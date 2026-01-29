Gene therapy risks de-evolution through permanent and irreversible effects – socially, culturally and physically

De-evolution or devolution is the opposite of evolution. It is backward evolution in which species regress to more “primitive” forms. And it is this, Dr. Guy Hatchard suggests, that scientists are risking with gene therapy products such as mRNA injections or the “next frontier” in weight loss drugs.
The advent of mass biotechnology has signalled a complete break with the past, not just the immediate past but virtually the whole of human history, he writes. Biotechnology cuts across every prior human relationship, cultural norm, political system, physiological mechanism and scientific concept. It does so by irrevocably altering the vehicle of human existence – the cell.
In the following article, Dr. Hatchard argues that editing the structure and functions of the human cell is a step that has only one possible outcome – devolution. In other words: decay, deterioration, despair and disease. The solution lies in the understanding of consciousness itself.
Has the Age of Devolution Begun?
By Dr. Guy Hatchard, 28 January 2026
An article today [28 January] in The Washington Post, entitled ‘The next frontier in weight-loss drugs: one-time gene therapy’, illustrates the forces at work. The adverse effects of weight loss drugs like Ozempic cause many to discontinue their use, only to find all of those pounds come back along with a host of other problems. Weight loss drugs involve injecting or ingesting a small quantity of a drug known as GLP-1. A small biotechnology company called Fractyl Health has developed a gene therapy which re-educates cells in the body to produce GLP-1.
The article reports a frightening risk associated with the procedure which is about to be administered in clinical trials. Giles Yeo, a professor at the University of Cambridge who studies the genetics of obesity, said of people who experience nausea and vomiting after taking GLP-1 medications: “You can stop taking drugs, but if you genetically modify someone and they can’t stand it, they’re screwed.” The effects of gene therapy can’t be recalled; they’re permanent.
There is a definite sinister overtone to a project that plans to test a risky gene therapy procedure – whose effects can’t be recalled – on patients with diabetes. You have to ask why this is being approved by regulators when dietary and exercise routines are known to lead to high rates of successful outcomes without side effects. If Boeing were manufacturing aircraft with a high risk of failure that couldn’t be repaired, would it be a sensible option? Yet the biotechnology industry is almost daily proposing and implementing risky experimental procedures on human guinea pigs.
The GLP-1 gene project is just one of tens of thousands of biotechnology dreams being floated around the world with approval and funding from governments. Time and again, safety concerns are ignored or downplayed. The federal Rocky Mountain Laboratories (“RML”) facility in the US has just admitted to a leak of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (“CCHF”) through a breach of supposedly safe laboratory protocols. The US Department of Health and Human Services brushed off the accidental exposure as “contained,” but a US watchdog organisation pointed out: “CCHF is a foreign virus that causes massive bleeding, multi-organ failure and has a kill rate as high as 40 per cent,” along with a disturbing photo of a monkey subjected to the virus at RML.
Why has the deadly CCHF pathogen even been imported into the US? Who is this serving? Why is there no critical thinking about this? If the Gene Technology Bill is passed, wannabe biotech start-ups could be lining up to trial such exotic experiments here in New Zealand.
During the pandemic, biotechnology DNA dreamers succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They were allowed to experiment on the world’s population with gene-bending vaccines that, as it turned out, didn’t prevent covid infection, had a high rate of adverse effects, including proximate death, and continued to function in human cells for years afterwards. The actual extent of the harm and any possibility of cure is still not known five years after their initial use. As recently revealed by The Tribute web series made in New Zealand, those severely affected are being quietly ignored and cancelled to this day, while the risks are still being downplayed in favour of impossible biotech dreams and improbable promises of health.
How Was the Possibility of Terrifying Outcomes Missed?
Biotechnology and science in general have misrepresented and obfuscated the process of human evolution. Darwinian evolution had been conceived as an entirely material process occurring over immensely long periods of time. Following the discovery of DNA, evolution was reimagined as the result of random genetic mutations, some of which conferred an evolutionary advantage in the face of environmental challenges, thus ensuring the survival of the fittest. Accordingly, the biotechnology lobby believes that it is possible to speed up the evolutionary process through the application of gene therapy. In fact, gene therapy increases the risk of adverse mutations.
As with all so-called rationalist science, biotechnology has made every effort to exclude discussion of consciousness or simply dismiss its relevance as a mere epiphenomenon or byproduct of brain chemistry. Yet it is our everyday experience that all the key responses to environmental challenges are the result of decisions taken by individuals, animals or organisms. If there are bananas in Germany, it is because someone decided to bring them to Germany. Decision-making is a conscious process we are all very familiar with, but not one that biotechnologists want to acknowledge.
Imagine for a moment a skilled tradesman. He needs a full set of tools. If his tools are not sharp and well adjusted, or they are inferior knock-offs or some are mislaid, his performance as an artisan will be impaired. No matter how knowledgeable or skilled, he will not be able to actualise his full potential. A tradesman and his tools are part of an integrated system; each needs the other to fully function. But when push comes to shove, it is the ability of the tradesman that is primary; his tools are secondary. Taking this analogy one step further, remember that the tools themselves were created by human intelligence.
Consciousness and matter are incredibly integrated in human physiology to the degree that a tiny pin prick is instantly registered in awareness, whilst any movement in thought processes has its biochemical counterpart. The mind-body system forms a unified whole. This unity is underpinned by genetic identity. Every cell contains an identical DNA signature unique to that individual. The whole thrust of immunity is to preserve the genetic identity and function of cells. It is estimated that more than 70,000 DNA repairs are completed in each cell every 24 hours, and we have around 37 trillion cells.
The mind-body system that we enjoy is an expression of the harmony of the cosmos. We live in synchrony with the laws of nature described by physics, chemistry, etc., which are true for all times and places, big and small. As is the microcosm, so is the macrocosm. Procedures of genetic engineering create a crack in that harmony. A crack that can be the precursor to a landslide.
If the pathways of genetic expression and function of billions of cells are edited as happens with mRNA vaccines or the actual structure of DNA is edited as happens in the course of gene therapy, it is known that there will be mutagenic consequences capable of producing off-target effects. What is perhaps little known or understood is that these effects are inevitably going to instantly influence the expression of consciousness and, in turn, the collective expression of consciousness in society and civilisation at large.
The World is Changing Before Our Eyes
Look around at the world today, there are words that spring to mind – inexplicable, inexcusable, instability or madness. These words are applicable to the prejudices and strange actions of individuals and groups we see reported everywhere, as much as they are to the actions of government leaders and agencies. The ramifications for geopolitics are there for all to see in the daily news. The world has profoundly changed; it appears to have lost its anchor in truth and sanity.
The search for a solution to global instability and ill health must include a strategy to develop consciousness. Our physiology contains a set of tools and our consciousness can learn how to use those tools to full advantage. In my book ‘Your DNA Diet’, I elaborate on how that can happen and the research that shows a great leap forward in society is possible, rather than the giant step backwards being offered to New Zealand by the Gene Technology Bill.
About the Author
Guy Hatchard, PhD, is a New Zealander who was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID, a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID).
You can subscribe to Dr. Hatchard’s websites, HatchardReport.com and GLOBE.GLOBAL, for regular updates by email. GLOBE.GLOBAL is a website dedicated to providing information about the dangers of biotechnology. You can also follow Dr. Hatchard on Twitter HERE, Facebook HERE and Substack HERE.
The devolution is already happening. The non-COVID vaccinated can see this clearly – in their friends and relatives, who refused to listen to their warnings and went on to take the shots. Sometimes it is shown through their behavior; once mature and calm, some people have personality changes overnight, or are now easily agitated, upset and react viscerally; some appear incapable of reacting at all. People once healthy are no longer able to climbing a flight of stairs without pausing. I personally see it in the scores of people I have been playing Wordfeud with for years on my iPhone, where their scores fall by one-third overnight, and I ask in the chat area what had happened. Every single person whose scores fall this dramatically admit to just taking the COVID shot. No sooner do their scores begin to rise just a bit, then most went on to take yet another COVID shot and again, their scores fall even lower. From what I read, 70-80% of the world has taken at least one shot, with most taking two or more of them. Anyone in a position of responsiblity who took these shots should be forced to take an IQ test. These people are flying planes, teaching our children, operating on us, making critical decisions for us, and even running whole countries in charge of their military and the “black box” that can start the next World War. God help us all if this continues…
I too have noticed the decline in the jabbed. A lack of empathy, a lack of response, rudeness, some look like zombies…dark patches on the cheeks where they are internally bleeding…IQ drops. .and I know or rather knew about twenty plus people who have dropped dead….suddenly…two in poundland next door. I own a music shop and the number of people whose wives or husbands have recently suddenly died is very alarming.
They aren’t doing it for the sake of the children they will produce.
“risky experimental procedures on human guinea pigs.”
They are doing it to learn how to perfect their own bodies so they live longer.
They may also want to know how to create humans designed to perform specific tasks much better than anyone is now capable of. But why would they bother when they have robots and AI to do everything? Perhaps for amusement and to satisfy their lusts for competition (Olympic Games) and sadomasochism (bullfights), or both combined (wars).
Our leaders have definitely lost the plot.