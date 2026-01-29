Gene therapy risks de-evolution through permanent and irreversible effects – socially, culturally and physically

Please share our story!

De-evolution or devolution is the opposite of evolution. It is backward evolution in which species regress to more “primitive” forms. And it is this, Dr. Guy Hatchard suggests, that scientists are risking with gene therapy products such as mRNA injections or the “next frontier” in weight loss drugs.

The advent of mass biotechnology has signalled a complete break with the past, not just the immediate past but virtually the whole of human history, he writes. Biotechnology cuts across every prior human relationship, cultural norm, political system, physiological mechanism and scientific concept. It does so by irrevocably altering the vehicle of human existence – the cell.

In the following article, Dr. Hatchard argues that editing the structure and functions of the human cell is a step that has only one possible outcome – devolution. In other words: decay, deterioration, despair and disease. The solution lies in the understanding of consciousness itself.

By Dr. Guy Hatchard, 28 January 2026

An article today [28 January] in The Washington Post, entitled ‘The next frontier in weight-loss drugs: one-time gene therapy’, illustrates the forces at work. The adverse effects of weight loss drugs like Ozempic cause many to discontinue their use, only to find all of those pounds come back along with a host of other problems. Weight loss drugs involve injecting or ingesting a small quantity of a drug known as GLP-1. A small biotechnology company called Fractyl Health has developed a gene therapy which re-educates cells in the body to produce GLP-1.

The article reports a frightening risk associated with the procedure which is about to be administered in clinical trials. Giles Yeo, a professor at the University of Cambridge who studies the genetics of obesity, said of people who experience nausea and vomiting after taking GLP-1 medications: “You can stop taking drugs, but if you genetically modify someone and they can’t stand it, they’re screwed.” The effects of gene therapy can’t be recalled; they’re permanent.

There is a definite sinister overtone to a project that plans to test a risky gene therapy procedure – whose effects can’t be recalled – on patients with diabetes. You have to ask why this is being approved by regulators when dietary and exercise routines are known to lead to high rates of successful outcomes without side effects. If Boeing were manufacturing aircraft with a high risk of failure that couldn’t be repaired, would it be a sensible option? Yet the biotechnology industry is almost daily proposing and implementing risky experimental procedures on human guinea pigs.

The GLP-1 gene project is just one of tens of thousands of biotechnology dreams being floated around the world with approval and funding from governments. Time and again, safety concerns are ignored or downplayed. The federal Rocky Mountain Laboratories (“RML”) facility in the US has just admitted to a leak of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (“CCHF”) through a breach of supposedly safe laboratory protocols. The US Department of Health and Human Services brushed off the accidental exposure as “contained,” but a US watchdog organisation pointed out: “CCHF is a foreign virus that causes massive bleeding, multi-organ failure and has a kill rate as high as 40 per cent,” along with a disturbing photo of a monkey subjected to the virus at RML.

Why has the deadly CCHF pathogen even been imported into the US? Who is this serving? Why is there no critical thinking about this? If the Gene Technology Bill is passed, wannabe biotech start-ups could be lining up to trial such exotic experiments here in New Zealand.

During the pandemic, biotechnology DNA dreamers succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They were allowed to experiment on the world’s population with gene-bending vaccines that, as it turned out, didn’t prevent covid infection, had a high rate of adverse effects, including proximate death, and continued to function in human cells for years afterwards. The actual extent of the harm and any possibility of cure is still not known five years after their initial use. As recently revealed by The Tribute web series made in New Zealand, those severely affected are being quietly ignored and cancelled to this day, while the risks are still being downplayed in favour of impossible biotech dreams and improbable promises of health.

How Was the Possibility of Terrifying Outcomes Missed?

Biotechnology and science in general have misrepresented and obfuscated the process of human evolution. Darwinian evolution had been conceived as an entirely material process occurring over immensely long periods of time. Following the discovery of DNA, evolution was reimagined as the result of random genetic mutations, some of which conferred an evolutionary advantage in the face of environmental challenges, thus ensuring the survival of the fittest. Accordingly, the biotechnology lobby believes that it is possible to speed up the evolutionary process through the application of gene therapy. In fact, gene therapy increases the risk of adverse mutations.

As with all so-called rationalist science, biotechnology has made every effort to exclude discussion of consciousness or simply dismiss its relevance as a mere epiphenomenon or byproduct of brain chemistry. Yet it is our everyday experience that all the key responses to environmental challenges are the result of decisions taken by individuals, animals or organisms. If there are bananas in Germany, it is because someone decided to bring them to Germany. Decision-making is a conscious process we are all very familiar with, but not one that biotechnologists want to acknowledge.

Imagine for a moment a skilled tradesman. He needs a full set of tools. If his tools are not sharp and well adjusted, or they are inferior knock-offs or some are mislaid, his performance as an artisan will be impaired. No matter how knowledgeable or skilled, he will not be able to actualise his full potential. A tradesman and his tools are part of an integrated system; each needs the other to fully function. But when push comes to shove, it is the ability of the tradesman that is primary; his tools are secondary. Taking this analogy one step further, remember that the tools themselves were created by human intelligence.

Consciousness and matter are incredibly integrated in human physiology to the degree that a tiny pin prick is instantly registered in awareness, whilst any movement in thought processes has its biochemical counterpart. The mind-body system forms a unified whole. This unity is underpinned by genetic identity. Every cell contains an identical DNA signature unique to that individual. The whole thrust of immunity is to preserve the genetic identity and function of cells. It is estimated that more than 70,000 DNA repairs are completed in each cell every 24 hours, and we have around 37 trillion cells.

The mind-body system that we enjoy is an expression of the harmony of the cosmos. We live in synchrony with the laws of nature described by physics, chemistry, etc., which are true for all times and places, big and small. As is the microcosm, so is the macrocosm. Procedures of genetic engineering create a crack in that harmony. A crack that can be the precursor to a landslide.

If the pathways of genetic expression and function of billions of cells are edited as happens with mRNA vaccines or the actual structure of DNA is edited as happens in the course of gene therapy, it is known that there will be mutagenic consequences capable of producing off-target effects. What is perhaps little known or understood is that these effects are inevitably going to instantly influence the expression of consciousness and, in turn, the collective expression of consciousness in society and civilisation at large.

The World is Changing Before Our Eyes

Look around at the world today, there are words that spring to mind – inexplicable, inexcusable, instability or madness. These words are applicable to the prejudices and strange actions of individuals and groups we see reported everywhere, as much as they are to the actions of government leaders and agencies. The ramifications for geopolitics are there for all to see in the daily news. The world has profoundly changed; it appears to have lost its anchor in truth and sanity.

The search for a solution to global instability and ill health must include a strategy to develop consciousness. Our physiology contains a set of tools and our consciousness can learn how to use those tools to full advantage. In my book ‘Your DNA Diet’, I elaborate on how that can happen and the research that shows a great leap forward in society is possible, rather than the giant step backwards being offered to New Zealand by the Gene Technology Bill.

About the Author

Guy Hatchard, PhD, is a New Zealander who was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID, a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID).

