Why the Black Death is so important to the pandemic industry

The pandemic industry relies on fear and urgency to maintain a market for mRNA vaccines, but the decline in infectious diseases and lack of recent pandemics pose a challenge. So, here’s where Medieval plagues come in.

International public health organisations, such as the World Health Organisation (“WHO”), are using Medieval plagues and historical mass death events to model pandemic risk and scare governments into funding their initiatives.

By David Bell, as published by the Brownstone Institute on 21 January 2026

The pandemic agenda, important to maintaining a healthy market for mRNA vaccines, is reliant on a general sense of fear and urgency to achieve success. Mitigating against this is the decline in infectious diseases and a dearth of recent naturally derived pandemics. With covid-19 fading and looking worryingly unnatural in origin, the pandemic industry is developing an increasing interest in ancient history, when its offerings may have proven more useful.

Biowarfare and Big Death Events

In the year 1347, the armies of the Kipchak Turkic confederation under the Khan Jani Beg, who were attacking the Genoese fortress at Kaffa in the Crimea, catapulted dead bodies over the walls into the city. This was not done simply for aesthetics. It was an early form of biowarfare. The bodies had belonged to people who died of a new plague that had spread from Central Asia to devastate the Kipchak army. The survivors, figuring out that once a bunch of people had this plague, it spread to almost everyone in close contact, decided that they should share this knowledge with the Genoese defenders as well. The airborne corpse approach did the trick.

Soon after, some of the defenders sailing home to Italy stopped off at Syracuse in Sicily for provisions and some shore time (or perhaps in desperation to leave pestilence-ridden ships). Attempts to quarantine them were too late, and the Black Death had entered Europe. It would have got there overland anyway, but in this age of expanding international travel driven by galley slaves and improved harnessing of the wind, spread happened lightning fast and it had reached England by the following year. Bubonic plague spread from country to city to village by people and rats, or the fleas ubiquitous to both.

Rats were everywhere in the open sewers that served as European city streets, the rancid food stores that served as Medieval pantries, the stinking stables that served as garages. People packed into city slums, legs bent with rickets on diets of stale bread and gin, were incapable of mounting decent immune responses to the plague-causing bacteria – or, for that matter, to tuberculosis, poxes large and small, or dozens of microorganisms that we generally brush off today. Sleeping four to a bed and ten to a room, an infection of one was rapidly shared.

The Black Death killed up to one in four people in parts of Europe and likely did the same in Asia. Mass graves are still uncovered at modern construction sites. If you had survived childhood in those days, which most children didn’t, then plagues and outbreaks of pestilence were a common, persistent threat.

Dealing with the Problem of Declining Mortality

In common with most pandemics of former times – of which history records many – the causative organism of the Black Death, the bacterium Yersinia pestis, is no longer a threat. Short of a total breakdown of society and a new Dark Age, Y. pestis will never cause a pandemic again. Antibiotics get rid of it, but most importantly, we have underground sewers and clean water, eat food that allows our immune systems to function more effectively, have larger, cleaner houses not running with rats, and we know what causes such diseases and how to avoid the really bad ones.

Irrespective of the above, the leading lights of international public health want us, or governments, to believe everything is getting worse. The WHO has invented Disease-X, because the real outbreak diseases it must deal with don’t provide scary enough numbers of deaths. The G20, through its High Level Independent Panel, and the World Bank have misrepresented pandemic risk to our governments since the covid-19 to convince them to increase their funding for this “existential threat.” Their problem has been that (1) recent history does not provide the outbreak mortality they need, and (2) covid-19 looks increasingly likely to have arisen from the actions of their pandemic industrial complex, rather than the natural origin they need to justify their claims (and avoid blame).

To overcome the problem of declining infectious disease and outbreak mortality, international public health has adopted a new modelling approach reliant on Medieval plagues and other historical mass death events. These events are then applied to today’s 9 billion global population, whilst ignoring progress in society and technology (or anything else). This is then used to scare governments into parting with more money.

Such modelling, obviously, can produce enormous numbers of deaths. Applying these to today’s population provides an average annual pandemic mortality for respiratory viruses of about 2.5 million per year.

Suddenly, “The Science” can tell you that more people die on average each year from acute pandemics than from any day-to-day infectious diseases (seemingly dull stuff like tuberculosis, malaria, and HIV/AIDS). The fact that nearly all these 2.5 million “adjusted people” actually died after the 1347 Klipchak biowarfare experiment or similar long-forgotten disaster in a world barely recognisable today is forgotten.

To understand the enormity of the feat of apparent subterfuge employed here, recall that infectious disease mortality has plummeted as a cause of death for the last couple of centuries overall, especially in wealthy countries. A high mortality event (i.e. higher than their calculated 2.5 million/year average) has not happened since the Spanish flu in the pre-antibiotic era over a century ago.

Reported covid-19 mortality, according to the WHO, almost reached average levels with just over 7 million deaths from 2020 to 2022. These were, we are to believe, normal years. Yet this is what our governments were fed at the recent G20 meeting in South Africa, and The Lancet Commission on Investing in Health would have us agree. This is the level of rigour that the big dollars in global health are based on.

Disease modelling, when done in this way, frees us from the tyranny of data and reality. Mirages such as Disease-X become existential threats to humanity, survivable only by giving lots of money to the right people and disrupting the lives of the rest in “whole-of-society” approaches. This matters because the WHO and World Bank are seeking a total of over $30 billion for this, and about another $10.5 billion for One Health. By contrast, the world spends just $3.5 billion on malaria, which really does kill over 600,000 current, real children each year and is getting worse.

Turning Fear into Return on Investment

Although the pandemic response is too late to fix the Medieval plagues used to justify it, it remains of great relevance to Pharma investors who see an unbeatable advantage in converting taxation dollars into rising share valuations. Governments supporting the CEPI 100-day vaccine initiative are giving public money to support the research and maintain manufacturing readiness of private companies that will then sell their products back to the very same taxpayers, ideally mandated by those governments. This will occur in response to surveillance that the same hapless taxpayers are funding.

A whole army of global health bureaucrats is positioning to run this – they only need a theoretical risk to recommend lockdowns. The 100-day mRNA vaccines will return freedom. The business case here is simply irresistible.

How can a whole global health industry be convinced to deprioritise real disease burdens in favour of corporate profit? Up to about 40 years ago, the main determinants of health that allow those in wealthy countries to live twice as long as previous generations were well accepted: improved diet, sanitation, better housing, antibiotics, less rats. We had figured out that (1) bacteria and viruses exist and promote a lot of illness, and (2) malnourished people (e.g. lacking vitamin D, zinc and various other micronutrients) are much less able to withstand them.

We had a strong basis for insisting on clean water, piping sewerage off the streets, diagnosing and treating infection early, prioritising fresh food and the use of vitamin supplements. Most vaccines came after the heavy lifting had been done, but some are also relevant. Humankind had known about separating latrines from drinking water and eating fresh fruit for aeons but science opened these benefits for all, not just an educated elite.

If the Spanish flu happened today, mortality would be far lower. Most victims are thought to have died of secondary bacterial infections readily treatable now with antibiotics, or even of aspirin overdose. While Y. pestis persists in causing occasional small outbreaks, the conditions for it to cause mass plagues are gone. The largest ever Ebola outbreak, in West Africa in 2014, equalled just four days of tuberculosis deaths. The largest recent cholera outbreak, caused by the UN failing to manage basic sanitation in their Haiti compound, killed fewer than Ebola.

We need mathematical models to sell pandemic preparedness because in the modern world, the risk of natural pandemics is mostly gone. Gain-of-Function and lab leaks are not, but the prevention measures for them are completely different.

Choosing between Reality or Historic Drama

Put another way, the international public health industry is becoming a sham. A vast workforce is living a lie to ensure its continued expansion, whilst acting as a market development agency for Pharma. It is relying on Medieval data to sell essentially useless but very costly talismans to the modern world. We really have two choices: go back to a Medieval lifestyle so that all this becomes relevant, or accept the reality of declining infectious disease.

If we accept reality, then we can directly use our resources for the actual burden that remains and the determinants of good health that freed most of us from it. Unfortunately, such evidence-based approaches predominantly help those with poor ability to pay. Those directing global health policy now have corporate bottom lines to consider and have proven they can pull any sort of Medieval trick out of the bag to achieve it.

About the Author

David Bell, Senior Scholar at Brownstone Institute, is a public health physician and biotech consultant in global health. David is a former medical officer and scientist at the World Health Organisation (“WHO”), Programme Head for malaria and febrile diseases at the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (“FIND”) in Geneva, Switzerland, and Director of Global Health Technologies at Intellectual Ventures Global Good Fund in Bellevue, WA, USA.

