China proves “national unification” means oppressing all but the CCP’s chosen group

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Recently, the UK government published a plan that includes an “anti-Muslim hostility” definition and tsar. It is fundamentally centred on national unification.

What does national unification mean? If China’s definition is anything to go by, it is the crackdown on all groups of people except for the regime’s chosen group.

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Unification seems to be becoming the latest buzzword. Take the example of the UK government’s initiative to appoint an “anti-Muslim hostility tsar.”

Related: UK government to appoint “anti-Muslim hostility tsar” in an effort to entice Muslim voters to support Labour

The tsar is part of Labour’s “Protecting What Matters” plan, which includes a non-statutory definition of “anti-Muslim hostility.”

The plan is fundamentally centred on national unification. To prove the point, the word “unite” appears several times in the policy paper published on 9 March 2026:

… the ease with which people of different cultures and races live side-by-side in our diverse democracy is both envied and feared around the globe. Feared, because it provides a banal yet profound challenge to the increasingly noisy politics that says it simply cannot be done; people who are different cannot come together united under one flag. … if we are to be strong on the global stage, we must have strong and united communities at home. Because ultimately, this is the only way we can sustainably strengthen society. That is the challenge this Action Plan takes on. And in doing so it shows a new path for a united, proud, confident and cohesive Britain. This programme marks the beginning of a sustained, transparent, and accountable effort to protect what matters and unite the country for the future. … the social cohesion that has kept us united in the face of adversity can no longer be taken for granted. … a country that is stronger, fairer, and more united for generations to come. A government that asks its citizens to unite must also create the conditions that make unity possible. Invest £1.5 billion in cultural organisations, recognising the ability of cultural organisations to unite communities. Working with the United Nations, the Council of Europe and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), we will use our diplomatic network to press for laws and policies that protect religious or belief minorities and promote inclusive, tolerant societies. [This sentence doesn’t include the word “unite”; we have included it because it demonstrates the involvement of supranational organisations in the UK’s national plan and/or an intention that the UK’s plan will be exported to other countries.] … the foundations of strong social cohesion that have long kept the UK united in the face of challenge are under strain. … when people mix and get to know each other it becomes clear that there is more that unites than divides them.

What unites people is shared identity, common goals and interdependence and even then, only some of the time and on some things. Unity in all things does not happen on a national scale, at the village or neighbourhood level, or even between two people. To say that it does ignores the diversity of thought and beliefs that exist within any group of people, large or small. Diversity of thought is vital for a successful society and should be encouraged, not demonised and punished.

If all people living in a Christian country are practising Christians, for example, then in this respect the nation will be united (to some extent) under one faith – even then, the granular beliefs may vary from one person to another, which may cause disunity. However, a Muslim cannot unite with a Christian under one faith because the beliefs are fundamentally different. At best, they can tolerate each other’s beliefs.

What does the UK government mean by “united under one flag” and “unite the country for the future”? We can only guess. Either they are using a buzzword without any conviction, or it is akin to Globalese: the fluffy language, doublespeak or psychobabble that Globalists and their puppets use; the inverted terms where a nice-sounding word is used to cajole the public into accepting, or even embracing, a bad idea that they wouldn’t ordinarily accept.

For example: “Multilateralism” is Globalese for One World Government and global totalitarianism. “Sustainable development” is Globalese for sustaining the population at levels as determined and measured by the United Nations’ (“UN’s”) metrics, i.e. population control, which includes population reduction or depopulation.

So, what does “uniting” or “unifying” the nation actually mean? China, at least, has made it quite clear what “unification” means.

In a summary brief, Semafor highlighted a new set of draconian ethnicity laws the Chinese Communist Party (“CCP”) is imposing on Chinese people:

Previous laws allowed minority groups to follow their religious practices and teach their languages, albeit under careful state control. But recent outbursts of dissent in some regions including Tibet and Xinjiang prompted Beijing to crack down. Officials have framed the new laws as necessary to promote the unification of the country’s 1.4 billion people, but opponents say the moves would in practice wipe out the language and culture of China’s more than 56 recognised groups. While Beijing embraces the “decorative” value of minorities, the latest move suggests it intends to squash all but the majority Han ethnicity , The Economist argued.

Last year, the UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, praised China’s “renewable” energy and suggested that the world look to China for leadership for the “green” transition. This noteworthy “leadership” is not because of democratic values or innovation, but because of China’s top-down, government-controlled grip on the solar supply chain

Flecher is not the only one who is enamoured with how the CCP conducts itself. In 2023, Klaus Schwab, then head of the World Economic Forum (“WEF”), said he was eager to learn from China about their vision for the world. This was the same year that Kier Starmer told BBC reporter Emily Maitlis that he would rather be engaging with WEF than the UK parliament.

Related: There’s a lot about Kier Starmer that the general public doesn’t know

Naturally, we should be concerned about China’s influence over the UN, WEF and possibly, albeit indirectly, Starmer as well. So, this is a legitimate question: Does the UK government’s “united under one flag” and “unite the country for the future” really mean that all people in the four nations must think and believe the same, as the CCP views it? If so, what thoughts and beliefs will the Government permit – working with the UN, the Council of Europe and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe to ensure it is “inclusive.”

Further reading: Beyond Utopia: Escaping from the most oppressive regime on Earth – North Korea

The four countries that make up the United Kingdom are Christian nations. Christianity, Christian values and Christian laws are what unite us. Proof of such is embodied in the constitutional monarch’s duties, one of which is to protect the Faith, a single faith – the Christian faith. Yet, the UK government’s “anti-Muslim hostility” drive is not uniting the kingdom under the Christian faith as the UK constitution requires. It is time for Charles III to step up to his constitutional duties, or step down off the throne.

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