other lifelong damaging ailments. See the article ‘The Dangers Of Vaccines and Vaccination’ for a full overview.

• Vaccines always cause some harm, and often cause a lot of harm. See my ‘Vaccine Injury Treatment Guide’ if your child is vaccine-injured.

• Vaccine exemptions are available in most US states for children to attend school or daycare without vaccines. Click either ‘exemption information’ or ‘California exemption information’ for details.

Now Do A Deep Dive

‘Vaccines: A Reappraisal’ by Dr. Richard Moskowitz

Drawing on fifty years of experience caring for children and adults, Dr. Richard Moskowitz examines the risks of vaccines and why natural immunity is superior to vaccination. Weaving together a tapestry of observed facts, clinical and basic science research, news reports from the media, and actual cases from his own practice, he offers a systematic review of the subject as a whole.

He provides scientific evidence for his clinical impression that the vaccination process, by its very nature, imposes substantial risks of disease, injury, and death that have been persistently denied and covered up by manufacturers, the CDC and the coterie of doctors who speak for it.

‘The Unvaccinated Child: A Treatment Guide for Parents and Caregivers’ by Dr. Eli Camp and Dr. Judith Thompson

Must own book: The Unvaccinated Child is an unparalleled naturopathic treatment guide for common childhood illnesses. Its style is reader-friendly for parents without a medical background or for practitioners looking for treatment options to offer their patients.

The Unvaccinated Child reviews the history of germs and how a child’s terrain is a better indicator of health or disease. The naturopathic foundations of health familiarise parents with the necessary steps to create long-term health. The authors go through each childhood illness children are commonly vaccinated for and offer naturopathic treatments such as herbs, supplements, essential oils, homoeopathy, hydrotherapy and nutrition as tools to work through each illness.

Larry Cook’s Online Course: ‘How To Raise Healthy Vaccine Free Children’ (Free 12 Lesson Course)

Here are some course highlights:

Natural immunity vs vaccination.

The failed history of vaccination.

Germ theory vs terrain theory.

Injection vs ingestion.

Vaccine ingredients overview.

How homoeopathy was used to stop outbreaks.

The role sanitation, plumbing and refrigeration played in mortality reduction.

An overview of polio and all of the infections for which there are vaccines.

Vaccine failure and why outbreaks happen.

Herd immunity.

Vaccinated vs unvaccinated studies.

Vaccine shedding and spreading disease to others.

Vaccine safety testing.

Manipulated and fabricated “science.”

The problem with aluminium and mercury in vaccines.

Vaccine industry legal immunity.

CDC cover-up that vaccines cause autism.

The role of MTHFR in vaccine injury.

Detoxification after vaccination.

The immunocompromised population.

Chronic illness after vaccination.

Vaccine injury, damage and death after vaccination.

Autism.

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (“SIDS”).

Vaccine “science” and where it comes from.

The mainstream [i.e. corporate or legacy] media narrative.

And dozens of other topics.

Conclusion

I’ve been an anti-vaccine activist since 2015 because vaccines only cause harm and do not work as advertised. The destruction of the immune system is not immunity. The unvaccinated are healthier. Getting sick and then recovering primes the immune system. And in cases like the measles, once a child has gone through the process, there’s lifelong immunity.

My hope is to give you enough information in this article is to inspire you to dig in and really take some time to learn the topic. You can do that by watching Vaxxed II, reading the book by Dr. Moskowitz and going through my free online course, at a minimum. The Unvaccinated Treatment Guide is essential and should be in every home where there are children – using natural remedies and treatments is infinitely better than going to urgent care or the emergency rooms, where children will be poisoned with more drugs, instead of helped.

Protect your child: DO NOT VACCINATE!

Click HERE for even more resources.

Heavy Metal Detox for Children

Heavy Metal Detoxification is critical for children’s development, behaviour, digestion, immune function, IQ, cognitive skills, speaking ability and so much more. Learn how heavy metals can adversely affect your child, where these toxins come from and how to safely detox your child from heavy metals HERE.

About the Author

Larry Cook is an anti-vaccine activist who founded the ‘Stop Mandatory Vaccination’ campaign.

