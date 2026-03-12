You’ll be drinking Granny and Grandpa soon

Please share our story!

Scotland has legalised “green cremations” and the Law Commission is considering it for England and Wales.

The problem with liquifying human remains is that we don’t know how much of Granny and Grandpa is ending up in our drinking water – they are forcing us to become cannibals.

Alkaline hydrolysis, also known as water cremation, aquamation or resomation, is a method of liquefying human bodies.

At the beginning of this month, Scotland became the first UK country to legalise these so-called “green cremations.” And the Law Commission in England and Wales is considering a regulatory framework for new funerary methods, including hydrolysis and human composting.

While also legal in 28 US states and available in countries like Canada, Australia and South Africa, it faces religious and cultural resistance, particularly from some sectors of the Roman Catholic Church which has expressed concerns about the dignity of the human body.

However, as Dr. Vernon Coleman points out, it’s not only religious people who should be condemning this disgusting practice, because the truth is, we don’t know how much of Granny and Grandpa will end up in our drinking water. It’s also bad for the environment.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

Four or so years ago, I made a video entitled `You’ll be drinking Granny, soon!’



The video was banned and deleted by the authorities because it contained facts, but it still survives on onevsp.com. (The platform can be reached via the Videos button on www.vernoncoleman.com.)



In the video, I reported that in more than twenty states in the USA, the authorities were liquefying or dissolving human bodies and pouring what was left into the sewage.



Apart from a natural Christian revulsion at the lack of dignity, my concern then was that in some parts of the world (notably the UK) sewage processing plants (or “farms” as they are delicately called) send their “treated” liquids into rivers.



And the worrying thing is that water companies then take their drinking water out of the same rivers.



“Aha!” you might say: “But the water which the sewage companies dump in the rivers is as pure as a politician’s conscience and perfectly safe to drink.”



“Pshaw!” say I. The water companies may be able to remove dead dogs and loo paper from the sewage, but they cannot remove all the chemicals and drug residues. And so, if you are reckless enough to drink tap water, you are almost certainly also drinking partly used contraceptive pill hormones, steroids, antibiotics and tranquillisers. The presence of the female hormones explains why fertility rates have fallen dramatically and why so many of today’s youths look and behave like girls.



The covid-19 vaccine has, of course, contributed massively to the infertility problem, and given the history of vaccines and infertility, it would perhaps be naïve to regard this as accidental.



So, just how much of Granny (and, most vividly, the pills she took) is removed from the sewage before the recycled water emerges from your tap?



I have no idea.



I don’t think anyone else does either.



I have revived, and brought back to life, my old, suppressed and half-forgotten fear about drinking granny because liquidising granny, grandpa and the fat bloke who lives at the end of your street and takes 40 pills a day, is back big time.



The boil-in-a-bag funeral is here to stay.



The depopulation programme, hurried along by all the deaths caused by the incredibly toxic and, in my view, probably carcinogenic covid-19 vaccine, is providing more bodies than can be dealt with by more traditional methods of burying and cremating.



So now liquidising the deceased (aka alkaline hydrolysis and water cremation) is about to become a common, standard, big-time process. And the liquidised remains will be squirted into the sewage with as much respect and dignity as you’d expect from a process which appears to be devoted to creating mass cannibalism.



The odd thing about this disgusting and deeply offensive manifestation of the New World Order and Great Reset in practice is that the most enthusiastic proponents are Greens who like to describe themselves as environmentalists.



And I’ve got news for them.



Mass cannibalism, turning human bodies into coffee coloured fluids that can be squirted into the sewage, isn’t just disgusting, it is also selfish and about as environmentally unsound as you can get.



Each water cremation uses about 1,300 litres of water and a good deal of heat. And water and energy are, of course, both massively valuable and increasingly scarce resources.



And, moreover, those promoting this obscene process are forcing the rest of us to become cannibals.

About the Author

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books, which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.

