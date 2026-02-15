Please share our story!

A recent article from Science Alert discussed a new technology that can create “audible enclaves,” which are localised pockets of sound that can be directed to a specific listener.

Although the technology appears to use sounds that are captured by ears, it reminds us of technology that has been used to experiment on people for decades: voice-to-skull and the Voice of God.

Voice-to-skull is not the only technology that has been around for a long time, members of the public have also been experimented on with brain-computer interfaces for years.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 1 + 9 =



This article is a reprint. it was originally published on 22 March 2025.

Amazing New Technology Can ‘Bend’ Sounds Into Your Ears Only

On Wednesday, Science Alert published an article about an “amazing new technology [that] can ‘bend’ sounds into your ears only.”

The article described newly published research that introduces a technology that can create “audible enclaves,” which are localised pockets of sound that are isolated from their surroundings, allowing people to listen to music or have private conversations in public without disturbing others.

The technology uses self-bending ultrasound beams and a concept called non-linear acoustics to send sound to a specific listener. The technique uses two ultrasound beams at different frequencies that are completely silent on their own, but when they intersect in space, non-linear effects cause them to generate a new sound wave at an audible frequency that would be heard only in that specific region.

The technology has many potential applications, including enabling personalised audio in public spaces, such as museums and libraries, and creating quiet zones to improve focus in workplaces or reduce noise pollution in cities. It could also be used in cars, offices and military settings to provide localised speech zones for confidential conversations.

The technology is still in its early stages, Science Alert said, and challenges remain, such as non-linear distortion affecting sound quality and power efficiency being an issue.

Although the technology appears to rely on functioning ears to receive the directed sound and so works differently, it is reminiscent of voice-to-skull technology and gives us occasion to raise a discussion about voice-to-skull and other experimental mind control technologies.

Voice-to-Skull Technology

The following is an artificial intelligence (“AI”) response, with minor edits, given by the Brave search engine to the query “Voice to Skull Devices.” Please note we have not checked critical facts as advised because we simply wanted to give an introductory overview of the technology.

Voice-to-skull (“V2K”) technology is a controversial topic that has raised concerns about privacy and mental health implications. It involves the alleged ability to transmit sounds or voices directly into a person’s head using electromagnetic waves, potentially for harassment or mind control purposes.[8][7]

One application of V2K technology is as a non-lethal weapon, which can transmit sound into the skull of individuals or animals through pulse-modulated microwave radiation[7] Victims often report experiencing unexplained voices or sounds that seem to come from inside their heads, leading to psychological distress and fear.[8]

There are petitions and movements advocating for regulations to prevent the misuse of V2K technology, citing concerns about the erosion of civil liberties and individual autonomy[2] Some individuals have experienced severe psychological harm, including threats and intimidation, leading to calls for stronger legal protections and awareness.[8]

Relevant Resources:

Voice to Skull Technology and Electronic Harassment: A legal blog discussing the implications of V2K technology and electronic harassment, including privacy rights and criminal laws around stalking and harassment. [8]

Voice to Skull Technology: Fact, Fiction, and the Future? A book by Abebe-Bard Ai that delves into the debate surrounding V2K technology.[9]

It is important to note that while V2K technology exists in theory and some people claim to experience its effects, the scientific consensus and evidence supporting these claims are still under scrutiny.[6][7][8]

AI-generated answer. Please verify critical facts.

Sources:

More Evidence for Voice-to-Skull

The following clip is taken from an interview with Eric Hecker published in July 2023. You can watch the full 35-minute interview HERE.

Hecker, formerly in the US Navy, was a contractor for Raytheon, a major US defence contractor. His position as a firefighter and plumber for the South Pole facility gave him unrestricted access to the compound. During his stay, Hecker observed highly advanced directed energy weapons and other technologies beyond what we previously thought possible. As well as alerting the public about these technologies by appearing on podcasts, he has also testified to Congress under oath.

For different reasons, we highlighted this interview in a previous article titled ‘HAARP is of global concern because of its far-reaching impact’, which you can read HERE. In the clip below, he talks about voice-to-skull technology.

“Voice-to-skull technology [ ] is also in the foray of directed energy weapons … [it’s] the ability to, let’s just say, throw your voice into your head or my voice into my head.”

You can watch the full interview on the Shawn Ryan Show HERE or on Rumble HERE.

Further resources: Voice to Skull Technology and Targeted Individuals (video), Math Easy Solutions, 3 August 2024

The Voice of God and Brain-Computer Interfaces

Voice-to-skull is not the only technology that has been developed.

In 2023, a paper was published in the International Journal of Scientific Research in Computer Science Engineering and Information Technology about psychotronic weapons.

“Psychotronic weapons mean brain manipulation from a distance. These weapons interact with the nervous system of the target individual, affecting the target’s conscious and subconscious mind, and resulting in suffering,” the authors explained. The abstract of the paper continued:

A TI [targeted individual] is a person being tortured by psychotronic weapons. There are a variety of means that are used remotely to harm and control their target. Some of these techniques are voice-to-skull (V2K), synthetic telepathy, electronic harassment, microwave hearing, boys-to-school technology, Voice of God weapon and brain-computer interface (BCI). These voices are being transmitted by microwaves and by misuse of online surveillance technologies. These methods, unfortunately, have become another tool to aid organised crimes run by criminals and terrorist groups worldwide. V2K and Electronic Harassment: Psychotronic Cyber Crime Techniques , ResearchGate, 22 April 2023

The Voice of God is a long range acoustic device (“LRAD”) that projects voices into people’s heads to make them think God is speaking to them. It was used in Iraq by US troops to communicate with insurgents. The LRAD produces a very intense and clear sound that can be heard over long distances, leading to its nickname “the Voice of God” because it can be used to deliver messages that only a single person can hear, potentially causing confusion or fear among the targeted individuals.

Related:

In 2013, Dr. John Hall and David Knight discussed the use of psychotronic weapons, including voice-to-skull and the Voice of God technologies to harass people electronically.

Note: If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Internet Archive HERE or on Infowars Archive on Odysee HERE. An open letter from John Hall gives two websites as contacts for him: Sat Weapons and Dr. John Hall. Both are no longer available on the internet. However, Sat Weapons was archived on the Wayback Machine HERE and Dr. John Hall HERE.

Brain-computer interfaces were discussed by Elisa E, an MKUltra survivor, author and researcher, during an interview conducted by host of UI Media Network Tim Ray. The subject of the interview was the transhuman agenda. We were unable to establish when this interview took place.

Related: Mission Mind Control: a 1979 investigation into US Army and CIA’s quest for mind control drugs

They’ve been experimenting on targeted individuals for decades, she said, and now they’re moving to experimenting en masse, it’s becoming global. Using nanotechnology which she believes everyone has in their bodies, whether we’re covid vaccinated or not, “you’re already an antenna, you’ve already been loaded,” she said.

“If [people] don’t know about this [nanotechnology], if that voice comes in or something bizarre is crawling, you feel crawling in your body … it’s one of the first symptoms, you’ll feel the fibres moving under the skin. If you don’t know this is going on you’re going to attribute this to something else.”

She then discussed brain-computer interfaces, which she also refers to as brain hacking. She spoke of her experience with this technology. “One night, I remember clearly, I was very aware that they turned on the video, like video-audio through my eyes, real-time. So, in other words, they’re tapping in through my brain wave frequencies, it’s going to a computer – this in split seconds, speed of light time – and they’re, in real-time, looking at what I’m looking at and hearing what I’m hearing.”

We are unable to embed the video in our article but you can watch the interview with Elisa E HERE. The discussion about people hearing voices in their heads begins at timestamp 20:35.

Further resources: The Ethics Of Neuro-Tech & Weapons: SATAN (Silent Assassinations Through Adaptive Neuralnetworks) (video), Liberty TV, 27 June 2023

Voice-to-skull technology has been around for some time. Elisa E believes they are moving to experiment with it at a larger scale or en masse, as she puts it. Are the audible enclaves Science Alert has reported a way of conditioning the public to accept voice-to-skull technology, or at least the idea of it, en masse “for your own good”? Only time will tell. But we can reasonably assume that if they succeed in making audible enclaves functional, this technology will likely be used to censor and control our verbal communication. It could dictate what we are allowed to hear, whether it’s between individuals or in settings like protests where a speaker addresses a crowd.

Please share our story!