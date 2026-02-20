Satan, Prince of this World: An overview of Chapter 6 & 7

Please share our story!

Secret societies, such as Freemasonry, play a significant role in the implementation of the Luciferian conspiracy, but few realise that the Synagogue of Satan, also known as the Illuminati, controls them at the top.

Illuminism has existed since the time of Cain, but, as requested by the Rothschilds, Adam Weishaupt modernised the luciferian Protocols in 1776 and organised the Illuminati to put the revised version of the conspiracy into effect.

The Protocols are the original draft of the plan for a One World Government, via the United Nations, and a One World Religion, which will be used to impose the luciferian ideology on all of mankind.

The luciferian conspiracy, directed by the Synagogue of Satan, uses deceit to divide people and shift blame for their crimes, and so keeping their motives and identity secret.

‘Satan, Prince of this World’, written by William Guy Carr and completed posthumously by his son, exposes a luciferian conspiracy and the “Synagogue of Satan” as driving forces behind the World Revolutionary Movement (“W.R.M.”).

The World Revolutionary Movement, or the “Luciferian conspiracy,” is not a simple political or social movement but a spiritual and cosmic struggle rooted in rebellion against the divine order. It represents the ongoing efforts of evil forces, led by lucifer and his agents, to undermine God’s plan and authority.

Lucifer is a real spiritual force active in the world, who is worshipped by many of the most powerful people in the world, including those who run Hollywood, the music industry, central banks, large corporations, intelligence agencies, Universities and some sections of the military.

The following is an AI-generated summary of a chapter from the book. AI programmes are prone to inaccuracies and what’s known in the industry as “hallucinations.” We advise readers to refer to the original book to check the accuracy of information. You can read the book online HERE.

Satan, Prince of this World by William Guy Carr (1966)

Table of Contents

Chapter 6: Secret Societies and Subversive Movements

Introduction to Secret Societies

Nesta Webster published a book titled “Secret Societies and Subversive Movements” to expose the role of secret societies in furthering the goals of the World Revolutionary Movement, but she did not explicitly state that the Synagogue of Satan is the ultimate power controlling these groups.

Adam Weishaupt is often credited with founding the Illuminati and authoring “The Original Writings of the Order and Sect of the Illuminati”, but Carr disagrees, suggesting that Weishaupt only revised and modernized the Protocols of the Luciferian Conspiracy to take advantage of advancements in science and changing social conditions.

The term “Illuminati” means “Holders of the Light”, and the concept of Illuminism has existed since the time of Cain, with the Protocols being written as soon as humans developed the ability to record their thoughts and plans in writing.

The Role of the Jesuits

Adam Weishaupt was a Jesuit-trained professor of Canon Law at Ingolstadt University, and some people claim that the Jesuits are the secret power behind the Pope’s plan for world domination, but the author believes that Illuminism, also known as Perfectionism, was practiced within the Jesuit Order before Weishaupt’s defection to Luciferianism.

The Jesuit Order was infiltrated by agents of the Synagogue of Satan, who hid their true identity and advised against teaching about the Luciferian conspiracy, leading to a conspiracy of silence among Catholics and other Christians.

Carr notes that even Popes have criticized the neglect of priests in informing their parishioners about Satanism, citing the Bull “Summis Desiderantes” issued by Pope Innocent VIII in 1484, which expressed sorrow over the defection of many faithful to Satanism due to pastoral neglect, but did not make any dogmatic ruling on the subject.

Carr suggests that the failure of ordained ministers to address Satanism directly may be due to control by Satanists at the top, who insist on using euphemistic terms such as “witchcraft” and “sorcerers” instead of explicitly condemning Satanism.

Adam Weishaupt’s Background and Defection to Luciferianism

Weishaupt was born in 1748 and became a professor of law in 1776, specializing in Canon Law, but was led astray by false friends and intellectuals who taught him to accept “realistic liberal ideas” and was further corrupted by his own sister-in-law, with whom he had a sexual relationship that led to her pregnancy.

When Weishaupt found out his sister-in-law was pregnant, he frantically appealed to his friends for help to procure an abortion, and they responded by introducing him to a medical specialist and supplying him with money, but at a cost that led him to become involved with the House of Rothschild and the Luciferian conspiracy.

Weishaupt was tasked with revising and modernizing the age-old Luciferian “Protocols” and was asked to organize the Illuminati to put the revised version of the conspiracy into effect, and he wrote many books and pamphlets on the subject, including “The New Order”, which was a deceptive name for “Totalitarianism” or Luciferianism.

Weishaupt’s “Code of Illuminism” provides detailed instructions for recruiters to bring learned, wealthy, and influential men into the Illuminati, with a particular focus on lawyers, teachers, university professors, and seminary superiors, which explains the control the forces of evil have obtained over educational institutions and seminaries.

The Illuminati’s strategy involves using lies and deceits to achieve their goals, as evidenced by Weishaupt’s advice to his recruiters to claim that reputable individuals are part of their order, even if they are not, as was the case with General George Washington, who was falsely claimed to be a Mason of the Highest Degree by the Illuminists.

Carr suggests that the Illuminati’s influence has spread to various institutions, including educational institutions and seminaries, and that they have made significant strides in developing the Luciferian conspiracy towards its final goal, which is to promote totalitarianism and Luciferianism.

Infiltration into Religious Institutions and Growing Influence

The evidence suggests that some priests and ministers of Christian denominations are being initiated into secret societies such as the Illuminati, the Lodges of Grand Orient Masonry, or Pike’s New and Reformed Palladian Rite, which is a regrettable fact that has been acknowledged by a member of the Roman Catholic hierarchy in a letter dated November 11, 1958.

Adam Weishaupt, the founder of the Illuminati, wrote “The Cause” and emphasized the importance of conquering public officials to monopolize public offices and bring about centralization of governments, which is a strategy that is still being implemented today in the form of a one-world government.

Weishaupt’s ideas were furthered by Giuseppe Mazzini, who took over the direction of Weishaupt’s program for wars and revolutions in 1834, and who considered kings and princes as preferred objectives for infiltration and manipulation.

Today, influential individuals such as Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands and Prince Philip of England are involved in international groups such as the Bilderbergers, which are working towards the establishment of a one-world government that will be controlled by the Luciferians.

The infiltration of Satanism into the clergy of all religions and religious orders is not a new phenomenon, as evidenced by the fact that Pope Alexander VI wrote to the Prior of Klosterneuburg in 1500 seeking information about the progress of sorcery in Bohemia and Moravia.

The Councils of Cologne in 1536 and 1550, as well as the Council of Rheims in 1583, reveal that members of the clergy had defected from their faith and were practicing Satanism, and were subsequently excommunicated.

Weishaupt’s revised and modernized version of the Luciferian conspiracy, which was completed in 1776, is the reason why May 1st is celebrated by revolutionary organizations and labor unions, and is also the reason why the date May 1, 1776, is printed on American one-dollar bills under the great pyramid with the all-seeing eye of the Illuminati.

Weishaupt established the Lodges of the Grand Orient in principal cities of Europe as the headquarters of the Illuminati, with an initial membership of around 2,000 individuals who were chosen for their exceptional mental abilities and achievements in their respective fields.

Ideology of the Synagogue of Satan

The individuals who comprised the Synagogue of Satan, including financiers like the Rothschilds, scientists like Scheel, and educationists like Voltaire, assumed nicknames to conceal their identities as worshipers of the Devil, often referred to as “Old Nick”.

These members, who were part of the Illuminati, had defected from God and accepted the Luciferian ideology of “Totalitarianism” as their creed, with some being avowed atheists and others believing that those with more brains had the right to rule over those with less.

The Illuminati, led by Weishaupt, believed in using their intelligence to achieve success and rule over others, with Voltaire advising them to lie boldly and make lavish promises to the Goyim, or common people, in order to lead them into a new subjection.

The Illuminati encouraged the destruction of established governments and religions to establish democracies, which they deceptively defined as government and religion of the people, by the people, and for the people, when in fact the word “democracy” means demoniacal or mob-rule.

The Luciferian conspiracy, directed by those at the top, used the mob to fight and destroy governments and religions, and then subjugated the mob, with the ultimate goal of weakening governments through wars and completing their destruction through revolutions.

The Luciferian policy was to use wars to weaken governments and revolutions to complete their destruction, with revolutionary leaders establishing a “Proletarian dictatorship” after every revolution, which would eventually turn into an absolute dictatorship.

Karl Marx was instructed to write the books ‘Das Capital’ and the ‘Communist Manifesto’, which advocated atheism and preached about the equality of man, liberty, and fraternalism, in order to further the secret plans of the Luciferian conspiracy and obtain control over the Goyim.

The terms “Mob” and “Goyim” were used to refer to the common people, who were considered “Human Cattle” by the Illuminati and were manipulated into fighting wars and revolutions to further the Luciferian agenda, with the ultimate goal of establishing a totalitarian regime.

The Black Mass and Luciferian Rituals

The Grand Orient Lodges, established by Weishaupt, and the New and Reformed Palladian Rite, organized by Albert Pike, encouraged Satanism in their lower degrees, which is still celebrated at the Black Mass, also known as “The Witches Sunday”.

The Black Mass is a ritual that perpetuates the initiation of Eve into the pleasures of sexual intercourse and the secret of procreation, and it also depicts the defeat of Christ by Satan, with the celebrant representing Satan and a young priestess representing Eve.

The Luciferian dogma teaches that Satan is the eldest son of God and the brother of St. Michael, and that God sent St. Michael to earth in the form of Jesus Christ to halt the Luciferian conspiracy, but the Luciferian doctrine claims that Lucifer won his independence from God and now rules his own section of the universe.

Albert Pike stated that “Lucifer” is the equal of God, and the Black Mass illustrates how Satan made overtures to Christ and tried to make friends with him, but Christ’s refusal made it imperative that he be destroyed.

During every Adonaicide Mass, a victim is sacrificed to symbolize the immolation of Christ, and research has uncovered documentary evidence of ritualistic murders of male and female youths in the middle ages, with Rosecrucianism being closely associated with these crimes.

The third part of the Black Mass consists of the desecration of a host consecrated by a priest of the Roman Catholic Church, and there have been instances of Roman Catholic churches being broken into to procure consecrated hosts for this purpose.

After a Black Mass, the worshippers indulge in an orgy, with women who are members of “Lodges of Adoption” being used as common property by the members of the male organization, and Satanism also includes a wide variety of sexual orgies organized to place influential people in an incriminating situation.

Spread of Satanism Using Media, Practices and Ideologies

Pike had to explain his support of atheistic Communists to his associates. Communism was only a passing phase of the overall movement to world power. Satanism was encouraged in the lower degrees of the Grand Orient Lodges and the New and Reformed Palladian Rite.

Satanism is being introduced and spread in various ways, including through stag parties, known as “a Circus,” where people engage in sexual indulgence and perversion, and through the distribution of motion pictures depicting sexual abomination.

Additionally, Satanism is being taught in schools and colleges by modernists who pose as psychiatric specialists, promoting Freudian theories that suggest masturbation and homosexualism are normal practices in human development.

The spread of Satanism is also advanced by a large output of pornographic literature and obscene pictures, with sales increasing steadily each year, and is promoted at parties and conventions where Bacchanalia is practiced.

The Synagogue of Satan, which is controlled by the High Priests of the Luciferian Creed, is at the top of the Satanic conspiracy, directing its various phases, but this is not known to the general public or even to most members of Satanic groups.

Those who proselytize for Satanism initially get their victims to witness sexual performances out of curiosity, then convince them to practice Satanism by suggesting that it is natural, which eventually deadens and kills the victim’s conscience.

The effects of Satanism can be seen in the increasing use of dirty language, juvenile delinquency, and the telling of dirty stories at parties, and Satan rewards those who serve him well with wealth and power.

Historical Figures and The Role of Freemasonry

It is important to note that not all forms of Masonry or Freemasonry are associated with Satanism, and many great men, including Cardinal Caro Y Rodreguez, have exposed Satanism as practiced in certain secret societies, such as the Grand Orient and the New and Reformed Palladian Rite.

Only a select few are initiated into the highest degree of Satanism, where they are shown the “TRUE LIGHT of the PURE DOCTRINE of Lucifer” and required to worship him as their one and only God, and even fewer are aware of the ultimate goal of imposing the Luciferian totalitarian ideology on the human race after a final social cataclysm.

Historical figures such as Weishaupt, Pike, and Mazzini were High Degree Freemasons and High Priests of the Luciferian Creed, but their involvement in Satanism was not known to the general public or even to most Masons.

The vast majority of Freemasons are unaware that their organization, along with all other secret societies and religions, is intended to be destroyed in the final stage of a conspiracy, allowing only the doctrine of Lucifer to influence human minds.

Belen de Sarraga, who initiated members of the Grand Orient into Satanism, taught that Satan is the “good” God, the Angel of Light who instructed Eve on how to make humans equal to God, and that Satan possessed Eve carnally, sharing this knowledge with Adam and the human race.

Initiates into the 25th degree of the Knights of the Brazen Serpent are required to adore the serpent, a symbol of Satan, who is considered the enemy of God and the friend of man, and in the 20th degree, they must say “In the sacred name of Lucifer cast out obscurantism,” indicating opposition to inquiry and enlightenment.

Historical figures such as John Ziska, John Huss, and Proudhon have been involved in promoting Satanism, with Proudhon invoking Satan with the words “Come Satan, exiled by priests, but blessed be in my heart.”

Albert Pike’s New and Reformed Palladian Rite is said to have the adoration of Lucifer as a fundamental practice and purpose, and is characterized by blasphemies against God and Jesus Christ, having been established in the United States and spreading to Europe.

Adriano Lemni, the head of Italian Grand Orient Masons and a confirmed Satanist, was selected by Pike to become the supreme director of the W.R.M. after Mazzini’s death, and openly worshiped Satan, using his position to organize anti-clerical movements and promote the Luciferian totalitarian dictatorship.

Lemni’s writings and declarations, such as those found in his official organ “The Revista Della Massoneria Italiana,” reveal his true sentiments regarding occultism and his devotion to Satan, despite being presented to the public as a great Italian patriot.

The ultimate goal of these secret societies and their leaders is to establish a “New Order,” a Luciferian totalitarian dictatorship that would enslave humanity, body, mind, and soul, under the guise of promoting liberty and freedom.

The standards of the King of the Inferno, which are associated with Freemasonry, are advancing, and according to Adriano Lemni, Freemasonry must combat all obstacles to the development of liberty, peace, and happiness for humanity, although this is actually a ruse to impose absolute despotism on the masses.

Lemni’s statement is seen as a veiled reference to Luciferianism, and another authority, Copin Albancelli, reveals that certain societies, which claim to be Masonic, actually worship Lucifer and express hatred towards the Christian God, with a formula that sums up their mindset as “Glory and love to Lucifer, hatred to God”.

Copin-Albancelli obtained proof of these societies’ practices, including documents that show they believe everything the Christian God ordains is disagreeable to Lucifer, and therefore, they must do everything the Christian God forbids, and he also found evidence of murder being practiced in these societies, known as the Black or Adonaicide Mass.

Margiotta reports that Albert Pike reproved Lemni for his extreme Satanism and decreed that the God of Masonry should only be referred to as Lucifer, and other individuals, such as La Fargus and Brother Lanesan, have also expressed anti-Christian and pro-Luciferian sentiments.

Margiotta, Copin-Albancelli, and others, have uncovered truths about the Luciferian conspiracy in the 19th and 20th centuries, but this information is often kept hidden by those who control the press and public information, and it is notable that Christian ministers rarely speak out about these issues from their pulpits.

It is also pointed out that not all Freemasons are involved in Satanism or Luciferianism, and that both Adam Weishaupt and Albert Pike planned for the eventual destruction of Freemasonry and other secret societies as part of the final stages of the Luciferian conspiracy, as outlined in the “Protocols” of the conspiracy.

The Luciferian Agenda and Control Over Governments

Carr discusses a lecture that appears to be from a Luciferian or Satanic perspective, with the speaker describing how Gentile Masonry is being used as a screen for their true objectives, which remain unknown to the general population.

The lecturer explains that the Masonic principles of “Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity” will be redefined to suit their own purposes once they come into power, and that they control the policies of all governments from behind the scenes.

The text also mentions that the Directors of the Luciferian conspiracy intend to use Lower Degree Masons, as well as Lesser Jewish brethren, to serve their own secret plans and sacrifice as many as necessary to achieve their goals.

The lecturer outlines a plan to promise the return of liberties to the people, but with no intention of actually doing so, and instead using this promise as a means to obtain power and control.

Carr notes that the lecture was delivered between 1873 and 1901, and that the speaker predicted it may take a century to achieve their goal of undisputed world domination.

The lecturer describes the steps that will be taken to maintain power once it is achieved, including the execution of those who oppose them, the punishment of those who belong to secret societies, and the exile of those who have served the Synagogue of Satan.

The lecturer also references General Albert Pike, a prominent figure in Masonic Science, and suggests that his words and actions should be examined in the light of the Luciferian ideology described in the lecture.

Carr urges Scottish Rite Masons to investigate and expose those among them who may be secretly working to further the goals of the Synagogue of Satan, and to be aware of the true nature of the Luciferian ideology and its influence on their organization.

The Blue degrees in Masonry are considered the outer door of the temple portal, where symbols are explained to the initiated, but with false interpretations to deceive those who are not meant to understand them, as stated by Albert Pike.

According to Pike, Masonry, like other religions and mysteries, hides secrets from everyone except the Initiated Sages or Elects, and uses false explanations to deceive those who deserve to be deceived and hide the truth, referred to as LIGHT, which actually means the true doctrine of Lucifer.

Carr’s Personal Experiences with Freemasons

Carr has had personal interactions with Freemasons, having been a guest speaker at numerous Masonic Lodges, including the Ionic Lodge of Hamilton, Ontario, and considers many of them as friends, but feels compelled to reveal that they are being lied to and deceived by the Synagogue of Satan.

The majority of Freemasons in Blue Masonry swear on the Bible and believe in God, referred to as the Grand Architect of the Universe, and are unaware of the true identity and purpose of the Luciferian conspiracy that is secretly promoted by a few individuals within their ranks.

Only a small number of Freemasons are considered worthy to be initiated into Satanism, and even fewer are selected to become members of the Elect of Lucifer, with the ultimate goal of promoting a One World Government and religion.

Carr believes that the Luciferian infiltration into Freemasonry and other religions is intended to deceive them into promoting the idea of a One World Government and religion, and that most Freemasons are unaware of the true intentions of those directing the Luciferian conspiracy.

Carr notes that many Freemasons would be horrified if they knew about the blasphemies and abominations practiced by those involved in the Luciferian conspiracy, such as the Adonaicide Mass, which is a modernized version of the Black Mass.

Chapter 7: Adam Weishaupt

Deceit as a Weapon

The Luciferian conspiracy, directed by the Synagogue of Satan, uses deceit as its primary weapon to manipulate and divide various groups, including Catholics, Freemasons, and Communists, by making them believe that each other’s ideologies are the main threat to their existence.

The Synagogue of Satan has been using internationalist movements throughout history to further their secret plans, and once these movements have served their purpose, they are made to destroy themselves, allowing the few individuals directing the World Revolutionary Movement to move closer to establishing a totalitarian state.

The “Protocols” are an ancient plan for achieving undisputed world domination, which was revised and modernized by Adam Weishaupt to take advantage of changing conditions and scientific advancements, and are being used to manipulate people into accepting the idea of a One World Government as the solution to the world’s problems.

Weishaupt organized the Illuminati to put his revised version of the conspiracy into effect, and established the lodges of Grand Orient Masonry as the secret headquarters of the Illuminati, infiltrating other secret organizations and keeping ordinary members in ignorance of the true purpose and identity of the group.

The most prominent Satanists working with Weishaupt included Zwack, Baron Knigge, Baron Bassus-in-Sandersdorf, the Marquis Constanza, and Nicolai, who used code names such as “Spartacus”, “Cato”, “Philo”, “Hannibal”, “Diomedes”, and “Lucian” to hide their identities and real purposes.

The cities where Grand Orient Lodges were established, such as Munich and Vienna, were also given code names like “Athens” and “Rome”, and it was an accident that exposed these secrets, including Weishaupt’s notes, which were put into manuscript form by Zwack and distributed to selected trustees.

The ultimate goal of the Synagogue of Satan is to usurp the powers of the first world government and impose the Luciferian ideology on the remaining human population, but once people become aware of this plan, they will reject internationalism in any form.

Exposure of the Protocols

Carr discusses the history of the Illuminati, a secret society founded by Adam Weishaupt, and how it was involved in the French Revolution and the larger goal of achieving a One World Government.

In 1784, a copy of Weishaupt’s revised plans was sent to Mirabeau in Paris, France, but the courier was killed by a stroke of lightning, and the documents were turned over to the Bavarian government, revealing the Protocols of the Illuminati.

The Protocols, which outlined the plan to destroy all remaining governments and religions, were published by the Bavarian government in a book entitled “Original Writings of the Order and Sect of the Illuminati”, and copies were sent to all heads of Church and state in Europe, but the warnings were ignored.

The Illuminati had infiltrated into America as early as 1746, and May 1, 1776, was celebrated as the day Weishaupt finished the revision of the age-old conspiracy, which was later referred to as the World Revolutionary Movement.

The goal of the Illuminati was to bring about the destruction of Christianity and the establishment of a One World Government, with the Lodges of the Grand Orient serving as the secret headquarters of the conspiracy.

The Bavarian government’s investigation and publication of the Illuminati’s plans were met with denials and claims of forgery by Weishaupt’s associates, who had already infiltrated key positions of power in government and religion.

Historians who have mentioned the early infiltration of the Illuminati into America have had their works suppressed, and the true significance of May Day, which is still celebrated by millions, remains unknown to the general public.

The Role of the House of Rothschild

The House of Rothschild played a significant role in the conspiracy, having retained Weishaupt to revise and modernize the age-old plan for a One World Government, and the Illuminati’s intentions were to infiltrate into all other secret societies, particularly Continental Freemasonry, to further their goals.

The French Revolution broke out as scheduled, and the conspiracy developed exactly as Adam Weishaupt intended, with the movement now in its semi-final stage, having started in 1776.

Weishaupt was banished by the Elector of Bavaria and lost his position at Ingolstadt University, after which he moved to Regensburg, Switzerland, where he reorganized the Illuminati, and Switzerland remained the headquarters of the World Revolutionary Movement until the United Nations Organization was established in New York.

The leadership of the movement, also known as the “Brains,” then moved to the Harold Pratt Building in New York, which was set up by the Rockefellers, and the movement continued to evolve under new names and disguises worldwide.

Leadership of the Luciferian Conspiracy and Spiritual Practices

Weishaupt and his fellow conspirators deceived those in authority into believing that the Illuminati had dissolved in 1786, but in reality, the plot to establish a totalitarian dictatorship continued, and the movement blossomed under new names, including the World Revolutionary Movement.

The Italian Guiseppe Mazzini was selected to direct the World Revolutionary program in 1834, and after his death in 1872, he was succeeded by another Italian, Adriano Lemni, indicating the significant role of Italians in the movement, which can be traced back to the joining of two Italians, the Marquis Constanza and the Marquis Savioli, with Weishaupt in Switzerland.

Weishaupt aspired to become the Sovereign Pontiff of the Luciferian Creed and wrote about his plans to found the Mysteries of the Higher Orders on the allegory of “The Fire-worship of the Magi,” which is the worship of Lucifer, with the motto “Let there be light.”

Weishaupt claimed to have gone through various spiritual and occult practices, including exorcising spirits, raising ghosts, and discovering treasures, and he believed that he could have achieved greater things if not opposed by his superiors in the Luciferian conspiracy.

The practice of exorcising spirits, as mentioned by Weishaupt, refers to the Satanist practice of inviting devils to possess mediums and then expelling them after they have served their purpose, which is different from the Christian practice of casting out devils in the name of God.

The movement’s leaders, including Weishaupt and others, such as Mackenzie King and Albert Pike, have been known to consult with spiritual directors in the celestial world, which is headed by Lucifer, and to seek guidance from the dead, highlighting the strange and complex nature of the conspiracy.

Adam Weishaupt was determined to become the Sovereign Pontiff of the Luciferian Creed and to be placed higher than any other person in the world, except for Lucifer, as evident from a letter he wrote to “Cato” (Zwack) in 1778, in which he outlined his plan to direct all mankind and influence political transactions.

Weishaupt’s plan was to secretly influence all political transactions by allotting occupations in such a way that he could control everything, and he was confident that even if the Order were to go to ruin, he could reestablish it in a year, making it more brilliant than ever.

The Bavarian government discovered and exposed the existence of the conspiracy in 1786, but instead of destroying it, they only pruned the Tree of Evil, allowing it to grow stronger, and Weishaupt was able to build it up again, establishing over 2,000 Illuminists in various locations, including Munich, Ingolstadt, and other cities in Europe and America.

Before his banishment in 1786, Weishaupt’s Illuminists had established Lodges of the Grand Orient in numerous cities, including those in Germany, France, Scotland, Holland, and America, and many authorities have since tried to convince people that Illuminism is dead, but they conceal evidence of its continuation, such as Albert Pike’s reorganization of the Palladian Rite between 1859 and 1889.

19th Century Expansion and Ultimate Goal

The Luciferian conspiracy continued to spread, and by the early 1800s, 45,000 Scottish Rite masons had handed in their charters in protest against the infiltration of Illuminism into their lodges, and Albert Pike established twenty-six councils of the New and Reformed Palladian Rite in large cities around the world to direct the conspiracy.

Professor John Robison, a 33rd degree member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, was entrusted with a copy of Zwack’s original manuscripts dealing with Weishaupt’s revised version of the Luciferian conspiracy, and although Weishaupt tried to win him over, Robison was not deceived and was aware of the true intentions of the Illuminists.

Weishaupt’s ultimate goal was to introduce the idea of a One World Government into all educational institutions, and this objective has since been achieved, as evident from the widespread influence of Illuminism in modern education, and the fact that many people are unaware of the true nature of the conspiracy and its continued existence.

The Illuminati’s ultimate goal, as recognized by observers, was not to solve global problems through a One World Government, but to establish a totalitarian Luciferian dictatorship, with those at the top of the Illuminati hierarchy seeking to usurp power and control over humanity.

John Robison published a 548-page book, “Proofs of a Conspiracy Against all Religions and Governments of Europe”, in which he exposed the Illuminati’s plans and the individuals controlling it, and despite efforts to destroy all copies, some still exist, with one owner even receiving an offer from the Rockefeller Foundation to buy his copy.

Another authentic source of information on the Illuminati is M. Barruel’s “Memoirs of Jacobism”, which serves as a companion piece to Robison’s book, and other suppressed works, such as Sir Walter Scott’s “Life of Napoleon”, have also been written on the subject, with original copies of the latter being obtained by Carr’s friend for a relatively low price.

Illuminati’s Strategy, United Nations and One World Government

The Illuminati’s strategy, as outlined by Adam Weishaupt in a letter to Philo, involves gaining control over the common people through schools, military academies, printing houses, and other influential institutions, with the ultimate goal of abolishing Christianity and establishing a chaotic and profligate society.

Weishaupt also organized an apprentice class called “The Minervals” to recruit and influence individuals who could further the Illuminati’s secret plans, and introduced them to “The Twenty-two United Brethren”, a group that appeared to be a writers’ club but was actually a means of shaping members’ thoughts and convincing them of the merit of a One World Government.

The same tactics are still being used today to promote the idea of a One World Government and the Universal Brotherhood of Man, with the goal of reducing humanity to a single, indistinguishable mass, and it is essential for people to be aware of the Illuminati’s deceptive strategies and the depths of their plans.

The United Nations Organization is a deceptive front that aims to cover the activities of those who plan to usurp the powers of the first world government to be established, with the ultimate goal of serving Lucifer rather than the exalted Founder of Christianity.

The “Twenty-two United Brethren” and other secret societies, such as the Minervals, claim to have idealistic purposes, but their true intentions are revealed through secret correspondence, including that of Adam Weishaupt and Albert Pike, which proves that they serve Lucifer and aim to dethrone superstition and fanaticism.

Many individuals, including outstanding students, professional men, and civil servants, are deceived into joining secret societies, such as Freemasonry, and are required to take an oath of secrecy, which can lead to them being used as “tools of the Devil” without realizing they are serving the Luciferian cause.

The secret societies use those who are immoral and open to bribery and corruption to advance to higher degrees and become instruments of destruction, while those with high moral principles are used as “Do-Gooders” and “Reformers” to further the Luciferian agenda.

The ultimate goal of the Luciferian conspiracy is to establish a One World Government, via the United Nations Organization, and a One World Religion, which will be used to impose the Luciferian ideology upon mankind through satanic despotism, and to destroy all secret societies, religions, and opposition to their will, as outlined in the Protocols.

The agentur of the Synagogue of Satan, including secret agents within societies and clubs, promote the idea that nationalism is outmoded and Christianity is weak and poorly led, in order to persuade people to accept the idea of a One World Government and a One World Religion, which will ultimately lead to the usurpation of power by the Luciferians.

The Scriptures warn against hiding one’s light under a bushel and against joining secret societies, which can lead to deception and corruption, and instead encourage people to stand up for the truth and take the consequences, knowing that the worst that can happen is physical death, as stated in Matthew 10:28 and Luke 12:4.

Featured image: Adam Weishaupt (left). Source: Freemasons Wiki. Freemasonry brass medal (centre). Source: Deposit Photos. United Nations logo (right).

