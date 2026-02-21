Satan, Prince of this World: An overview of Chapter 8, 9 & 10

Please share our story!

The idea of a One World Government is presented as reasonable and desirable by clever agents of the Illuminati, which William Guy Carr calls the Synagogue of Satan, but it ultimately leads to absolute slavery of body, mind and soul. Many top-level internationalists who support a One World Government are Satanists.

To deceive the public, the Synagogue of Satan controls the information the public consumes by controlling the media and publishers.

To achieve their secret plans for world domination, the Synagogue uses Jews and anti-Semitism, communism, Nazism and Freemasonry, and infiltrates Catholicism through planting their agents in the Vatican. But in the end, the goal of the luciferian conspiracy is the complete annihilation of Catholicism, Christianity and Judaism.

‘Satan, Prince of this World’, written by William Guy Carr and completed posthumously by his son, exposes a luciferian conspiracy and the “Synagogue of Satan” as driving forces behind the World Revolutionary Movement (“W.R.M.”).

The World Revolutionary Movement, or the “Luciferian conspiracy,” is not a simple political or social movement but a spiritual and cosmic struggle rooted in rebellion against the divine order. It represents the ongoing efforts of evil forces, led by lucifer and his agents, to undermine God’s plan and authority.

Lucifer is a real spiritual force active in the world, who is worshipped by many of the most powerful people in the world, including those who run Hollywood, the music industry, central banks, large corporations, intelligence agencies, Universities and some sections of the military.

The following is an AI-generated summary of a chapter from the book. AI programmes are prone to inaccuracies and what's known in the industry as "hallucinations." We advise readers to refer to the original book to check the accuracy of information. You can read the book online HERE.

Satan, Prince of this World by William Guy Carr (1966)

Table of Contents

Chapter 8: How The Synagogue of Satan Works in High Places

The One World Government Deception

The concept of a One World Government can be presented in a way that makes it seem reasonable and desirable, but in reality, it is a ploy by the Synagogue of Satan, also known as the Illuminati, to manipulate people into accepting a system that would lead to absolute slavery of body, mind, and soul.

Carr initially believed in the idea of a One World Government as a solution to the world’s problems, but after coming into contact with men who advocated for the United Nations Organization, he began to suspect that something was wrong and that the true intentions behind the idea were sinister.

Carr had personal contact with high-ranking government officials in Canada, including those who were proteges of William Lyon Mackenzie King, the then Prime Minister, who was known for his ruthlessness, inscrutability, and ability to mesmerize voters into supporting him and his liberal party.

Mackenzie King was described as a man with a secret power that allowed him to command loyalty from his subordinates without giving friendship in return, and his personality was characterized as being colder than ice, with some even suggesting that he must have had a close relationship with the Devil.

While working on the staff in Ottawa, Carr was carefully sounded out to determine his loyalty to the British Crown and his potential acceptance of a One World Government, which made him extremely cautious and determined to uncover the truth about the secret power behind the idea.

He pretended to become an internationalist to gain access to higher levels of government and meet with specialists, experts, and advisers, and it was then that he began to suspect that the majority of the One Worlders were actually Satanists working to further the ambitions of the Synagogue of Satan.

Carr’s investigation and experiences led him to conclude that the idea of a One World Government was a lie and that the true intention was to use it as a means to achieve undisputed world domination, with the secret power using Nazism and Communism to serve its own plans and ambitions.

Moral Deviance of the Conspirators

The individuals in question avoided attending church services, ridiculed religion, and adopted the Freudian code of morals, which prioritized personal carnal pleasures and desires over traditional moral values, often taking the name of God in vain and using profanity in their conversations.

These individuals appeared to be adherents of Albert Pike’s Palladian Rite or Grand Orient Masonry, as evidenced by their use of specific signs and handkerchief folds that were not understood by other Masons or Knights of Columbus, suggesting a secret form of communication and identification among themselves.

The Palladian Rite, as described by Pike, involved the organization of women into “Councils of Adoption” for the purpose of being used as common property by male members, with the goal of helping men achieve absolute control over their sentiments and desires, particularly their sexual urges, by using women “often and without passion”.

Some top-level internationalists, including Professor Raymond Boyer and E.V. Field, were known to engage in wife-swapping practices, even going so far as to formalize these arrangements through ceremonies referred to as “marriage”, demonstrating a complete disregard for traditional moral and social norms.

Carr suggests that these individuals, being highly intelligent and aware of the supernatural, cannot be considered atheists, but rather Satanists or Luciferians, who have defected from God and are working to advance a Luciferian conspiracy, which includes the promotion of perversion and corruption in government and society.

The presence of homosexuals in key government positions is seen as evidence of this conspiracy, with the author citing the “Burgess and McLean Case” as an example, and referencing Professor Pitrim Sorokin’s book “The American Sex Revolution”, which exposes the prevalence of sex bribery, blackmail, and perversion in modern US political life.

According to Satanism, it is considered right and proper to encourage moral turpitude in all classes of society and at all levels of government by promoting the idea that abnormal sexual behavior is normal and that the traditional moral code is old-fashioned and self-serving.

The Satanic principle that “The best revolutionary is a youth absolutely devoid of morals” is believed to be responsible for the increase in juvenile delinquency, but those investigating this problem often fail to identify the true cause, which is the Luciferian conspiracy at the top.

Carr has discussed the causes of juvenile delinquency with church and state leaders in Canada since 1923, but the Synagogue of Satan has prevented any truthful public explanation of the cause and purpose of the Luciferian conspiracy.

There is nothing wrong with sexual relationships as intended by God, but the deification of sex and the promotion of pre-marital experience, sexual depravity, and vice as normal are harmful and contrary to traditional values such as continency, chastity, and faithfulness.

Carr argues that the vast majority of people who promote a One World Government, whether Communist or Luciferian, are opposed to God and traditional morals, and that they are often devoid of morals and spiritual values.

Carr had a discussion with a top-level official of the Department of Health and Welfare in Canada, who expressed a lack of concern for traditional morals and spiritual values, and instead suggested that people would be better off living under a totalitarian dictatorship.

Carr also met with an internationally famous specialist in mental health, who was a graduate of the Freudian School of Psychiatry and had studied in Vienna, and who attempted to “clean” Carr’s mind of his “old-fashioned ideas” regarding sin, morals, and marriage vows, which is consistent with the principles of Adam Weishaupt and the Illuminati.

Carr had interactions with Chisholm, the first president of the [United Nations Organisation] U.N.O.’s Health and Mental Health Organizations, who attempted to change the author’s ideas in a friendly manner, but the author remained unconvinced that Luciferianism is right and God’s commandments are wrong.

Carr’s Research to Expose the Conspiracy

Carr studied history to understand the causes of wars and revolutions, but discovered that the younger generation is being taught lies and deceits, and that historians deliberately publish false information with the knowledge and consent of governments.

Through personal experience and research, Carr learned about the double lives of men like Weishaupt and Pike, and eventually realized that the Illuminati is controlled by the Synagogue of Satan, which is in turn controlled by the High Priests of the Luciferian Creed.

Carr’s goal was to expose the Luciferian conspiracy and its ultimate purpose of forming a worldwide totalitarian dictatorship, but needed to find documentary evidence to support his claims and avoid being accused of forgery and lunacy.

While recovering from an injury, Carr had an epiphany to use the Bible as a yardstick to measure the correctness of the evidence he had gathered, and began to use the Bible to separate fact from fiction and to support his conclusions about the Luciferian conspiracy.

His research and study of the Bible led him to understand that the wars and revolutions that plague the world are part of the Luciferian conspiracy, and that all aspects of the World Revolutionary Movement are connected to this conspiracy, which is controlled by the Synagogue of Satan and the High Priests of the Luciferian Creed.

Carr’s use of the Bible as a reference point allowed him to project the course-line of the conspiracy into the future and to its logical conclusion, which is the imposition of the Luciferian ideology upon the human race, and to expose the truth about the conspiracy and its ultimate purpose.

Chapter 9: How The Synagogue of Satan Controls the Channels of Public Information

Control of Media and Publishing

The Synagogue of Satan (S.O.S.) has been able to control the publication and sales of newspapers, periodicals, and books worldwide, thereby preventing the masses from suspecting their plan to enslave them, and this control is achieved through a complex system of influence and manipulation.

The study of Robison’s exposure of Weishaupt’s “Twenty-two United Brethren” revealed that Weishaupt required the “Managers” who served the Illuminati to select the books to be read in every reading society and public library, thereby moulding public opinion and making people believe they are uttering their own sentiments when they are actually echoing the thoughts put into their mind by the controlled media.

Weishaupt’s plan also involved controlling the publishing industry, where booksellers were also the publishers, and by controlling the reading material, the publishers and booksellers had to print what the Illuminati wanted, and authors were forced to write material that furthered the plans of the S.O.S.

According to Weishaupt’s own words, the goal was to bring the whole trade of bookselling into their hands, so that writers who opposed the Illuminati’s cause would have neither a publisher nor readers, and this plan has been largely successful, as evidenced by the fact that authors today comply with the requirement to write material that supports the S.O.S. or find it impossible to get their work published.

Weishaupt’s ultimate plan was to control all channels of public information, and to spread the influence of the Illuminati to the point where all “good” hearts and “sensible” men would adhere to them, and be put in a condition to work in silence upon all courts, families, secretaries, parish priests, public teachers, and private tutors, thereby achieving a pervasive and subtle control over society.

Weishaupt’s Illuminati adopted the six-pointed star as one of its emblems, which represents the six main points of their programme: the abolition of all existing governments, religions, private property, inheritance, and the family, which are the foundational elements of civilized society.

The author argues that the conditions today, where the media only presents information that those who direct the S.O.S. want the public to know, prove that Weishaupt’s plan to control all channels of public information has been successful, and that true freedom of thought, religion, press, speech, and freedom from fear do not exist.

Targeting Religious and Social Institutions

The objectives of the World Revolutionary Movement, as outlined by Pike, Weishaupt’s successor, include the establishment of a totalitarian Luciferian dictatorship as the first world government, where the universal religion imposed on the survivors will be the pure doctrine of Lucifer.

According to Pike’s plans, all non-Luciferian religions, including Roman Catholicism, Judaism, and others, will be erased, and the Goyim, or human cattle, will be enslaved and turned into a mongrelized humanity, with breeding strictly limited and controlled by the state through artificial insemination.

Carr emphasizes that the World Revolutionary Movement is not designed to give any particular group, such as Roman Catholics, Jews, Freemasons, or Communists, undisputed world domination, but rather to destroy all existing orders, including these groups, to establish a Luciferian ideology, known as “The New Order”.

Carr notes that many individuals within these groups, including Roman Catholics, Jews, Freemasons, and Communists, are deceived into believing that their organization will establish a benevolent dictatorship, but in reality, they are all marked for complete liquidation.

The Third World War, planned by Pike nearly a century ago, is intended to involve the whole of the Christian world, as well as Communism in Russia and China, and will ultimately lead to the destruction of all existing orders, including Freemasonry and Judaism, to make way for the Luciferian ideology.

Carr highlights the historical fact that the Vatican suspended the Jesuits as a teaching order after Weishaupt’s perfidy was discovered, and that Weishaupt, who was a Jesuit at the time, later directed the Illuminati’s hatred against the Jesuits, which has continued to this day, with Jesuit schools and colleges being closed and members of the Order being persecuted in every revolution since.

The efforts of Professor Robison of Scotland, the Duke of Brunswick in Germany, and the Grand Masters of British Lodges, and Captain Henry Morgan of New England, USA, to stop Illuminists from infiltrating Freemasonry and to prevent Freemasons from fraternizing with Grand Orient Masons and those of Pike’s New and Reformed Palladian Rites, demonstrate that it is ridiculous to charge Freemasons with directing the World Revolutionary Movement.

Copin-Albancelli, a 33rd degree Mason, was selected to go beyond the 33rd degree into the mysteries of the Grand Orient Masonry and those of the Palladian Rite, but he refused at the last minute because he had become convinced that Satanism was involved, and Weishaupt’s revised version of the Protocols outlines how Masons suspected of knowing too much would be disposed of.

It is equally absurd to contend that Judaism is the root of all evil or that the “Protocols” exposed by Sergy Nilus and Victor Marsden are those of the “Learned Elders of Zion”, as many Jews have been deceived into joining revolutionary organizations, but a great number of real Jews today are not Zionists and hate political Zionism because they see it as a threat to their own subjugation and destruction as a race.

The Duke of Brunswick, who had been a member of Weishaupt’s Illuminati, issued a manifesto in 1794 dissolving Freemasonry in Germany due to the Illuminati’s control, and in 1878 and 1923, the heads of British Masonry issued warnings to Masons to withdraw from connections with Grand Orient Masonry.

Weishaupt and Pike are on record as saying that Jews and anti-Semitism would be used to serve their own secret plans and diabolical ambitions, and it is important for people to be aware of this information in order to guard against bigots and those who stir up strife based on differences of color, race, and/or creed.

Narratives About Communism and Nazism

The idea that Communism is the root of all evil and responsible for the mess the world is in today is a lie, and it is not different from the lies circulated to foment World Wars One and Two, which claimed that Nazism was the root of all evil, and it is essential to seek the truth and be cautious of propaganda and misinformation.

The masses in Germany and its allied countries were deceived into believing false information about the British and Americans, similar to the lies spread by Hitler, who was not a Christian but rather a member of the Synagogue of Satan, as he believed in telling big lies to make them seem true.

Winston Churchill, who was not a Communist or a Nazi, made a statement that he would join hands with the Devil to defeat Hitler, which raises questions about his Christian beliefs.

The Luciferian conspiracy, directed by the Synagogue of Satan since 1776, has continued to exist and evolve, with both Communism and Nazism being used to further the secret plans of the Synagogue, which seeks to control people’s minds and determine the destiny of their immortal souls.

The Synagogue of Satan believes in the supernatural and uses Communism and Nazism to achieve its goals, which is in contrast to these ideologies that only consider materialistic concepts of world domination and seek physical control over people.

The Luciferian Conspiracy and Spiritual Warfare

The Satanic harvest of human souls is said to reach its peak during times of war or revolution, and people are warned not to be deceived by those serving the devil’s cause, regardless of their disguise.

Historians like Nesta Webster, as well as other investigators, including Directors of Naval Intelligence and the late Inspector John Leopold, confirm that the world is contending with spiritual forces of darkness, and that Weishaupt’s Illuminati and Lodges of the Grand Orient continued to operate underground after he was banished.

Weishaupt’s plan involved the development of the Great French Revolution and other revolutions, including the American Revolution, and he directed the Luciferian conspiracy from behind the scenes, using agents like Mirabeau and Adrien Duport to carry out his policies.

The ultimate goal of the Synagogue of Satan is to increase the size of the Devil’s domains in the celestial world after God renders final judgment, and people are warned to be aware of this struggle and not to let themselves be deceived by the Illuminists and other agents of the devil.

According to the plan devised by Weishaupt, which has been confirmed by several key figures including Mazzini, Pike, Lemni, and Lenin, the Vatican is intended to be allowed to survive and maintain control over approximately 500,000,000 souls until the time is deemed appropriate by those directing the Synagogue of Satan to initiate a final social cataclysm involving all Christian people and those controlled by atheistic-Communists.

Weishaupt took swift action by traveling to Italy with the purpose of preventing the premature destruction of the Vatican, as this would have disrupted the carefully laid plans of the Synagogue of Satan.

Nearly a century later, Pike found himself in a similar situation, where he had to intervene to prevent Mazzini and later Lemni from undermining the plans of the Synagogue of Satan by attempting to destroy the Vatican prematurely, thereby threatening to derail the conspiracy’s progress towards its ultimate goal.

The fact that Weishaupt and Pike had to take such measures suggests that only a select few individuals, comprising the High Priesthood of the Luciferian Creed, are privy to the full details of the conspiracy and its intended final outcome, highlighting the secretive and exclusive nature of this group’s plans.

Chapter 10: Proof of The Conspiracy

The Luciferian Principle and Historical Movements

The introduction of the conspiracy into America is rooted in the Luciferian principle that all people, referred to as Goyim, should be reduced to one common level in subjection, which was demonstrated during the French Revolution through the “Reign of Terror” and also by Cromwell’s “Roundheads” in England.

The Synagogue of Satan, which serves Lucifer, has been engaged in leveling the Goyim, and one of the ways this has been achieved is by introducing “modernism” and “Women’s Suffrage,” which has dragged women down to the level of males, rather than raising them up to high levels of morality and virtue.

The purpose of Women’s Suffrage, as stated by individuals like Mrs. Pankhurst, was to “free women from slavery of body, mind, and soul,” but in reality, it was intended to brainwash women into a pattern of behaviors that would cause men to lose respect for them and kill chivalry, reducing women to either playthings of the ruling classes or human incubators for the state.

The idea that all men are born equal is a common fallacy, as God’s plan for the universe is that all creatures are born unequal, with different mental capacities, bodily stamina, physical beauty, and spiritual characteristics, and it is only in terms of having a body and soul that all men are equal.

The concept of a classless world is a Luciferian doctrine, and Lucifer’s goal is to drag as many human souls down to his level as possible by using his capacity for hate, which has been highly successful in the world today under the influence of Satanism.

The Synagogue of Satan and Secret Societies

The Synagogue of Satan, through secret societies like the Illuminati and the Carbonari, has controlled all aspects of the revolutionary movement, using gangs of assassins to liquidate individuals and movements that oppose internationalism, and has been responsible for nearly all political murders since the revival of Carbonarism in 1815.

The Carbonari, which became part of Grand Orient Masonry, has operated under many names, including the Mafia, which has been involved in directing “gang” wars and putting men selected by the Synagogue of Satan at the head of organized labor, gambling, dope peddling, white slavery, and other forms of vice, particularly in the United States of America.

The Mafia has increased its power and activity in the U.S.A. over time, and Guiseppe Mazzini, who was initiated into the Carbonari and Grand Orient Masonry in 1827, was ordered by Weishaupt to secretly develop America’s role in the final stages of the Luciferian conspiracy.

The Synagogue’s Control of America and Destruction of Britain

Many believe that Mazzini was the mentor who controlled Albert Pike until Mazzini’s death in 1872, but Carr disagrees with this opinion and instead suggests that Thomas Jefferson, who is often idolized, had feet of clay and was likely involved with the Synagogue of Satan.

The Synagogue of Satan, also known as the Illuminati, needed to gain control of America in order to use the country to further their revolutionary plan, and they achieved this by separating America from Great Britain, which had previously rejected revolutionary action.

Illuminist Manuilsky, who was a top-ranking member of the Synagogue of Satan and succeeded Lenin as the director of political action, stated that Britain and its people must be destroyed before the Illuminati could reach their ultimate objectives, and the second World War was designed to reduce Britain to a third-class world power.

Carr notes that the Vikings had discovered and explored the northern part of America hundreds of years before Columbus, but this fact is often omitted from education, and instead, children are being indoctrinated with false information, which is evidence that those who serve the Devil control the educational systems.

The Long-Term Plan of the Synagogue of Satan

Many people have wondered why individuals would sell their souls to the Devil, and the answer is that they believe Lucifer will give them an eternal reward, just as those who believe in God believe they will receive a reward in Heaven, and this belief in the supernatural is what distinguishes those who serve the Synagogue of Satan from atheists.

Weishaupt and Pike both believed that communism and atheism are only temporary phases of the World Revolutionary Movement, and that communism will be erased in the final stages of the conspiracy, as confirmed by Pike in his letter to Mazzini dated August 15, 1871.

The Synagogue of Satan has a plan for continuity, as explained by Voltaire, who said that even if a soldier dies, the war against God will continue, and Lenin believed that it may take three thousand years for the World Revolutionary Movement to reach its final stage and establish a classless world and socialist government.

Lenin, an adept of the highest degrees in Grand Orient Masonry, was aware of the final secret, similar to Mazzini and Lemni, and used double talk to conceal his true intentions, which is a common practice among Master Satanists who serve the Father of Lies and deceive the public into believing their actions are for the honour and glory of God.

The Master Satanists, who comprise the Synagogue of Satan, have been responsible for fomenting every war and revolution fought to date, using excuses such as serving God and country, and have perpetrated horrible atrocities on individuals and masses of humanity in the name of God, as warned by Our Blessed Lord in John 16:2.

The Luciferian Conspiracy and World Wars

The Synagogue of Satan, led by Lucifer, the Master of Deceit, uses its agents to influence rulers and governments to adopt policies that lead to wars and revolutions, which are often planned long in advance, as evident from the fact that nations who are enemies in one war become allies in the next.

Every war and revolution fought since 1776 has been designed to further Weishaupt’s conspiracy to destroy all governments and religions, allowing the Luciferian ideology to be imposed on humanity, and the fact that nations maintain a balance of power assures the utmost destruction can be accomplished in a given time.

The power and strength of the USA were held back during World Wars One and Two, only to be released to bring about the defeat of Germany and her allies, and Nazism, which was organized and used by the Synagogue of Satan, was eventually destroyed after serving its purpose.

Leadership and Structure of the Luciferian Creed

The High Priests of the Luciferian Creed, including Pike and Mazzini, have controlled the Synagogue of Satan and directed the revolutionary plans of the conspirators since 1834, with Pike reorganizing the Palladian Rite to provide a secret headquarters for those who direct the World Revolutionary Movement.

Pike established supervisory councils in Rome and Berlin to govern the political and dogmatic activities of the Synagogue of Satan, and the direction of the conspiracy has remained in the U.S.A. since Pike succeeded Moses Holbrook as the High Priest of the Luciferian Creed.

Infiltration of the Vatican

The book “Satan, Prince Of This World” contains information about the diabolical direction of the W.R.M. and is practically unknown, with only a few copies remaining in national archives, including one that was reportedly in the Vatican Library as recently as 1946.

The Highest Authority of the Grand Orient in Italy, referred to as Mazzini or Lemni, issued a “Permanent Instruction” document that outlines the ultimate goal of annihilating Catholicism and Christianity, and notes that this will require a long-term effort and the placement of a sympathetic Pope.

The document states that the Pope will never join a secret society, so it is the duty of the secret society to make the first advance to the Church and the Pope with the objective of conquering both, and that they should await a Pope who is sympathetic to their cause.

The Supreme executive of the Lodges of the Grand Orient instructed that the document was to be kept concealed from those who were simply initiated, and that the brethren were to be inculcated with the information through secret memoranda.

The plot involved infiltrating the Vatican, as well as the top levels of Freemasonry and orthodox Judaism, by placing agents of the Illuminati in executive positions and getting them recognized as specialists, experts, and advisers, without interfering with the established teachings and policies of the three religions.

The goal of this plot was to control all subversive movements from the top and to prevent the directors of the three world powers from getting information that might make them suspicious of the Synagogue of Satan’s involvement.

The late Pope Pius XII may have suspected that something was wrong within the Vatican, as he was under continual surveillance, and when this surveillance was relaxed, he sent for a trusted secretary and ordered him to ask the members of the Roman Catholic Church to pray for the “Silent Church”, which was misinterpreted by the Catholic Press as referring to the Church behind the Iron and Bamboo Curtains.

The Pope asked the Faithful to pray for the Church that was silent although free, and not for the “Persecuted Church”, which suggests that there was a specific reason for this request that was not explicitly stated, and this message was also hushed up after the Pope reiterated that he had seen and talked with Christ.

Adolphe Cremieux and the Spread of the Conspiracy

Adolphe Isaac Cremieux, a member of a so-called Jewish family from southern France, was admitted to the bar at Nimes in 1817 and was infiltrated into Freemasonry, becoming a member of the Lodge of Mizraim, the Scottish Rite, and the Grand Orient, with his activities financed by the Rothschilds and the Montifiores.

Cremieux worked to unite various secret societies and became the Grand Master in France, similar to Albert Pike in America and Mazzini in Italy, and engaged in ruthless political intrigue and chicanery, with the goal of promoting Luciferian conspiracy policies from behind the scenes of the British government.

After being imprisoned by Louis Napoleon, Cremieux was released and went on to direct the activities of Karl Marx and other revolutionaries, putting the plans for wars and revolutions into effect in France, leading to the overthrow of Napoleon and the defeat of France by Germany in 1871.

Cremieux later became president of the “Alliance Israelite Universelle” (A.I.U.) and advocated for the union of all cults under one flag of Union and Progress, which is similar to the modern concept of a One World Government, and was revealed by John Leopold, a former head of the anti-subversive section of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, to be controlled by the Synagogue of Satan.

General Albert Pike, a key figure in the Luciferian conspiracy, lived a dual life, with his secret private life being largely unknown to the public, and was part of a larger network of individuals who were “Masters of Deceit” and used deception and manipulation to further their goals, often presenting themselves as great patriots, philanthropists, or public figures to influence the minds of the masses.

The Synagogue of Satan, which directs the Luciferian conspiracy, has a history of using deception and manipulation to achieve its goals, often building up public personages to further their secret plans, and has been involved in various secret societies and organizations, including the Illuminati, Freemasonry, and the Alliance Israelite Universelle.

Featured image: Panoramic view of Vatican Plaza, Rome, Italy. Source: Getty Images

