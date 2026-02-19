The Babylon Conspiracy viewed from two angles

Please share our story!

Two perspectives of the Babylonian conspiracy detail how ancient mystical religions practised by a few from ancient bloodlines have ruled and influenced history and still do today.

With over 30 years of research, Gary Wayne links the bloodlines of today’s Royal families to “men of renown” in history and pre-history, including Nimrod, the first tyrant post-flood and founder of the first world empire at Babel, Babylon. In his book, Wayne argues that the descendants of these “men of renown” plan to enslave humanity, as they had done before Noah’s flood.

Matthew Ehret links the Babylonians to Henry Kissinger’s 2012 prophecy that “in 10 years, there will be no more Israel.” Ehret argues that Kissinger was the “midwife to New Babylon.”

The two sources complement rather than contradict each other, the major difference being the two men approach the same subject matter from different angles.

This article is a reprint. It was originally published on 24 December 2023.

The Bloodlines of the Nephilim

Gary Wayne authored the two-part series of books ‘The Genesis 6 Conspiracy’. The first is titled ‘How Secret Societies and the Descendants of Giants Plan to Enslave Mankind’ and the second is ‘How Understanding Prehistory and Giants Helps Define End-Time Prophecy’.

In the first book, Wayne argues that there are giants among us, passing largely unnoticed, intent on carrying out a secret plan to enslave all humanity. They may not look like giants today, but their bloodlines extend back to the Nephilim – the offspring of angels who mated with human women – described in Genesis 6 when giants roamed the land. Wayne details the role of modern-day Nephilim in Satan’s plan to install the anti-Christ at the End of Days.

Not everyone agrees that Nephilim or the giants are the offspring of fallen angels. For example, in a 2019 video, Dr. Peter Gentry argued that although the angels had sexual relations with humans, the Nephilim already existed before this occurred.

In the video below, Wayne briefly describes a few theories about the origin of the Nephilim and then gives an overview of the history of these bloodlines up to modern times, beginning with Genesis 6:4 which states: “The Nephilim were on the earth in those days and afterward, when the sons of God went to the daughters of men and had children by them. They were heroes of old, men of renown.”

Before the flood, during Noah’s time, the mystical religions that were forced on the world by the Nephilim were essentially Sun worship and a pantheon of gods. Wayne asserts that Enoch’s library of 36,525 books hidden away in 9 vaults survived the flood.

There are two Enochs in pre-history, Wayne said. The Enoch that created the library is the descendent of Cain and not the descendent of Seth. Enoch’s books contained the seven sacred sciences and illicit knowledge which came from the fallen angels to the descendants of Cain. The fallen angels were the angels who “went into the daughters of men,” Cain’s descendants. This knowledge developed into all the major arts and sciences that we know of today, Wayne said. To secret that knowledge, they created a mystical religion.

The Nephilim, whether they somehow survived the flood or were re-created after the flood, once again usurped all of the main kingships after the flood. One of them was Nimrod, who attempted the first post-flood rebellion against God at Babel.

It is widely considered that Shinar, where the Bible says the Babel event took place, was a territory in south Mesopotamia; and that Babel was located at Babylon, the capital of Babylonia. According to Answers Research Journal, although the actual site of the Tower of Babel has not been found, it is believed to be most likely located in North Syria.

Using text’s from Enoch’s library, Nimrod re-introduced the pre-flood mystical religion, forced people to follow it, and developed the seven sacred sciences to rebel against God, Wayne said. But God stepped in and confused them by creating multiple languages so that human rebellion against God wouldn’t happen again until the ordained time. “We will see another rebellion against God, just as it occurred before the flood and at Babel,” Wayne said.

These Nephilim bloodlines exist today, Wayne said. “They exist today in the Royal families. Most of the Royal families [ ] have genealogies to prove it, at least that’s what they say … They have the ability to take those genealogies all the way back into pre-history and all the way back to the giants [Nephilim].”

“What these bloodlines are designed to do, and have been designed to do all throughout history, is to be kept pure to introduce the anti-Christ,” he added.

He makes a case in the book that the anti-Christ in the End Times will be from the bloodline, or at least they will present him as a descendant of the bloodline, of Nephilim.

There’s a marker in their genome which they call the gene of Isis. In their belief system, that’s how the word Genesis came about. “In the end time, they’re going to collect all the people who have the gene of Isis and those are the people who are going to rule the next world, not the average humankind,” Wayne said. “So, they have no real need for humankind.”

What are the descendants of Nephilim doing today? We have embedded the video below to begin at timestamp 52:03 where Wayne answers this question.

Now You See TV: Genesis 6 Conspiracy: Nephilim (Giants) Plan to enslave Mankind/ Book of Enoch, 11 November 2015 (77mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Rumble HERE.

To a large extent, the video above compliments a recent essay written by Matthew Ehret. Covering similar subject matters to Wayne and giving details from a different angle, Ehret’s essay describes how Henry Kissinger’s 2012 prophecy that “in 10 years, there will be no more Israel” is linked to mystical Babylon.

As his essay is more than most would read in one sitting, we are republishing it in sections over a series of articles. The following is the introduction to Ehret’s essay. You can read his full essay HERE.

By Matthew Ehret

The moment Kissinger’s last breath left his corpse, media commentators lost no time running out the gates, either singing songs of slavish praise about the “great liberal statesman” on one hand or composing devastating critiques of the bloodstained trail of tears Kissinger’s legacy left on the world.

I was beginning to think that nothing new or relevant could be said about the life of Sir Kissinger (he was made a Knight of the Order of St. Michael and St. George in 1995). But with the smell of Messianic fanaticism weighing heavily in the air of Jerusalem these days, I realised I was quite mistaken. In 2012, Kissinger said something quite curious that very few people have taken seriously, yet his statement opens the door to an important lesson about world history—and Kissinger’s peculiar life gives us a window into it.

Speaking on Israel’s future in 2012, Kissinger sent shockwaves of confusion through the world when he said, “in 10 years, there will be no more Israel.”

Why would Kissinger, a man who devoted such a major part of his life to the cause of Zionism, believe with certainty that Israel would no longer exist in 10 years? What was supposed to happen under a Hillary Clinton regime that would have resulted in Kissinger’s prediction unfolding in 2022?

Did Kissinger not want the Middle East stability he so often spoke so highly of?

His apparent dual support for Zionist empowerment on one hand and his belief in the impending destruction of Israel on the other is not a glitch in the matrix nor a contradiction in Sir Kissinger’s thinking. Rather, it represents two sides of one bloody program that ultimately involves purging the Holy Land of both Jews and Arabs.

Since Kissinger’s 2012 opinion provided such an important, ironic crack in the machinery of oligarchism, I’d like to take a moment to invite you to join me as we peek through this crack into a story that may take us as far back as Babylon…

Part 2 in our series is the section of Ehret’s essay titled ‘“Greater Israel” as a British Imperial Project’.

About the Author

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the ‘Canadian Patriot Review’, a Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow, and Director of ‘The Rising Tide Foundation’. He has authored three volumes of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and four volumes of the ‘Clash of the Two Americas’. He hosts ‘Connecting the Dots’ on TNT Radio, ‘Breaking History’ on Badlands Media, and ‘The Great Game’ on Rogue News.

