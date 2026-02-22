Turn off the TV – Neuro-linguistic programming has been used against populations in many countries and the UK could be in the driver’s seat

Please share our story!

There is a famous example of Derren Brown using neuro-linguistic programming (“NLP”) to influence Simon Pegg’s selection of a gift. Brown is a well-known British illusionist, mentalist, hypnotherapist and author.

Based on the scenario – “Imagine instead of trying to work out what your complicated friend wants for her birthday, you could just go out, buy whatever you like and then convince her that’s what she wants, life would be much easier” – Brown demonstrates conversational hypnosis using techniques such as anchoring, visual cues, suggestion and replacement.

As a technology, NLP has an amazing track record for instigating fast and efficient change in individuals and groups. If you ask 10 people, you’ll get 10 different answers but when you get to the crux: NLP is a covert form of direct hypnosis. As with all things, NLP can be used for good or it can be used for bad. It depends on the intent of those using it. The nefarious use of NLP techniques, the dark side of NLP, can in all probability be used both for mind-control and brainwashing.

Hypnotherapists have been noticing blatant hypnosis and NLP techniques being used by the UK government and state-controlled / legacy media during the “pandemic”. Miss Anthropist 2.0 sums up these techniques in a twitter thread:

“Fractionation. You get them to do something not once, but again and again, increasing the level of intensity each time. Usually you do this 3 times (note: we’ve had 3 lockdowns). This increases compliance – you’re much more likely to get them to do whatever you want.

“A ‘Yes’ set. Get them to say ‘Yes’ to something small at first (2 weeks to “flatten the curve”) then gradually increase (months of lockdown, Christmas cancelled, socially/economically coerced into vaccines). In this way they’re much more likely to keep saying yes.

“Confusion. Keep them in a constant state of uncertainty. The conscious mind responds by ‘going offline’ as it searches for the appropriate response for something it has no precedent for. Then it’s much easier for the manipulator to gain access to the unconscious mind and change belief systems. For example, lockdown rules are changing on practically a day-to-day basis; we’re living in a world we’ve never lived in before, everyone’s stumbling about with no idea how to behave. We’ve no energy left to fight our oppressors.

“Repetition. Repeat the same information over and over.

“Illusion of Choice. Make them believe they’re in control by giving them 2 choices, both of which lead to the same result. For example, ‘Do you want the Pfizer or the Oxford?’ or ‘You can choose to be good or bad. Bad = more lockdown. Good = more lockdown.’

“Social Proof. Images and videos of film and TV stars, musicians and sportsmen and women receiving their jab. “Look, all these great celebrities are backing it!”

“Scarcity. “You’ll have to wait your turn for the vaccine… we might be running out!”, to create a surge in people booking in for their jab, thus increasing uptake.”

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (“SAGE”), which advises the UK government, also relies on expert subcommittees for Covid-19 specific advice. These subcommittees include: NERVTAG; SPI-M; and, Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviours (“SPI-B”). The Scientific Pandemic Influenza group on Behaviour and Communications (“SPI-B&C”) advised SAGE during the 2009/10 swine flu “falsified pandemic”. Despite the 2009/10 swine flu being “one of the greatest medicine scandals of the Century,” SPI-B&C reconvened in February 2020, this time, its remit was limited to behaviour and it was renamed SPI-B.

During a meeting on 22 March 2020 the SPI-B proposed the use of fear – ‘sense of personal threat’ – through the media and intimidation – ‘the use of social disapproval for failure to comply’- against the trusting UK public. SPI-B’s report also stated: ‘There are nine broad ways of achieving behaviour change: Education, Persuasion, Incentivisation, Coercion, Enablement, Training, Restriction, Environmental restructuring, and Modelling’. After which we saw a unified mass-media campaign that falls in line with these techniques, followed by a dramatic shift in public perception and behaviour. What else can we call this but brainwashing?

Last year, the BBC, CBC Radio Canada, The New York Times and Microsoft collaborated on the Origin Project to combat disinformation using a multiparty stakeholder, cross-organisational collaboration focussed on news and information content. Further to this, earlier this year, BBC and Microsoft teamed up with Adobe, Arm, Intel and Truepic to create the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (“C2PA”): an end-to-end standards-setting body to address “disinformation, misinformation and online content fraud”.

This is truly concerning considering the BBC, who has been implementing SPI-B’s psychological “pandemic” strategies, is the biggest propaganda machine the world has ever seen. We should not believe anything the BBC says without checking it with another source.

Dozens of psychologists have since accused the UK government of using “covert psychological strategies.” By April 2021, they were so concerned that the British public had been the subject of a mass experiment in the use of strategies that operated “below their level of awareness” that they made a formal complaint to their professional body, to rule on whether government advisers had been guilty of a breach of ethics.

As if SAGE and BBC were not enough for the public’s psyche to contend with, it has been public knowledge since at least May last year that, the 77th Brigade, part of the British military, has been part of the Covid-19 communication strategy. The 77th Brigade activities include information warfare and “supporting counter-adversarial information activity,” which includes “creating and disseminating digital and wider media content in support of designated tasks.”

Since at least April 2020, both Google and GCHQ, the British signals intelligence organisation, had been working inside the National Health Service (“NHS”). We have to question why the skills of the military and intelligence agencies are needed to “serve and protect” the UK population from a coronavirus, of which several can infect humans just as they have done, annually, for decades.

The use of NLP techniques against the UK population by its own public institutions may, to some, seem like insanity, like the “world has gone mad.”

But “it’s not madness. What we are facing is calculated and it’s a mistake to call it “madness”, because it’s very precise; it’s very calculated,” said Brian Gerrish during an interview with Stiftung Corona Ausschuss (or Corona Investigative Committee). Gerrish, after spending twenty-one years in the Royal Navy, together with Mike Robinson founded the UK Column. Together they have been researching the use of applied behavioural psychology by the UK government for over 20 years.

From 2010/11 a team of psychologists, the Behavioural Insights Team (“BIT”), were working directly alongside not only the political process, but the policy-forming process within the UK government. In a 2010 document, “Mindspace”, the UK government boasted it could change the way people think and behave, and that people will not be aware that this has been done to them.

The Franco-British Council, a charity set up to “improve relationships between Britain and France”, was in reality used as a front to bring the political psychology teams of Britain and France together to produce joint plans. “It was very clear that there was concerted effort to expand the use of these techniques: not only from Britain and France, but the implication at that time was that these techniques were going to be used across the wider power base of the European Union,” said Gerrish.

Fast forward to 2019 and very early on in the “Covid pandemic” SAGE had an internal meeting with elements of the Government’s BIT. A briefing sheet from the meeting “admitted that the SAGE team and the Government’s policy on Coronavirus was going to use applied psychology in order to ramp up fear in the population, in order to get the population to adhere more closely to the Government’s policy over the response to Coronavirus,” said Gerrish.

BIT has been using, amongst other things, NLP in order to influence virtually every document that the Government produces. “Every statement made by the Government, every piece of paper that comes out, is invariably very carefully crafted, it’s very carefully put together,” Gerrish said.

Lastly, but by no means insignificant, there is Common Purpose: the deeply sinister organisation with thousands of operatives in positions of power and influence in the UK. The training, which uses NLP, is designed to give people a new set of values to “lead beyond authority” and enable them to assume power in what they call “a post-democratic society.” It has members in the NHS, BBC, the police, the legal profession, the church, many of Britain’s 7,000 quangos, local councils, the Civil Service, government ministries, Parliament, and it controls many Regional Development Agencies.

Throughout the “pandemic” most countries been following the same “script”. As to where that “script” is written Gerrish said, “I am very embarrassed to say that I do believe [the seat] is in the UK.”

To watch Gerrish’s full testimony to the Corona Investigative Committee follow this LINK, and the transcript can be found HERE

How do we stop ourselves being mesmerised and break free from their spell? Begin by turning off the television and be aware of which online resources “the indoctrinators” are using – Google, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, “the fact-checkers” etc – and how they are being used.

Do your own research. Find reliable and independent media sources to follow. Join local groups that meet up and are not afraid to discuss the truth. Then share it, speak openly. By exposing and getting information out we may be able to help others “see the light”. Real knowledge kills the illusion they have created. And in this sense, the “pandemic” that’s been thrown at us to make us fearful could actually be the very thing to get people coming back as human beings.

This article is a reprint. It was originally published on 16 August 2021.

Further resources:

Please share our story!