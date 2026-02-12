Please share our story!

The “Covid-19” operation used cognitive attacks and menticide to break down the mental integrity of victims, making them susceptible to indoctrination through the weaponisation of confusion.

The public was subjected to mixed messaging, contradictory information and ever-changing rules, causing bewilderment and making them question their own sanity, with the goal of creating subservience to authority.

For those who were not seduced by covid propaganda and did not comply with tyranny, psychiatry was weaponised and used against them.

David A. Hughes is a Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the School of Social and Political Sciences, University of Lincoln, UK. In 2024, he published a book about the covid-era psychological warfare that worked to turn people against one another and to prevent them from uniting against their oppressors. As a result, at the time the book was published, society was deeply divided between those who could see through psychological operations and those who could not.

The book was published under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. You can read the book online HERE, download a copy HERE or search online for a suitable seller to purchase a copy. Hughes provides a list of sources at the end of each chapter.

The following is an AI-generated summary of a chapter from the book. AI programmes are prone to inaccuracies and what’s known in the industry as “hallucinations.” We advise readers to refer to the original book to check the accuracy of information.

“Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy by David A. Hughes, 2024

Chapter 5: Cognitive Attack

Table of Contents

Menticide and Cognitive Attacks in the ‘Covid-19’ Operation

The “Covid-19” operation utilized a cognitive attack known as menticide, which targets the cognitive faculties of victims to break down their mental integrity and render them susceptible to indoctrination, by deploying confusion in various ways, including the proliferation of nonsensical and ever-changing rules and unpredictable restrictions.

The public was subjected to verbal confusion through constant mixed messaging, with words and phrases being twisted to mean their opposites or used in an esoteric fashion, causing bewilderment and making social reality seem surreal, as noted by authors such as Meerloo, who writes that totalitarianism “first needs widespread mental chaos and verbal confusion” to break down opposition.

The use of confusion as a tool of influence was also observed in the context of cults, where it serves to “induce a trance state” in which members are more easily hypnotized, and in experimental psychology, where it is shown that people tend to defer to the group and avoid addressing complex social issues, as discussed by researchers such as Hassan and Shepherd & Kay.

The intentional creation of confusion over major issues is an effective means of keeping the public in a state of subjugation, as noted by authors such as Lippmann, Bernays, and Herman & Chomsky, who have written about the “bewildered herd” and the “invisible government” that can “manufacture consent” through manipulation of information and persuasion.

The principle of using confusion to lower resistance and create subservience to authority was also discussed in the context of the “War on Terror” by the U.S. National Defence Intelligence College, which produced an edited volume titled “Educing Information”, and was similarly weaponized against the public through the “Covid-19” operation, as noted by contributors such as Borum.

The Covid-19 pandemic was characterized by a bombardment of lies, contradictions, and confusion, which overwhelmed people’s ability to reason clearly, as observed by Fagan in 2020 and the Academy of Ideas in 2021, making it difficult for the general public to cope with the crisis.

The highly specialized subject matter of virology and epidemiology made it easy for the deployment of confusion to serve as a powerful feature of the Covid-19 propaganda campaign, as noted by Kyrie and Broudy in 2022, leading to a bewildered public that had to defer to government experts.

Public Subjugation Through Confusion and Mixed Messaging

The UK government’s introduction of a proliferation of rules that made little sense and were practically impossible to keep up with, as discussed by Walker in 2020, created significant public confusion, with examples including unclear guidelines on social gatherings and the use of toilets in private homes.

The rules were often inconsistent and illogical, such as requiring masks when standing up but not when sitting down in pubs and restaurants, as reported by Wardle in 2020, and forcing bars and restaurants to close early, as noted by Takuku et al in 2022, which led to frustration and criticism from the public and media figures like Richard Littlejohn.

The frequent changes to the rules, as documented by the Cabinet Office in 2020, and the variation in rules between the Home Nations, as reported by Chao-Fong in 2021, made it hard for people to keep track of them, leading to warnings from figures like Damien Green that imposing too many illogical rules would lead to a breakdown in compliance with any rules.

The overall effect of the Covid-19 propaganda campaign and the imposition of confusing and illogical rules was to create a sense of mental chaos and confusion among the public, making it difficult for people to think clearly and make informed decisions, and ultimately undermining trust in government and public health authorities.

The introduction of “tier systems” in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland in Q4 of 2020, with complex rules and exemptions, created a high level of complexity that made it difficult for ordinary citizens to stay informed, especially when regions were moved between tiers.

The constant changes to the rules and restrictions, including last-minute Government U-turns, contributed to a sense of uncertainty, stress, and anxiety among the public, making them more susceptible to further messages and instructions, as noted by Gerrish in 2021.

The inability to effectively forecast near-term events was identified as a major stressor by psychologists, according to Kleinman in 2006, and this was a feature of the “Covid-19” operation, with the UK and Scottish Governments frequently changing the story and goalposts, as observed by Scott in 2021.

Examples of last-minute U-turns by the UK Government include the decision to make face masks mandatory in shops in England, the institution of a second national “lockdown” with only five days’ notice, and the sudden introduction of Tier 3 restrictions in London and surrounding areas with only 30 hours’ notice, as announced by Matt Hancock on December 14, 2020.

The Government’s repeated changes to restrictions and rules, such as the reduction of loosened restrictions over Christmas to just Christmas Day, and the sudden announcement of a new national “lockdown” on January 4, 2021, contributed to a sense of uncertainty and stress among the public, as noted by Lee in 2021.

The introduction of a “traffics light” system classifying countries by risk of “Covid-19” in June 2021, which led to the sudden exodus of thousands of British holidaymakers when Portugal was unexpectedly put on the “amber list”, is another example of how the Government’s actions created stress and uncertainty for travellers.

Psychological Warfare and Calculated Unpredictability

The British public was subjected to constantly changing information and guidelines regarding Covid-19, such as the initial plan to unlock on June 21st, which was later changed, and the decision on whether or not to vaccinate children, which was also reversed, causing confusion and uncertainty among the population.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) announced on September 3, 2021, that it did not recommend injections for healthy 12-15 year olds, but the next day, The Times reported that children would be vaccinated, highlighting the inconsistent messaging and goalpost shifting that occurred throughout the pandemic.

The narrative surrounding Covid-19 was suddenly abandoned in February 2022 in favor of the Russia/Ukraine narrative, leaving many people who had supported strict measures to combat Covid-19 to suddenly shift their focus and values, such as supporting a no-fly zone over Ukraine and chanting “my body, my choice” after the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

The calculated unpredictability of treatment, as described by Kurt Lewin of the Tavistock Clinic, is a technique used to break morale and cause cognitive confusion, by keeping individuals uncertain about what to expect and creating conflicting information and contradictory news.

This tactic, as outlined in Biderman’s “Chart of Coercion”, includes the use of “occasional indulgences” to provide positive motivation for compliance, which can be granted on a whim, further contributing to the confusion and uncertainty experienced by individuals.

The constant shifting of goalposts and contradictory information led to a state of cognitive confusion and incapacitation among the population, making it difficult for individuals to make informed decisions and take action, as they were paralyzed by severe inner conflicts and unsure of what to expect or do next.

The KUBARK Manual and Amnesty International reports describe a tactic used to break a victim’s will, which involves interspersing periods of suffering with occasional periods of respite, creating a sense of obligation towards the abuser and encouraging compliance in the hope of better treatment.

This tactic is based on the principle that relentless suffering and deprivation can lead to resilience, whereas unpredictable rewards and punishment can be more effective in breaking a person’s will, as it creates a sense of uncertainty and fear.

A similar logic can be seen in the “Covid-19 countermeasures,” where governments and “scientific experts” have used a pattern of abuse based on calculated unpredictability of treatment, with restrictions being imposed and relaxed in a way that creates fear and uncertainty among the population.

The British Prime Minister, for example, announced that restrictions would be kept under constant review and relaxed if the evidence showed it was possible, placing the power of granting respite in the hands of unelected “scientific experts” and creating a sense of uncertainty and fear among the population.

The introduction of a tier system of “lockdowns” in the United Kingdom in autumn 2020 further reinforced this pattern of abuse, with people being threatened with being moved into a worse tier and experiencing relief at being in a lower tier, similar to the relief a victim feels when not receiving a severe punishment from their abuser.

The granting of occasional freedoms, such as the ability to see friends and family outdoors, was presented as a reward for compliance, rather than a recognition of inalienable rights, with the British Prime Minister claiming that these freedoms were only possible due to the public’s “sacrifice and effort,” despite the fact that these freedoms were always their right in the first place.

Researchers such as Anthony, Bardosh, Dettmann, Harrison, and Hughes have noted the harm and suffering caused by the “lockdowns” and the erosion of fundamental rights and liberties, with the public being forced to accept limited freedoms as a reward for their compliance, rather than demanding the full restoration of their rights.

The concept of “lockdowns” during the Covid-19 pandemic can be compared to a prison environment, where the possibility of better treatment can induce behavioral change and compliance, as seen in the Stanford Prison experiment where a rebellious prisoner recanted and cooperated after being offered the possibility of parole.

The easing of lockdown conditions was likened to being “paroled” by some commentators, such as Curtin and Myers, who noted that people were not truly liberated from Covid restrictions, but rather given temporary freedoms that could be revoked at any moment.

Illogical Public Health Messaging To Maintain Control

The use of illogicality and lies by totalitarian regimes, as described by Meerloo, was mirrored in the Covid-19 operation, where “The Science” was used to barrage the public with wave after wave of lies and illogicality, making it difficult for people to counter with reason and logic.

The introduction of UK mask mandates in the summer of 2020, despite the Gompertz curve indicating the worst of the pandemic was over, is cited as an example of illogicality, and the subsequent introduction of “new variants” and “immune escape” as a means to maintain fear-mongering and propaganda.

The behavior of high-ranking government officials, such as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Nancy Pelosi, who at times appeared to be cognitively impaired, conveyed a message to the public that irrationality is at the heart of the political system, and that reason offers no protection against tyranny and the arbitrary exercise of power.

The Covid-19 messaging was characterized by verbal confusion and mixed messaging, with real science being “junked” in 2020, and the use of contradictory and confusing information to control the narrative and maintain a sense of uncertainty and fear among the public.

The concept of asymptomatic transmission not driving epidemics, as stated by Fauci in January 2020, contradicts the later messaging that “anyone can spread” Covid-19, highlighting the mixed messaging throughout the pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) initially stated that there was “no obvious rationale” for home quarantine and that lockdowns were not necessary, but later messaging emphasized the importance of staying home and wearing face masks, despite initial advice that the public should not wear them.

Intentional Confusion Through Mixed Messaging

The use of contradictory messaging, such as the notion that “three weeks to flatten the curve” would suffice, and the introduction of the concept of “the new normal,” has been argued by Scott (2021d) to represent a “pernicious schizogenic tactic common to psychological abuse,” similar to the effects of contradictory messaging from a child’s mother, as noted by R.D. Laing.

The deadliness of Covid-19 was also subject to mixed messaging, with Health Secretary Hancock describing it as the most serious public health emergency in a century, just days after the Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens removed it from its list of high consequence infectious diseases, and after his department had published information suggesting that the illness was similar to seasonal flu.

The messaging around vaccines was also inconsistent, with claims that the vaccine was the way out of the pandemic, but also that non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) would still be necessary after injection, and that the vaccine’s efficacy would wane over time, and that it would not prevent transmission or infection.

The definition of being “fully vaccinated” changed over time, from having two injections to including a third injection or booster shot, further contributing to the mixed messaging and confusion.

The World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret noted that past disease outbreaks have had significant consequences, but also conceded that the health and mortality consequences of Covid-19 would be mild compared to previous pandemics, highlighting the contradictions in the messaging around the pandemic.

The mixed messaging has been intentional, with the aim of causing confusion, as evident in the contradictory headlines from the Mail in August 2023, which highlighted the dangers of a new Covid variant and the potential risks of wearing N95 masks.

Continuous Questioning as a Psychological Tactic

The concept of continuous questioning has been used in prisoner interrogations in totalitarian regimes, where the victim is bombarded with questions day and night, as noted by Meerloo in 1956, and this technique has been used to break the mental resistance of prisoners of war.

CIA Director Allen Dulles recounted a tale of a man who was subjected to 75 days of interrogation, and Biderman’s chart of coercion includes threats of endless interrogation, which can lead to a state of inhibition and diminished alertness in the subject.

The Human Resource Exploitation Training Manual recommends the use of “nonsense questioning” as a technique to break down the subject’s mental resistance, where two or more questioners ask illogical and patternless questions, making it mentally intolerable for the subject.

The BBC News website, which is accessed by roughly three quarters of British online news users, featured a “Coronavirus” bar with five lead articles whose titles were almost always framed as questions, thereby subliminally barraging a large number of people with questions for approximately two years.

The article titles, such as “Coronavirus: What are viruses?”, “How do I protect myself from coronavirus?”, and “Can AI help to fight coronavirus?”, were used to create a sense of uncertainty and confusion, and to influence the thoughts and behaviors of the readers, as part of a psychological operation.

The use of continuous questioning in the context of Covid-19 has been compared to the techniques used in prisoner interrogations, where the goal is to break down the subject’s mental resistance and create a state of inhibition and diminished alertness, making them more susceptible to influence and control.

The authors referenced in the text, including Meerloo, Dulles, and Biderman, have written about the effects of continuous questioning and coercion on the human mind, and their work has been used to inform the development of psychological operations and interrogation techniques.

The constant questioning by media outlets, such as the BBC, can exacerbate public confusion and uncertainty, making people more likely to trust authorities and follow their instructions.

Hughes lists several examples of questions posed by the BBC, including “Does contact tracing stop coronavirus?”, “Can you get coronavirus twice?”, and “When will the Covid-19 vaccine be ready?”, which may appear to be a public service but can actually contribute to the erosion of trust and the manipulation of public opinion.

Redefining Terms and Distorting Public Health Language

Hughes also highlights the damage done to the meaning of words by propaganda, citing the example of how words like “appeasement”, “defence”, and “National Socialism” have been misused to conceal the truth, and how this phenomenon is still present today, with terms like “social distancing” being used to describe a profoundly antisocial act.

The author references Erich Fromm’s 1942 statement that words have never been more misused to conceal the truth, and notes that this trend continues, with the “Covid-19” era being characterized by the misuse of terms like “safe”, “the greater good”, and “freedom passports” to justify restrictive measures and totalitarian-like policies.

The text also mentions the concept of “cognitive attack” and how it is used to manipulate public opinion, citing the example of the US National Security Strategy’s proposal of pre-emptive warfare as a means of justifying the invasion of Iraq, and how similar tactics are being used in the “Covid-19” era to justify measures like lockdowns and vaccination mandates.

The author critiques the way language is being used to manipulate public opinion, citing examples like the slogan “Stay home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives” being reinterpreted as “House arrest, Naziification of the NHS, Lockdown deaths”, and how “freedom passports” require people to show their digital ID papers, similar to totalitarian societies.

The text references various authors and researchers, including Fromm, Hughes, Corbett, and Rancourt, to support its arguments about the manipulation of language and the erosion of trust in the “Covid-19” era.

The concept of truth has been distorted, with peaceful protestors being labelled as “right-wing extremists” and factual information being dismissed as “misinformation” by paid fact-checkers who promote Establishment narratives.

The scientific community has been compromised by pro-Establishment scientists who propagate pseudo-science, and the idea of “The Science” has become a form of anti-scientific cult thinking that prioritizes consensus over scepticism.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has redefined key terms, such as “pandemic” in 2009, which no longer implies serious illness or death, and “herd immunity” in 2020, which is now exclusively defined as a function of vaccination, removing reference to natural immunity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) redefined “vaccination” in 2021 to exclude reference to immunity, instead focusing on “protection” or alleviation of symptoms, which renders Covid-19 vaccines no different from drugs or treatments, as noted by Hughes in 2022.

Deceptive Language is Not Limited to Health and Science

The redefinition of terms is not limited to the scientific community, as evidenced by the change in the definition of recession by the US economy in 2022, which no longer requires two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, as reported by Billot in 2022.

The Cambridge English Dictionary has also changed its definition of a woman to include individuals who identify as female, regardless of their sex at birth, highlighting the trend of redefining words to suit the authorities’ agendas, as observed by Scott in 2021.

This manipulation of language and truth is a characteristic of totalitarianism, where words and meanings can be altered at will to serve the interests of those in power, allowing them to change the rules of reason and truth as they see fit.

The ruling class uses deceptive language to conceal their intentions, and it is essential to unpick their language to fully comprehend their intentions and resist their plans, as observed by Davis in 2021.

A proposed glossary of deceptive terms has been created to decode the language used by the ruling class since 2020, including terms such as “anti-vaxxers”, “build back better”, and “global health architecture”, which have true meanings that are often opposite of their literal interpretation.

The glossary reveals that terms like “civil society” and “independent” are often used to create an illusion of democratic accountability, while terms like “lockdown” and “online safety” are used as pretexts for attacks on civil liberties and censorship.

Other deceptive terms include “pandemic preparedness”, which refers to military readiness and planning for martial law, and “pharmacovigilance”, which is actually bio surveillance of the population, as well as “public health”, which can mean death by stealth through deprivation of necessary healthcare services.

The glossary also highlights the use of terms like “resilience”, which actually means maladaptation, and “safe and effective”, which can be used to describe dangerous and ineffective products, and “security”, which is often used to justify social control.

Additionally, terms like “smart”, “stewardship”, and “sustainable” are used to manipulate public opinion and conceal the true intentions of the ruling class, while terms like “the science” and “trusted sources” are used to promote pseudoscientific dogma and co-opted liars.

By learning to decode the deliberately deceptive language used by the ruling class, individuals can become more aware of the agendas and intentions behind the words and phrases used to manipulate and control them, as noted by Davis and Wood in their observations on the use of language to conceal intentions.

Gaslighting as a Means to Manipulate Perception

“Gaslighting” refers to the manipulation of someone’s perception of reality to drive them insane, and is derived from Patrick Hamilton’s 1938 stage play Gas Light, where an abusive husband tries to drive his wife insane by denying her perception of the dimming gas lights.

Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation that aims to make the victim question their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories, leading to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, and dependency on the perpetrator, as defined by Merriam-Webster in 2021.

An example of gaslighting in the context of Covid-19 is the NHS/UK Government’s “look them in the eyes” propaganda, which was intended to guilt-trip individuals who resisted the official narrative and make them question their own judgment, despite scientific literature indicating that looking someone in the eye is a poor predictor of whether or not they are lying, as noted by Gray in 2011.

The creation of a medicalized environment with measures such as compulsory face masks and social distancing, which are deemed medically senseless or counterproductive by van der Pijl in 2022, contributed to an absurd and unreal atmosphere that deeply affected people’s state of mind and made them question their own sanity.

Gaslighting can also involve distorting or manipulating memories and perceptions, as seen in the case of Boris Johnson’s announcement on March 18, 2020, that schools would be closed, when in fact the government had only requested schools not to provide education on school premises, as revealed in the High Court challenge of Dolan & Ors v. Secretary of State for Health and Social Care & Anor in 2020.

The rewriting of history and the government’s exoneration of the damage caused by its actions, with the help of Justice Lewis and legal terminology, is a further example of gaslighting and psychological manipulation, which is consistent with a campaign of psychological warfare that has caused catastrophic damage to mental health, particularly during the lockdowns.

Mental Health Issues Caused by Pandemic Response

The Covid-19 pandemic has been linked to a significant increase in mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and complicated bereavement, with critics pointing to “heightened levels of depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and complicated bereavement” as a result of the pandemic.

According to various studies, individuals may experience symptoms of psychosis, anxiety, trauma, suicidal thoughts, and panic attacks due to the pandemic, with the rate of depression among UK adults rising from 10% to 19% between July 2019 and November 2020.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that 60% of adults felt stressed or anxious, and 34% reported a deterioration in their mental health, which is consistent with a report by the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

However, some media outlets, such as the BBC and Sky News, have downplayed the impact of the pandemic on mental health, with the BBC claiming that “people’s general mental health and anxiety symptoms hardly deteriorated at all during the pandemic” and Sky News stating that “Covid did not affect happiness around the world”.

Media Normalization of Vaccine Side Effects and Mortality

Leaders such as Justin Trudeau and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins have made statements that appear to gaslight the public, with Trudeau claiming that individuals are allowed to make their own choices regarding Covid-19 vaccinations, despite having previously implemented strict vaccination mandates, and Hipkins stating that people made their own choices regarding vaccination, despite having introduced vaccine mandates in 2021.

Gaslighting is also applied to the narrative surrounding Covid-19 vaccine damage, with a propaganda campaign aiming to convince the public that vaccine damage was caused by factors other than the vaccines themselves, such as cannabis consumption, physical activity, pandemic stress, and poor diet.

The media has been accused of providing justifications for heart attacks, strokes, and sudden deaths that do not involve the vaccines, with examples including attributing these symptoms to young adult cannabis consumers, physical activity, pandemic stress and poor diet, skipping breakfast, lonely older women, and shovelling snow.

The media has been attributing various causes of vaccine side effects to Covid-19 symptoms, energy drinks, living under a flight path, moderate consumption of alcohol, and changes in weather, in an attempt to normalize the disease and its symptoms.

Other attributed causes include traffic noise, certain sleeping positions, shower habits, loneliness, car fumes, and artificial sweeteners, among others, which have been reported by various news outlets such as the Mail, Express, Sun, and Guardian.

The media has also been linking blood clots to various factors, including binge-watching TV, nutrients in eggs, alcohol, tea, and coffee, as well as extreme heat, in an effort to downplay the potential risks associated with the Covid-19 vaccine.

The normalization of vaccine damage has been a significant effort, with the media attempting to make blood clots, heart attacks, strokes, neurological disorders, and Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) appear as ordinary and non-threatening conditions.

The BBC soap opera EastEnders even included a scene in October 2022 featuring a young woman suffering from tremors, facial drooping, and convulsions, which is reminiscent of real-life videos circulating online since the vaccine rollout, in an apparent attempt to normalize vaccine-related damage.

The overall effect of these media efforts has been to terrorize the public into believing that ordinary coughs and sneezes pose a lethal threat, while simultaneously normalizing the serious side effects associated with the Covid-19 vaccine, creating a sense of confusion and misinformation among the public.

The ITV soap opera Coronation Street featured an episode in December 2022 that included the “died suddenly” motif, which helped to normalize the idea of sudden death at a time when people worldwide were experiencing public collapses and convulsions, as reported by researchers such as Dowd and Broudy et al.

The media appeared to feign ignorance of the cause of sudden deaths and excess mortality among young people, with headlines from June to September 2022, including “Healthy young people are dying suddenly and unexpectedly from a mysterious syndrome” and “There are thousands more UK deaths than usual and we don’t know why”, failing to mention any potential link to Covid-19 vaccines.

The media also published headlines in 2023, such as “Why are Americans dying so young?” and “excess deaths are on the rise—but not because of Covid”, which further avoided discussing the potential impact of Covid-19 vaccines on mortality rates.

Additionally, the media sought to downplay potential vaccine damage to children and young people by publishing headlines that attributed heart attacks and sudden deaths to other causes, such as video games, air pollution, and overexertion, as seen in articles from the Times, Newsroom, and Hindustan Times.

The media also promoted pro-vaccine headlines, including “Why vaccinated people dying from Covid-19 doesn’t mean the vaccines are ineffective” and “No deaths linked to Pfizer and Moderna Covid jabs, major new study finds”, which aimed to reassure the public of the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines.

Pro-Vaccine Propaganda and Flawed Covid Data

A study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, sponsored by organizations such as the WHO, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the UK Medical Research Council, claimed that Covid-19 vaccination had saved “tens of millions of lives globally”, but this finding has been disputed by researchers Rancourt and Hickey, who argue that the study’s modeling is flawed and fails to account for the surge in all-cause mortality and excess mortality in 2021.

The media even promoted the idea that mRNA technology used in Covid-19 vaccines could be used to cure heart attacks, as reported in an article by the Mail, which further highlights the media’s efforts to promote a positive narrative around Covid-19 vaccines.

The epidemiological data on Covid-19 is implausible, as many countries, such as the United States, Finland, Norway, and Australia, show no decrease in all-cause mortality that could be associated with the vaccines, and in some cases, there are additional peaks, contradicting the claims made by researchers like Watson et al.

The modelling of Covid-19 by Watson et al. appears to be ridiculous, especially in countries like Qatar and Singapore, where the modelled all-cause mortality is approximately ten times higher than the actual mortality, which remained broadly unchanged between 2018 and 2022, suggesting that the paper is more like vaccine propaganda than genuine science.

Despite the questionable science, the Watson et al. paper has been cited over 900 times by December 2023 and has been used to confer intellectual respectability on claims about the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, such as the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2023, which stated that the vaccines have saved millions of lives and prevented severe disease in many more.

However, researchers like Rancourt et al. have deduced that the opposite may be true, with an estimated 17 million vaccine-induced deaths up to September 2022, highlighting the ongoing gaslighting around the vaccines.

Weaponization of Psychiatry to Silence Dissent

The book also draws parallels between the political abuse of psychiatry in the Soviet Union, where political opposition was classified as a psychiatric problem, and the current situation in the West, where dissent has been increasingly pathologized since 9/11, and the Covid-19 era has seen a return to the monstrous practice of weaponizing psychiatry to discipline dissidents.

The case of German medical lawyer Beate Bahner, who was arrested and placed in a psychiatric ward for condemning lockdown measures and calling for public protest, is cited as an example of the abuse of psychiatry to silence dissenting voices, with Bahner claiming to have been treated like a terrorist and violently abused by authorities.

The Swiss cardiologist Thomas Binder was arrested by an anti-terrorist squad in April 2020 for speaking out against unscientific restrictions and the flawed PCR test, and was subsequently involuntarily committed to a psychiatric institution and forced to take psychiatric medication as a condition of his release.

The retired French professor of pharmacology and toxicology, Jean-Bernard Fourtillan, was forcibly placed in solitary confinement at the Uzès psychiatric hospital in December 2020 for expressing his view that the Covid-19 crisis was being used to impose a dangerous vaccine on the world.

The British press played a role in weaponizing psychiatry against dissidents, with headlines such as “People who won’t wear face masks are more likely to be sociopaths” and “Refusal to wear a facemask linked to sociopathy”, which were based on academic papers that linked non-compliance with Covid-19 measures to antisocial traits and sociopathy.

Researchers such as Kuhn et al and Miller have linked coronavirus conspiracy beliefs to delusion-related reasoning biases, paranoia, and neuropsychological impairments, which has led to suggestions that those who question the official Covid-19 narrative may be in need of psychiatric treatment, with some even implying that neurosurgery or lobotomy could be an effective treatment for political dissent.

The pathologization of dissent has had real-world consequences, with some employers requiring employees to attend counseling sessions for refusing vaccination, and individuals such as pub landlord Rod Humphris being labeled as “deluded” for speaking out against lockdown policies, which is reminiscent of Soviet-style psychopathologization of dissidents.

The Oxford Uehiro Centre for Practical Ethics has been criticized for advising the UK Government to equate refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine with a mental health disorder, which could lead to compulsory vaccination and the administration of medical treatment without informed consent, as noted by Elmer in an article commenting on the work of Forsberg et al.

The Covid-19 pandemic was used as a pretext for a psychological warfare operation that aimed to cripple the cognitive capabilities of targeted populations, with various instances of individuals being targeted for their dissenting views, such as an Irishman who was arrested under mental health legislation for filming police disrupting a Mass.

Meryl Nass, a leading voice against Covid medicalised tyranny, had her licence suspended and was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation for prescribing Ivermectin, a move reminiscent of the Soviet KGB’s practice of incarcerating dissidents in psychiatric gulags to silence their dissent.

Independent journalist Ramola D was arrested and detained against her will for six days in a psychiatric facility, which she believes was a result of her reporting on a collaboration between the US Department of Defence and the Department of Justice to roll out a programme of mass surveillance and targeting of the population using electromagnetic weaponry.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario proposed the idea of prescribing medications and/or referral to psychotherapy for patients refusing to take a Covid-19 vaccine, while the Canadian Psychiatric Association claimed that certain political movements have challenged the diagnosis of delusions, indicating a politicised direction in the field of psychiatry.

Covid’s Threat to Democracy

The Covid-19 operation involved an orchestrated attack on the cognitive function of the public’s minds, using tactics such as confusion, gaslighting, and mixed messaging to convey that the system is fundamentally irrational, with the goal of driving the public mad and destroying their reason, beliefs, and values.

The use of Soviet-style methods, including the abuse of psychiatry, is a warning sign that liberal democracy is on the brink of giving way to totalitarianism, and that all institutions aligned with the transnational ruling class are now arrayed against the public to force through the transition to technocracy.

The evidence provided suggests that the Covid-19 operation was a psychological warfare operation designed to control and manipulate the public, and that it was implemented by governments and media institutions that are supposed to protect the public and expose abuses of power.

Featured image taken from ‘Cognitive warfare: the new battlefield exploiting our brains’, Polytechnique insights, 5 February 2025

