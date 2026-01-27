A Monarch who will not defend The Faith cannot defend the Realm

Please share our story!

King Charles III’s engagement with Islam raises questions about his role as a Christian monarch and Supreme Governor of the Church of England. He has drifted from being a Christian monarch to a religious pluralist.

“The tragedy is not that King Charles respects Islam. The tragedy is that he appears increasingly unsure whether Christianity is true. And a Christian kingship without conviction is not progress – it is abdication,” Bishop Ceirion Dewar writes.

By Bishop Ceirion H. Dewar, 20 January 2026

The most serious constitutional shifts rarely announce themselves with fanfare. They emerge instead through tone, emphasis and the gradual re-ordering of loyalties – noticed first by those who understand what an office is for, and only later by the wider public. That is where we now find ourselves in relation to King Charles III: not confronting a single speech or gesture in isolation, but recognising a sustained pattern of theological softening that sits uneasily – indeed incompatibly – with the historic vocation of a Christian monarch and Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

This is not a question of personal manners, nor of racial or religious hostility. It is a question of office. Charles is not merely a private citizen with eclectic spiritual interests; he is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England – a role forged in blood, reformation, covenant and national history. What happens, then, when the man who embodies that role increasingly speaks as though Christianity is merely one voice among many, rather than the spiritual grammar of the realm he governs?

The recent interview with Lauren The Insider that has prompted renewed discussion – particularly the reflections offered by former royal chaplain Dr. Gavin Ashenden -did not create this concern. It merely named it. What many have sensed for years has now crystallised into a recognisable unease: Has the King drifted from being a Christian monarch to becoming a religious pluralist wearing Christian vestments?

A Journey That Did Not Begin Yesterday

To understand where we are, we must first understand how we arrived here.

Charles’s engagement with Islam did not begin with his accession to the throne. It stretches back decades, to his time as Prince of Wales, when he cultivated a reputation as an intellectual heir rather than a conventional royal. Unlike his mother, Queen Elizabeth II – whose faith was quiet, stable and unambiguous – Charles has always been a seeker. Ideas fascinated him. Traditions intrigued him. Systems of meaning drew him in.

In the late twentieth century, as Britain wrestled with post-imperial identity and increasing religious diversity, Charles began to speak publicly about Islam in unusually warm and admiring terms. He praised Islamic civilisation for preserving classical learning. He spoke glowingly of Islamic architecture, metaphysics and its vision of harmony between humanity and nature. In 1993, in a speech at Oxford, he lamented Western ignorance of Islam and suggested that Christianity had something to learn from Islamic spirituality.

At the time, these remarks were often defended as cultural diplomacy. Britain’s Muslim population was growing; tensions were real; bridges were needed. And to a point, this was true. Courtesy between faiths is not betrayal. Respect is not apostasy.

But over time, the tone shifted.

What began as appreciation hardened into preference. What began as dialogue shaded into theological relativism. Christianity was no longer presented as the lens through which Charles viewed the world, but as one tradition among several that had shaped his thinking.

From “Defender of the Faith” to “Defender of Faiths”

Perhaps the most revealing moment in this journey came when Charles mused publicly about altering the monarch’s ancient title. For centuries, English sovereigns have borne the designation “Defender of the Faith” – originally conferred by the Pope, later reclaimed in Protestant form. It is not merely an honorific; it is a declaration of responsibility.

Charles suggested instead that he might prefer to be known as “Defender of Faith” – or even “Defender of Faiths.”

The difference may appear subtle, but the theological implications are seismic.

“Defender of the Faith” assumes truth with content – Christian truth, expressed through creeds, sacraments and Scripture. “Defender of Faiths” assumes that all religions are functionally equivalent expressions of a shared spiritual impulse.

One vision presupposes revelation. The other presupposes relativism.

A Christian king may protect the right of others to worship freely; he may not dissolve his own confession into a multifaith abstraction without emptying his office of meaning. The Crown is not a chaplaincy to the world; it is a covenant with a particular people, formed by a particular history, baptised into a particular faith.

The Office Matters More Than the Man

This is where defenders of Charles often falter. They point to his sincerity, his learning, his good intentions. And none of these are in doubt. But kingship – especially Christian kingship – has never been about personal spirituality alone.

The monarch does not merely have beliefs; he represents belief. He stands as a living symbol of continuity between past, present and future. His coronation is not a personal milestone; it is a sacramental moment in the life of the nation.

At his coronation, Charles swore oaths that bound him to uphold the Protestant faith as established by law. He was anointed, prayed over and entrusted with a vocation shaped by Christian theology. And yet, outside the Abbey, his public language increasingly suggests that Christianity is simply one wisdom tradition among many.

This tension cannot be sustained indefinitely.

A monarch who speaks as a pluralist but reigns as a Christian creates confusion – not only among Christians, but among all citizens. Symbols lose coherence. Offices lose authority. Ritual becomes theatre rather than truth.

Islam as Theology, Not Just Culture

What intensifies concern is that Charles’s engagement with Islam is not merely sociological or diplomatic; it is spiritual. He has spoken admiringly of Islamic metaphysics, of its emphasis on divine unity, of its integrated vision of faith and daily life. He has suggested that Christianity, fragmented by modernity, might recover something by listening to Islam.

But here lies the heart of the problem.

Islam does not merely offer an alternative cultural expression of theism; it offers a rival theological claim. It explicitly denies the central truths of Christianity: the Incarnation, the Crucifixion, the Trinity. To “learn” from Islam in a way that relativises these truths is not enrichment – it is erosion.

A Christian king may respect Muslims without borrowing their theology. He may defend their civil rights without adopting their metaphysics. Once those boundaries blur, Christianity ceases to be the foundation of the realm and becomes merely one participant in a spiritual marketplace.

The Silence of the Church

Perhaps most damning of all is the response – or lack thereof – from the Church of England itself.

One might expect bishops, theologians and ecclesial leaders to articulate clearly the theological boundaries of Christian kingship. One might expect respectful but firm reminders of what the Crown represents and why it matters. Instead, there has been a near-total silence, punctuated only by vague affirmations of “dialogue” and “inclusion.”

This silence is not neutrality; it is abdication.

A Church uncertain of its own truth cannot correct a monarch drifting from it. A Church embarrassed by doctrine will always applaud pluralism, even when pluralism empties its own claims of substance.

The result is a feedback loop of decline: a king who relativises Christianity and a Church too timid to say otherwise.

A Kingdom Without a Centre

History teaches us that nations rarely collapse from external pressure alone. They hollow out from within – when symbols lose meaning, when offices lose definition, when leaders forget what they are for.

Britain today is not merely secular; it is post-confessional. We no longer know what we believe, only what we must not say. In such a moment, the monarchy could have served as a stabilising force – a visible reminder that this nation was shaped by Christian truth, even as it accommodates diversity. Instead, the Crown appears increasingly aligned with the very forces that dissolve that memory.

This is not about Islam per se. It is about direction. A king who cannot speak with clarity about his own faith cannot anchor a nation drifting into moral and spiritual incoherence.

What Is at Stake

The question before us is not whether King Charles is kind, intelligent or sincere. The question is whether he understands – or is willing to inhabit – the full weight of Christian kingship.

If the monarch becomes merely a facilitator of spiritual pluralism, then the Church of England becomes merely another non-governmental organisation (“NGO”) with vestments. If Christianity is no longer privileged in the life of the realm, then its displacement will not come through persecution, but through polite irrelevance.

And history will not record this as an act of tolerance, but as a failure of nerve.

A Final Word

There was a time when kings knelt before God so that nations might stand. Today, we seem to have a king who stands above traditions so that none may claim authority.

That may win applause in academic circles and interfaith conferences. It will not sustain a civilisation.

Britain does not need a monarch who mirrors its confusion. It needs one who reminds it who it is.

The tragedy is not that King Charles respects Islam. The tragedy is that he appears increasingly unsure whether Christianity is true. And a Christian kingship without conviction is not progress – it is abdication.

About the Author

Bishop Ceirion H. Dewar is a British evangelical bishop known for his outspoken sermons. He was raised in a High Church Anglican tradition but converted to charismatic Christianity at age 15. He identifies theologically with a blend of Anglican liturgy and Pentecostal charisma. Bishop Dewar continues to advocate for a return to Christian values in British public life, conducting mass baptisms and speaking at political rallies. You can read more about Bishop Dewar HERE. He maintains an active media presence through his CDTV platform, Substack, Twitter (now X), TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

