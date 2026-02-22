Satan, Prince of this World: An overview of Chapter 11

Please share our story!

General Albert Pike, a High Priest of the Luciferian ideology, controlled the Synagogue of Satan, also known as the Illuminati. He had a military blueprint for three world wars and three major revolutions to bring about a global Luciferian totalitarian dictatorship.

He reorganised the Palladian Rite, a Masonic order, and established councils worldwide to replace Lodges of the Grand Orient and the Illuminati, creating a new front for the Synagogue of Satan. He was also involved in the organisation of the Ku Klux Klan, using it to further the goals of the Illuminati.

Since the 19th century, US Presidential candidates have been selected and controlled by those directing the Illuminati. Key politicians who slipped into office unexpectedly and did not cooperate with the Illuminati were silenced or assassinated, not only in America but also in the UK.

‘Satan, Prince of this World’, written by William Guy Carr and completed posthumously by his son, exposes a luciferian conspiracy and the “Synagogue of Satan” as driving forces behind the World Revolutionary Movement (“W.R.M.”).

The World Revolutionary Movement, or the “Luciferian conspiracy,” is not a simple political or social movement but a spiritual and cosmic struggle rooted in rebellion against the divine order. It represents the ongoing efforts of evil forces, led by lucifer and his agents, to undermine God’s plan and authority.

Lucifer is a real spiritual force active in the world, who is worshipped by many of the most powerful people in the world, including those who run Hollywood, the music industry, central banks, large corporations, intelligence agencies, Universities and some sections of the military.

The following is an AI-generated summary of a chapter from the book. AI programmes are prone to inaccuracies and what’s known in the industry as “hallucinations.” We advise readers to refer to the original book to check the accuracy of information. You can read the book online HERE.

Satan, Prince of this World by William Guy Carr (1966)

Chapter 11: General Albert Pike and The Conspiracy

Table of Contents

Albert Pike the High Priest

Carr exposes the dual life of General Albert Pike, a prominent figure who lived a secret life as the High Priest of the Luciferian ideology, controlling the Synagogue of Satan and directing the conspiracy to bring about a Luciferian totalitarian dictatorship upon the world.

Pike’s military blueprint, devised in the 1860s, called for three world wars and three major revolutions to achieve the final stage of the Luciferian conspiracy, which he believed might take a hundred years or more to accomplish, ultimately leading to the crowning of a King-despot of the entire world.

The Illuminati’s Infiltration into Freemasonry

Carr highlights the use of deception and manipulation by the Synagogue of Satan, also known as the Illuminati, to influence the minds of the public, building up public personages to further their secret plans, and promoting Satanism in action through the breakdown of morals and the deification of individuals connected to Hollywood.

When Adam Weishaupt organized the Illuminati from 1776 to 1784, he and his associates discussed using various religions, including Christianity, Judaism, Freemasonry, and atheism, as a means to conceal their secret plans and activities, ultimately deciding to utilize all four to further their diabolical ambitions.

Weishaupt chose to infiltrate the Illuminati into Freemasonry due to its secret society nature, which allowed members to be bound by oath to maintain secrecy, as evident in the oath that even beginner apprentices are required to swear, promising to keep the secrets and customs of Freemasonry confidential.

The oath, which includes severe punishments for those who fail to keep their word, is taken by lower-degree Masons who sincerely believe they are joining the society to further the cause of God and help their fellow men, unaware that the higher degrees, particularly the 32nd and 33rd degree Masons, may be involved with the Synagogue of Satan, controlled by High Priests of the Luciferian Creed.

Weishaupt’s intention was to use Masonic Lodges as a means to organize a secret society within a secret society, allowing Illuminists to contact and influence men of high social standing and proven ability in various fields, and to place their agents in key positions to promote the idea of a One World Government and One World Religion.

The Illuminati’s goal was to use Masonic philanthropy as a cover for their diabolical purpose, giving their agents an air of respectability, and the lesson to be learned is that Christians should not swear to maintain secrecy unless they have full knowledge of what the oath involves, as those who promote Luciferianism keep their plans and objectives secret.

Carr also references the Khazar leaders, who, when conquering Europe around 300 A.D., decided to use Talmudism as their preferred religion, and used anti-Mohammedanism and anti-Christianity to serve their evil purposes, providing a historical context for the Illuminati’s decision to use multiple religions to cloak their plans.

The Book ‘Morals and Dogma’ and Its Significance

Carr discusses the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, specifically referencing the book “Morals and Dogma of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry” prepared for the Supreme Council of the Thirty-third Degree for the Southern Jurisdiction of the United States.

The book “Morals and Dogma of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry” was published by the Supreme Council’s authority, with the first edition entered into the Office of the Librarian of Congress in 1871 by Albert Pike, and a subsequent edition entered in 1905.

Carr quotes from Chapter XXX, Knight of Kadosh, page 819, of “Morals and Dogma of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry”, which states that the Blue Degrees of Freemasonry are only the outer court of the Temple, and that the true explication of the symbols is reserved for the Adepts, or Princes of Masonry.

The quote also mentions that the whole body of the Royal and Sacerdotal Art was hidden in the High Degrees, and that it is impossible to solve many of the enigmas contained within, with the mass of Masons being intentionally misled by false interpretations.

Carr then shifts to discussing the life story of General Albert Pike, a prominent figure in the Scottish Rite, and how his story illustrates the manner in which Illuminists infiltrated into the Lodges of the Scottish Rite throughout the world.

Albert Pike’s Early Life and Rise to Prominence

Carr provides a brief biography of Albert Pike, born on December 29, 1809, in Boston, Massachusetts, who showed exceptional mental ability from a young age, and went on to attend Harvard University, teach school, and become a principal, all before the age of twenty-five.

Carr notes that he had not associated General Albert Pike with the World Revolutionary Movement until 1957, when they stumbled upon a clue that led him to investigate Pike’s life further, revealing his connection to the Luciferian conspiracy and the Illuminati.

Albert Pike started his career as a headmaster of a private school, but he left this position in 1831 to travel to the west, where he learned the language and customs of the Indians and gained their confidence through his honesty and straightforward approach.

Pike settled in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1833, and became the editor of the Arkansas Gazette, while also writing articles for other publications, including a series of poems for Blackwoods Magazine in Edinburgh, Scotland, which earned him recognition as a prominent poet.

He used the money earned from his literary efforts to educate himself in law, and later volunteered to serve in the war with Mexico, where he became a Captain of Cavalry and served with distinction, participating in the Battle of Buena Vista and leading a group of men on a journey from Saltillo to Chihuahua.

After the war, Pike built a mansion in Little Rock in 1840, which had thirteen rooms, a number that holds significance in Satanic, Luciferian, and Cabalistic rituals, and later transferred his law practice to New Orleans in 1851, before returning to Little Rock in 1857.

Pike’s advance in Freemasonry was rapid, as he was initiated in the Western Star Lodge at Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1850, and became Worshipful Master, Grand High Priest of the Grand Chapter of Arkansas, and eventually Sovereign Grand-Commander of the Supreme Council for the Southern Jurisdiction of the United States.

He received the 4th to 32nd degree in the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite from Brother Theodore Satan Parvin, and was coroneted Honorary Inspector General and crowned Active Member of the Supreme Council, before becoming Sovereign Pontiff of Universal Freemasonry.

Pike’s public record presents him as an example of Americanism, but his secret record reveals that he was influenced by professors at Harvard who were members of the Illuminati, and developed the idea of a One World Government, a One World Religion, and a One World financial and economic system as the solution to the world’s problems.

Pike’s life took him to various places, including Memphis, Tennessee, and Washington, where he resided for the rest of his life, until his death on April 2, 1891, and his legacy continues to be shaped by his involvement in Freemasonry and his connections to the Illuminati.

Pike’s Rise to Prominence Explained

Albert Pike’s departure from Harvard was due to his ‘radical’ ideas and teachings, which made him a suitable candidate to be recruited as a ‘Minerval’ or ‘apprentice’ into the lower degrees of the Illuminati, where he could utilize his mental capacity, teaching qualities, and language skills to further the secret plans of those directing the Luciferian conspiracy in America.

Pike was tested by being sent to live among the Indians, where he had to earn a living using his intelligence while learning their language and customs, and he successfully passed this test, demonstrating his physical courage and resourcefulness, which would later be useful when the time was ripe for the outbreak of the American Civil War.

To advance in the World Revolutionary Movement, Pike was required to gain military experience, which he obtained by serving in the Mexican War, and later, during the American Civil War, he commanded a regiment and then a brigade of Indian troops, although they were eventually disbanded due to the atrocities they committed.

In 1850, Pike was infiltrated into the Scottish Rites of Freemasonry, where he distinguished himself and gained the confidence and respect of its members, and his connections with the Illuminati and other secret societies, including his associations with men like Moses Holbrook, Clinton Roosevelt, and Guiseppe Mazzini, played a significant role in his advancement.

Pike’s thirteen-room mansion was used as the secret headquarters of the Synagogue of Satan, where occultism and Satanic rituals were practiced, based on the Cabalism used by Moses Mendelssohn in the higher degrees of Weishaupt’s Illuminati, and after Pike’s death, his mansion was occupied by John Gould Fletcher, who also practiced spiritualism and occultism.

Research revealed that Pike was intimately associated with Guiseppe Mazzini from 1834 until Mazzini’s death in 1872, and that Pike climbed the ranks of Illuminism as quickly as he advanced in Freemasonry, with the help of men like Moses Holbrook, who was the secret head of the Synagogue of Satan in America during the first half of the 19th century.

The Cabalistic Talmudic teachings, also known as Satanism, were introduced to the Jews during their captivity in Babylon, replacing the traditional ‘Books of Moses’, and this ideology was later incorporated into Freemasonry by Albert Pike.

Luciferian Doctrine and the Adonaicide Mass

Pike, who was a prominent figure in Freemasonry, decided to reorganize Palladism and establish councils worldwide to replace the Lodges of the Grand Orient and the Illuminati, in an effort to give the Synagogue of Satan a new face and avoid suspicion.

Pike, along with Moses Holbrook, revised and modernized the ritual of “The Black Mass”, which was known for its hatred of Christ and Christianity, and created a new ceremonial called “The Adonaicide Mass”, meaning “The Death of God”, which was based on the idea of Lucifer reigning in peace and security.

The ideas and theories of Friedrich Nietzsche, known as Nietzscheism, were based on Pike’s doctrine, which aimed to bring about the “Death of God” and establish Lucifer as the supreme being.

Domenico Margiotta, a 33rd degree Mason, refused to be initiated into the higher degrees of Grand Orient Masonry and the New and Reformed Palladian Rite, citing that the leaders of these groups were Satanists, and he provided valuable insights into the inner workings of these organizations.

As the Sovereign Pontiff of Universal Masonry, Pike traveled the world, establishing himself as a prominent Masonic figure, and secretly establishing twenty-six councils of the New and Reformed Palladian Rite, which recognized Lucifer as the equal of Adonay and the ruler of the universe.

According to Pike’s Luciferian doctrine, Satanism is tolerated among “imperfect members” of Grand Orient Lodges and Councils of the New and Reformed Palladian Rite, but those who are initiated into the final degree and made aware of the full secret are required to accept Lucifer as their God and worship him as the God of Goodness and Light.

Pike’s ritual of the Adonaicide Mass specifically condemns Adonay, the God of the Bible, as the God of Evil and Darkness, and presents Lucifer as the supreme being, highlighting the stark contrast between the traditional Christian faith and the Luciferian ideology promoted by Pike and his followers.

Dom Paul Benoit conducted a thorough study of Albert Pike’s New and Reformed Palladian Rite, and in his book La France Maconnerie, he revealed that the initiation ritual involves punishing and killing Adonay, the God of the Bible, through the power of evil, which is done by piercing a consecrated Host with a dagger amidst horrible blasphemies.

According to Dom Benoit, in 1894, 800 consecrated hosts were stolen from a church in Paris to be used by the sectarians for their abominable mysteries, and the truth of this statement was verified, highlighting the dark practices of Satanism.

Carr also quotes Albert Pike’s own words, as recorded by Arthur Preuss, where Pike explains that atheistic communism is only a temporary phase in the overall revolution, and that it will be used to destroy Christianity, ultimately paving the way for the Luciferian conspiracy to reach its final stage.

Pike’s concept of “Nature” is equivalent to the sum total of existence, and he believed that the qualities of God are recognized in Nature, but he preferred to use the term “Nature” instead of “God”, which is actually a reference to Lucifer.

The Illuminati’s Influence on Geopolitics

Thomas Jefferson, who became a member of Adam Weishaupt’s Illuminati, played a significant role in bringing about Weishaupt’s plan to separate America from the British Empire, making him a traitor to his mother country, as he was convinced that only a One World Government could solve the world’s problems and end wars and revolutions.

The overall goal of the Luciferian conspiracy is to enslave the remaining human race after a final social cataclysm, with the High Priests of the Luciferian Creed, who control the Synagogue of Satan, plotting to achieve this objective.

The principles of helping to destroy Britain and its Empire in the interests of world peace were shared by President Roosevelt, who told Winston Churchill that it was time for the British Empire to be dissolved, and this idea was rooted in the Luciferian conspiracy to create a One World Government.

The creation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was a strategic move by those directing the World Revolutionary Movement (W.R.M.) to contain the force of Communism, which they had created, until they were ready to use it to usher in the final stage of the Luciferian conspiracy.

A statement made by Winston Churchill, in which he said he would shake hands with the Devil to defeat Hitler, reveals that Churchill was willing to make alliances with anyone, including those with Luciferian intentions, to achieve his goals, and this is evident in his actions and decisions during World War II.

The political actions of Mackenzie King, the Prime Minister of Canada, were influenced by his indoctrination into Internationalism and his connection to the Rockefellers, which led him to direct Canada’s government policies to fit into the Luciferian plot for a One World Government.

Mackenzie King’s treachery, including his efforts to withhold aid from Britain and France during World War I, was proven, but the masses were brainwashed by the Luciferian propaganda machine, and he was reelected as Prime Minister multiple times.

The control of the Secret Order of the Sun (S.O.S.) over the press is so strong that even a professional journalist and author had difficulty publishing the truth about Mackenzie King’s treachery and occultism, and it was not until the private publication of “Red Fog Over America” in 1955 that the truth was revealed.

The Illuminati’s symbol was secretly engraved on the reverse side of the Great Seal of America by Thomas Jefferson, with the intention of keeping it a secret until America disintegrated and fell into the hands of those directing the W.R.M., at which point the “New Order” or Luciferian dictatorship would be introduced.

President Roosevelt was a key figure in the Luciferian conspiracy, and his introduction of the “New Deal” was a step towards establishing a dictatorship, and he even used the Illuminati’s symbol on American dollar bills to signal to those “in the know” that the conspiracy was entering its final stage.

The individual who was supposed to become the first King-despot went insane and ended his life with a shotgun, and his face was not shown to the public before his burial because it was severely damaged.

Albert Pike’s Role in the KKK

The information about General Forrest and General Albert Pike is significant in the context of the World Revolutionary Movement because General Forrest was the originator and organizer of the Klu Klux Klan, and General Pike was appointed as the “Grand Dragon” of the “Realm” and “Chief Judicial Officer of the Invisible Empire” by General Forrest at a KKK convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

General Pike played a crucial role in organizing the KKK in Arkansas, where he appointed Henry Fielding and Eppie Fielding to assist him in organizing “Dens”, and he also advised the leaders of the KKK to memorize their secret ritual to prevent it from falling into hostile hands.

The history of the KKK and its activities in Arkansas during the reconstruction period following the Civil War is often overlooked, but it is essential to understanding the current political, religious, and racial strife in the southern states, and General Albert Pike was the “Secret Power” who directed the KKK’s activities from behind the scenes.

In 1872, Arkansas had two governments, and civil war was imminent, but General Pike intervened by calling a mass meeting, unfurling the Stars and Stripes, and appealing to the people to be patient and follow the flag until the KKK could redeem the state, and he also promised to intercede on their behalf in Washington.

General Pike’s actions were motivated by his knowledge that the time for the final social cataclysm was not yet ripe, and he warned about this in his lectures to the councils of his Palladian Rite between 1885 and 1901, and his warnings are still relevant today in the context of the World Revolutionary Movement.

Carr had the opportunity to meet and address present-day leaders of the KKK, and they explained to him how the directors of the World Revolutionary Movement planned to cause the US to disintegrate through civil war and communist revolution, by pitting different groups against each other, including Jews against Gentiles, colored people against whites, and atheists against Christians.

Carr pointed out to the KKK leaders that the agents of the Illuminati were working to exacerbate tensions and cause strife and bloodshed, and that these agents had unlimited funds and access to arms and ammunition, and that their purpose was to create division and conflict in the community.

Carr’s conversation with the KKK leaders took place in a tense atmosphere, with the community facing integration and the possibility of armed conflict, and Carr asked the leaders to consider how many people really wanted to engage in violence and atrocities, and pointed out that the armed forces of the US were ready to intervene if necessary.

Carr suggests that the leaders of the white and colored populations should meet to prevent civil war and bloodshed, and this meeting takes place, resulting in an agreement to maintain segregation and avoid trouble.

Carr warns the leaders to be cautious of those who disagree with their decision, as these individuals may be agents of the Illuminati, who are known to lie boldly and continuously to deceive the masses and achieve their goals.

The Illuminati Selects and Controls Presidents

The Illuminati’s influence is traced back to historical figures such as Jefferson and Moses Holbrook, who played key roles in the Luciferian conspiracy in the Americas during the 18th and 19th centuries, and it is claimed that since then, presidential candidates have been selected and elected by those directing the conspiracy from the top.

Carr argues that the masses are given a false sense of choice in elections, as exemplified by recent presidential elections and the election fight between Harriman and Rockefeller for the governorship of New York, and that any politician who slips into office unexpectedly is either silenced or controlled by the Illuminati’s agents.

He cites several examples of politicians who were assassinated or silenced for being uncooperative with the Illuminati, including Lincoln, Kennedy, Forrestal, and McCarthy in America, and Lord Kitchener, Chamberlain, and Admiral Sir Barry Domvile in England, and suggests that these events are part of a larger conspiracy to destroy governments and religions and establish a One World Government controlled by the High Priests of the Luciferian ideology.

Carr emphasizes that the Illuminati’s agents, or “agentur”, use deception and manipulation to achieve their goals, and that their ultimate objective is to bring about a One World Government, with the recent murders in Iraq being part of this diabolical conspiracy.

