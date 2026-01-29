Tunisian Man Under Deportation Order Rapes 90-Year-Old Woman

Please share our story!

A 90-year-old woman was raped in her home by a Tunisian national last week. The alleged attacker is a 29-year-old man who authorities confirmed had been ordered to leave the country earlier this month, but illegally remained despite the deportation order. The assault took place in the elderly woman’s home in Nice, France, in the early hours of Friday 23rd January.

Attacker Remained in France Illegally

Nice’s public prosecutor has confirmed the Tunisian national was arrested and placed in police custody before being formally charged with rape of a vulnerable person and remanded in pre-trial detention. The prosecutor also confirmed the suspect had been living illegally in France while being under a deportation order.

The attack took place in the early hours of Friday morning in the Madeleine district of Nice in the south of France. The victim opened her door between 4 and 5am, saying she thought it was her nurse that had arrived, before being pushed inside by the man who then sexually assaulted her.

Police were notified by the daughter of the victim just after 6am, after the elderly woman managed to call for help. She was taken to hospital with injuries to her legs, face, and arms, and the officers who attended the scene reported visible signs of violence.

Rapist Lived in a Squat Upstairs with Other Illegal Immigrants

The victim described her attacker to the police who then searched the rest of the apartment building. They found the victim – who has formally identified by the victim – on the fourth floor in a squat occupied by several men.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect tested positive for cocaine and cannabis, and French media report that he admits entering the woman’s apartment but denies raping her. Prosecutors confirmed he had no prior convictions in France but that he was subject to a deportation order known as an OQTF (Obligation de Quitter le Territoire Français), but this had not been enforced. The other three men found in the squat were also found to be under deportation orders and were arrested.

Political Response to the Attack

Christian Estrosi – the mayor of Nice – called for the suspect to be punished with the utmost severity, declaring the attack as an act of “absolute barbarism”.

Vice president of the Union des droites pour la République Party, Claire Géronimi, condemned the attack: “Once again, the perpetrator of the atrocious rape of a 90-year-old woman was under an OQTF.”

Marion Maréchal, who is the leader of Identité-Libertés, wrote “We’re not talking about Nice, where, three days ago, a 90-year-old French woman was raped by an illegal immigrant under OQTF,” citing a critical lack of media attention on the attack.

This incident in Nice has now piled pressure on the deportation system in France, following another horrific attack in October 2025.

Woman Assaulted for Defending Teenage Girls from Another Attacker Under OQTF

On 30th October, a 36-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at a train station in Montpellier while defending two teenage girls from the attacker. The assailant was reportedly under an OQTF in 2024 for sexual assault but remained in France illegally.

The victim was Vigdis Morisse-Herrera. On her commute home, she noticed two girls being harassed by a man at the train station. She intervened to stop the attacker who had already sexually assaulted one of the girls aged 17.

The girls tried to escape by boarding the train, where the woman sat close to them to offer protection. However, the attacker showed up minutes later, continuing to harass the girls.

Morisse-Herrera reported: “He stood in front of the girls to have them in sight. When the train arrived in Montpellier, he wanted to follow them. I told him to stop, but he started groping my buttocks. I turned around, grabbed him by the neck and screamed at him.”

Local police and train station workers apprehended the man, and he was brought to the police station. He was identified as a known resident of the area, despite being under a deportation order since 2024.

It Doesn’t Stop There

Morisse-Herrera was walking home after the incident – on the very same day – when she was approached by another man who kept following her and made abusive comments. Passers-by intervened and another woman accompanied her home.

These incidents are not isolated occurrences in France. They are part of a recognisable pattern around the country and others in Europe, where states are grappling with the consequences of uncontrolled immigration.

