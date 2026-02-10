Please share our story!

The “covid-19” operation is linked to trauma-based mind control techniques learned through the US Central Intelligence Agency’s (“CIA’s”) experimentation in torture, including psychological torture.

Understanding the potential involvement of the CIA in scandals such as the Franklin Scandal, Project Monarch, which is a spinoff from MKULTRA, and satanic ritual abuse claims is important for making sense of the “covid-19” operation.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 6 + 5 =



David A. Hughes is a Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the School of Social and Political Sciences, University of Lincoln, UK. In 2024, he published a book about the covid-era psychological warfare that worked to turn people against one another and to prevent them from uniting against their oppressors. As a result, at the time the book was published, society was deeply divided between those who could see through psychological operations and those who could not.

The book was published under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. You can read the book online HERE, download a copy HERE or search online for a suitable seller to purchase a copy. Hughes provides a list of sources at the end of each chapter.

The following is an AI-generated summary of a chapter from the book. AI programmes are prone to inaccuracies and what’s known in the industry as “hallucinations.” We advise readers to refer to the original book to check the accuracy of information.

“Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy by David A. Hughes, 2024

Chapter 3: Trauma-based Mind Control

Table of Contents

Trauma-Based Mind Control and Historical Context

The chapter discusses trauma-based mind control exercises, which have been performed on children in ritual abuse settings, involving torture, near-death experiences, and making victims feel responsible for the death of others, and similar techniques were used during the “Covid-19” pandemic to traumatize the public.

The public was subjected to psychological torture techniques, including the inculcation of chronic stress and the mandatory wearing of face masks, which were originally used against inmates at Guantánamo Bay, and this trauma bonding was intended to last decades and bind an infantilized population in loyalty and obedience to its “omnipotent” masters.

The Franklin Scandal, which centered on a suspected child-trafficking ring in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1988, is mentioned as an example of a case where children were allegedly provided to politicians in Washington, D.C., and the scandal involved Lawrence E. King Jr., who had ties to the CIA through his arms and money transfers to Nicaragua during Iran-Contra.

The scandal led to the prosecution of alleged victims, such as Alisha Owens, who was held in solitary confinement, and Paul Bonacci, who was prosecuted for perjury after claiming that King had sexually abused him as a minor, but was later awarded $1 million in damages.

Project Monarch and CIA Involvement

Project Monarch is mentioned as an alleged spin-off from MKULTRA, involving the torture, sexual abuse, and ritual murder of children for mind control purposes, and although former CIA Director William Colby claimed that it was stopped between the late 1960s and the early 1970s, there is no publicly available official document that mentions Project Monarch.

The existence of Project Monarch is disputed, with some critics, such as Barkun, arguing that it is a genre of evidence-free “self-described victims,” while others, such as Thomas, claim that the Senate Committee only focused on the tip of the iceberg and that victims have been intimidated into silence.

The CIA’s destruction of its files on MKULTRA and similar programs, as well as its lack of meaningful scrutiny or oversight, has led to speculation that classified programs like Project Monarch may have continued in secret, although the evidence is inconclusive.

The Finders, Child Sex Trafficking Allegations and Satanic Ritual Abuse

The Finders is an organization suspected of being involved in child sex trafficking, brainwashing, and blood rituals in Washington D.C., with allegations of intelligence operations using sexual blackmail against politicians and mind control experiments on children.

The organization is described as a CIA front set up in the 1960s, with its leader Marion Pettie having ties to the CIA, and his wife working for the agency between 1957 and 1961, according to researchers such as Broze and Vos.

An FBI investigation into The Finders was launched in 1993, following an initial investigation in 1987, but no one was ever prosecuted, and the only outcome was the release of 324 heavily redacted pages in 2019, which has done little to alleviate public suspicion regarding intelligence agencies’ use of children in sexual blackmail operations.

The allegations against The Finders are linked to widespread claims of satanic ritual abuse (SRA) that emerged in the 1980s, with thousands of unrelated people coming forward with similar stories of being forced to participate in SRA, including child rape and ritual sacrifice, as noted by researchers such as Thomas and Lacter.

Despite the emergence of evidence, allegations of SRA were fiercely denied, with the False Memory Syndrome Foundation, staffed by psychiatrists linked to CIA mind control projects, being created in 1992 to deny the existence of cult mind control and child abuse, and the Cult Awareness Network being financially ruined by lawsuits and having its case files taken over by Scientology lawyers.

The ferocity of the response to SRA claims has only lent credence to them, and ties between SRA and the CIA remain unexplored, with researchers such as Vos highlighting the need for further investigation into these allegations.

Dissociative Identity Disorder and Mind Control

The increase in diagnoses of Dissociative Identity Disorder (previously known as Multiple Personality Disorder) from 1980 onwards, characterized by the presence of two or more distinct identities or personality states, may be related to the allegations of SRA and mind control experiments, as noted by the American Psychiatric Association’s DSM-IV and researchers such as Tracy.

The concept of Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) is characterized by the presence of distinct personalities or “alters” with different characteristics, ages, genders, and names, which can be triggered by high levels of trauma and abuse, and individuals with DID are often susceptible to hypnosis, as noted by child psychiatrist Rettew in 2022.

The clinical description of DID is consistent with the alleged effects of mind control experiments, where perpetrators use systematic torture, hypnosis, and behavioral conditioning to coerce victims’ psyches into forming new dissociated self-states, as described by Lacter in 2007.

The sudden rise of DID has led to claims of covert CIA experiments, including those conducted through cults, which may have contributed to the development of the disorder, and understanding the potential involvement of the CIA in scandals such as the Franklin Scandal, Project Monarch, and SRA claims is important for making sense of the “Covid-19” operation.

The “Covid-19” operation has been linked to techniques learned through CIA experimentation in torture, including psychological torture, which has been found to be more effective and leave no physical traces, as described in CIA manuals used to train authoritarian regimes in interrogation techniques.

According to experts such as Ulpian, Kleinman, and Meerloo, physical torture has been found to be ineffective in extracting reliable information, and psychological torture has been used as a more acceptable and effective means of coercion, with examples including the use of torture in the “War on Terror” and the global free-market crusade.

The Shock Doctrine and Systemic Torture

The shock doctrine is a concept that can be understood as a form of psychological torture inflicted on entire societies, aiming to break the will to resist by using techniques similar to those used in interrogation cells, as noted by D. A. Hughes.

The deployment of a psychological warfare operation in 2020, utilizing CIA torture techniques, was designed to shock the world’s population into submitting to tyrannical measures that would otherwise be unacceptable, thereby drawing parallels with the concept of torture as a systemic activity with a rational purpose, as described by Amnesty International in 1973.

According to the 1973 Amnesty International report on torture, successful torture induces three types of stress: acute, sub-acute, and chronic, with acute stress characterized by a shock response, sudden reflex, and fight or flight, which can be seen as a short-term adaptive reaction to challenges, potentially enhancing the immune response, as also mentioned by Rancourt et al. in 2021.

In the context of the “Covid-19” pandemic, acute stress was triggered by the shock of lockdowns, which can be viewed as a form of capture that necessitated dramatic adaptations to most people’s way of life, thereby illustrating the application of the shock doctrine’s underlying logic on a mass scale.

The true horror of the psychological warfare operation deployed in 2020 begins to fall into sharper relief once it is understood that the operation drew on CIA torture techniques specifically developed to break the human will, highlighting the need to recognize the systemic activity and rational purpose behind such operations, as emphasized by Amnesty International in 1973.

Chronic Stress and Health Impacts

The authors Klaus Schwab and Malleret refer to the “lockdowns” as “the period of acute stress”, which is followed by a sub-acute phase characterized by an anxiety response and a “fighting posture” that aims to maintain morale and personal integrity.

However, the ultimate goal of this stress is to erode the individual’s morale and mental integrity, leading to a state of surrender, as described by Meerloo as “the moment of sudden surrender”, where the victim involuntarily surrenders to the captor.

Chronic or long-term stress has detrimental effects on both physical and mental health, including harming the immune response, inducing physical diseases such as bronchopneumonia, duodenal ulcers, and coronary disease, and leading to psychological issues like anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation.

The use of chronic stress can lead to a state of maximum psychological manipulation, but if taken too far, it can result in a “fugue” state, where the individual “switches off” and becomes unresponsive, as described in the CIA “interrogation” manuals.

Researchers Rancourt et al. found that the all-cause mortality data from the United States for 2020/21 is inconsistent with a viral “pandemic”, but is consistent with the chronic stress generated by the socio-economic disruptions caused by Covid policy, which disproportionately impacted those at the bottom of the “societal dominance hierarchy”.

The authors suggest that the scale of socio-economic disruption caused by the “lockdowns” is comparable to wartime conditions, and that the state had recreated the conditions that led to the bacterial pneumonia epidemic of 1918, with Rancourt et al. claiming that there was, in fact, a bacterial pneumonia epidemic in the United States in 2020/21, to which most “Covid-19” deaths were misattributed.

The “lockdowns” had a catastrophic impact on the public’s mental health, leading to post-traumatic stress symptoms, confusion, and anger, as predicted by researchers such as Brooks et al. before the “lockdowns” were implemented.

The reduction in antibiotic prescriptions by half in March/April 2020 is particularly suspicious, given the similarity in state-wise distributions of life expectancy at birth and antibiotic prescriptions, which would suggest the importance of maintaining antibiotic availability regardless of the “Covid-19” pandemic, as noted by Rancourt et al. in 2021.

Misattribution of Pandemic Deaths

The deliberate suppression of safe and effective therapeutic agents such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin created comparable conditions to those in 1918-20, when antibiotics had not yet been discovered, leading to troubling questions about intent and possible democide, with Rancourt et al. arguing that the aggressive government and medical response to the WHO declaration of a pandemic was responsible for most of the deaths during the so-called “first wave”.

Further unexpected upsurges in all-cause mortality in the United States during the summer of 2020, winter 2020/21, and the summer of 2021, can be attributed to “deaths induced by the government measures, via the combined poverty, obesity and climatic factors, made potent by sustained chronic psychological stress”, as stated by Rancourt et al. in 2021, suggesting that chronic stress, a deliberate aim of psychological torture, was intentionally induced through “Covid-19” menticide.

Sensory Deprivation and CIA Experiments

The experiment conducted by Donald O. Hebb and Woodburn Heron in 1954, which involved paying male college students to lie on a soft bed in a sensory deprivation cubicle, revealed that a human mental equilibrium is so delicate that simple tools such as goggles, gloves, and a foam pillow can induce a state akin to acute psychosis in many subjects within just forty-eight hours.

The CIA’s Project ARTICHOKE, headed by Morse Allen, oversaw an experiment in March 1955, in which an army volunteer was put inside a sensory deprivation box, resulting in the volunteer breaking down after 40 hours, with brain surgeon Maitland Baldwin concluding that “the isolation technique could break any man, no matter how intelligent”, and Harvard psychiatrists conducting similar experiments in 1957 also found that sensory deprivation can produce major mental and behavioral changes in humans.

These experimental findings were appropriated by the CIA for “interrogation” purposes, highlighting the potential for sensory deprivation and other simple techniques to disturb mental equilibrium and induce psychological stress, which can have severe consequences for individuals and populations, as seen in the context of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

The KUBARK Manual, a CIA document, outlines the effects of sensory deprivation, including the induction of stress, a growing need for physical and social stimuli, and the potential for subjects to lose touch with reality and experience delusions, hallucinations, and other pathological effects.

The CIA’s Human Resource Exploitation Training Manual also notes that extreme deprivation of sensory stimuli can induce unbearable stress and anxiety, and is considered a form of torture, while self-inflicted pain, such as that caused by electro-shock, can cause victims to feel responsible for their suffering and capitulate more readily to their torturers.

The use of sensory deprivation and self-inflicted pain techniques is evident in various instances, including the 2003 photograph from Abu Ghraib prison, where a hooded Iraqi prisoner was subjected to electro-shock and sensory deprivation, and at Guantánamo Bay, where prisoners were forced to wear blackout goggles, gloves, thick caps, and industrial earmuffs, and kneel in stress positions.

Face Masks as Psychological Torture

The wearing of face masks, such as the blue surgical face masks worn by inmates at Guantánamo Bay, can be seen as a form of psychological torture, as it restricts breathing, is psychologically humiliating, and serves no useful purpose, with some experts, including Duncan Forrest of the International Committee of the Red Cross, suggesting that sensory deprivation can cause immediate and lasting psychological symptoms akin to post-traumatic stress disorder.

The use of face masks as a means of psychological torture is further supported by their association with muzzles, slavery, servitude, and sadomasochism, and the fact that inmates may be too frightened to remove them for fear of punishment, thereby inflicting self-inflicted pain, as noted by authors such as McCoy, who has written extensively on the topic of CIA torture techniques, and other experts, including Potts, Jefferson, and Hitchens, who have commented on the psychological effects of face masks.

The KUBARK Manual suggests that pain inflicted by oneself can be more effective in sapping resistance than external pain, as it creates an internal struggle, and this concept can be applied to the act of wearing a face mask on command, which is a seemingly innocuous act that can lead to psychological and physical deterioration.

Wearing a face mask for long periods of time in non-sterile conditions can cause the wearer to re-inhale their own exhaled air, including bacteria, leading to Mask-Induced Exhaustion Syndrome, which includes symptoms such as increased breathing resistance, increased heart rate, and decreased ability to concentrate, as noted by researchers like Kisielinski et al. in 2021.

The act of wearing a face mask is considered a form of self-harm, both physically and psychologically, and consenting to it can be seen as perverse and masochistic, with many people experiencing it as unpleasant and oppressive, as observed by the common sight of people wearing masks below their nose or chin.

According to experts like Johnson, face masks can be considered a form of psychological torture, a form of domestic terrorism, and a tool of psychological warfare, serving to inculcate fear, train obedience, signal conformity, create an absurd reality, dehumanize and deindividuate the wearer, and mark cult allegiance, as discussed in the context of CIA methods and psychological operations.

The fact that states mandated the use of face masks without sound scientific reason, as noted by Eugyppius in 2023, is an indicator that a transnational deep state may be at war with humanity, and face masks represent an extremely potent and evil instrument of psychological warfare, working on multiple levels to achieve their effects, as analyzed by researchers like Hughes in 2022.

The use of face masks has been compared to other forms of psychological manipulation, such as ordering a prisoner to stand to attention or sit on a stool for a prolonged period, which can be more effective than physical punishment, as it creates an internal conflict and attributing power to the captor, as discussed in the CIA manual and other sources like Jefferson et al. in 2023.

The psychological effects of face masks are complex and multifaceted, involving the creation of a sense of internal struggle, the inculcation of fear and obedience, and the erosion of individual autonomy and dignity, as discussed by experts like Hertzberg in 2021, who notes that many people are more tormented by face masks than would be expected, and that the hidden psychological warfare functions of face masks are not immediately apparent to most people.

The ‘Covid-19’ Pandemic as Mass Trauma

The “Covid-19 pandemic” is considered a mass trauma event, with the British Psychological Society acknowledging that it has caused collective trauma, mass confusion, heightened anxiety, and increased depression globally.

According to NHS England’s clinical director for mental health, the demand for mental healthcare would increase significantly once the lockdown ended, with people needing treatment for trauma for years to come, as cited in Schwab and Malleret’s work in 2020.

The trauma caused by the pandemic has led to a profound sense of unreality, with many people feeling like they are in a surreal time, as expressed by Stephanie Seneff, who stated that she still cannot understand that the pandemic is actually taking place.

Fear-Mongering and Trauma Induction

The fear of imminent death has been used as a tool to traumatize people, making them more susceptible to programming, with military-grade propaganda about a “deadly virus” being enough to make many people fear for their lives.

The trauma has also been induced by making people believe that they could be responsible for killing others if they do not follow the rules, such as staying at home, with London mayor Sadiq Khan announcing that more people would die unless they stayed at home, and propaganda campaigns warning that people would die if they went out or met with others.

This type of trauma is similar to that used in ritual abuse, where victims are tricked into believing that they have harmed or killed someone else, leading to states of despair, self-hatred, paranoia, and global distrust of humanity, as noted by Lacter in 2007.

The world has become a place of dread, with even banal decisions becoming tainted with fear, and the physical public sphere becoming a place where many fear to tread, as observed by Kidd and Ratcliffe in 2020.

The use of propaganda and fear-mongering has been effective in inducing trauma and controlling people’s minds, with the “Covid-19 operation” being a prime example of how this can be done on a mass scale, as discussed in the context of trauma-based mind control.

UK Psychological Operations and Propaganda

The UK government and health officials utilized a range of psychological operations to persuade the public, particularly young people, to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines, including the use of posters and videos that implied asymptomatic individuals could be responsible for harming their loved ones.

Posters from late March and early April 2020, such as the “HANGING OUT IN PARKS COULD KILL” and “ANYONE CAN GET IT, ANYONE CAN SPREAD IT” campaigns, featured arrows pointing to individuals with mild coronavirus symptoms, highlighting the potential risk of transmission to vulnerable family members, like grandparents.

A video released by the Department of Health and Social Care on May 5, 2020, showed four young people socializing, with sinister text and arrows emphasizing the potential consequences of transmission, including hospitalization of a younger sibling, to instill a sense of responsibility and fear among young people.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, on September 8, 2020, warned university students not to “kill your gran” by spreading coronavirus, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on September 22, 2020, that “your mild cough can be someone else’s death knell,” further emphasizing the potential harm caused by individual actions.

Other officials, including the Chief Medical Officer and Independent SAGE’s Gabriel Scally, also issued warnings about the risks of transmission, particularly during the holiday season, with Scally noting that having a “very merry Christmas” could lead to burying friends and relatives in January and February.

The BBC and other media outlets participated in these psychological operations, with BBC Newsbeat warning students not to return home for Christmas and hug their grandparents, lest they contribute to their death, and MP Margaret Greenwood highlighting the potential traumatic impact on children who might feel responsible for infecting a family member.

UCL Professor Hugh Montgomery, who has financial interests in companies supplying PPE, including face masks, told the BBC on New Year’s Eve that individuals who do not follow social distancing rules or wear masks “have blood on their hands” and are responsible for spreading the virus, further amplifying the message of personal responsibility and guilt.

The UK government and NHS continued to employ these tactics in January 2021, releasing new posters with a similar reddish-yellow filter to those used in March 2020, as part of an ongoing effort to influence public behavior and compliance with Covid-19 guidelines.

The Covid-19 propaganda campaign made false claims, such as “around 1 in 3 people with coronavirus don’t have any symptoms,” as stated by Fenton et al. in 2021, and used headlines like “A STEP TOO CLOSE COULD BE A STEP TOO FAR” and “CATCH-UPS COST LIVES” to instill fear in the public.

The idea behind these claims was that everyday activities, such as going to the supermarket or meeting up with friends, could kill other people, and a 30-second government radio advertisement from January 2021 even stated that “If you bend the rules, people will die,” which was later reprimanded by the Advertising Standards Authority.

Trauma Bonding and the Calculated Nature of the Pandemic Response

The concept of trauma bonding is relevant in this context, where victims identify with their abusers and defend them, as seen in the “Bettelheim syndrome” and other recognized psychosocial processes, and this phenomenon has occurred on a society-wide scale during the Covid-19 operation.

Many people have refused to acknowledge that they are victims of psychological abuse carried out by authorities, and instead, some commentators have attributed the harm caused by government policies to incompetence rather than malice, citing examples such as Hanlon’s razor and statements from Roger Hodkinson and Alting von Geusau.

However, the Covid-19 operation is actually a premeditated and maliciously orchestrated attack on the public, as noted by Kingston, who states that “millions of lives have been lost” due to government policies and medical countermeasures, rather than the virus itself, and this has resulted in crimes such as preventing children from reaching developmental milestones, forcing patients to die alone, and pushing people into poverty and starvation, as highlighted by Gerrish and Gutentag.

The actions taken during the Covid-19 operation were not accidental, but rather calculated and precise, as understood by Gerrish, who emphasizes that it is a mistake to call these actions “madness” because they are actually very deliberate and intentional.

The understanding of the situation is crucial in order to deal with the challenges posed by Covid-19, as emphasized by Scott in 2022, who acknowledges that there are real perpetrators within the government and external parties intending to cause harm.

A 188-page report published on July 15, 2020, by the Department of Health and Social Care, the Office for National Statistics, the Government Actuary’s Department, and the Home Office, provides evidence that the health impacts of lockdowns and lockdown-induced recession are greater than the direct Covid-19 deaths when morbidity is taken into account.

The report states that the estimates for the health impacts from lockdowns are greater in terms of quality-adjusted life years (QALYs) than the direct Covid-19 deaths, as shown in Figure 1 of the report, indicating that the UK Government was aware of the harmful effects of lockdowns.

Despite this knowledge, the UK Government kept the population under near-continual lockdown until July 19, 2021, citing the excuse that without mitigations, up to 1.5 million direct Covid-19 deaths would occur, as stated on page 2 of the report, and referencing the “Unmitigated RWC (reasonable worst case)” scenario as evidence.

The report’s findings and the government’s subsequent actions suggest that the lockdowns may have been more harmful than the Covid-19 virus itself, raising questions about the motivations and decision-making processes of the government and other parties involved.

The “Reasonable worst-case planning scenario” provided to SAGE estimated 50,000 direct Covid-19 deaths and 260,000 hospitalizations in a six-month period, contradicting the 1.5 million deaths figure mentioned in the DHSC/ONS/GAD/HO report.

The numbers in the two documents cannot be reconciled, suggesting that the 1.5 million figure was fabricated, and the 504,000 unmitigated direct “Covid-19” deaths figure is similar to the 510,000 deaths estimated in Ferguson et al., indicating a possible abuse of modeling to create a hyperbolic threat.

The Doctors for COVID Ethics conclude that the actions of authorities, including the rushed approval of vaccines, threats, coercion, censorship of honest science, and suppression of the truth about vaccine victims, cannot be considered “honest mistakes” and suggest that governments and administrative bodies are waging an undeclared war on the population.

Parliamentary Complicity and Betrayal

The UK Parliament has been complicit in implementing harmful and deadly “Covid-19” policies, repeatedly voting in favor of renewing the Coronavirus Act, vaccine mandates for care home workers and NHS workers, and vaccine passports, despite lack of evidence and public opposition.

The Parliament’s actions, including ignoring petitions with over 100,000 signatures, demonstrate a failure to hold the government accountable for its actions, and authors such as Margaret Anna Alice argue that “mistakes were not made” and that the perpetrators in Parliament are responsible for the harm caused by these policies.

The concept of Omniwar, mentioned in the document, suggests that the actions of governments and administrative bodies are part of a larger, undeclared war on the population, and the use of coercive power, censorship, and suppression of truth are all tactics used in this war.

The British Government has consistently disregarded petitions and debates related to Covid-19, including those regarding vaccination restrictions, face mask mandates, and vaccine safety, with the Prime Minister and other MPs often reaffirming their support for government policies.

Despite concerns raised by MPs such as Andrew Bridgen about the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines, the Government has refused to order an inquiry into excess deaths or vaccine damage, and the so-called “Covid-19 Inquiry” has been criticized as a whitewash.

The political class has been accused of selling out the British people and implementing a systematic program of abuse orchestrated by the transnational deep state, with many MPs surrendering to government policies without resistance.

The level of betrayal of the public by the Government and MPs has been described as treason, with the country’s freedoms being eroded and lives being ruined, and it is unclear to what extent MPs have been bribed, brainwashed, or bullied into submission.

Trauma-Bonding, Trauma-Based Mind Control and Lasting Impact of Covid

The concept of trauma-bonding has been mentioned as a possible explanation for why many people, including MPs, have failed to recognize the extent of the betrayal and the removal of representative democracy, with some commentators concluding that MPs are almost entirely complicit in the process.

The book also references historical events, such as the firebombing of Dresden in 1945, which was planned by a group of psychiatrists and operatives, including Kurt Lewin, Rensis Likert, and Margaret Mead, who were affiliated with the Tavistock Institute and the OSS Special Operations Command, highlighting the long history of psychological operations and trauma-based mind control.

The destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945 was a shock and awe operation intended to traumatize entire populations, particularly the working class, into submission in the postwar period, with the goal of leaving them “permanently psychologically scarred” by the realization that the United States and its allies could wipe out everything German in an instant.

The idea of lifelong scarring following a traumatic event is consistent with ritual abuse and trauma-based mind control, where abuser groups seek lifetime control of their victims, and submission is not rewarded with freedom, but rather leads to a lifetime of abuse, with survivors often not becoming aware of the mind control programming and its effects until many years later.

The World Economic Forum’s director, Klaus Schwab, has made statements suggesting that the COVID-19 pandemic will leave lasting scars on individuals and society, with the “cut” of the pandemic being too strong to not leave traces, and the societal upheaval unleashed by COVID-19 potentially lasting for years or even generations.

The use of trauma-based mind control can involve threatening or enacting a repeat of the original torture or trauma if the victim refuses to obey programmed commands, and Bill Gates’ statement in January 2021, where he mentions that the pain of the past year will be seared into people’s thinking for a generation, can be seen as a way of reinforcing the trauma and controlling people’s behavior.

The techniques of trauma-based mind control, as described by authors such as Lacter, involve the use of traumatic events to manipulate people unconsciously for most of their lives, and the COVID-19 pandemic can be seen as a traumatic event that has been used to manipulate people’s behavior and control their thinking, with the goal of creating a lasting impact on individuals and society.

Techniques of Coercion and Psychological Warfare

The book discusses the concept of trauma-based mind control, particularly in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, and how it can be used to manipulate people’s thoughts and behaviors, with Bill Gates’ words being seen as a subliminal threat to secure popular support for global technocratic agendas.

The idea of “demonstrating omnipotence” is explored, where the abuser convinces the victim of their absolute power and control, making the victim believe that resistance is futile and that cooperation is essential for survival, as outlined in Biderman’s Chart of Coercion and the CIA torture manuals.

False Rescue, False Flag Operations and Deception Tactics

The book also examines the concept of “false rescue,” where the abuser tortures the victim and then stages a fake rescue, making the victim believe that the abuser has complete control over their life and that their loyalty and obedience are necessary for survival, as noted by Svali and Lacter in their work with ritual abuse survivors.

It is highlighted that the abuser and the rescuer are often the same entity, and that the victim may not realize this, with Lacter adding that memories of abusers’ actions must be carefully scrutinized for possible deception, including staged acts and simulated events.

The book references a GCHQ Joint Threat Research Intelligence Group presentation from 2014, which mentions “false flag operation” and “false rescue operation” as tactics used in disruption, and notes that some of the abuse that victims are forced to witness may be simulated, using techniques such as film and drugged states to create a false reality.

The authors cited in the book, including Gates, Schwab, Malleret, Biderman, Svali, and Lacter, provide evidence and insights into the tactics and techniques used in trauma-based mind control and the importance of understanding these concepts in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and global technocratic agendas.

The concept of “false rescue operations” is discussed, where victims are rescued from a simulated existential threat in return for their obedience, and this technique may have been deployed against the public in the context of false flag terrorism, as well as in ritual abuse settings, as noted by researchers such as Lacter and Hughes.

Public Infantilization and Loss of Autonomy Through Propaganda

The “Covid-19” crisis is cited as an example of how limitations on freedom are willingly accepted by the public in exchange for a desire for security, which is a tactic used by dictators to promise security in exchange for liberty, as observed by Agamben and Zimbardo.

The “lockdowns” during the pandemic served as a demonstration of “omnipotence” by elites, who arrogated powers to themselves, such as blocking out the sun, genetically modifying nature, and placing people under house arrest, as noted by Broudy, Hoop, and Sumption.

The measures taken during the pandemic, such as wearing masks and avoiding human contacts, created vast suffering and were meant to teach people a lesson about who was in control, as observed by Curtin and Broadberry, leading to a sense of apathy and abulia that demoralizes the population.

The same “global predators” responsible for spreading existential fear stepped in with measures to keep the public “safe”, including the “vaccine” and authoritarian measures, and the public was expected to get behind the false benevolence of “trusted allies”, such as Big Pharma, the WHO, and Bill Gates, as noted by Breggin, Kyrie, and Broudy.

The infantilization of the public is discussed as the flip side of demonstrating “omnipotence”, where the public is treated as children and stripped of their freedoms and rights, using weapons of psychological warfare, as noted by Kyrie and Broudy, who also observe that global power elites will use artificial crises to remove citizens’ freedoms and rights.

The concept of totalitarianism, as described by Meerloo in 1956, appeals to the infantile nature in individuals, who seek refuge in collective feelings and anonymity, rather than taking responsibility for their actions in a democratic society.

According to Huxley in 1958, children are highly susceptible to propaganda due to their lack of knowledge and undeveloped critical faculties, a trait that is also observed in many adults today, making them easy to manipulate through psychological operations.

The Tavistock psywar strategy, as cited by Minnicino in 1974, is based on the concept of infantilization, which involves regressing individuals to a pre-toilet training stage, making them more susceptible to control and manipulation.

The CIA’s KUBARK Manual and other documents describe the use of infantilization techniques to break down an individual’s defenses and assume a parental role, resulting in increased compliance and a lack of resistance.

The state’s increasing use of applied behavioral psychology has led to a more paternalistic role, where individuals may absolve themselves of responsibility and rely on the state to make decisions, further contributing to the infantilization of the population.

The media also plays a significant role in infantilizing the population, as seen in the example of the 2009 meeting of wealthy individuals, where they were portrayed as cartoon superheroes, and during the “Covid-19 pandemic”, where efforts were made to infantilize the population through various means.

The work of various individuals, including Henry V. Dicks, a Tavistock man and psychological profiler for the RAND Corporation, has contributed to the development of these infantilization techniques, which have been used in various contexts, including propaganda and psychological operations.

The overall effect of these techniques is to create a population that is more compliant, less resistant, and less likely to take responsibility for their actions, making them more susceptible to control and manipulation by those in power.

The Covid-19 pandemic was utilized as a means to regress the population through psychological operations, as seen in the media-driven panic buying of toilet paper in the spring of 2020, which may have been aimed at regressing the population along Tavistock lines, as noted by Minnicino in 1974.

The public was encouraged to engage in primary/elementary school-type activities, such as drawing rainbows and putting them up in front windows as a show of solidarity with NHS workers, and governments began telling citizens exactly how to behave, like children, by issuing directives such as staying indoors, awaiting permission to come out, standing two meters apart, and wearing face masks.

Authorities, including Anthony Fauci, used infantilizing language, with Fauci telling the US public in November 2020 to “do what you’re told”, and mask mandates were seen as a paternalistic action by authorities, treating citizens like children, as noted by Royo-Bordonada et al in 2020.

The use of infantilizing cartoon imagery by organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the BBC was a common tactic, presenting face masks and injections in cheerful, child-friendly terms rather than as potentially harmful, and public figures such as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio used similar tactics to promote Covid-19 messaging.

The infantilizing propaganda was largely successful, with most grown adults behaving like children, doing whatever they were told without taking personal responsibility for their actions, and signaling their “virtue” while fueling the evil psychological operation, as noted by writers such as Hopkins and Davis.

The “Covidian cult” was characterized by excessive trust in government and mainstream media, leading to a state of mindless obedience to authority, with individuals repeating thought-terminating clichés and believing in absurd official narratives, similar to children’s belief in fairy tales, and ultimately, the public was seen as the undeclared enemy in the war for technocracy, as noted by Davis.

Psychological Warfare and Global Networks

The alleged crimes of torture, traumatisation, and terrorisation of children are often met with cognitive dissonance and moral repulsion, making it difficult for people to give these claims the attention they deserve, especially in a population that is itself under the spell of trauma-based mind control.

Despite the obstacles, evidence is emerging that ritual abuse and trauma-based mind control are real, and that psychological warfare techniques developed from them have been deployed against populations worldwide, with probable links to the CIA, as seen in cases such as the Franklin Scandal, Project Monarch, The Finders, and SRA.

The CIA’s involvement in these cases appears to be for the dual purpose of creating mind-controlled “slaves” and the sexual blackmail of politicians and other influential figures, as highlighted by the revelations around Jeffrey Epstein and the transnational “elite” paedophile network around him.

The “Covid-19” operation has unleashed new levels of viciousness against populations, using psychological torture techniques, such as mandatory face masks, to create acute stress, and relentless propaganda to traumatise members of the public and instigate a trauma bonding that is intended to last decades.

The use of trauma-based mind control and psychological operations by state-sponsored crime networks, rather than democratically elected governments, has been ongoing for a long time, and as populations come to understand the full extent of the abuse that has been perpetrated against them, resistance to the evil and psychopathic deep state that controls their governments is likely to grow.

Researchers and authors, such as Adler, Agamben, Alexander, and Alice, have written about the topics of trauma-based mind control, psychological operations, and the abuse of power, providing valuable insights and information on these issues, and shedding light on the dark forces that are controlling governments and populations.

Please share our story!