Proposed US bill places genetic engineering under the direct control of NATO

Dr. Guy Hatchard highlights a bill recently introduced into the US House of Representatives. It aims to expand NATO’s biotechnology capabilities, which could lead to the development of bioweapons under a shroud of secrecy, posing a significant threat to global security.

“The Bill places genetic engineering under the direct control of NATO military partners allowing for the imposition of secrecy concerning [biotechnology’s] development,” he writes.

By Dr. Guy Hatchard

Yesterday, I found our Tamarillo tree leaves infested with microscopic mites that were busy sucking the life out of the plant. This morning, I got up and found a massive invasion of ants had cleared up the mites. Problem solved. I never cease to marvel at the natural world. Trillions upon trillions of beings of all shapes, sizes and types integrated within an ecosystem of immeasurable beauty, diversity and balance, all following paths set by their nature. That is, until we get to the top of the evolutionary tree where human beings seem to have free will to break with nature and act as they please. But here’s the rub: nature ensures we must, of necessity, suffer the consequences.

A headline in the online New Zealand Herald this week read ‘“Hopefully this will end quickly”: Kiwi on life in Dubai amid the chaos of war’. During the last five years, we have found that “hope” is not enough when it comes to the invasive and destructive technologies being unleashed on unwitting populations. Besides missile production, there are many others – nanotechnology, biotechnology, ultra food processing, high intensity electromagnetic fields, ocean floor trawling, information control, agrichemicals, nuclear waste, air and water pollution. All these are attempts to control nature rather than work with it. The list is long, and the effects are long-lasting. “Hopefully this will end quickly” has a hollow ring to it. I suppose many of those living their luxurious Dubai lifestyles will be looking for alternative safe havens, and New Zealand might be on their list. They might need to think again, the whole concept of a safe haven is fast disappearing.

At the end of February, Bill H.R. 7653, entitled the ‘Biodefense Diplomacy Enhancement Act’, was introduced in the US Congress. It explicitly calls for the evaluation of “opportunities for expanded NATO capabilities to research, develop, and deploy biotechnology for international security purposes.” The Bill defines biotechnology to include: “genetic engineering, synthetic biology, and bioinformatics.” In summary, the Bill places genetic engineering under the direct control of NATO military partners allowing for the imposition of secrecy concerning its development.

NATO and the US are not alone in seeking to militarise biotechnology; it is a trend that is also evident in China, Russia and others. Under the guise of high-sounding but misleading defensive initiatives, the development of bioweapon models is quietly going ahead. Studies of the pandemic origins and outcomes should have taught lawmakers that biotechnology can spread without limit. It cannot be contained or remediated. It is universally deadly to friend and foe alike, but that self-evident message from nature has fallen on deaf ears.

No country should be allowing its lawmakers to approve, fund and weaponise deadly biotechnology. If this continues, no one will be safe anywhere. Ask your Member of Parliament to take an international stand on biotechnology development.

Undoubtedly, any war is a failure of intelligence, but it is also a reflection of the buildup of stress in the collective consciousness. Stress builds up through the violation of natural law [1] until a breaking point is reached and the dam bursts suddenly. War breaks out. Modern technology in all its forms has become so invasive and destructive that any war is potentially catastrophic on a scale that is uncontainable. This is more true of biowarfare than any previous destructive weapons of war. We have reached that point where there has to be another way.

[1] Note: What does Dr. Hatchard mean when he uses the term “natural law “? Some use the term “natural law” to mean a moral theory and others use the term to describe a legal theory . Natural Moral Law is humans’ participation in the eternal law, external law being God’s wisdom . Natural Law is not equivalent to the laws of nature , as some may presume. Dr. Hatchard is not applying either the moral or legal theory meanings above. It’s not clear what Dr. Hatchard means when he uses the term; however, there is a growing interdisciplinary exploration of the relationship between Natural Moral Law and collective consciousness, which seems to be the concept he’s applying. Followers of this quasi-religious, quasi-scientific belief (which does not recognise the one, true God, YHWH, or the truth contained in His written word, the Bible) argue that collective consciousness is not merely social but moral and evolutionary, reflecting a deeper, shared moral order. The “ Law of Divine Oneness ” and “ The Physics of Collective Consciousness ” suggest that human minds are interconnected via electromagnetic and quantum fields, enabling a unified, field-based consciousness that can be influenced by shared intentions.

Just next door to our home, a massive slip has blocked the main road to the east coast. Geotech engineers found giant cracks extending back more than a hundred metres from the top of the slip. The whole giant hillside is on the move, threatening to come down in a rush of 100-tonne volcanic boulders and loose soil. As a result, work is underway to get down to bedrock and stabilise the hill. This involves moving about 110,000 cubic metres (13,000 truckloads) of loose material and resculpting the landscape, which will take months. The key phrase here is “bedrock.” As we have been explaining in numerous articles, the bedrock of life is consciousness. The defining characteristic of all natural organisms is awareness. The foundational principle of modern physics is measurement, which is nothing other than the performance of self-referral intelligence.

With trepidation, we await the release of the report of the Royal Commission of Inquiry on Covid-19. Their remit did not include scientific publishing. We are well aware that little has changed the entrenched opinions of those promoting the universal application of risky novel biotechnology. Along with this mindset comes a hotchpotch of misplaced ideologies: a rejection of natural law, a disdain for pure, unadulterated food, an acceptance of poisonous chemical lifestyles, including incredibly invasive nanoparticles which can pass our protective skin barrier. So, when a cleaning product advertises “magic” nanoparticle technology to penetrate grease and dirt, remember that it can also enter our cells with ease. As we have banned single-use plastic bags, why is plastic still used to make our morning tea bags? It is time to inform ourselves; our shopping habits can make a difference.

The lessons of the hearings of the Royal Commission are already clear – too many people are stuck in a groove believing in a biotechnology future of synthetic food, medicine, agriculture and the environment. Informing decision makers of precautionary evidence is one valid approach, but we know that scientific studies are often ignored. Positive outcomes from natural diets, exercise regimes and sustainable agriculture are dismissed as irrelevant and even, God help us, as harmful. If negative mindsets are not shifted, we are set to face more pandemic mistakes on a more damaging and more invasive scale, affecting more people. A war against the genetic heritage of nature, a war of unimaginable destructive power. The decisions that are driving the biotechnology juggernaut are all made by a myriad of people who have many different perspectives and goals; it is their individual and collective effect that is proving so catastrophic. How much this is due to central planning and how much to misplaced good intentions is unknown.

In the most extreme examples of a destructive outlook, the current global crises and the planned biowarfare are expressions of the accumulation of stress in world consciousness. This results from continued violation of natural law in individual life, building up levels of collective tension and distorting reality.

A forest is made of individual trees. For a forest to be green, the trees have to be green. If the world is to change, people have to change. So how can this be accomplished? As we proceed to smaller time and distance scales, diversity recedes and unity grows. In the world of quantum mechanics, macroscopic quantum coherent states are possible, such as the superfluidity of liquid helium at near absolute zero temperatures, where all particles harmonise and defy gravity. Finer still, unity prevails and reigns supreme in self-referral unified field theories of the universe. This is not a belief but a scientific reality. See, for example, this November 2025 article by physicist Maria Stromme entitled ‘Universal consciousness as foundational field: A theoretical bridge between quantum physics and non-dual philosophy’. Stromme describes “the emergence of space–time and individual awareness by treating universal consciousness as a fundamental field … This model suggests that the apparent separateness of individual consciousness is an illusion, with all experience ultimately arising from a unified, formless substrate.”

At root, we all share the same bedrock of universal consciousness, universal Being. In the world of ideas, there is as much diversity as that of the material world, but settle the awareness to its fundamentals and we are all connected. This is not an intellectual investigation, an ideology, a belief or a journey to a distant place. It is an experience of our own self, on the level of the self alone. On this level, we are all connected with nature.

In my book ‘Your DNA Diet’, I have discussed in detail the harmonious organising power of consciousness when even a few people begin to re-establish themselves on this fundamental level of life. Dozens of published research studies show reduced crime, reduced conflict, renewed economic activity and improved quality of life. These effects are statistically robust and reliably predictive. They could be stabilised through educational initiatives.

Just as all the cells in the body are networked together through multiple pathways: electrical, chemical, electromagnetic, hormonal, neuronal, genetic, molecular shaping, solubility, quantum mechanical, etc. to form a whole person presided over by individual consciousness, so societies are linked together in distinct networks or units of collective consciousness affected not only by geography and climate, but by shared information, actions and thoughts, both past and present. These networks are paired with our genetics and physiological makeup. They carry unfinished echoes of the past. The need is to rise above the limitations and mistakes of the past by expanding our awareness to encompass our being, the self of all. It is not just through actions and lobbying our representatives but also through the simple experience of self-referral awareness that we can begin to change the world around us. The universal being of all is the source of truth, light and health[2]. The ancients knew this. It is time to rediscover what joins us all, not what keeps us apart.

[2] Note: Dr. Hatchard is describing a religious belief dressed up as philosophy and/or science. We should be on guard not to allow ourselves to be drawn into a religion under the pretext of following “the science,” especially when it has not been clearly identified and we cannot know what we are getting ourselves into. “The universal being of all” is not the source of truth or light, as Dr. Hatchard believes. If you are searching for the truth, Jesus Christ is the only source of truth . If you are feeling challenged by world events, seek God. There is only one God but He is three Persons: God the Father (YHWH, Yahweh, Adonai, Jehovah), God the Son (Jesus, Yeshua) and God the Holy Spirit.

About the Author

Guy Hatchard, PhD, is a New Zealander who was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID, a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID).

