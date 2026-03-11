UK government to appoint “anti-Muslim hostility tsar” in an effort to entice Muslim voters to support Labour

On Monday, the UK government announced the creation of a new “anti-Muslim hostility tsar,” a special representative tasked with tackling hostility and hatred directed at Muslims and those perceived to be Muslim.
The tsar’s appointment is part of a £4 million strategy to tackle “anti-Muslim hostility.” The Government’s new non-statutory definition of “anti-Muslim hostility” covers violence, harassment, prejudicial stereotyping and unlawful discrimination against Muslims or those perceived to be Muslim.
The role is to improve the recording and response to “hate crimes.” The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, Steve Reed, emphasised at a meeting of faith leaders that the definition is designed to protect freedom of speech. He told the Press Association there will be no “blasphemy laws by the back door” and that “freedom of speech and the right to criticise religion in general, or any religion in particular, is an absolute.”
However, the move has sparked debate. Critics, including political commentators and former officials, warn that the tsar could inhibit free speech, potentially silencing legitimate criticism of Islamic extremism or controversial practices within Muslim communities. Some argue the focus should be on Islamism, not Islamophobia, and question whether the role will be effective or counterproductive.
The Government’s counter-terrorism tsar, Jonathan Hall, said the Prime Minister’s proposed definition could stop people from freely criticising Islam. “The worry will be with loose language, people will feel inhibited about talking about things that they do think which are genuinely important today,” he said. He also warned that it could fail to stop anti-Muslim attacks just as a similar definition for anti-Semitism had failed to prevent a rise in attacks on Jews.
Rod Liddle pointed out in The Spectator, “The syntax [of ‘anti-Muslim hostility tsar] suggests to me that this will be someone who oversees anti-Muslim hostility and that, as a kind of ombudsman, he or she might be petitioned to encourage more of it.”
5Pillars argued that the Labour government’s “anti-Muslim hostility” initiative is linked to votes and its dwindling support. “Muslims across the UK have actively campaigned for a Muslim boycott away from Labour, traditionally a political home for Muslims, as punishment for their support for Israel” when Israel responded to Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel on 7 October 2023.
“Labour was crushed in the recent by-election fight for Gorton and Denton, coming in third place while the Green Party was propelled to a strong victory. It is widely believed that local Muslims voting for the Greens played a massive role in securing them a win over Labour,” 5Pillars said.
Political commentator Khadija Khan agrees. Speaking to GB News on Saturday, she said, “This appears to be yet another bizarre and desperate effort by the Labour Party aimed at saving the Muslim vote … they appear driven by an overwhelming anxiety about losing a crucial segment of their vote base.”
The announcement of the tsar’s appointment follows a leaked draft of the Government’s ‘Protecting What Matters’ strategy, which also highlights rising anti-Semitism and allocates £800 million over 10 years to 40 areas of social cohesion considered to be “under pressure.”
The draft, now published, identifies Islamist extremism as the principal terror threat in Britain and the most serious threat to social cohesion. Yet, the “anti-Muslim hostility tsar” will not address the divisiveness of Islamism and risks derailing their Muslim/non-Muslim social cohesion strategy. You couldn’t make it up.
Featured image taken from ‘UK To Appoint An ‘Anti-Muslim Hostility Tsar’, Planet Today, 7 March 2026
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…
Can you please help to keep the lights on with The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful and truthful journalism?
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
try to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuses to.
The government does not fund us
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the Mainstream Media.
Instead, we rely solely on your support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy.
Please choose your preferred method below to show your support.
Categories: Breaking News, UK News
I suspect it will backfire and make things worse. I suggest that when the middle east settles down, all our ‘imports’ can export themselves….
Update: Government Confident Of Defeating Legal Challenge Over Anti-Muslim Hate Definition
https://www.politicshome.com/news/article/government-confident-winning-legal-challenge-antimuslim-hate-definition
What a piece of dung that Kier Starmer is and what a joke bringing in a hostile enemy of our country and putting them before our own people allowing them to stab and rape our people and be protected and given everything from a house to driving lessons while our people get to pay for it all. I want to see that man get hung by the neck for treason and many other crimes . UK needs to get him out of office now we cannot afford to go through the normal protocols of a parliament election in 3 years which are now shown to be a sham when we can see that 95% of those in parliament are cabal criminals working against our country and our people. We need military with guns to go in and arrest him now he has declared war on our people. Starmer rot in hell.
Remember that little dust up the colonies had long ago? The 250 year anniversary is coming and many it’s time you folks over there had a revolution of your own. It’s not those Muslims doing this to you but rather your own corrupted leadership doing the bidding of the WEF and EU. None of these are going to back off on their own particularly the ones with the phony crowns so it high time you people show them that they don’t own you. They were also very much complicit in the mass murder involving the vaccines and the actions of your government agencies just as ours was. There is no denying this anymore and it points out who your real enemies are!
The Free Speech Union is bringing a judicial review against the Communities Secretary, Steve Reed, challenging his definition of “anti- Muslim hostility” as unlawful.