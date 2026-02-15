Please share our story!

“As the populations of affected countries come to understand that they have been viciously abused and lied to as part of a transnational deep state operation intended to lead to their technocratic enslavement, overwhelming numbers of people will join the resistance, shifting the balance of class forces decisively against the would-be global technocrats.”—David A. Hughes, “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy (2024)

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 1 + 5 =



David A. Hughes is a Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the School of Social and Political Sciences, University of Lincoln, UK. In 2024, he published a book about the covid-era psychological warfare that worked to turn people against one another and to prevent them from uniting against their oppressors. As a result, at the time the book was published, society was deeply divided between those who could see through psychological operations and those who could not.

The book was published under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. You can read the book online HERE, download a copy HERE or search online for a suitable seller to purchase a copy. Hughes provides a list of sources at the end of each chapter.

The following is an AI-generated summary of a chapter from the book. AI programmes are prone to inaccuracies and what’s known in the industry as “hallucinations.” We advise readers to refer to the original book to check the accuracy of information.

“Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy by David A. Hughes, 2024

Chapter 8: The Coming Unrest

Please note: As with an overview of ‘Chapter 4: Fear and Threat published a few days ago, at almost 9,500 words, we felt the usual AI summary for this chapter was longer than most would read. We have therefore used a more condensed, point-form AI-generated summary to give a taste of what this chapter discusses.

The Transnational Ruling Class and Global Technocracy

• The transnational ruling class is pushing for a global technocracy, using methods such as digital surveillance and psychological programming to control the population.

• The “Covid-19 vaccines” may be part of an advanced weapons system, utilizing nanotechnologies to connect humans to an external network, and syringe-injectable neural nets pose a significant threat to humanity.

• Physical war is becoming inevitable as the ruling class escalates its efforts to maintain control, and the public is awakening to the reality of the “Omniwar” being waged against it, with potential for revolution and class confrontation.

• The “information-liquidation model” involves using centralized information to identify and target resistance leaders, as seen in historical counterinsurgency operations in Vietnam and other countries.

The Information-Liquidation Model and Domestic Surveillance

• This model has been transnationalized and is now being applied to domestic populations, with the use of technology and surveillance to track and control citizens, as exemplified by the ARPANET and Big Tech companies.

• Global power brokers, including Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab, are pushing for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, with some advocating for annual updated shots, despite growing concerns about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

• The proposed UK “New Bill of Rights” may be used to override inalienable rights, such as bodily sovereignty, in the name of public interest, with estimated 10-17 million people already killed by “Covid-19 vaccines”.

Global Agreements and Technological Convergence

• The rollout of the WHO Pandemic Treaty, amendments to the International Health Regulations, and “vaccine passports” may lead to mandatory “vaccination” and the use of “Covid-19 vaccines” as potential military technologies to control society.

• The convergence of IT, bio, and nano technologies, as envisioned by reports from the National Science Foundation, the RAND Corporation, and others, may lead to the development of self-replicating nanorobots, implants that connect directly to the brain, and other technologies that could facilitate eugenics, mind control, and ultra-surveillance.

Neurological Technologies and Brain-Computer Interfaces

• Researchers have been exploring various methods for remotely controlling brain activity, including optogenetics, sonogenetics, magnetogenetics, and chemogenetics, with the goal of “unlocking the mysteries of the brain”.

• DARPA has been investing in brain-computer interface technology since 2002, with numerous programs aimed at developing neural interfaces and brain-controlled devices.

• The development of mRNA vaccines has raised concerns that they may be used as a cover for introducing military technology into the population, with companies like Moderna and Pfizer receiving significant funding from DARPA and other organizations.

Vaccine Development and Corporate Involvement

• The Milken Institute’s Future of Health Summit in 2019 discussed the need for “synthetic-based vaccines” and “messenger RNA-based” vaccines, which could be produced remotely based on a virus’s RNA sequence.

• Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine was heavily funded and supported, allowing the company to achieve significant profits and become a dominant player in the COVID-19 vaccine market.

Graphene, Neurological Manipulation and Technocratic Control

• Graphene, a material with unique electronic and optical properties, has been researched by organizations like DARPA for its potential applications, including neurological manipulation and control of human behavior.

• Graphene can easily enter biological systems and interact with them, making it potentially useful for neurological manipulation and control of human behavior.

• Research suggests that graphene-based nano-structures can be used to create a nano-operating system within the human body, capable of monitoring and controlling physiological processes, and can be controlled remotely.

• The presence of graphene and other exotic technologies in Covid-19 vaccines has raised concerns about their potential use for surveillance, control, and manipulation of individuals, particularly in the context of an undeclared “Omniwar” where the public is the enemy.

• The U.S. military has experimented with implanting computer chips in people’s brains, and technologies like the Internet of Bodies could allow for backdoor access to people’s bodies, enabling total control.

• Companies like INBRAIN Neuroelectronics are developing neuroelectronic interfaces, such as the Graphene Brain Interface, which could be used to connect human brains to a technocratic control grid or as weapons to target vital organs remotely.

Medical Complicity and Ethical Violations

• The use of such technologies, combined with the erosion of medical ethics and the rise of totalitarianism, has led to concerns about torture, remote assassination, and experimentation on human beings, with many people suffering adverse reactions to experimental substances, including severe disability and death.

• The medical profession, academia, and the psychology profession have been complicit in or silent about the tyranny and “medical fascism” imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic, with dissenting voices being silenced or threatened.

The Need for Social Revolution

• The only resolution to the crisis lies at the social level, requiring the removal of an inhumane and rapacious global capitalist system that is metastasizing into a global technocracy intent on human enslavement.

• A worldwide revolution is possible, with the global population becoming increasingly aware of the key actors controlling world affairs, including major investment banks, intelligence agencies, tax-exempt foundations, and big tech companies, and potentially rejecting technocracy through mass non-compliance and civil disobedience.

The Shift in Plans and the Ukraine Conflict

• The “Covid-19” operation was initiated sooner than anticipated, with an 18-month window identified by the ruling class for introducing significant changes.

• The plan to vaccinate the population and implement a “Great Reset” did not go as expected, with a significant portion of the population resisting vaccination efforts.

• The failure of the “Covid-19” operation led to a shift in plan, with the conflict in Ukraine being used as a new focus for psychological warfare and economic manipulation against Western populations.

• The Covid-19 operation and the Ukraine conflict are being used as psychological operations to terrorize domestic populations and suppress the working class, with the ultimate goal of establishing a global technocracy.

The Ruling Class’s Tactics and the Path to Resistance

• The ruling class is using these operations to conceal their true intentions and maintain control over the population, but class consciousness is rising, and the day is approaching when the population will awaken to the undeclared war being waged against it.

• As the population resists, there may be attempts to implement martial law, with measures such as those outlined in FEMA’s Federal Continuity Directive 1, but there is no guarantee these attempts will succeed, and a global mass movement to defeat the actors behind the war for technocracy may ultimately prevail.

Featured image: Edited screenshot of a New York Times article dated 11 March 2020 (left). Edited screenshot of UNHCR article (right).

Please share our story!