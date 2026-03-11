UK government to appoint “anti-Muslim hostility tsar” in an effort to entice Muslim voters to support Labour

Please share our story!

On Monday, the UK government announced the creation of a new “anti-Muslim hostility tsar,” a special representative tasked with tackling hostility and hatred directed at Muslims and those perceived to be Muslim.

The tsar’s appointment is part of a £4 million strategy to tackle “anti-Muslim hostility.” The Government’s new non-statutory definition of “anti-Muslim hostility” covers violence, harassment, prejudicial stereotyping and unlawful discrimination against Muslims or those perceived to be Muslim.

The role is to improve the recording and response to “hate crimes.” The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, Steve Reed, emphasised at a meeting of faith leaders that the definition is designed to protect freedom of speech. He told the Press Association there will be no “blasphemy laws by the back door” and that “freedom of speech and the right to criticise religion in general, or any religion in particular, is an absolute.”

However, the move has sparked debate. Critics, including political commentators and former officials, warn that the tsar could inhibit free speech, potentially silencing legitimate criticism of Islamic extremism or controversial practices within Muslim communities. Some argue the focus should be on Islamism, not Islamophobia, and question whether the role will be effective or counterproductive.

The Government’s counter-terrorism tsar, Jonathan Hall, said the Prime Minister’s proposed definition could stop people from freely criticising Islam. “The worry will be with loose language, people will feel inhibited about talking about things that they do think which are genuinely important today,” he said. He also warned that it could fail to stop anti-Muslim attacks just as a similar definition for anti-Semitism had failed to prevent a rise in attacks on Jews.

Rod Liddle pointed out in The Spectator, “The syntax [of ‘anti-Muslim hostility tsar] suggests to me that this will be someone who oversees anti-Muslim hostility and that, as a kind of ombudsman, he or she might be petitioned to encourage more of it.”

5Pillars argued that the Labour government’s “anti-Muslim hostility” initiative is linked to votes and its dwindling support. “Muslims across the UK have actively campaigned for a Muslim boycott away from Labour, traditionally a political home for Muslims, as punishment for their support for Israel” when Israel responded to Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel on 7 October 2023.

“Labour was crushed in the recent by-election fight for Gorton and Denton, coming in third place while the Green Party was propelled to a strong victory. It is widely believed that local Muslims voting for the Greens played a massive role in securing them a win over Labour,” 5Pillars said.

Political commentator Khadija Khan agrees. Speaking to GB News on Saturday, she said, “This appears to be yet another bizarre and desperate effort by the Labour Party aimed at saving the Muslim vote … they appear driven by an overwhelming anxiety about losing a crucial segment of their vote base.”

GB News: Labour announce ‘Anti-Muslim Hate Tsar’ alongside Islamophobia definition – fiery debate, 7 March 2026 (14 mins)

The announcement of the tsar’s appointment follows a leaked draft of the Government’s ‘Protecting What Matters’ strategy, which also highlights rising anti-Semitism and allocates £800 million over 10 years to 40 areas of social cohesion considered to be “under pressure.”

The draft, now published, identifies Islamist extremism as the principal terror threat in Britain and the most serious threat to social cohesion. Yet, the “anti-Muslim hostility tsar” will not address the divisiveness of Islamism and risks derailing their Muslim/non-Muslim social cohesion strategy. You couldn’t make it up.

Chapter 4 Resilient Communities | Tackling Extremism Protecting What Matters Towards a more confident cohesive and resilient United Kingdom Policy Paper Ministry of Housing Communities Local Government 9 March 2026

Featured image taken from ‘UK To Appoint An ‘Anti-Muslim Hostility Tsar’, Planet Today, 7 March 2026

Please share our story!