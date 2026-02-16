Satan, Prince of this World: An overview of Chapter 1

Please share our story!

The World Revolutionary Movement is a continuation of the luciferian revolt against God’s supreme authority over the universe. This luciferian conspiracy continues to this day. It aims to reduce humanity to a state of human cattle, with a select few millionaires, economists and scientists serving the totalitarian dictatorship, and the masses being controlled by soldiers and police.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 2 + 6 =



‘Satan, Prince of this World’, written by William Guy Carr and completed posthumously by his son, exposes a luciferian conspiracy and the “Synagogue of Satan” as driving forces behind the World Revolutionary Movement (“W.R.M.”).

The World Revolutionary Movement, or the “Luciferian conspiracy,” is not a simple political or social movement but a spiritual and cosmic struggle rooted in rebellion against the divine order. It represents the ongoing efforts of evil forces, led by lucifer and his agents, to undermine God’s plan and authority.

Lucifer is a real spiritual force active in the world, who is worshipped by many of the most powerful people in the world, including those who run Hollywood, the music industry, central banks, large corporations, intelligence agencies, Universities and some sections of the military.

The following is an AI-generated summary of a chapter from the book. AI programmes are prone to inaccuracies and what’s known in the industry as “hallucinations.” We advise readers to refer to the original book to check the accuracy of information. You can read the book online HERE.

Satan, Prince of this World by William Guy Carr (1966)

Chapter 1: The Devil, The World And The Flesh

Table of Contents

The World Revolutionary Movement and the Luciferian Revolt

The World Revolutionary Movement (W.R.M.) is driven by lies and deceits, and despite its significant impact on human history, there has never been a comprehensive and accurate documentation of its history, due to a lack of funding from governments, educational institutions and other sources of wealth and power.

In this book, William Guy Carr has attempted to compile evidence to prove that the W.R.M. is a continuation of the Luciferian revolt against God’s supreme authority over the universe, but acknowledges that a thorough and satisfactory job would require at least ten more years of study and research.

Many historians, including notable scholars such as Mrs. Nesta Webster, Count De Poncin, and His Eminence the Most Rev. Cardinal Caro Rodriguez, have failed to connect the wars, revolutions, and chaos in the world to the biblical account of Satan’s rebellion against God in the Garden of Eden.

The study of comparative religions reveals that even primitive nomads and Sephardic tribes believed in the existence of other worlds before the creation of the current world and acknowledged a revolution against God’s authority, which is a common thread among various cultures and civilizations.

Scholarly Perspectives and Comparative Religious Studies

The work of W Schmidt, author of Der Ursprung des Gottesides, is cited as a significant authority on the subject, and his distinction between “Urkulturen” (primitive people who lived by gathering food and hunting) and “Primarkulturen” (those who developed into producers by becoming tillers of the soil and breeders of animals) is noted, with the aboriginals being remnants of human society that never developed beyond the Urkulturen stage.

The concept of the Luciferian revolt against God’s authority is a fundamental principle shared by many cultures and civilizations, and understanding this aspect of human history is essential to grasping the nature and purpose of the World Revolutionary Movement.

Schmidt categorizes the remaining primitive civilizations, referred to as “Urkulturen,” into three distinct groups: the Southern group, comprising several Aboriginal tribes in southeastern Australia, the Central group, consisting of pygmies and pygmoids in Africa and southeastern Asia, and the Northern group, also known as the Arctic-Americans, found in northern Asia and among the Esqumaux and American Indians.

All of these “uncivilized” human beings share a fundamental belief in several key principles, including the existence of previous worlds before the current one, a revolution in the celestial world caused by creatures challenging the Supreme Being’s authority, and the subsequent division of the universe into “Good” and “Evil” parts.

According to their beliefs, the Evil Spirits, led by the representative of the heavenly revolt, have been working to prevent humans from doing the Will of God since the creation of the world, and this leader, referred to as “The Devil,” brought death, sickness, and other evils to the human race by deceiving the first parents into defecting from God.

Each group of descendants of the Urkulturen has its own unique beliefs regarding how the leader of the evil spirits interfered with God’s creation, but they all agree that the Devil is the “ADVERSARY” of God, the Supreme Being who created the heavens and the earth.

Mythological and Cultural Accounts of the Luciferian Rebellion

The Algonquins of north-central California believe that the Devil appeared on the scene when the Supreme Being was almost finished with creation, trying to appropriate something for himself, and was subsequently turned into an animal, the Coyote, by God.

Carr references his previous work, “News Behind the News,” which suggests that Satan cursed the first parents, causing Eve to indulge in “perversions” of sex, and notes that the Luciferian Creed teaches that Satan initiated Eve into the pleasures of sexual intercourse, with “perversions” referring to practices contrary to God’s intended sexual relationship between a man and his wife.

Carr acknowledges that some ministers and priests disagree with the idea that Satan had physical intercourse with Eve, citing the argument that Satan is a pure spirit and incapable of such an act, but Carr remains neutral on the matter.

The book “Satan” is referenced, which discusses the “Adversary of God in Primitive Religions,” and quotes Joseph Henninger, S.V.D., who describes the Wintum tribe of California’s mythology, where God is referred to as “Olelbis” and the Devil as “Sedit,” and explains that Olelbis desired for humans to live together in harmony, with no birth or death, and that the purpose of life should be to rejoin Olelbis in heaven.

According to the mythology described, Olelbis created a species of nut to satisfy the hunger of the human body, and ordered two brothers to build a paved road from earth to heaven to facilitate the tribe’s reunion with their Creator, but Sedit persuaded the brothers to defect and destroy the road, leading to the introduction of death to the human race.

The story of Sedit’s actions and subsequent attempt to escape his fate by building a mechanism to fly to heaven, which ultimately resulted in his death, is seen as an example of the division between good and evil, with Olelbis declaring that from then on, all men shall die.

In the mythology of the Yakuts, the Supreme Being Ai-tojon interacted with the devil, who brought up earth from under the waters, and Ai-tojon used this earth to create the world, despite the devil’s attempts to drown him, resulting in the earth growing and covering most of the waters.

The Tartars of the Altai have a similar legend, in which Erlik, the Wicked One, brought up earth from the depths, and the Creator fashioned it into dry land, but Erlik’s attempt to conceal some of the earth led to the creation of mountains, marshes, and waste lands, and the Creator declared that Erlik would be the leader of those who harbored evil thoughts.

The Nature of the Devil

The division between good and evil is seen as a concept that originated before the creation of the world and was transferred to earth by the Devil, known to Christians as Satan, who worked through one of his Princes of Darkness to cause the first parents, Adam and Eve, to defect from God, resulting in their progeny belonging to Lucifer until they choose to reestablish their friendship with God through spiritual rebirth.

The Luciferian conspiracy, which challenged God’s authority over the universe, was transferred to Earth, allowing the King of Hell to add the earth and its human beings to his domain, and this process will be explored in further detail, with evidence provided to explain the events of the Luciferian revolution in the celestial world.

The Forces of Evil, led by Lucifer, have concealed the truth and made it difficult for people to understand the reality of the Luciferian conspiracy, which has been ongoing since it was transferred to Earth, and this lack of knowledge can have significant consequences for one’s eternal salvation.

The average person’s perception of devils as hideous creatures with ugly faces, horned heads, cloven hooves, and forked tails is a misconception that has been perpetuated by artists and is not supported by theologians, who agree that the Devil is a pure spirit with abilities and capabilities beyond human understanding.

Lucifer’s Fall and the Hierarchy of Angels

According to the Holy Scriptures, Lucifer, also known as the Prince of the Dawn and the Holder of the Light, is a pure spirit who challenged God’s authority and led a revolt against Him, causing one third of the heavenly host to join him in rebellion, and he continues to use his powers for selfish and evil purposes.

Theologians, including St. John of the Cross, believe that the Devil is the strongest and most cunning of humanity’s enemies, and that he has caused the ruin of many religions and has the ability to make human beings do his will, which has resulted in a lack of understanding and belief in the truth about devils and fallen angels.

The concept of devils and fallen angels is not adequately taught in many Christian denominations, and as a result, many people, including Christians, believe in a mythical supernatural evil spirit or do not believe in the supernatural at all, which is a misconception that needs to be addressed in order to understand the reality of the world.

The hierarchy of angels, which includes multitudes of pure spirits, such as the Archangels, Principalities, Powers, Virtues, Dominations, Thrones, Cherubim, and Seraphim, is not well understood by many people, and Lucifer, as the greatest of God’s created perfection, stands at the peak of this hierarchy, with abilities and capabilities that are beyond human comprehension.

It is essential to recognize that there are many things that God has not yet permitted the human mind to understand, and that the truth about the Luciferian conspiracy and the reality of devils and fallen angels is complex and multifaceted, requiring a deeper understanding and belief in the supernatural.

The Struggle Between Free Will and Rebellion

We are on this earth on trial, given the gift of intellect and free will to decide whether to love and serve God or follow the path of Lucifer, and it is through faith, the teachings of the Scriptures, the Prophets, and Christ that we must believe and accept the truth that is beyond human comprehension.

The Scriptures teach us that God created angels and human beings with the sovereign will to do as they pleased, and it is this free will that allows God to derive pleasure from the love of His creatures who remain loyal, faithful, and true to Him voluntarily.

Lucifer’s fall from grace was caused by his pride, and he became the ruler of the region of darkness, also known as Hell, and his defection proves that all angels and human beings can become evil if they choose to do so.

The universe is dominated by two supernatural powers, with God ruling over those who remain loyal to Him, and Lucifer ruling over those who defect from God and join him in rebellion, and this struggle between good and evil has been ongoing since the heavenly revolution was ended by St. Michael, the Archangel.

The Luciferian Ideology and Its Doctrinal Foundations

The fundamental difference between God’s plan and the Luciferian ideology is that God derives pleasure and glory from the love and service voluntarily given by His creatures, while the Luciferian ideology is based on the application of absolute despotism to force lesser beings to obey supreme authority.

Ultimately, we are faced with the same alternatives on earth, to choose between following God’s plan and the Luciferian ideology, and it is through humility and faith that we can remain loyal to God and avoid the pitfalls of pride and rebellion.

The individuals who support totalitarianism aim to enslave those who value freedom and voluntary service, and this struggle is reflected in the story of the Luciferian revolution in heaven, where Lucifer, also known as Satan, challenged God’s authority, believing that a totalitarian dictatorship was necessary to ensure permanent peace and prosperity.

According to the Luciferian doctrine, as expounded by Weishaupt and Albert Pike, Lucifer is considered the greatest and most intelligent of the heavenly host, and he challenged God’s right to exercise authority over the universe, advocating for a system of absolute despotism to force all lesser beings to obey God’s edicts.

The Luciferian doctrine also teaches that God had two sons, Satan and St. Michael the Archangel, with Satan being the elder brother who accepted the Luciferian ideology as more practical than his Father’s plan for the rule of the universe, and St. Michael being the one who caused Lucifer to be cast out of heaven.

As a result of being cast out of heaven, Lucifer was elevated to become the God of Hell, making him equal to Adonay, or God the Creator, according to the Luciferian doctrine, which claims that Lucifer is the ruler of a part of the universe commonly referred to as Hell.

Cosmological Frameworks: Heaven, Hell, and the Universe

The concept of the universe is defined as the totality of existing things, including the Earth, heavenly bodies, and all else throughout space, encompassing both Heaven and Hell, as well as the Earth, with Heaven being the abode of God, angels, and the spirits of the righteous who enter after death.

The universe is vast and complex, consisting of millions of solar systems, each with its own sun, planets, and stars, with each sun exercising control over its subordinate bodies, and the greatness of the Creator is evident in the scale and complexity of the universe.

The word Heaven refers to the part of the universe where supernatural beings, such as angels, and the spirits of those who have proven their loyalty to God, reside for all eternity, and it is a place of bliss and joy that is beyond human comprehension, as described in the Scriptures and by Christ, who referred to Heaven as his Father’s house with many mansions.

The Scriptures and Jesus Christ are the authority for the concept of seven heavens, with dimensions beyond human comprehension, where conditions will be happy, peaceful, and joyous, and individuals will not be crowded or forced to associate with those who are incompatible.

Hell is described as a part of the universe where Lucifer and the angels who defected from God reside, along with those who defected from God during their time on earth, and it will be a place of utter chaos and confusion, where everyone will hate each other, realizing they were deceived by Lucifer and his agents.

According to the Scriptures, Lucifer is a pure spirit, indestructible, and must live on for all eternity, and after the final judgment, all creatures will be separated into two camps, with the “Sheep” going to Heaven and the “Goats” going to Hell, where Lucifer will reign for all eternity.

The concept of Limbo and Purgatory is not universally accepted among Christians, but the author suggests that the Scriptures indicate the possibility of other worlds where spirits may undergo further periods of trial to decide their ultimate fate, and that not having absolute knowledge about this matter is a blessing, as it motivates individuals to work harder to earn their eternal reward.

The author believes that those who serve God nearly perfectly will go to Heaven, while those who serve Lucifer will join him in Hell, and notes that the majority of people on earth seem to be serving the Luciferian cause, rather than trying to put God’s plan into effect.

The Synagogue of Satan and the Crucifixion of Christ

Lucifer, the greatest of all angels created by God, challenged God’s supreme authority over the universe, and although he is mentioned only once in the Holy Scriptures, his identity is often linked with Satan, and the secret writings of those who direct the Western Revolutionary Movement (W.R.M.) reveal that they are Luciferians, following Luciferian doctrine and dogma.

The author believes that the revelations about the Luciferian doctrine and conspiracy are just as much “Acts of God” as the revelations and inspirations that make the Holy Scriptures the inspired and revealed Word of God, and that God intended for all creatures to know every detail about both sides involved in obtaining possession of their souls for eternity.

The study of the World Revolutionary Movement (W.R.M.) indicates that it is important to decide whether Lucifer and Satan are one and the same supernatural being, but the Holy Scriptures do not provide a definite ruling, and even famous theologians have avoided making a pronouncement on this question.

The leaders of the W.R.M. believe that Lucifer is God, the equal of Adonay, and that he is the “Holder of the light” and the “God of Goodness” who struggles for humanity against Adonay, the God of Darkness and Evil, and that Satan is inferior and subordinate to Lucifer, as stated by Albert Pike in his letters to fellow conspirators.

The Scriptures often mention Satan as the adversary of God, and most Christians accept that Lucifer and Satan are one and the same supernatural being, commonly referred to as the Devil, but the Luciferian doctrine teaches that Lucifer is God and Satan is his “Prince of the World”.

The Luciferian doctrine also claims that Satan was made “Prince of this world” by Lucifer, and that Jesus Christ is one and the same person as St. Michael the Archangel, who was sent to earth by God to halt the Luciferian conspiracy, but failed in his mission according to the Luciferian doctrine.

The leaders of the Luciferian conspiracy have used human agents to serve their purposes, and have warped their knowledge of God’s wishes, and the author believes that the Synagogue of Satan, which is composed of “them who say they are Jews, but are not, and do lie”, has hated the Jews from the beginning and has treated them badly, and that Christ’s mission was to release both Gentiles and Jews from the bondage of Satan and his Satanic agencies.

Carr also mentions that the Scriptures refer to Satan as Prince of this world, as stated in John 14:30, 16:11, and Eph. 2:2, and that the Luciferian doctrine teaches that Satan, using human agents, developed the conspiracy so well that God decided to send Jesus Christ to Earth to halt it, but that Christ’s refusal to accept Satan’s overtures led to his betrayal and death.

Carr believes that the Illuminati, acting as agents of the Synagogue of Satan, have deliberately hidden information that would reveal their role in the betrayal and death of Jesus Christ, instead placing the blame on the Jews, who have been made to bear the guilt of this event for centuries.

According to Carr, Judas and the Jews were merely instruments used by the Synagogue of Satan to accomplish their diabolical purpose, and that Christ’s efforts to convert the Jews were hindered by the Synagogue of Satan’s influence.

Carr questions why many ordained ministers preach that God intended for the Jews to bring about the death of Jesus, and instead suggests that Christ knew what was to happen but did not act to bring about the fulfillment of the prophecies, and even tried to prevent Judas from committing the betrayal.

Carr notes that Christ hid himself at night, as stated in the Holy Scriptures, which suggests that he did not want to be arrested and did not act to bring about his own death, and that he condemned Judas for his treacherous intentions in an attempt to prevent the betrayal.

He speculates on what might have happened if Christ had been allowed to live another fifty years, and notes that those who serve the Synagogue of Satan often live long lives, while those who oppose them, like Christ, are cut down in their prime.

Carr believes that the Synagogue of Satan plotted, financed, and directed the betrayal, trial, and crucifixion of Jesus Christ, using Judas as a tool and causing the Jewish mob to assume the guilt for their sin, in order to maintain their hold on humanity.

The Luciferian Conspiracy and Its Global Ambitions

Carr suggests that the Synagogue of Satan has used the Jews as tools and agents from the time of Christ’s death to the present day, and that telling the truth about this could potentially change the course of history.

The author notes that the Luciferian conspiracy has celebrated Christ’s death as a victory in every Black and/or Adonaicide Mass, and that those who direct the conspiracy have encouraged and financed anti-Semitism to serve their secret plans and diabolical ambitions, deceiving both Jews and Gentiles into serving their purposes.

The claim that the W.R.M. is a Jewish plot to gain ultimate control of the world is utterly ludicrous, as the Luciferian conspiracy aims to destroy all forms of government and religion in its final stage, with the goal of crowning a King-Despot as the ruler of the entire world.

The purpose of the Luciferian conspiracy is to enslave all lesser human beings, physically, mentally, and spiritually, and force them to accept the Luciferian ideology through Satanic despotism, with the ultimate goal of destroying all forms of government and religion.

The leaders of the Luciferian conspiracy have masqueraded as champions of established religions, such as Judaism, Christianity, and Masonry, with examples including the Luciferian who headed the Jewish Sanhedrin during Christ’s time, Adam Weishaupt, who taught Canon Law, and Albert Pike, who was the head of the Masonic religion.

The concept of God is referred to by different names, including Jehovah, Jahweh, Yahweh, and Elohim, with the name Jehovah being used since 1518, and the high priests of the Luciferian creed using the word Adonai or Adonay when making pronouncements or defining dogma.

The protocols of the Luciferian conspiracy refer to the original written drafts of plans designed to achieve a definite objective, which have been constantly revised and modernized to take advantage of changing social, economic, political, and religious conditions, as well as advances in applied science.

The ultimate goal of the Luciferian conspiracy is to impose a totalitarian dictatorship on all lesser beings, with a King-Despot served by a few millionaires, economists, and scientists, assisted by soldiers and police, and with the majority of the population reduced to a state of human cattle through a process of integration on an international scale.

Carr’s book aims to expose the conspiracy and its diabolical purposes, including the plan to limit breeding to selected types and numbers, with less than 5% of males and 30% of females being used for breeding purposes, and the use of artificial insemination to accomplish this goal.

The Path to Salvation

The conspiracy against God and the human race, led by Satan, has been developing over time and is now in its semi-final stage, with the ultimate goal of binding humanity to Satan’s will.

According to the Scriptures, if the truth about the conspiracy is made known to all people, it will set humanity free from Satan’s bonds, and it is the duty of those who consider themselves God’s Elect to make this truth known and bind Satan by exposing his evil plans.

The Elect must prove their sincerity by becoming doers of God’s Holy Will, rather than just hearers of His Word, and mass action can shorten the days of tribulation and hasten the day when God will intervene on behalf of the Elect.

The period of tribulation will be marked by abominations introduced by Satan when he escapes from Hell, and if it were not for God’s intervention, no flesh would be saved, as confirmed by the books of Mark and Matthew in the Bible.

Carr spent years researching the causes of wars and revolutions, gathering evidence and tracing clues, and initially blamed various ideologies and groups, including capitalism, communism, Nazism, and Zionism, but ultimately realized that the truth lies in the Luciferian revolt against God’s authority, which began in the Garden of Eden.

The conspiracy has been directed by those who use cunning and guile to divide humanity into opposing camps, arming them and making them fight over various issues, and Carr believes that the Holy Scriptures are the inspired Word of God, and that Jesus Christ came to warn humanity of the existence of the Luciferian conspiracy.

Carr emphasizes that it is up to individuals to accept or reject the truth, as stated in John 8:32, and that by accepting the truth and making it known, humanity can enjoy eternal happiness with God, the Heavenly Father.

Please share our story!